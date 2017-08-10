Nevsun Resources' (NSU) CEO Cliff Davis on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:NSU)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017, 11:00 am ET

Executives

Heather Taylor - Investor Relations Manager

Peter Kukielski - President & Chief Executive Officer

Frazer Bourchier - Chief Operating Officer

Tom Whelan - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matt Murphy - Macquarie

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord

Albert Sebastian - Prospect Advisors

Ali Berry - BlueCrest

Adrian Day - Adrian Day Asset Management

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities

Stefan Ioannou - Cormark Securities

Heather Taylor

Thank you operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to the Nevsun Resources 2017 second quarter results conference call and webcast. A news release announcing the company's financial results was issued last night and is available on our website at nevsun.com. We also issued our MD&A, our financial statement and a full Bisha technical report highlighting Bisha's latest life of mine mineral reserve and associated underground PEA which are all available on our website and on SEDAR.

Before we get started, please be advised that the information discussed today is current as of June 30, 2017, except the mineral resource and reserve statement which is dated December 31, 2016, unless otherwise indicated. And the comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information regarding production, past and future financial results as well as the potential arising from exploration programs and the strategic direction of the company.

Forward-looking statements are, by their nature, uncertain and frequently, but not always, are identified by words such as expects, anticipates, believes and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results will, could or should occur or be achieved. Actual achievements or future events or conditions may differ materially from what is projected due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors.

We encourage all listeners to thoroughly read yesterday's news release as well as the quarterly financial statements, the entire MD&A and our most recent technical report, all of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are also available on our website. All the financial numbers referred to today are in U.S. dollars.

Our presenters today are Peter Kukielski, Nevsun's President and Chief Executive Officer, Frazer Bourchier, Chief Operating Officer, Tom Whelan, Chief Financial Officer. Following the conclusion of our formal remarks, we will host a question-and-answer period. For those who would like to ask a question in the question-and-answer period, please be sure you are dialed into the conference call as those listening via the webcast will not have the functionality to ask questions.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Peter Kukielski. Peter?

Peter Kukielski

Thank you Heather and thanks to everyone for joining the call this morning. Our financial results for the quarter were issued last night and we announced our operating results in mid July. Let me briefly say that I am pleased with the progress we are making on the operational front at Bisha and the progress with the development of our Timok project in Serbia. We are confident in our ability to generate significant free cash flow from Bisha for the remainder of its current mine life. This will be a key component of our broader strategy for Nevsun regarding the future development of our Timok project in Serbia.

My decision to join Nevsun as an easy one. This is a company with two great assets and talented and committed people. Our Board of Directors, my colleagues in the senior management team and its head office and our teams on the ground in Eritrea and Serbia are truly top quality. At Bisha, we have a mine that is a proven and reliable cash flow generator. At Timok, we have a promising and exciting development project with exploration upside potential. This is underpinned by a strong debt-free balance sheet and a healthy cash position that provides us the financial flexibility to pursue our ongoing project development and strategic growth aspirations.

Moving forward, my vision is clear, to build a strong, multi-mine mid-tier mining company that delivers long-term value for all stakeholders. The building blocks for this vision were already in place when I assume their CEO role at Nevsun and today we will provide some insight into how we plan to achieve this objective. In order to meet these goals, there are four key strategic challenges and opportunities we must address.

First, we must allocate capital in an efficient and effective manner to our projects. Next, capital projects need to be delivered on time and on budget. Then, our social license to operate in Serbia and Eritrea must be maintained. And finally, we need to continue with the expansion and diversification of our asset base.

The capital allocation decisions announced this quarter are evidence of our action plan being put to work. These include, first, the decision for the most prudent allocation of capital to proceed with a smaller open pit at Bisha with a shorter mine life. Next, resetting the timetable to deliver a PFS for Timok in early 2018 to complete the appropriate level of front-end engineering. Each of these decisions support our most important strategic initiative, currently which is the development of Timok and the start of mining there in 2021.

And while Timok presents us with a great opportunity, we need to think beyond just that asset. We need to look at ways to expand and diversify our asset base in a disciplined and measured manner. Keeping an open mind to opportunistic transactions will be a potential means for us to grow and diversify.

Finally, we will continue prudently investing in exploration as a driver of growth across the company. In Serbia, we are excited about the exploration opportunities within our portfolio. In the Upper Zone at Timok, we have seen encouraging results. As previously announced, additional capital has been allocated to an expanded exploration program targeting new high-grade discoveries near surface.

