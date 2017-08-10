Chesapeake Energy Q2, State Of The Company By The Numbers: Cash Flow

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Welcome to our last installment of our article series titled "Chesapeake Energy Q2, State of the Company by the Numbers." On Friday, Aug. 3rd, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) released its Q2 2017 financial results to investors. In our first article of this three-part installment series, we examined Chesapeake's Q2 income statement. The next installment covered Chesapeake's Q2 balance sheet. In our final article of this series we examine Chesapeake's very interesting Q2 cash flow statement. For context, we compare the latest results to past cash flow items in an effort to tell Chesapeake's full financial story. Chesapeake's Q2 financial releases can be found here.

Operating Cash Flow

For cash-crunched Chesapeake, operating cash flow tells the most important story of the day. The following charts will tell this story. In the first chart, net operating income is shown in grey, non-cash income reconciliations are shown in green, changes in current assets/liabilities are shown in blue, and net cash from operations are shown in red.

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Stating the numbers outright for clarity:

Net operating income: $495M

Non-cash income reconciliations: ($415M)

Changes in current assets/liabilities: ($460M)

Net cash from operations: ($157M)

Not shown: Depreciation: $223M (Note that depletion is reported with depreciation in this figure) Amortization: $0



What happened here? This is a perfect case study of how a company can book net profits but also record a cash loss. We spoke with Brad Sylvester (VP of Investor Relations and Communications) to reconcile some of the numbers our data provider was reporting with the number's Chesapeake reported on their 10-Q.

Non-cash income reconciliations are explained in the following chart. Remember to exclude interest expenses and changes in assets and liabilities (for now):

Source: Chesapeake Energy Q2 10-Q

We believe this chart mostly speaks for itself, however, we would like to call special attention to the item "Gains/losses on commodity derivatives, net." This is the result of Chesapeake's hedging/risk management operation at work. When Chesapeake liquidates these contracts, it will result in real cash to them.

Changes in current assets/liabilities are mostly due to Chesapeake's one-time payment to bondholders as a result of their loss in Chesapeake v. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. More information about this case can be found here.

With a straight face, we believe that it is fair to say that -- barring one-time expenses and including the effects of Chesapeake's hedging program -- the company had a profitable quarter. However, the market speaks for itself. The following chart depicts Chesapeake's net cash from operations in red and its share price in yellow:

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Capex/Investing

The following very interesting graph depicts Chesapeake's relevant capital expenditure and investing story. The blue line represents divestitures (asset sales), the light blue line represents capital expenditures, and the red line depicts net cash from investing activities.

Source: Studio E14, LLC Research

Chesapeake Energy is no stranger to large asset sales to fund capex activities. Based on Chesapeake's current cash position (dwindling at $13M), another asset sale may be in store in the future.

Conclusion

After adjusting for one-time payments and adding back in "straight-face" non-cash earnings Chesapeake Energy is, unfortunately, still cash flow negative after including capex. We believe the following calculation gives a reasonable "adjusted" representation of where Chesapeake stands given Q2 performance:

Note that this calculation includes interest payments. This calculation excludes one-time gains on exchanges of debt and one-time losses on the Bank of New York lawsuit. At only -$100M "adjusted" cash burn, it appears that Chesapeake is far closer to cash flow neutrality than we originally believed. Barring any serious declines in commodity prices, Chesapeake looks reasonably positioned from a liquidity/survival standpoint and may even be in a decent position to aggressively capitalize on increases in commodity prices.

