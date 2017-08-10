Visa And MasterCard Will Keep Crushing The Market

Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) have produced spectacular gains for investors over the last decade, with both companies downright crushing the S&P 500 index over that period. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. However, the main return drivers that produced such gains for investors in Visa and MasterCard remain well in place.

Attractive Business Models

According to data from WalletHub, Visa owns nearly 52.8% of the cards in circulation on a global scale, while MasterCard accounts for 31.6% of the market. American Express (AXP) and Discover (DFS) come considerably behind, with 7.5% and 8.1%, respectively. Looking only at debit cards, Visa and MasterCard practically own the whole market globally.

A highly concentrated market keeps competitive pressure under control, and this is a major positive in terms of profitability for operators in the sector. In addition, brand power is a key strategic advantage for leading global brands such as Visa and MasterCard, since trust and reliability are crucial considerations for both customers and merchants.

Importantly, the network effect creates a virtuous cycle of sustained growth and increasing competitive strength for Visa and MasterCard. In a nutshell, the network effect means that the value of the service increases as it gains more users over time. The telephone and the internet are textbook examples, and the payments industry works under the same dynamic.

Merchants need to accept the debit and credit cards that can bring more customers to the stores, and customers want to have a card that is accepted everywhere. This means that customers and merchants attract each other to the main card networks, and this makes the network more valuable over time. Visa and MasterCard are not only getting bigger when they grow in size, they also are getting stronger from a competitive point of view, while also creating more value for customers and merchants.

The payments industry still offers massive opportunities for growth in the years ahead. Visa calculates that replacing cash and checks with cards is worth nearly $17 trillion in annual spending around the world.

The shift to digital commerce is not only a huge opportunity in terms of revenue growth, but Visa also captures more than double its share of spend in digital commerce versus brick-and-mortar stores. In addition, new segments such as B2B and P2P could open the door to an addressable market worth nearly $30 trillion.

Source: Visa.