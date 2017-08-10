Bellatrix Exploration's (BXE) CEO Brent Eshleman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (NYSE:BXE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 11:00 ET

Executives

Steve Toth - IR

Brent Eshleman - President & CEO

Maxwell Lof - EVP & CFO

Garrett Ulmer - COO

Analysts

Michael Luck - Jett Capital Advisors

Joseph Schechter - Schecter Energy Research Services

Welcome to the Bellatrix Exploration Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

Steve Toth

Thank you. Hello, and good morning, everyone, thank you for dialing in today to the Bellatrix Exploration second quarter 2017 conference call. We're also pleased to welcome those who are participating in the call via our live internet webcast which can be accessed through our website at bellatrixexploration.com.

On the call today is Brent Eshleman, our President and CEO; Max Lof, our Executive VP & CFO; and Garrett Ulmer, our Chief Operating Officer. Management will begin today's conference call with an overview and update of our second quarter operational and financial results which were released earlier this morning. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to questions from analysts and investors.

During today's conference call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. Securities Laws. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involved risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the forward-looking statements disclosure in our press release and periodic filings for additional information.

Brent Eshleman, our President and CEO, will be lead today's call with an overview of our second quarter operation and financial performance.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks, Steve. First of all, I'd like to take the opportunity to formally welcome and introduce Max Lof, our recently appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Max has made an immediate impact since joining Bellatrix in June and brings a wealth of direct public company and financial executive experience to our Company. We're excited to have Max onboard and look forward to the continued benefits he brings to the CFO role.

Bellatrix continues to build on three pillars that provide the foundation for profitable growth. First, we maintain high quality acreage in one of most America's top natural gas place. Second, our infrastructure assets drive operational control and create values to competition within our core area. Third, we maintain ample front takeaway capacity and egress [ph] for our current and forecast growth volumes. The combination of these competitor strengths was once again ended in our strong second quarter operational and financial performance. I'm pleased to report that Bellatrix has surpassed guidance expectations in both the first and second quarters of 2017 and today announced its second consecutive quarter of upwardly revised production guidance for 2017.

We also announced improved filling our production expense guidance. The Company delivered over 15% growth in production volumes during the first half of the year, a continued reduction in operating costs and an enhanced liquidity position, I mean tier [ph] reduction total net debt and growth in operating funds flow per share. More specifically, our second quarter 2017 performance included the following operational and financial achievements. Average production volumes of 37,916 Boe's a day grew 9% from the previous quarter and 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Funds flow from operations of $19.3 million grew 30% compared to the previous quarter and more than doubled compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Production expenditures of $8.30 per Boe were reduced by $1.07 per Boe or 11% from the previous quarter and down 21% compared to $10.57 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Borrowings under the credit facilities were reduced to $13.1 million at June 30, 2017 representing a decrease of $28.4 million or 68% from the $41.5 million outstanding at March 31, 2017, and total net debt was reduced to $382.6 million at June 30, 2017, a reduction of $52.8 million or 12% compared to the previous quarter.

Garrett Ulmer will now add further commentary around our operational activities.

Garrett Ulmer

Thank you, Brent. Drilling and completion activity was reduced during the second quarter during the seasonal spring breakup period. Bellatrix did drill two gross or 1.2 net Spirit River liquid rich natural gas wells during the month of June. Average well performance in the first half of the year has continued to outperform initial expectations which has contributed the strong second quarter production volumes.

The Bellatrix Alder Flats Plant continue to represent highly strategic asset for the company as it delivered 100% utilization rate during the second quarter and has now been on-screen for two continuous years at an average 97% in constant utilization rate. The Phase 2 expansion project of the Alder Flats Plant were more than double growth throughout capacity of the plant, the 230 million cubic feet per day, and remains on-time and on-budget for completion in the second quarter of 2018. In terms of recent progress, site construction activity recommenced late in the second quarter with pile-driving activity completed in June.

Fabrication of all major equipment for Phase 2 is complete, including compressors, propane bullets, condensate stabilizer, production tanks, the heat medium package and our actual equipment. Major equipment is currently being installed on site and installation activity will continue through the fall with that completed in November. Bellatrix forecast net capital expenditures of approximately $8 million in the second half of 2017 and $3 million in 2018 to complete Phase 2. The Phase 2 expansion project represents the final stage of Bellatrix's multi-year infrastructure buildout in our core West Central area. We expect the completion of Phase 2 of the Alder Flat Plant to provide the facilities and capacity to grow net production volumes beyond 60,000 barrels a day with minimal future facility rate [ph].

