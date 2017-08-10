Blue Apron: Show Me Stock

The benefit of the stock market is that investors don't have to take a position in every stock. One can follow a promising company from the sidelines for years before making a decision to invest.

One such stock that falls into that category now is recent IPO Blue Apron (APRN) that reported Q2 results before the open. The meal-delivery kit company had some troubling restructuring that wasn't identified during the IPO period despite pricing after the end of the quarter on July 5.

Despite being a market leader in the meal-kit sector, the first post-IPO earnings report was a complete disaster. Blue Apron dramatically reduced marketing spend while building out new infrastructure to support expansion plans.

The end result was a reduction in orders and customers sequentially. Though orders per customer and average revenue per customer were up.

Source: Blue Apron Q2'17 earnings release

The end result is that investors don't know what the company really offers as an investment thesis. Blue Apron still lost $31.6 million in the quarter showing no path to profits in the current set up. In addition, the forecast for the 2H of the year are losses doubling to over $60 million per quarter.

What still makes the company interesting is being a market leader in online subscription services. The potential exists to crack the code as eMarketer listed the subscription box service as having the most site visits.

As well, the massive weakness since the IPO should hurt competitors like HelloFresh (FRESH) hoping to go public. Blue Apron already raised nearly $280 million and private competitors will increasingly have a hard time raising funds. Though the entry of Amazon (AMZN) into the sector remains a bigger threat than any private company.

Blue Apron lost about $30 million including stock-based compensation and based on the new share count of roughly 185 million shares, the loss per share comes to about $0.16. Unfortunately, the company is getting farther away from the goal in the next couple of quarters.

At a closing price of $5.14, Blue Apron has a current market cap of roughly $950 million. Even with the lower revenue run rate in the 2H, the stock trades close to the annualized sales rate of around $800 million. Any improvement in the operating metrics and Blue Apron could trade at multiples of the current stock price. Such a move doesn't seem likely as the current management team is the penalty box and must reprove themselves.

The key investor takeaway is that as a market leader, Blue Apron still has the potential to tweak the service to become a big winner down the road. The stock remains one where investors should take advance of the ability to watch from sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.