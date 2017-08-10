Visa And MasterCard Will Keep Crushing The Market

Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) have produced spectacular gains for investors over the last decade, with both companies downright crushing the S&P 500 index over that period. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. However, the main return drivers that produced such gains for investors in Visa and MasterCard remain well in place.
Attractive Business Models
According to data from WalletHub, Visa owns nearly 52.8% of the cards in circulation on a global scale, while MasterCard accounts for 31.6% of the market. American Express (AXP) and Discover (DFS) come considerably behind, with 7.5% and 8.1%, respectively. Looking only at debit cards, Visa and MasterCard practically own the whole market globally.
A highly concentrated market keeps competitive pressure under control, and this is a major positive in terms of profitability for operators in the sector. In addition, brand power is a key strategic advantage for leading global brands such as Visa and MasterCard, since trust and reliability are crucial considerations for both customers and merchants.
Importantly, the network effect creates a virtuous cycle of sustained growth and increasing competitive strength for Visa and MasterCard. In a nutshell, the network effect means that the value of the service increases as it gains more users over time. The telephone and the internet are textbook examples, and the payments industry works under the same dynamic.
Merchants need to accept the debit and credit cards that can bring more customers to the stores, and customers want to have a card that is accepted everywhere. This means that customers and merchants attract each other to the main card networks, and this makes the network more valuable over time. Visa and MasterCard are not only getting bigger when they grow in size, they also are getting stronger from a competitive point of view, while also creating more value for customers and merchants.
The payments industry still offers massive opportunities for growth in the years ahead. Visa calculates that replacing cash and checks with cards is worth nearly $17 trillion in annual spending around the world.
The shift to digital commerce is not only a huge opportunity in terms of revenue growth, but Visa also captures more than double its share of spend in digital commerce versus brick-and-mortar stores. In addition, new segments such as B2B and P2P could open the door to an addressable market worth nearly $30 trillion.
Impressive financial performance.
The payments industry is quite attractive when it comes to opportunities for profitable growth, and this is a major return driver for investors over the long term.
Most of the direct costs of doing business in a particular region are related to the technological infrastructure necessary to process payments, so costs are relatively fixed, and profit margins tend to increase with revenue growth. For this reason, Visa and MasterCard have benefited from expanding profit margins over the past several years.
Vigorous revenue growth in combination with expanding profitability has provided a double boost to earnings growth for Visa and MasterCard over the long term.
Judging by recent financial reports, bot Visa and MasterCard continue firing on all cylinders as of the second quarter of 2017. Visa processed $42.1 billion in transactions during the quarter ended in June. This represents a year-over-year increase of 13% adjusted for the inclusion of the European business. Management is expecting a 20% increase in adjusted earnings per share for the full fiscal year 2017.
Similarly, MasterCard delivered both revenue and earnings above Wall Street expectations during the second quarter. Switched transactions increased 17% versus the second quarter in 2016, reaching $16 billion. MasterCard reported $1.1 in earnings per share during the period, a vigorous increase of almost 24% versus the same quarter last year.
MasterCard is smaller than Visa in terms of revenue, and it also offers more exposure to international markets, where the payments market is relatively younger and under penetrated. This means that MasterCard should theoretically offer more room for growth in the coming years. On the other hand, scale and market leadership mean more quality and stability for investors in Visa.
Regardless of these differences, the two companies look well positioned to continue delivering growing revenue and expanding profits for investors over the years ahead.
Risks to Consider
Visa and MasterCard both trade at forward price to earnings ratios in the neighborhood of 25 times earnings expectations for 2018. These valuations are not necessarily excessive considering business quality and growth prospects, but above-average valuation levels are always a potential risk factor to keep in mind. If there is any disappointment in financial performance down the road, current valuation levels don’t provide much of a cushion.
The competitive landscape is changing, with tech companies such as Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and PayPal (PYPL) increasingly betting on digital payments.
Companies in the sector seem to be inclined to making profitable alliances and playing nice with each other as opposed to savagely competing for customers and earnings. As long as this remains the case, the size of the market opportunity should be big enough for both card operators and tech players to benefit substantially from the death of cash over the years and decades ahead. Nevertheless, it’s important to monitor the industry in case competition becomes more aggressive, which could have a negative impact on margins.
Legal and regulatory risk is perhaps the most important risk factor to watch in these companies. Visa and MasterCard operate in an oligopolistic market, and they generate extraordinary profitability. This makes card operators an easy target for politicians and lawyers trying to impose limits and new regulations on their operations.
Bottom line
Visa and MasterCard are not immune to risks, no company is. However, both card processors are exceptionally profitable, they have rock-solid competitive strengths, and they offer abundant room for growth over the long term. All things considered, the risk vs reward equation in Visa and MasterCard looks quite attractive for long-term investors in these companies.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.