Max will now provide an overview of our financial and risk management highlights.

Maxwell Lof

Thanks, Garrett. In the second quarter Bellatrix delivered 30% quarterly growth in funds flow per share, an enhanced liquidity position and a material reduction in total net debt. Funds flow from operations of $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2017 grew at 30% compared to the first quarter of 2017 and more than doubled as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Bellatrix also enhanced its liquidity position during the second quarter when it entered into a new revolving credit facility agreement with a syndicate of four banks. The borrowing base was set at $120 million which was a 20% increase from previous levels and that remained unchanged at $120 million with a closing of the sale of non-core striking area assets with $34.5 million in June of 2017. As Brent mentioned, we ended the second quarter with only $13.1 million drawn on our credit facility, a decrease of over $28 million or 68% from the first quarter of 2017. Other than that $13.1 million outstanding on the credit facilities, the Company has no debt maturities until 2020.

Total net debt at June 30 was reduced to $382.6 million, a reduction of $52.8 million or 12% compared to the previous quarter; and we know that this is the lowest total net debt level for Bellatrix since the second quarter of 2014. Bellatrix maintains a significant commodity price risk management position which reduces price risk volatility on our business and protects our long-term planning process. Approximately 67% of forecast gross natural gas volumes in the second half of 2017 are currently hedged at an average fixed price of approximately $3.26 per Mcf. In addition, Bellatrix has an additional total of $65.1 million today of 2018 natural gas volume hedged at an average fixed price of approximately $3.06 per Mcf. This represents approximately 40% of the volumes compared to the midpoint of our new 2017 full year average production guidance.

Our hedging program added slightly less than $1 per Boe of value to our corporate net back in the first and second quarters of 2017 and continues to sport our focused capital program and long-term planning process.

Now back over to you Brent.

Brent Eshleman

Thank you, Max. Solid operational momentum has carried over into the third quarter as a result of strong lab performance and operational execution. Bellatrix has announced today increased to its full year 2017 average production guidance to 36,000 BOEs a day. An increase of 1,500 BOEs a day from previous guidance announced on June 26, 2017. And a 2,500 under BOE a day increase from original guidance announced in January 2017.

Bellatrix's full year net capital budget of $120 million remains unchanged from previous guidance levels on June 26, 2017. Bellatrix remains committed to providing sustainable long-term growth for shareholders, including delivery over 2017 capital program, providing over 15% forecast production growth.

First half 2017 production expenditures averaged $8.81 per BOE, given our previous full year guidance of $9 per BOE. Given continued costs aggression activity and strong production volumes, Bellatrix has reduced a full year 2017 production expenditure guidance target to $8.75 per BOE.

Our capital investment plans for 2017, of a $120 million, includes a drill approximately 13 net wells during the second half of 2017. With two out raised[ph] drilling rigs currently active, we expect average production volumes to remain on our full year average guidance target of approximately 36,000 BOEs per day, through the third and fourth quarters of 2017. With growth approximately 36,500 BOE's a day through the end of the year.

We maintain sharp focus on operational execution, supported by our top tier asset base. Rate of return expectations for the Spirit River continue to rank among the highest within our portfolio of investment opportunities thereby attracting the majority of anticipated capital investment in 2017. The Spirit River liquids rich natural gas play represents one of North America's lowest supply cost natural gas plays for several reasons, the Spirit River is relatively shallow compared river top natural gas plays, resulting in lower drilling costs. The Spirit River formation is a conventional sandstone which requires less intensive and less expensive fracture stimulation treatment. The formation produces sweet, liquids rich natural gas. And generally no water, which contributes to low processing costs, and enhanced profitability.

In 2016, the Spirit River account for approximately half of all western Canadian total natural gas volumes from new wells drills during the year. Spirit River well results continue to rain [ph] among the best in Alberta on a consistent bases.

According to industry data of the top 20 natural gas wells in Alberta, went by initial production over the first 90 days IP-90, volumes of the past year, June 2016 to May 2017, 17 wells are produced in the Spirit River, with one well for each of the formations.

