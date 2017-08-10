NORTHVIEW APT REAL ESTATE INVT TR's (NPRUF) CEO Todd Cook on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NORTHVIEW APT REAL ESTATE INVT TR (OTC:NPRUF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Todd Cook

Thank you. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2017 conference call. Joining me today is Leslie Veiner, our Chief Operating Officer; Travis Beatty, our Chief Financial Officer; and Louise Elsey, our Corporate Secretary. The webcast of today’s conference call, including the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting our Investor Relations section of our newly designed website under Events & Presentations or through the web-link located in our recent financial results media release.

We’ll begin the conference call after Louise reads our brief cautionary statement as outlined on Slide 2. Louise?

Louise Elsey

Thank you. Today’s conference call and presentation may contain forward-looking information with respect to Northview Apartment REIT, among other things, its current expectations of future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, operations, strategy and condition. The actual results and performance of Northview discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulation and other risk factors described in securities filings. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, August 10, 2017 and the parties have no obligation to update such statements. Thank you.

Todd Cook

Yesterday we released our second quarter financial results for 2017. I'm pleased to report diluted FFO per unit of $0.54 for the quarter and $0.98 for the year compared to $0.56 and $1.05 in 2016. As shown on Slide 3, there are a number of highlights I’d like to touch on before Les and Travis provide more color on our operations and quarterly results. First, we delivered same door NOI growth of 3.9% for the second quarter. This was driven by continued strong results in Ontario and northern Canada as well as some stabilization in some markets in western Canada. The same door NOI growth in western Canada is the first since the second quarter of 2014. Second, our leverage continues to drop. The 1.4% decrease in debt to gross book value brings a total decrease to almost 4% over the last 12 months. The decline this quarter was driven in part by NOI growth in our Ontario portfolio as a result of strong rental conditions, the successful execution of the value creation initiatives and declining cap rates in Southern Ontario resulting in the sizable increase in the value of our Ontario portfolio. Travis will dive into that in more detail in a few minutes.

Third, we've continued progress according to our plan on our value creation initiatives with 0.5 million in annual NOI created in Q2, a million or so for this year and 3.8 million since inception. Fourth and lastly, we're pleased with the progress on our 2017 strategic priorities, the strengthening of our balance sheet and what seems to be the stability - the start of stability in western Canada through the first half of the year. Overall, our diversified portfolio across Canada has proven to provide stability for the REIT which shows through our financial results and continues to provide installation from the impact of low natural resource prices on many of our western Canada markets with over 75% of our total portfolio NOI from eastern and northern Canada.

I'll turn the call over to Leslie to provide some more details on our operating results.

Leslie Veiner

Thank you, Todd. I’ll now provide an update on how we are performing in our multifamily hotels and commercial portfolios. Starting with multifamily, we are pleased to have achieved same door NOI growth of 4.1% in the second quarter, which is our second consecutive quarter of same door growth in our residential portfolio. All our regions with the exception of Atlantic Canada had positive same-store growth with Ontario and Northern Canada at 7.5% and 6.5% respectively having the strongest performance. As shown on Slide 4, we are progressing with our value creation initiatives which have been one of the key contributors to the same door NOI growth in Ontario during the quarter. Following the successful completion in 2016 of the internalization of most of our Ontario portfolio, we are now focused on the remaining 5,100 units that are currently being third party-managed.

On October the 1 we will be internalizing the 2,400 units in Nova Scotia New Brunswick. We expect that the remaining units in Quebec and Ontario will be totalized in late 2017. But the usual increase spring turnover we completed 106 units under the high-end renovation program compared to 60 in the first quarter of 2017. 102 of the 106 renovated in the second quarter are currently leased with average month rent increases of approximately $243. The average rate of return on cost of these units is ahead of our 15% to 20% target. Other value creation initiatives including below market range and above guideline increases were on target for the quarter. The sub metering is slightly behind expectations and we are currently reviewing initiatives to increase the enrollment numbers.

