Carvana Acquires Carlypso For Managed Automobile Marketplace

The deal promises to improve Carvana's inventory and customer offer operations and improve its topline revenue and reduce its inventory cost structure.

Carvana acquired Carlypso to integrate its system technology and hired the co-founders to continue building out its capabilities with Carvana.

Carlypso has created a car data tracking system that optimizes inventory and valuation information for hundreds of thousands of used cars each day.

Quick Take

Online car-buying company Carvana (CVNA) announced that it has acquired Carlypso for an undisclosed amount.

Carlypso has developed an online managed marketplace that provides individual car buyers with direct access to wholesale inventory such as off lease and fleet sale vehicles.

Carvana acquired Carlypso for its data acquisition and inventory processing capabilities, so the deal promises to improve its real-time intelligence and aid in its automated inventory control and customer offers.

Target Company

San Carlos, California-based Carlypso was founded in 2013 to create a potentially better way to sell used cars via its online marketplace.

Management was headed by co-founders Chris Coleman and Nicky Hinrichsen, who noticed the ‘abnormally high spreads on some vehicles’ between wholesale and retail prices, leading them to conclude there were market inefficiencies that could be addressed by an improved solution.

Below is a brief overview video about Carlypso’s value proposition:

(Source: Carlypso)

The company says it ‘only selects from the top 25% of cars available, that means zero accidents, no salvage titles and no rubbish.’

Carlypso raised only $1.32 million in two disclosed seed stage financings and was part of a Y Combinator accelerator class in 2014.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms, and acquirer Carvana did not change its forward financial guidance, nor did it file an 8-K with the SEC, which would have been required if the transaction has resulted in a material change in financial condition. So, I presume the transaction was for a non-material amount.

The deal is essentially an acquisition for Carlypso’s software system that is ‘focused on ingesting, normalizing and organizing data on vehicles that they could not physically inspect, and scaling that process to analyze over 200,000 cars each day.’

As Eddie Garcia, CEO of Carvana stated in the deal announcement,

We've admired what Carlypso has been doing from a distance, and when they walked us through the technology, we realized how unique their solutions were. Seeing Carlypso's ability to scour disparate data sources to better understand each vehicle, to leverage that data to understand the relative value of vehicles and to turn that into actionable intelligence in real time with local market context to efficiently acquire vehicles on behalf of customers, made it clear to us that we would be a great team.

So, Carlypso provides an advanced ‘vehicle data acquisition and normalization’ system for Carvana to integrate into its operations.

In fact, both Carlypso co-founders are joining Carvana, with Chris Coleman overseeing the data processing piece and Hinrichsen focused on the wholesale and trade technology parts.

Carvana seeks to use improved data processing to enhance its inventory acquisition and instant valuation offers for consumers, in order to optimize its growth and per unit economics.

The deal promises to provide Carvana with a more robust data intelligence solution, which is critical for its decision support process and inventory management, which are both important aspects of its potential for profitability.