The Spirit River remains a quiet giant given its importance to overall western Canadian sedimentary basin volume growth and its low supply costs. Bellatrix has proven itself is a premium operator within the Spirit River play, consistently delivering industry leading well productivity results.

Since 2009, Bellatrix has drilled well over 120 Spirit River high volume wells with zero dry holes, Bellatrix's well results consistently rank the some of the best in Alberta.

We achieved two of the top 12 highest IP-90 well productivity results over the past year. Bellatrix operates one of the premier acreage positions on the Spirit River play within the greater barrier, Alder Flats and Willesden Green areas of Alberta.

Of the current Basin development, Bellatrix maintains an inventory of over 15 years for the [indiscernible] developments Spirit River opportunities. Bellatrix has delivered significant growth in production volumes for the first half of 2017, while manically reducing operating costs, and reducing total net debt levels, and increasing available liquidity.

The strategic repositioning efforts to achieve in 2017. Position the company to deliver profitable growth in our production, Cash flow and net asset value. I want to personally thank our employees for substantial efforts to drive our operational, our financial achievements.

And as always, I want to personally thank our shareholders and stakeholders, for their long-term support, we remain focused on delivering our long-term strategy and enhance shareholder value.

Operator that concludes my prepared remarks, at this time we'd like to open up the line to questions from analysts and investors.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you [Operator's Instructions] one moment please to recall for questions. Thank you, the first question is from Michael Luck of Jett Capital Advisors, please go ahead.

Michael Luck

Good morning guys, congrats on a strong quarter. I just had a quick question with regards your tight curve, obviously it's ahead of expectations, I suspected it is ahead of -- in sight expectations. I wondered if you have enough confidence to upwardly revised the tight curve and I guess is the follow up, how many wells you think you have to drill to stay flat given the new results on the newer wells.

Brent Eshleman

That is a great question. We are very pleased with our results so far this year, our engineering group, our exploration group are always focused on trying to drill the best well possible, that something we've been considering ourselves, the performance of the wells against our tight curve. At that time though with that -- with the date we looked at which is over more than just a three month or six month period, really over the last two to three years, I think we're really confident that we can continue to deliver on our tight curve, which you see from our presentation has a really fantastic economics. I don't think we have to move it at this time.

The presentation also shows our assessment of what we need to stay flat, which is approximately 15 net wells a year, which will put us somewhere in the 50, 65, $59 of drilling and completion capital to maintain production.

Michael Luck

Okay great, thanks guys.

Thank you, the next question is from Joseph Schechter of Schecter Energy Research Services, please go ahead.

Joseph Schechter

Good morning, guys. I want to congratulate you guys on a great quarter. But I have a couple of things, one where are the volumes now that the Strachan sale where would your current volumes be.

Brent Eshleman

Yes, good question Joseph. We are very seamlessly able to replace those volumes from the valium sound from the Strachan sale, just a portion of that money, we did that sale, we did add CapEx budget of about$105 million, we moved that to $120 million by bringing in $34.5 million that so basically I like to call that $19.5 million to $20 million went towards debt, and that $15 million has already are replaced those track in volumes. And so with our new increased guidance we are very confident of course through the rest of the year here that will be able to achieve a 36,000 BOE a day, average production and at/or above 36,500 BOEs a day.

Joseph Schechter

That will mean it will be around 36,000 in Q3 and in that 36, 37 range in Q4.

Brent Eshleman

You know, that -- wells are performing per well. And we are kind of looking to stay where current volumes stood at, but I can tell you that we do plan to meet or exceed where our guidance are sitting at, and operational everything is performing very well for us.

Steve Toth

Hi Joseph, it is Steve. Just to add to that in our disclosure today we did indicate that we do expect Q3 and Q4 to be in and around that 36,000 per BOE per day range. To give you a sense it is relatively flatten going through the end of the year.

Joseph Schechter

That is better than expected, congratulations. On the oil volumes. Oil liquid at 9,000 BOEs a day in Q2, you got the hedges on the propane, have you thought of doing any hedging on the oil volume themselves.

