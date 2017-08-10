Why Smith & Wesson And Ruger Should Be Thanking Sig Sauer

Sig Sauer has become the gift that keeps on giving.

About two weeks ago it started to emerge that the Dallas Police Department was suspending the use of Sig P320 handguns. At the same time videos were being produced by a number of sources that clearly show the Sig P320 handgun discharging when dropped on the floor. We discussed this in my article from a few days ago, "Sig Sauer's Bad News Is Relief For Ruger And Smith & Wesson."

While the news of the Sig P320 not being "drop safe" was not anything new to numerous gun enthusiasts and law enforcement officers, it was both new and hard to believe to the common gun owner, Sig brand loyalists and industry partners, especially after Sig Sauer's public release on August 4th...

Striker-fired pistol exceeds safety standards of ANSI/SAAMI® and U.S. military testing Newington, NH (August 4, 2017) – In response to social media rumors questioning the safety of the P320 pistol, a variant of which was selected by the U.S. government as the U.S. Army’s Modular Handgun System (MHS)), SIG SAUER, Inc. has full confidence in the reliability, durability and safety of its striker-fired handgun platform. There have been zero (0) reported drop-related P320 incidents in the U.S. commercial market, with hundreds of thousands of guns delivered to date. The P320 meets and exceeds all U.S. standards for safety, including the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers’ Institute, Inc. (SAAMI), as well as rigorous testing protocols for global military and law enforcement agencies.

Source: Sig Sauer PR 8-4-2017

That statement as we now know was carefully worded and either willfully negligent or purposefully designed to deceive.

The key words in the statement are "There have been zero (0) reported drop-related P320 incidents in the U.S. commercial market, with hundreds of thousands of guns delivered to date."

Over the last few years there have been reports and rumors of numerous guns going off when dropped in various conditions at various law enforcement agencies.

More than that, there was at least 1 incident where a police officer was shot in the leg when his holstered gun fell to the ground and went off, while still inside the holster. The bullet was fired into his leg.

We know about this incident as they are now suing Sig Sauer.

Source: Sig Lawsuit Complaint

Even as far back as January, Sig would have known of this incident, therefore Dallas PD's response stating that Sig was aware of the issue brings this into the territory of potential deception.

Since Sig's initial response of claiming no issues and that the pistol exceeded all tests, other gun bloggers, vloggers and gun dealers reproduced the issues independently. Many gun owners on forums further tried themselves and confirmed their gun would go off if dropped.

Omaha Outdoors, a firearms dealer, recreated and reproduced the issues.

There are other videos reproducing this issue but I will not add them here as they were unlisted and intended for those forum users.

Needless to say, it was now too much for Sig and the defenders to ignore.

Public Relations Gaffes

During this time, Sig and supporters kept claiming the gun is safe and that it exceeds industry standards. The problem with those standards is that they specify how to perform the drop testing, including the orientation of the gun, the height from which it is dropped and the type of rubber mat the gun is supposed to impact.

In essence, the gun is SAFE... IF you drop it in a "standard" way onto a rubber mat.

If you are dropping your gun in a "Non-Standard" way and the gun goes off, it is obviously not the gun's fault. (sarcasm).

Up until a few hours ago, while we knew there was an issue and that Sig was likely covering it up especially in light of their carefully chosen words in the press release, we did not know how big of a gaffe this PR fiasco would be. Fortunately for us, and more importantly for Sig's competitors, this may be game changing.

Remember Dr David Dao? The doctor who was forcibly beat and taken off of the United Flight?

United's (UAL) issue was not so much that it happened, but rather United's response first calling Dr Dao belligerent and then citing policy, rather than simply apologizing and moving on.

Well... Sig Sauer doubled down on carefully crafted language that only enrages gun owners.

Just a few hours ago (Around Noon EST 8/8/2017) Sig Sauer issued another press release.

SIG SAUER Issues Voluntary Upgrade of P320 Pistol P320 pistol meets requirements for industry and government safety standards; performance enhancements optimize function, safety, and reliability.

Source: Sig Sauer Press Release 8/8/2017

A "voluntary upgrade"? This should be good...