The Lower Zone also has great potential but the depth of mineralization provides some challenges which will lead us to take a longer-term view with our partners at Freeport. Other earlier stage and smaller scale project in Serbia and further south in Macedonia will continue to be evaluated for their potential and exploration dollars will be allocated in a disciplined manner.

At Bisha, we will complete our exploration program for the year 2017 by evaluating high priority greenfield targets. We have announced a large number of other targets in our large licensed area and I expect we will continue to find regional exploration in 2018. And within 20 kilometers of the existing mill, we have nearly 58 million tons of regional resources. Converting regional resources into reserves remains a longer-term target ad with existing mill infrastructure to leverage, it makes sound business sense.

Later in the call, I will return for closing summary remarks, but now let me turn the call over to Frazer Bourchier for a project and operational review. Frazer.

Frazer Bourchier

Thank you Peter. If any of you are watching the webcast as opposed to the audio only for this talk, the slides will provide some context and summary. But my point to be noted now will be somewhat more technical and I trust clear. I want to provide an update on Bisha and Timok.

At Bisha, we have developed a better understanding of both, the variable ore body mineralogy and the chemistry dynamics of the Bisha main pit primary ore body. Through further test work, operational observations and expert analysis, we have achieved improved recoveries. Copper from 20% to about 60%, life of mine average 70%. Zinc averaging 60 to 70%, life of mine average 77%. The concentrate grades for copper and zinc, about 17 to 18% and 41% to 43% respectively. Life of mine average, 20% and 50% respectively.

We have great commercial terms for all concentrate sales, which Tom can address. Much has been and continues to be done to improve overall confidence in the metallurgy assumptions stated in the mineral reserve. These include ongoing minor process plant modifications, particle sizing surveys in the combination circuit, quantitative mineralogy valuations, completion of process water chemistry and analyses, process plant reagent trials and a more robust ore body grade control model to facilitate blending. Based on this extensive work, we expect near steady-state top-end results to be achieved by the latest in mid-2018.

Now let me discuss the four-and-a-half year Bisha plus Harena mine life mineral reserve as of December 31, 2016 highlighted in yesterday's technical report. The mineral reserve remains a snapshot or an annual snapshot in time considering all the various technical, operational and even social issues to arrive at an optimize plan for ore body exploitation. This life of mine schedule is based upon various metrics, including risk-adjusted returns and discounted cash flows, allocation of capital, probability of success and social license to operate, to name a few.

So while a decision was made nearly two years ago in the second half of 2015 to suspend Phase 9 material movement, i.e. the original pushback for the larger Bisha pit, a good portion of that Phase 9 material remained in the previous December 31, 2015 mineral reserve. This past option value decision had been made in the event external or internal cost dynamics became more favorable, in case operational constraints changed and thus allowing a resumption of the previously planned larger cutback.

We also made that decision to suspend Phase 9 mining, while proceeding with the underground scoping work which was ongoing to better understand this interplay with the Bisha main pit and to further evaluate the best way to recover any or all of this material. Therefore, following the completion of our updated mineral resource in March 2017 this year, the mineral reserve work began while continuing to further understand the primary ore body metallurgy. This reserve work also involves evaluation of mine equipment availability and future capital requirements coupled with the completion of the underground PEA.

A decision was then made in June to refine the work to proceed with a smaller cutback reserve option, somewhat similar to a previous Phase 8 cutback which we have referred to in the past. This shortened the mine life by two to three years from the large pit scenario and now down to current four years from today or four-and-a-half from the beginning of this year, for the reasons stated earlier.

Of course, upside always remains, including moving underground material eventually into reserve, moving stockpiles back into reserve by processing the boundary ore stockpile and additional exploration success. But for now, none of this is included in this latest mineral reserve.

Of our recent additional $24 million and now approximately $30 million for the full 2017 sustaining capital year has been approved of which, by the way, this is nearly half of the remaining life of mine capital at Bisha, $27 million is for mobile equipment replacement and a few million for additional process plant improvements. Over the next six months, we will explore alternatives with our Eritrean partner that could still bring some of the Phase 9 material back into reserves.

Finally, the underground PEA assessed two scenarios. First, Harena underground as a standalone case. And separately and second, Bisha underground in conjunction with a new smaller Bisha open pit reserve. Both projects outlined NAVs s from $30 million Harena to $50 million at Bisha. But the current rates of return, when risk-adjusted to take into account the earlier stage nature of the work and the transition to new mining methods, don't yet justify significant capital injections such as an exploration decline for either deposit.