Brent Eshleman

Yes, I trust that we have, and we continue to look at that is a big portion of our liquids sense we are now about 75% natural gas and riding behind the Spirit River, is in the propane, as we move forward here we are still looking at drilling the Cardium oil while we set, we have some really nice sweet spots in there, we drove one earlier this year. So we do look at the oil volumes and we do monitor them. They take a backseat obviously to our gar and the percentage we are hedged on gas. So a direct answer to your question, we haven't year-to-date but we are monitoring that, and if that raise opportunity we will look at hedging some of the oil, but it does take a backseat really to our gas hedging, or actually our propane hedging, it kind of falls in the thirds place, just less volumes in both of those.

Joseph Schechter

Okay, good. Are there any of none core assets that might be sold again to improve the balance sheet free-up capital for the Spirit River area, core area.

Brent Eshleman

Yes, we have some smaller none-core assets, that we continue to look at for potential monetization. Not of the size of the assets that we have sold from Strachan and to late last year, at December 16 -- from the Strachan. But yes we do have a few other none-core asset and for the up call the reasonable value we do look at monetizing those, we do talk to individuals, we are always active and dynamically looking at what is best for the shareholders and the company, and if we can sell those off, we deploy that money into our core asset and keep our debt levels down, absolutely something that we look at all the time.

Joseph Schechter

That is great, congratulation on the great quarter, that should do it for me.

Thank you, the next question is from [indiscernible], please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I am not sure that is me, but it is probably me. One of the things that you guys didn't touch on and number of your peers touched on was cost inflation at the Euros, I wonder if you could provide a little commentary on -- you drill two well in the quarter but what are you seeing and where could that go.

Brent Eshleman

Yes, absolutely, obviously it is a question on everybody's mind. So as we talked and as you have seen everybody seeing, we say over the last six, seven months there has been cost inflation, and mainly to the pumpers and some on the drilling rigs. Now to culture that, we continue to show improvements in operational side through drilling completion and what I can tell you right now is on our presentation we take $4 million a well, drill completing equipped tie in of the last year and half, two years we have been at $3.8 million on actual cost drill completion equipped tie in, and year-to-date we are still at $3.8 million to drill completion equipped tie in, and that is because there has been some modest increases in the pumpers, in the drills, but we said -- we all said that, I will call with improved efficiencies, not only on reducing drill time, but how we go about completions, in some of the wells we find we don't need to put in Nitrogen, they are quite -- in some of our wells. And so that [indiscernible] over 125,000 well -- we still show the $4 million, but we are coming in and we expect to come in through the remainder of this year around that $3.8 million to watch that increases on the other side.

Unidentified Analyst

That is helpful, thank you. The other follow up I have is on the previous question about asset sales. Could you give us a sense of what types of volumes would be involved just directionally in terms of none core stuff that you could potentially?

Brent Eshleman

Yes, you know, we still have none core assets, if you start tailing them up, there is probably couple thousand BOEs, we are in no rush selling any of these, they come in 500, 750 type of pieces, for the right value depending on the asset -- you can't put a dollar per BOE a day or anything like that. But for us it is just really about the day and the right cost of the business for the company, we can get what is a fair market value, it is not about an asset that is material to us, then we look at moving that, keep our debt down, maybe drill a well to replace it, it is very seamless, I mean you wouldn't really see any of that, because it is not going to -- anything we do on these none core assets is really none material and you are not going to see any change in our guidance or anything in our production.

Unidentified Analyst

Then the last question for me is, you have mentioned you had 15 years in drilling inventory, what steps are being taken to make sure that inventory is expanding over time, are you looking at adding more land, or are you finding success with different zones within this Spirit River that could help with that regard.

Brent Eshleman

Pretty much all of the above. We continually as we do already add more lands, usually -- of course as -- you don't see that in the market place because if we all done a section here, a couple sections over there, it is always done primarily on a smaller bases where we are always continuing to add, maintain or grow that inventory. We always look at these bigger opportunities but as you know, it is -- those are -- for us sense I have always found that when you control your own backyard and you put in the infrastructure and you add the [indiscernible] and you control everything in there, when opportunities arise people will come to you, whether they sell some land to you, whether that's to farm out some land.

Our inventory is always growing, and then also with additional zones, we primarily only been focused in our backyard right now, because we have such a plot [ph] of inventory really proven it up, is in the Spirit River, most noticeably in Spirit River, we have a -- of other inventory and call it just there is lower [indiscernible] underneath the Spirit River to the Ellerslie not even to get into the Carduim inventory that we have, we are not putting much in on the couple -- couple nice oil wells, this year we drilled one in the first quarter this year, it hit the top 10 oil wells drilled.