Newington, NH (August 8, 2017) – The P320 meets U.S. standards for safety, including the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) / Sporting Arms Ammunition Manufacturers’ Institute, Inc. (SAAMI®), National Institute of Justice (NIJ), as well as rigorous testing protocols for global military and law enforcement agencies. The design of the SIG SAUER P320 overcomes the most significant safety concern in striker-fired pistols today: the practice of pressing the trigger for disassembly. This can be performed with a round in the chamber which has resulted in numerous incidents of property damage, physical injury, and death. The disassembly process of the P320, however, uses a take-down lever rather than pressing the trigger, eliminating the possibility of discharge during the disassembly process. Recent events indicate that dropping the P320 beyond U.S. standards for safety may cause an unintentional discharge. As a result of input from law enforcement, government and military customers, SIG has developed a number of enhancements in function, reliability, and overall safety including drop performance. SIG SAUER is offering these enhancements to its customers. Details of this program will be available at sigsauer.com on Monday, August 14, 2017.

Source: Sig Sauer Press Release 8/8/2017

Did they just...? Yep.

Sig Sauer doubled down on the gun being SAFE.

In the first paragraph Sig is citing US standards.... the ones that tell them how to hold the gun while dropping it which we outlined above.

Sig then brings up a completely irrelevant "feature" of the gun which is irrelevant to the issue at hand.

Finally Sig acknowledges the recent PROOF that the firearms are unsafe but again.... you cannot make this stuff up.... "Recent events indicate that dropping the P320 beyond U.S. standards for safety may cause an unintentional discharge."

In the last paragraph Sig states that from their experience with law enforcement, government and military customers there are "enhancements" that can be made to increase "overall safety."

So let's get this straight. Four days ago, there were no issues and the social media rumors are untrue to today. Four days later...

"As a result of input from law enforcement, government and military customers, SIG has developed a number of enhancements in function, reliability, and overall safety including drop performance."

So either Sig is lying or in four days they managed to confirm with military and law enforcement, identify the issue and develop a fix.

The worst part about this and what makes this a huge event is that instead of admitting there is an issue and apologizing for it, Sig is doubling down on the safety and is calling a fix to a safety problem a "voluntary upgrade."

Source: Imgur

Immediate Fallout

As it stands, numerous gun stores have already stopped the sale of Sig P320 firearms. It is also rumored but not confirmed by me that a number of distributors have done the same.

The immediate response by gun owners on the various communities is one of despise...

"Asking the 'public' to "voluntarily" fix an issue with potential for grave injury or death is a s**t fix, and everyone knows it."

Source: Pistol Forums

Source: TheFirearmsBlog

Sig did have a media day today and more is being reported. What is clearly certain is that this has the power to shift perceptions, especially if Sig decides to charge to fix the flaw.

Source: Recoil Magazine

What It Means Financially

I believe at the end of the day, Sig will be forced to make this an actual recall.

As per Sig, around 500,000 Sig P320s have been sold since 2014, let's assume about 200,000 per year.

I do believe that this has the potential to shift the perception of Sig to other manufacturers, the largest benefactors being Glock and Smith & Wesson (AOBC). While Ruger (RGR) would benefit, they have less overlap with Sig Sauer firearms.

Since this is an financial article, let's take a look at what the financial impact may be.

While publicly available data is both scarce and scattered, we will have to dig deep.

The first is to try and figure out Smith & Wesson and Ruger's marketshare.

From ATF data I am able to get an estimate for 2015.

Manufacturer Pistols (Manufactured and Imported) Glock 216K Produced + 923K Imported - 1.139 Mil Smith & Wesson 989k Ruger 747k

Source: ATF Imports & Exports report.

Furthermore for 2015 we have 3.5 million US Manufactured pistols and 2.47 million imported. Together we can estimate 5.97 million imported and produced pistols. Keep in mind however that this is including 22 caliber firearms as well.

From this data we can estimate the following market shares.

Manufacturer Pistol Share Glock 19% Smith & Wesson 16.56% Ruger 12.5%

If we look at just the impact of the Sig P320 and make an big assumption of saying that demand will go to the other manufacturers we can estimate the additional revenues.

The number of units is derived as 200k * the Pistol Share percentage above.

The price is based off of both my experience in the industry and financial reports.

Starting with Smith & Wesson, we took the total pistol sales as reported for 2015 in their annual report, divided by the pistols produced. Imperfect but it should be in the ballpark. This was $20 more than my estimate in my head, but I believe if revolver sales are backed out, the polymer pistols will be right there in the $300 range. Keep in mind, this is Smith & Wesson's sales price to distributors, not the retail price at which you can buy one yourself. The cost should be in the $120 to $150 range.