Again, discussion with the state of Eritrea on what further work is required to progress these PEAs to feasibility level while improving initial economics and further reducing execution risk will continue over the next six to eight months. This includes further potential drilling and associated technical assessment coupled with review of current cost structure in the country.

In summary, we have a highly executable and arguably somewhat conservative life of mine plan at Bisha and associated processing schedule to mid-2021, which will generate healthy cash flow even with the additional $60 million life of mine internally funded capital. We are pleased with the improving metal recoveries from the primary ore body and a good commercial terms for sales and believe upside still remains in this expense of VMS camp with exploration potential and further evaluation of the underground options.

Now for Timok. This ore body remains exceptional with very high grades, particularly in the early years. It is located in a district with a long tradition of mining with support from local stakeholders and all levels of government in Serbia. And I am especially pleased with the strengthening of our projects team, both in country and at our corporate offices.

Infill drilling for the mineral resource update did not result in adverse surprises. Mining and metallurgical trade-off studies are progressing and now extended. And we see opportunities at this stage to gain significant value even with subtle changes and improvements. This speaks in part to our company culture and why we feel strongly that a well advanced PFS is important for us to identify and lock-in the best technical options, while ensuring front-end engineering is well advanced ahead of a feasibility study.

I appreciate that some may feel this level of certainty is more relevant for a feasibility study. But industry experience shows that overlooking details at the early stages can lead to subsequent significant capital overruns or irreversible operating decisions. Permitting is well advanced for the production decline with a contract award expected in the fall and construction planned before the end of the year. Other balance of project permitting remains on track as well. Land acquisition is still a priority and advancing according to internal plans and this work is being carried out according to IFC standards. Regulatory submissions related to the granting of various mining licenses also remain on track.

Additional greenfield exploration drilling near the Upper Zone is underway. Any potential satellite deposits discovered as part of this program likely won't be included in the PFS in early 2018. However, this does not detract from the fact that this is an emerging camp with significant exploration potential. Lower Zone drilling in collaboration with our partners at Freeport, while progressing more slowly than hoped, will be completed by year-end or early 2018 in time to meet other required internal submissions and external assessments. While presenting a different opportunity at depth compared to the Upper Zone, the potential size and scale of the Lower Zone provides an exciting element to this Timok project with the Cukaru Peki deposit.

In summary, we are excited about our progress at Timok and look forward to these near-term project catalysts. First, delivery of an updated PEA in October 2017. Second, commencement of the decline construction by the end of 2017. And finally, the completion of a PFS in Q1 2018.

Now, I would like to pass the call over to Tom for a financial review. Tom?

Tom Whelan

Thanks Frazer. So let me begin with a brief overview of our financial performance for the quarter. In Q2, we generated revenue of $66.1 million, including $26 million of copper concentrate sales. We posted an operating loss of $65.1 million and a net loss of $70.2 million. Excluding the impact of the $70 million non-cash impairment charge this quarter that I will explain in more detail in a moment, we generated $22.4 million of cash from operating activities based on an operating income of $4.7 million.

With higher commodity prices and improved recoveries during the second half of 2017, we are anticipating strong cash flow generation form Bisha. The mine is now in full primary phase production. As a result, future operating margins are forecast to be lower and operating costs on a per unit basis are expected to be higher than supergene phase. On a gross basis, operating expenses are higher due to waste movement, second flotation circuit and increased power needs.

Looking ahead, I would really like to pay attention to page six and seven of the MD&A. There we have provided information where we provide our C1 cash cost guidance to reflect the improved product mix that we expect in the second half of 2017 versus initial guidance. More copper and less bulk zinc offset by the additional mine operating costs related to lower availabilities of mining equipment.

As Frazer mentioned, we continue to benefit from tight zinc concentrate market. We been able to sell all of our zinc concentrate at double-digit treatment charges. C1 cash cost per payable pound of zinc and copper are estimated to be $0.70 to $0.90 and $1.55 to $1.75, respectively leading a healthy margin based on current commodity prices for zinc and copper. Also important to note, we do not expect to pay any additional income taxes this year as a result of the tax shield provided by the zinc plant expansion that we did in 2016.