And in looking out the other zones, from [indiscernible] we don't even talk about those, there is a life time of inventory through this area, that is one of the reasons why the Deep Basin is such an attractive area for industry players. You have all those several zones down in the Basin not even getting in that which continues to be unlocked and some day will be a huge resource shell play, that is profitable and growing.

So the inventory, we are always on that, always looking to increase inventory, and expand the different horizons.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Brent, appreciate that. I will turn it over.

Thank you [Operator Instructions] our next question is from [indiscernible], please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, great quarter.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks, Ed, good to hear from you. We have really good wells, but like anything we always get that kind of down there, right. We have had couple of wells that been absolutely -- they have been boomers [ph] out the -- of course higher our typical 5.2 Mcf [ph] like anything, when you drill a multitude well, you have the opportunity to put yourself in the position to get little lucky here and there and fall in some big ones. So yes, we had some really nice wells, absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

How many wells are you planning drilling in the third quarter?

Brent Eshleman

Let's just use the second of the year, and about 13 net wells that we plan to drill in the second half of 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Brent Eshleman

Yes, that is the plan, absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm really sorry, I guess we found to return the call and its look really good right here.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks, we appreciate it. You mean the ship's been resurrected, we're off-sailing with, we're doing very well. You know what, we see very good things for the rest of this year and into 2018, we sit in a very good neck of the woods for drilling opportunities, great wells, great upside, plus where we have it; and you know what, our facility build on Phase 2 of the plant will be done here at the end of Q1 2018, it will be operational into Q2 of 2018 giving us $230 million of nameplate capacity, deep countries facility, very profitable, we expect that again to continue to decrease our operating expenses, increase our netback and you know, the values speak for themselves; I mean, the benefit of Alberta is -- you look at it and all the wells are at public knowledge in they are transparent, everybody can do their work, they can pull out the curves and see that the wells have been fantastic. So we appreciate your support and on way upwards it's going to be a great 2017 and we look forward to your prosperous 2018 as well.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Brent Eshleman

Not that we've announced to the marketplace, we always of course solve those plans and wells in place as you have to and get everything lined up. We want to be looking at announcing that hopefully before the end of 2017 I mean worst case scenario be earlier in the first couple of weeks of 2018 but where do we sit down with our Board, go through our strategy and planning session, come up what we think is the right direction for the Company next year, what is the right growth profile given the prices in the market and ensuring that we have ample liquidity and then come up with our 2018 plans. So nothing yet on the table at the earliest, closer to the end of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

I would somewhere and I ain't no -- I might not be clear but obviously where we go, I thought you could have a 15% growth by the next two years.

Brent Eshleman

You know what, you can look at the growth that we've had here for 2017 and as always you can see, it is over 15% and when we look at 2018, we'll review it's right when we look at 2018 and see what's appropriate for our growth profile given all the other considerations. We wanted to ensure most of all that we have ample liquidity and that's of key importance to us and then we recognized that the name of the game is delivering long-term sustainable profitable growth; so I hear that when we take that out into consideration, absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Good luck. And I'm -- what's your guess about on gas prices?

Brent Eshleman

That's a good question. You know what, I look at the numbers coming out today and so objection down in the State was 27Bs, expectations were 36. I see the numbers every week becoming more and more bullish and so I mean I could never predict prices but there is lot of experts out there, they have done a lot of detailed work and they are fairly optimistic. I believe personally gas prices some -- will be solid coming into the end of '17 and to '18 and especially with all these good reports coming out. So you know, the [indiscernible] for us is regardless of where gas prices go we have one of the most profitable plays ranked in North America and so where the gas prices sit here today, we're profitable, hopefully those prices go up, personally I believe they will but if they don't, we're still very profitable. So we've set already a good position, I look at it kind of a no lose position for us, you have to be profitable there at, you get a bump, all the better.

Unidentified Analyst

Good luck.

Thank you. There are no further questions in the queue at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks everyone for participating today. If you do have any follow-up questions feel free to reach out. I'm around all day today. Thanks again.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