Glocks profit margins are estimated to be around 65% and are believed to be the leader in the space. Their sales price is also an estimate but I believe it to be in the ballpark.

My own estimates for Ruger was $250 however here we have a much better breakdown in numbers. The Ruger sales price was derived from the broken down pistol revenue, excluding revolvers for 2015, divided by pistol production numbers obtained from the ATF reports for the same time period.

Manufacturer Units Price Total Revenue Glock 38,000 $340 $12.9 Mil. Smith & Wesson 33,120 $320 $10.6 Mil Ruger 25,000 $257 $6.42 Mil

Source: Estimates from Ruger and AOBC Annual reports, compiled by self.

Based on that, we can look at the impact it would have on both pistol sales and overall revenue. Since Glock is not publicly traded we will be focusing on Smith & Wesson & Ruger.

Manufacturer Additional Revenue % increase of Pistol Revenue % increase of total Revenue Smith & Wesson $10.6 Mil 1.9% 1.17% Ruger $6.42 Mil 2.58% 1%

Source: Estimates and Revenue baselines from AOBC & RGR Annual Reports, estimates by self.

So there we go. Based on Sig P320 sales alone, not including the reduced sales of other Sig Sauer products, Smith & Wesson and Ruger can capitalize on this.

The problem is, even if they do everything right and increase their sales even 2%, year-over-year sales data is not in their favor.

So far this year, NICS checks are down six out of the seven months for which data is reported.

January through July, NICS checks are down 1.683 million to 14.343 million, from 16.026 million a year go. This is a drop of over 10.5% year over year.

Assuming the same 10.5% would apply for new sales, it would still mean a net drop of 8% or so.

The only thing I can think of that would make a bigger difference would be the sales of accessories, such as additional magazines, holsters and spare parts which carry significantly better margins.

Potential Black Swan

The potential black swan event here however is the US Army and other government agencies reconsidering Sig for their major orders.

At the center of this is that in the case of the US Army contract is that it was awarded during Phase 1 testing, before comprehensive Phase 2 testing would occur which coincidently includes drop tests.

Glock in particular has been spearheading this dispute and I am sure this latest blunder and the arguably unsafe Sig P320 just may be the catalyst it needs to succeed.

While I don't believe the Smith Wesson M&P line of pistols would be the winner of the US Army contract if it gets re-awarded, I do believe it will give them a better chance of getting other large contracts.

Bottom line... I think Sig's "Safety without compromise" campaign will become as epic of a failure as HK's famed advertisement.

Source: Sig Sauer

Source: HK Pro

Bottom Line For Investors

Anyone who has read my previous firearms articles knows that I am an avid gun guy and match shooter. I have also founded and ran a firearms community over the last eight years which also gives me media access to the industry events.

In a word I fully believe in the 2A and love the firearms hobby and culture. Unfortunately the investment advisor hat I wear will often contradict it.

In our case in particular I think it is vital to separate the love for the 2A and the culture, or even the firearms we own at home, from the underlying valuations and fundamentals of the firearms investments, in this case American Outdoor Brands, parent of Smith & Wesson (AOBC), Sturm Ruger (RGR) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO), the three most direct firearms investments which are publicly available.

I do believe whole heartedly that Sig's big gaffe will have a negative impact on their business and it will be a positive both in the short and long term for Smith & Wesson and Ruger, especially as both companies are well known for good handling of firearms recalls and correcting mistakes.

Sig's immediate problems are just an exclamation mark on the overall feeling that Sig's rising prices are not justified by lackluster quality and quality control, especially since their move to produce firearms in the United States.

Short of the Black Swan event described above, the firearms industry is facing major headwinds now that there is a lack of an immediate gun ban to stimulate sales. You can read more about this in my article "Excitement For Gun Rights, Anxiety For Gun Investors."

For those reasons, at today's valuations, I am firmly on the sidelines for the publicly traded investments and would urge investors to start critically examining their positions for an exit point if sitting on unrealized gains.

We will in the near future examine all three from the financial point of view.

I hope this article was both informational and of interest. If you enjoyed the content and want more, please click the "follow" button to get notifications of my latest work.