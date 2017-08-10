Ford: The Panic Is Overblown For This 5.5% Dividend-Yielding Blue Chip

Income investors could see a lot to like from Ford.

Ford has vastly improved its balance sheet. It has enough excess cash to at least sustain its regular dividend, and also offer a special dividend in good years.

2017 will be a difficult year, but Ford expects earnings to grow again in 2018.

Sentiment remains extremely negative for Ford, even though it beat earnings expectations in the first and second quarter.

2017 has been a difficult year for Ford Motor Company (F).

Ford stock is down 10% year-to-date, amid a broad downturn in the automotive industry. Sales and earnings have fallen to start 2017. After a few years of record sales, fears of “peak auto” are driving Ford shares lower.

That said, Ford’s stalled out stock price has pushed its dividend yield above 5.5%. Ford is one of 400 stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield.

Ford operates in a highly cyclical industry, and investors no doubt remember when it cut its dividend during the Great Recession. But the company has been in operation for more than a century, and has kept on trucking through thick and thin.

Companies that have been in operation for more than 100 years, and currently pay a 3%+ dividend yield, earn a place on our list of “blue chip” stocks. We have compiled a list of stocks that meet these two requirements. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

This article will discuss Ford's appeal for income investors.

Business Overview

Ford, along with General Motors (GM), dominates the U.S. auto industry. Ford’s strong position is due largely to the F-150, the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. The F-Series has been America’s best-selling truck for 40 straight years.

Ford is highly profitable, and it has remained so, even during the auto downturn. Pre-tax profit declined 2% in 2016, but the company still generated $10.4 billion of automotive profit for the year.

Conditions have worsened in 2017, as pre-tax profit declined 28% in the first two quarters.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 12

That said, Ford’s performance improved significantly from the first to the second quarter. It returned to earnings growth last quarter, with a 7.7% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings-per-share.

It is also worth noting that the 28% decline in pre-tax profit to start the year was exacerbated by non-recurring factors.

For example, Ford’s results were weighed down by higher-than-usual raw materials costs, including steel, as well as the strong U.S. dollar, and a significant one-time gain from last year.

While sentiment is still very pessimistic, there is momentum building for a return to growth in 2018.

Growth Prospects

Peak vehicle sales and rising interest rates threaten Ford’s growth prospects. However, Ford beat analyst expectations, on both revenue and earnings per share, for the first and second quarter of 2017.

For the full year, Ford expects pre-tax profit of $9 billion in 2017. This would represent a 13.5% decline from 2016. But the company also expects profits to increase again in 2018.

As a result, fears of Ford’s imminent collapse appear overblown. Underlying fundamentals remain healthy, such as pricing, which continue to increase.

U.S. sales could bottom, provided the economy continues to grow. Underlying economic indicators, such as GDP, unemployment, and consumer sentiment, continue to move in the right direction.

Another potential catalyst for Ford's future growth is international markets, such as South America.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 15

In South America, wholesales and revenue increased 12% and 22%, respectively, over the first six months of 2017. Market share is up 60 basis points in that time.

And while Ford lost $429 million in South America in the first half, operating margin improved by 8.2 percentage points. Ford may be nearing profitability, which has proven to be very difficult for U.S. automakers in international markets.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Ford does not look attractive as a growth stock. Its appeal comes from its low valuation and high dividend yield.

In the past four reported quarters, Ford had adjusted earnings per share of $1.49. Based on its trailing earnings, the stock currently trades for the bargain-bin price-to-earnings ratio of only 7.3.

One reason for Ford’s low valuation multiple is likely that investors anticipate earnings-per-share to decline due to falling auto sales.

The good news is, Ford is so cheap, that even a modest rise in the price-to-earnings multiple would yield significant returns.

For example, a price-to-earnings of 10-12 would result in 37%-64% returns. That does not seem to be an unreasonable range for Ford, given that it has the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.

And Ford can continue to generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. A reasonable projection of future returns is as follows:

2%-4% earnings growth

6%-7% dividend yield

Under this scenario, Ford stock would return 8%-11% annualized, plus additional returns from any expansion in the price-to-earnings multiple.

Dividend Analysis

You may have noticed that Ford’s projected dividend yield is higher than its current yield of 5.5%.

The increase is due to Ford’s special dividend.

Ford’s special dividend has fluctuated in recent years, from $0.25 per share in 2016, to $0.05 per share this year. 2017 dividends will likely total $0.65 per share, which is a 6% current yield.

The company plans to issue the supplemental payout each year, provided its fundamentals remain healthy.

Since Ford expects pre-tax profit to grow in 2018, it seems investors are in line for at least 6% total dividend yield going forward.

Income investors should view Ford’s dividend policy favorably. Ford has dramatically improved its financial position. Ford Credit remains healthy.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 23

Ford Credit's pre-tax profit rose 20% over the first two quarters of 2017. Average FICO stores continue to rise, reaching 744 last quarter. And, while over 60-day delinquencies did increase last quarter, it was by just 1 basis point.

Ford ended last quarter with $28.4 billion in automotive segment cash, along with $16.2 billion of debt, for a net cash position of $12.2 billion. This far exceeds the $8.3 billion in total global underfunded pensions.

Ford’s net cash could serve as a buffer, if and when the next recession hits. The cash balance will help Ford continue to pay the regular dividend when times are bad, with the potential for even higher dividends when times are good.

In addition, Ford’s regular dividend has a low payout ratio. Ford’s first two quarterly dividends totaled $0.35 per share, including the special dividend. In the same period, the company had adjusted earnings-per-share of $0.96.

This indicates Ford’s dividends are easily covered.

Final Thoughts

Ford is not a stock that investors should buy anticipating high growth. That is not Ford’s value proposition.

Instead, Ford’s returns will likely be generated by steady profits, modest growth, and dividends. And, if revenue and earnings continue to beat analyst expectations, the market could reward the stock with a higher valuation multiple.

Ford rewards shareholders with a 5.5% dividend backed by lots of cash, and potential for special dividends. These qualities make Ford an attractive stock for income investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.