To help address the waste movement challenges at Bisha, the majority of the $24 million in additional CapEx announced yesterday for Bisha will be directed to the procurement of heavy machinery equipment. It is important to note that this capital expenditure will be funded from internally generated cash flows from Bisha. With approvals from the Nevsun and BMSC Boards in hand, we anticipate as much as two-thirds of the capital to be spent in the back half of the year, with most of the equipment expected on-site by early 2018.

As noted earlier, we have recorded a $70 million impairment in Q2 related to the revised life mine plans. The impairment is split between $59 million write-down of long term stockpiles for material that is no longer in the mine plan and $11 million for heavy machinery equipment and related capital inventory supplies which no longer have a useful life. I would like to reemphasize, as Frazer mentioned, if an economic metallurgical solution is found for the boundary layer material, the impairment could be reversed in the future.

So let me finish with a brief summary of Nevsun's financial position. We ended the quarter with $171 million of cash on the balance sheet and no debt. Bisha continues to be a reliable cash flow generator and we are working with our partner ENAMCO to look at all alternatives to extend the mine life. This Bisha cash flow combined with the cash on hand will be more than sufficient to fund ongoing studies, the production decline and other work to advance Timok to a construction decision. Most importantly, we believe the quality of the Timok asset combined with the strength of our overall financial position gives us the flexibility to consider a broad cross-section of funding alternatives as we remain on track for first production in 2021. We continue to receive frequent inquiries to discuss financing alternatives. We are very confident that we will be able to execute an optimum financing, which maximizes shareholder returns while at the same time minimizing corporate covenants to allow us the flexibility to execute on our strategic objectives as outlined by Peter.

Now I would like to turn the call back over to Peter for closing remarks. Peter.

Peter Kukielski

Thank you Tom. Thank you Frazer. I believe their remarks provide greater clarity and support for the important decisions we announced today. These decisions are made to help balance the need for maximizing near-term cash flows while ensuring our growth projects are adequately funded. We think we have struck the appropriate balance and are focused with the task at hand. As the year progresses, we will continue advancing the Timok project while optimizing and improving operations at Bisha with a focus on higher recovery rates.

Let me quickly summarize what lies ahead for Nevsun. Starting at Timok, we will provide the market with an updated PEA in the fall of this year. While this is not required, we feel it is an important interim step to help the investment community improve their understanding of Timok. This in turn will help you with your analysis and valuation of these assets and of Nevsun. In the fourth quarter of this year, we expect to commence construction of the decline at Timok. Contract tenders are being reviewed and we expect Board approval for this work in the fall.

In early 2018, we plan to publish a PFS for Timok. We have taken the decision to carefully consider various trade-offs including mining methods, metallurgical testing, capital cost estimates and marketing studies and we are keen to ensure front-end engineering is sufficiently advanced before we make a construction decision. This approach will provide greater certainty as we begin to contemplate various financing scenarios for Timok. In addition, we are continuing to evolve our organizational structure and refine our system of project controls and processes to ensure they are in place prior to proceeding with this major capital investment. Most importantly, the path we have chosen ensures the timeline for first production at Timok remains 2021.

At both Bisha and Timok, we will continue investing in exploration and we will update the market as results warrant. We feel exploration potential exists in both camps and as I noted earlier, exploration success will be key to supporting our longer-term growth objectives as a company. Mainly we have a number of upcoming catalysts which we believe can contribute to meaningful long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders.

With that, let me conclude by reiterating how excited I am to be at Nevsun as we move towards our goal of becoming a multi-mine mid-tier mining company and now we would be happy to answer your question.

Matt Murphy

Good morning. My questions pertain to the recovery improvement outlook at Bisha. Just wondering how much of the expected improvement in copper and zinc recovery is a function of the fact you are planning to process much higher grades?

Peter Kukielski

Thanks for the question, Matt. I think that the recoveries are not a function of higher grades, but more a function of incremental improvements as we gain experience with the material and with our plants.

But certainly let me ask Frazer if you wants to comment further.

Frazer Bourchier

Yes. Matt, thanks for that. Really, the improved recoveries, as Peter said, are due to a number of different things we are doing. Actually the higher grades don't have an impact as far as helping. Sometimes the higher grade can be somewhat adverse. So it's more a mineralogy issue rather than a feed grade issues. So in other words, related to the minerals, not to the grades that we have.