Moving on to the multifamily operating performance for the second quarter. Our performance was ahead of expectations in most regions throughout the country. In the markets where we are facing occupancy challenges, we continue to use lease incentives and marketing initiatives to optimize occupancy. Looking at Slide 5, I will now provide some background on the performance of our market starting in the West. BC continued its strong performance from the first quarter with all regions except Fort Nelson performing better than or in line with Q1. The improvement seen in Prince George and Chetwynd resulted in a positive impact on our NOI. Several short-term leases signed in the first quarter that were expected to negatively impact the second quarter were re-leased. Our southern BC markets on Nanaimo and Abbotsford continued to be steady performers with strong occupancy in both markets.

We expect the recent cancellation of Petronas LNG project to have an impact on the ability to further improve occupancy in our Northern BC towns, but we did not expect it to have a negative impact on the current occupancy. There are still other LNG applications in progress and we have seen an increase in oil and gas activity during the first half of 2017. Most of our Alberta regions had a strong second quarter with Lethbridge, Bonnyville and Grande Prairie leading the way. Occupancy in and Grande Prairie is currently at 93%. Fort McMurray saw occupancy improvements immediately after the wildfires, but it's been relatively flat since. We have not seen the influx of new residents moving to Fort McMurray for the rebuild for the rebuild and there are several houses being offered for rent which is also impacting the overall rental market. Management continues to focus on Fort McMurray and we hope to see occupancy improvements through the rest of 2017. In Saskatoon, centers have helped stabilized occupancy at over 92% while Regina continues to perform well with occupancy over 97%.

Moving to Slide 6, performance in Ontario in the second quarter was strong with 7.5% same door NOI growth. The strong growth is being driven in part by the value creation initiatives including the management internalization which has helped grow AMR by 4% in the quarter from the prior year and generated operating efficiencies. Occupancy was 1% better than the same period in 2016 and from the first quarter. Slide 7, in Atlantic Canada, overall occupancy has improved since the first quarter. This was mainly due to improved occupancy in St. John's which was 93.1%, up from 91.7% in the first quarter. With the exception of Lab City, we saw occupancy gains in all our Atlantic Canada markets. On Slide 8, our Northern Canada market saw a same door NOI increase of 6.1% compared to the same period in 2016, largely due to the performance of our portfolio Iqaluit, which continues to be the strongest performing market in the region with high market rents. As of today, there are only seven out of 900 units vacant.

We continue to see softness in Yellowknife and Inuvik in the Northeast territories, with Inuvik being impacted by challenges in the mining industry and the loss of jobs in the government sector. Finally, on Slide 9, in Quebec we had same door NOI increase of 1.7% over 2016. Higher occupancy in our large complex in Montreal helped achieve the same door NOI increase. Occupancy in Quebec improved to 94.7% compared to 91.4% in the same period of 2016. On Slide 10, now turning to executive suites and hotel and commercial operations. Same door NOI was significant at 31% in executive suites and hotel operations mainly as a result of a contract for 52 rooms in St John's effective the beginning of the second quarter. This contract is in place until the end of August. During the quarter, we completed the upgrade of a third building at Homeport in St John's and we believe we are now well positioned to compete for larger group business in that market.

We’re also nearing completion of the final floor renovations which will complete the upgrade of our executive suites property in Yellowknife. Commercial door NOI was down 4% due to higher vacancy compared to the same period of 2016. The largest vacancy was as a result of our warehouse in Fort Nelson which became vacant in the fourth quarter of 2016.

I’ll now turn the call over to Travis to talk about the financial results.

Travis Beatty

Thanks, Les. As shown on Slide 11, we reported diluted FFO per unit of $0.54 in the quarter compared to $0.50 in the prior period excluding non-recurring items. Total FFO increased by 1 million to 30.8 million in the quarter as positive same door NOI changes and growth from new developments more than offset the NOI decline from the 87 million in non-core asset sales completed. The FFO increase is mainly due to 1.8 million NOI contribution from same door NOI increases in four of the five multifamily regions. The newly developed property in Airdrie and Calgary, Alberta contributed to higher FFO offset by non-core asset sales. Although total FFO increased for the reasons noted, FFO per unit is lower than the prior period due to the dilution from the October 2016 equity offering. Our distribution remains at a $1.63 per unit on an annualized basis which is sustainable long term.

