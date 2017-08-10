PDI: Jump From The Sinking Ship

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocations, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how well the fund will perform as we move closer to 2018.

First, a little about PDI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Currently, the fund is trading at $29.85/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.2205/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.86%. Year to date, it is up almost 8%, excluding distributions, which gives the fund a total return just under 13% once distributions are accounted for. Compare this to a standard bond fund, such as the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) or Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ), which both have total returns of around 2.50% year to date, and you can see PDI is giving investors a higher return, compensating for the added risk. However, PDI had a drop yesterday (8/9) of over 2%, and I want to re-examine the fund to see if this was a blip and this year's strong performance will continue, or if it is a sign of more pain to come. I believe the outlook for PDI is currently negative, and I will outline my reasoning below.

One, while PDI's year to date distribution coverage ratio is a very attractive 112.47%, this figure is shrinking rapidly. Of notable concern is the fund's three month rolling coverage ratio, which is down to 60.42%, reflecting a downward trend as the six month coverage ratio was 84.34%. This is important, because it is indicating PDI is going to have trouble meetings its stated distribution in the near future. While this has not been a problem year to date, and the fund still does have positive undistributed net investment income (UNII), the figures are clearly in a downswing. I compare this to a sinking ship, and its one to get off before the UNII turns negative, which is the direction the fund is heading.

Two, PDI's most recent 19(a) notice further confirms the trend described above. The distribution paid in July contained only $.11677 or 52.96% of investment income, the other 47.04% was funded by paid-in surplus or other capital sources. This means the fund is generating only roughly half of the income it currently needs to meet its distribution, a worrying stat and one that is even lower than its three month coverage ratio discussed above. This gives us no sign the coverage ratio will reverse and trend higher, but rather that it will in fact continue lower, certainly in the short-term. Once the fund's excess capital is paid out, it will face a very real threat of a distribution cut because it is clearly unsustainable to pay out more in distributions than you are earning in income.

Three, PDI utilizes a lot of leverage, at over 46% of total managed assets. Leverage is an important, and generally attractive, aspect of closed-end funds, because managers can increase expected returns by borrowing during a low interest rate environment (such as now) and reinvesting in longer-term securities that pay higher rates. This allows funds, such as PDI, to pay above average yields, which is one of the reasons for Pimco's continued success. However, this comes with plenty of downside risk. When bond markets enter a downturn, the required debt service payments should cause returns to be lower than funds not utilizing leverage. This will also make the funds more volatile, increasing its inherent risk. Also, when interest rate rise, the longer-term securities will fall in value, and the leveraging used may magnify the drop, and, therefore, magnify the losses. To put this figure in perspective, let's compare the effective leverage percentages with a few other Pimco funds. For comparison, the High Income Fund (PHK), Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), and Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) have total effective leverage percentages of 25%, 20%, and 39%, respectively. While this alone does not indicate a fund is superior to another, it does highlight one of the unique risks investors in PDI face, especially in a rising rate environment, and indicates that not all Pimco closed end funds use leverage in the same manner.

Of course, avoiding PDI comes with risks of its own. While I mentioned the dropping UNII and coverage ratio as reasons to avoid the fund, these figures can reverse, making PDI an attractive investment once again. The fund also trades at a reasonable premium to net asset value (NAV) of around 5%, making it more attractively priced than other Pimco funds, especially ones that use that use similar amounts of leverage. Furthermore, I do not see interest rates rising to the point where it will spook the market. Yellen's July statement even raised some doubts about a December rate hike. During that statement she allowed that due to economic weakness, the rate at which the Fed raises interest rates might slow and the Fed policy may be adjusted if inflation targets are not met. If the Fed delays hikes, investors who invest now would be in a great position to benefit from that decision.

Bottom-line: PDI has had a decent run since the beginning of the year and has reliably paid its distributions since the fund's inception. However, presently, a few notable risks have emerged, which would caution me away from the fund at this time. A dropping UNII and coverage ratio could put the historically safe distribution in jeopardy, and the fund's excessive use of leverage will make it a volatile investment as rates continue to rise. With better, and safer, alternatives available, I would suggest investors avoid PDI at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO, SCHZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.