Matt Murphy

Okay. So I mean what I am trying to grapple with is, what gives you the confidence that the pretty significant improvement you are expecting and with only a four year mine life, time is of the essence. So I am just wondering if you can give any color around what raises your confidence there?

Frazer Bourchier

Matt, yes. So I will just share, I mean as you saw in the copper recoveries, average of 34% in Q1, 52% this past quarter and July alone was back up to 58%. So there is a steady progression in the last six months in copper recovery where we had focused more. Zinc, while it has been at 67% in quarter one and dropped down somewhat in quarter two, partially at the expense of the copper focus, not because of the copper increase, but just the copper focus on the copper circuit. July, this past month is up to 71%. With the three or four different programs we have involved and the experts involved, the QPs were very confident in the 70% and 77%, respectively, for the remaining life of mine. So I think between what I shared earlier in my talk on ongoing work and the recent progression in both areas highlighted even by July numbers that I just quoted, we are confident on that 70% recovery in copper and 77% recovery in zinc for awaited life of mine remaining average.

Matt Murphy

Okay. And you said, the goal is to get there by mid-2018 at the latest?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes. When I talked about giving the top end results, we would expect that to be steady by mid-2018. It may well happen earlier. We have had some months that get close to that. And the life of mine average, that's certainly the strong belief that that will be the average.

Matt Murphy

Okay. Thank you.

Dalton Baretto

Good morning guys. I would like to stay on the same theme of recoveries at Bisha. Digging through your tech report, in the metallurgical section, SRK cites a study from ALS from 2014 that actually flagged few issues that have caused the preactivation of the sphalerite. As Frazer said, it's a mineralogy issue, but you also said cobalt but also high ratios in the copper domain. And I am wondering, given that this was known ahead of time, how much work was done prior to start up to try to address some of these issues? And are these issues still being battled?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes. Dalton, It's Frazer. I can speak to that. The ALS Kamloops study that was done is correct. It did identify, correctly identified some of these issues. We started work back in 2015, in fact, on them I think probably the bigger surprise to us wasn't so much the issue of preactivation of sphalerite, it was the pervasiveness of it throughout different proportions of the ore body where we did not expect that to be. So this is an issue of where as opposed to why. We started an expensive drill program, as I said, starting in late 2015 and our learning increased since that time all the way through 2016. And that led to both the stockpiling of boundary ore materials and an update of the ore body resource model.

Dalton Baretto

Okay. Great. And then maybe just speaking on recoveries, SRK also flagged that these new life of mine recoveries maybe subject to some risks given potential weathering as you stockpile the ore? How much of a concern is this here?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes. So that's we term oxidation or aging. It's one of the issues. It's not a major concern for us as opposed to what we have talked about before, the secondary copper ions is what we are focusing on in addition to grind size and water chemistry. And that's been shown both in our lab test work, but also in the plant trials. So the aging issue, if it's reflected, you can argue that's why we have, for now, taken that boundary material, which is sitting on surface out of reserves. Everything else, we tend to leave in pit and have a fairly minimal time between blasting and feeding it to raw stockpiles and into the mill. So that's why we don't believe aging is going to be a concern.

Dalton Baretto

Okay. Thanks Frazer. Maybe I can switch gears very quickly and ask Peter a quick question. Peter, on Timok, I understand that the delay to the PFS is to provide more robust engineering as you go into feasibility. In terms of the PEA that's coming out in October, how should we think about the info it contains in terms of the PFS and how relevant it is? And then maybe a second question on that. Since you started, are you happy with the direction project development was taking? And how much change are making to it?

Peter Kukielski

Thanks Dalton. So the PEA will be entirely relevant in the sense that one of those deliveries is base case. So there are further metallurgical test work that's being undertaken including a pilot plant that will yield some results. But we have some assumptions that are being made in our PEA. We also are conducting a peer review of mining methods and that type of things. So all of these things will ultimately be included in the direction that we set during the PFS. But the PEA will be based on a base case and will be entirely relevant in that sense.

Sorry.

Dalton Baretto

No. Go ahead Peter.

Peter Kukielski

With the duration of Timok, look, every new executive wants to make a couple of changes. We have made some changes at Timok. We have started introducing more of a project management focus on the project now as opposed to the prior focus which was more definition of the ore body. So we are putting a team into place that is able now to focus on the project management aspects of the project as opposed to the early stage economic assessments. We have put a project controls manager into place. We are busy, we are about to hire a project director and so we are moving into execution mode as opposed to the prior definition mode. That said, it still remains to be done to complete the PFS, but we think that with the expansion of that PFS, it's appropriate now to start moving into execution mode. So I am quite happy with the way in which we are moving. I feel that the key now is to put the right people into place to form a really solid but reasonably tighter project execution team.

Dalton Baretto

Perfect. That's all for me guys. Thank you.

Albert Sebastian

Good morning gentlemen.

Peter Kukielski

Good morning.

Albert Sebastian

A couple of questions. Can you give an update on the debt financing for Timok?

Peter Kukielski

I will let Tom answer that.

Tom Whelan

Hi Albert. Look, we are busy taking meetings with whoever would like to come and hear about where we are with the project. I put this much like what we did when we were about sell our zinc concentrate. We spent a couple of years getting to know everybody, learn how serious and how interested they work. And again, but we are still many years away from meeting any financing at this stage. I would suggest we will start to make more progress in terms of deeper conversations once the PFS is out. But suffice it to say, with these high-grades and the great project that we have in hand, there is a lot of interest.

Peter Kukielski

Yes. Albert, this is Peter. My inbox is full with interest from people who contacted us since I arrived here.

Albert Sebastian

Good. A few other questions. Can you just comment on the dividend philosophy and policy? Previous management had some pretty concrete philosophy with regards to that. And also on the diversification of the asset base, you have a lot of cash on the balance sheet. But that cash on the balance sheet is sort of that's earmarked for development of Timok and obviously given where your share price is, you don't have the paper to make further acquisitions. So I am trying to just get my hands around how you will go about diversifying the asset base, given current circumstances? So the dividend and diversification?

Peter Kukielski

Sure. Albert, on the dividend, we believe that our shareholders regard the dividend as an important element of the company. And so we continue to pay that dividend. We reassess from time to time what we think we should do moving forward and we have considered this together with our Board and have decided that we will proceed with paying a dividend.

On diversification, part of our vision is to become a multi-mine mid-tier mining company. And so we keep an open mind to opportunities as they arise, recognizing that the primary element of our strategy is to deliver on Timok. Of course, the view that we take another opportunities is constrained by that element of our strategy, but that does not mean that we will close our eyes and not look at opportunities as they arise because you never know what may come our way.

Albert Sebastian

Okay. Let me ask one last question. In terms of the cash cost of zinc and copper, any thoughts on what those cash cost might be beyond 2017?

Tom Whelan

Albert, I would suggest what we guided for now is -- sorry, step back. Number one is, we only provide cash cost guidance on an annual basis. But going back to the technical report, we provided a lot of information on the capital and operating costs going forward. With cash cost, unfortunately you need to throw in things like treatment charges and the impact of byproduct credits, et cetera, et cetera. So I am loathe to provide a cash cost guidance on more than one year. But I think there is ample information in the technical report to allow you to come up with your estimates.

Albert Sebastian

Thank you.

Ali Berry

Hi. I have three questions. The long-suffering shovel for asking can you assure us that you will not kitchen sink the Timok PFS as you are now appearing kitchen-sink Bisha? Second, have and the Board considered the share price impact to your recent steps, like perhaps the summarize the reserve of minerals? And third, would it not have been better to say that you are considering the risk return profile of the last four years and are in discussions with the Eritrean government? Did you and the Board consider this? And if not, why not?

Peter Kukielski

Sorry Ali, you were breaking up during the first question. Could you repeat your first question?

Ali Berry

Yes. The first question was, can you assure us that you will not kitchen sink the Timok PFS as you are now appearing kitchen sink Bisha?

Peter Kukielski

I can assure you that we will not kitchen sink Timok.

Ali Berry

Okay.

Peter Kukielski

And your second, would you mind repeating your second question please? It related to the share price.

Ali Berry

Yes. Have you and the Board considered the share price impact of the recent steps you have taken? And can it be perhaps best summarized by the reverse takeover of Nevsun by Reservoir Minerals?

Peter Kukielski

We certainly always consider the share price and the decisions that we make. But at the same time, we have to make the decisions for the long-term health of the business.

And Ali, your third question? Thank you.

Adrian Day

Yes. Good afternoon. My question was partly answered concerning use of cash, building Timok versus opportunistic acquisitions and also brownfield exploration. But maybe can you kind of give us a sense of prioritizing, how important is it for you to preserve what cash you have for Timok as opposed to acquisitions? Obviously it all depends on what acquisition becomes available, but in terms of your urgency or priorities, could you perhaps expand a little bit?

Peter Kukielski

Certainly, Adrian. Look, let me be clear. Our number one priority is to develop and to fund Timok. It takes priority. It certainly takes priority over any potential acquisition of anything. And that is definitive.

Adrian Day

Okay. Well, that's pretty clear. And then a second one, if I may. Can you describe for us the Eritrean government, your partner's response to shortening the mine life? Were they involved in the discussion? Are they in agreement with it?

Peter Kukielski

Certainly, Adrian. Look, Bisha is a very, very important asset to the state of Eritrea who is our partner at Bisha, of course. The state supported the capital investment required for the current reserve. We have had a long and successful relationship with ENAMCO and with the government and we continue to work with ENAMCO to se if options for bringing additional resources into reserves. That said, the current life of mine plan was discussed in depth with ENAMCO. And the capital, as I said, for the current life of mine was approved by the Bisha Mining Share Company Board of ENAMCO is a part. So we certainly engage in and continue to engage in close discussion with our partners. They, of course, would like to see some of the other material brought, some of the resource back into reserve and it remains a priority for us to see what we can do in that regard and over the next six to eight months, we will do a fair chunk of work in seeing what can be done.

Adrian Day

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you.

Peter Kukielski

You are welcome.

Orest Wowkodaw

Hi. Good morning. I have a couple more questions on Bisha, if I may. On the new smaller pit at Bisha main, when is point of no return on that with respect to the smaller size and given the equipment you are ordering?

Peter Kukielski

Orest, it's Peter. The equipment that we are ordering is, while being specific to Phase 8 for the current life of mine plan, is also needed for the expanded plan. So we certainly have the remainder of this year to investigate opportunities to bring some of those resources back into reserves.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. But after, so really call it another six months, after the end of this year, then you don't really see the possibility of a bigger pit in the future?

Frazer Bourchier

Orest, let me speak to that. I wouldn't say that. There are two possibilities that happen to towards the end of this year or early next year. Of course, the underground PEA for Bisha is the one that contemplates, that's the one for $50 million NPV. It contemplates recovering most of that Phase 9 material from underground. But the other opportunity that exists, maybe not with the existing size fleet, but with the different a size fleet and additional capital injection for Phase 9 in early next year. So that's still a possibility. I think as you progress through 2018 towards the end of that, then of course, yes, you get the point of no return on going to an open pit Phase 9 versus underground or other ideas.

Orest Wowkodaw

And is this decision-making driven by metal price? Like if we see $3 copper in the next six months, is that really the main driver on whether you decide to extend or what's behind that?

Frazer Bourchier

It's a combination of several things. Of course, that would play into it. Metal prices certainly plays into it. Ability to execute with the existing ammo on site and the equipment that we have and various places we can allocate our capital for the right now higher return Timok, which is the preference. But we have obviously just approved $24 million additional capital for Bisha. So all of those have a play.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. And then just, you are bringing forward $40 million of closure costs in the technical report with the 2021 mine life. How much are you actually saving on a net basis with respect to CapEx by doing with smaller pit when you take in consideration the closure costs?

Tom Whelan

Orest, it's Tom Whelan. For now, we are actually not anticipating saving that much on the closure cost. The existing footprint does not change that significantly. We are having the annual update of the asset retirement obligation being looked at by nice people later on this year and the guys are feeling comfortable that there is an opportunity to shave a few million dollars off of the total amount that's currently in the financial statements. But we just didn't feel comfortable recording that reduction until the work was done. So it's a good question. We would like to reduce it, what the cost will be somewhat. But we just don't have that confidence level yet. But will have an update by the end of the year.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. But I guess where I was going with that question is, just what's the net CapEx savings with the smaller footprint given that you bring forward those closure costs?

Frazer Bourchier

Orest, its Frazer. At a higher level, I can summarize. Really what you are saying, you bring that forward by to two, two-and-a-half years, does that not offset, possibly what the net difference is in math. You know, plus minus, the Phase 8, the current one we are going with, I will use the term Phase 8 for now, it's the simplest, but the reserve case that we just published as opposed to the larger better previous Phase 9, not extremely different. It's a higher NAV on Phase 9 actually. You might say, well, why didn't you go with that? But really, there are two things. One is, the cash flows are certainly better from the Phase 8 in the early years and we get back to both capital allocation and execution risk with the larger pit that right now we are not completely comfortable with that larger pit and the extra 60 million tons of material that you would have to move. So that all factored into the decision with the Phase 8 or smaller pit option, even though plus minus, the NAV wasn't that significantly different between the two.

Orest Wowkodaw

Can you elaborate on that a little bit in terms of the risk that you see to the larger pit?

Frazer Bourchier

The execution risk?

Orest Wowkodaw

Yes.

Frazer Bourchier

At the end of the day, it comes down to material movement. That's probably the biggest issue. We averaged 20 million tons, 18 to 20 million tons of material movement a year. And that will not change that much next year and the small pickles to 21, the next year it goes to 22 million tons and next year it drops to 15. If we went to the Phase 9, those numbers would have required by next year, up to 33 to 35 million and even a jump up to 40 million and then peeling way back down to 20. So it's that hurdle on material movement that's probably the biggest execution risk with the existing fleet and the capital we are willing to invest right now.

Orest Wowkodaw

I see.

Peter Kukielski

Sorry. I would just add to that, it's not on the addition of fleet, but it's addition of infrastructure to support that fleet. We would require different size trucks, for example. Those trucks will require new workshops. We would require new camps for manpower. All kinds of things. So in order to move to the larger pit, there is substantial infrastructure required to support the heavy equipment and we just felt that the risk associated with manpower et cetera, et cetera was too much.

Orest Wowkodaw

I see. Just one final question for me. Given your new view on Bisha, would you consider divesting Bisha and just focusing on Timok, given certainly you have mentioned and rightly so, that Timok is a higher priority for you.

Peter Kukielski

Look, we always consider what the best outcome is for our shareholders and for our portfolio but it's certainly not on the front burner.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. Thank you very much.

Craig Hutchison

Good morning guys. Can you talk about the decision to increase the capital budget, this $41 million at Bisha now versus at the start of the year? Weren't a lot of these issues known in terms of catching up on stripping? Shouldn't that have been given in the original guidance for 2017?

Peter Kukielski

At the beginning of the year, we had not made the decision associated with what's the direction that we would take related to pit size. So making a decision, a specific decision on the capital requirements would have been difficult to do it at the time.

Craig Hutchison

But I guess if you had decided to go with a larger pit, the number would have been higher anyway. So should this number not have been factored in, at a minimum?

Tom Whelan

Craig. I might answer that. I am not completely clear on your question, but when we ran our reserve scenarios after the mineral resource was completed towards the end of March, we had two or three different scenarios. One did include the larger pit. One included the smaller pit. Again with the larger pit, while that was our initial support and understanding, we thought this might work, the strip ratio was life of mine average 10:1 as opposed to 7:1. We looked at the implications of the additional capital that we would require but at twice the amount of capital as opposed to what we have in the smaller pit with not that much noticeable difference in NAV and returns and then due to the execution risk. So these were discussions and ongoing analyses that we were doing during May and June. And then we made the Board decision just recently to go with the smaller pit.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. And then decision to keep spending at Bisha in terms of exploration, just sort of given some of the economics you have in the scoping study, do you guys plan to revisit that? I mean your survey came up with a marginal value right now for the underground at Bisha and Harena. Does it makes sense to keep spending on exploration?

Peter Kukielski

I agree. We revisit exploration strategy quarterly. In looking at what we spent this year and what remains to be spent over the year, there is approximately $3 million remaining to be spent over the rest of this year, of which 60% is ours against which there is also a tax deduction. So it made sense in terms of potential outcomes. But we are focusing the remainder of this year on the Bisha targets identified earlier rather than trying to further define Harena. And we think that actually there is potentially good return on that money.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. Thanks guys.

Stefan Ioannou

Great. Thanks guys. Actually my questions probably was solved a little bit on Craig's last one. Just given the shorter fuse on the current Bisha mine plan's remaining mine life, four years, give or take, should we anticipate maybe more of an effort from the regional exploration there to try to push exploration to resources and then into reserves to dovetail with the end of the Bisha's smaller pit proper?

Peter Kukielski

Stefan, you should expect that, yes. But we will do it prudently and in a measured fashion. Now, regardless of what we find, there is a potential that there will be a gap between the end or the depletion of the pit and exploitation of any other resource.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay. Thanks very much guys.

Peter Kukielski

Thanks again to everyone for joining today's call. We look forward to updating you again in November when we reports our third quarter results. Thank you.