Moving on to Slide 12, we continue to make progress on leverage reduction. At June 30, 2017, our debt to gross book value improved by 1.4% to 56.4% which brings our cumulative progress to 3.8% since June 30, 2016. Also our interest and debt service coverage ratios improved from the prior quarter to 2.99 and 1.66 respectively. The improvements in leverage ratio is the result of organic growth reflected in same door NOI growth of 3.9% and improvements in investment property values in Ontario. During the second quarter, we reported a net fair value increase of 92 million on investment properties. Northview reports fair value changes of investment properties on a net basis after deducting capital expenditures. In Ontario, we had 104 net increase driven by higher NOI and a 50 basis point decline in the weighted average cap rate to 4.6% from the prior quarter. Our fair value increase in Ontario is supported by our valuation of 2017 sale transactions, cap rate surveys and appraisals completed in the second quarter across our portfolio.

On to slide 13, during the 12 months ended June 30, 2017 we reduced our weighted average interest rate by 10 basis points to 3.19%, which will result in an annual interest savings of 1.7 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Northview completed 34 million in mortgage refinancing with a weighted average interest rate of 2.28 and an average term to maturity of 6.9 years. This interest rate on mortgage refinancing is 162 basis points lower than the average of maturing debt in 2017 and will contribute to lower future interest costs. Looking ahead this year we have sufficient liquidity which allows us to support external grow. Our financial position has improved so for in 2017 and we look forward to further progress in the second half of 2017. As part of our efforts to improve reporting, in Q1 2017 we introduced disclosures for average monthly rents and regional disclosures on same door NOI. We are looking at commencing AFFO disclosure later in 2017.

I will now turn the call back to Todd.

Todd Cook

Thank you, Travis. Moving onto developments, on Slide 14, we're very happy with the lease up of our high quality of Northeast Calgary Vista development which is 92% leased today compared to 75% a couple months ago. As we discussed last quarter, the timing of lease up is ahead of our expectations. The construction of our 36 unit development in Cambridge Bay was completed on May 1, pre-leased and is currently 70% occupied. We’re in the process of leasing the remaining units to long-term government tenants which we expect to take place over the next couple of quarters. Also as discussed in May, we are progressing according to plan on our 2017 developments at shown on Slide 15. Construction of the 132 unit development in southwest Regina is well underway with the first building framed and the foundations for the second two-thirds completed. The project remains on time and on budget with the expected delivery date of Q1 2018.

The developments in Iqaluit consists of 30 units and a little over 11,000 square feet of commercial space. Recently begun and are expected to be completed in early 2018 as well. Our Canmore development is still in the planning stages with the municipality and it's expected to start in the second half of 2017. We continue to move forward on our 2017 strategic priorities as shown on Slide 16. On organic growth we continue to see positive progress on the VCIs and the return of same door NOI growth in 2017. On managing leverage, our long-term debt target for debt to gross book value remains in the 50% to 55% range. I'm happy with the continued progress on our leverage reduction of almost 4% in the last year and our continued strong coverage ratios. On strategic capital deployment, we're actively looking at opportunities for capital redeployment on both asset sales and acquisition fronts. We continue our focus on redeploying some of our Western Canada land bank into Central and Eastern Canada.

On the asset sale front, last week we announced the strategic sale of the Hotel Arctic in Iqaluit for 14.9 million and the acquisition of 327 doors in Moncton, New Brunswick. The Moncton portfolio is well located, modern, newer construction, all built between 2012 and 2014 and is a nice tuck-in to our existing portfolio bringing our total New Brunswick unit count to just over 1,400 doors. To conclude, we're pleased with the direction of results and look forward to working on driving unit holder value for the rest of 2017 and beyond. We’ve continued to deliver on the commitments from our 2015 transaction creating organic growth through our VCIs and improving our balance sheet to our well balanced nationally diversified portfolio. Our strong regions in northern Canada and Ontario are providing steady organic growth and we appear to be seeing the stabilization of some of our Western Canadian markets that have been beaten up pretty badly over the past two to three years. I still believe there's a lot of changes to the economic realities in our natural resource markets that need to happen before we start returning to strong growth in these markets. That said it feels better in Western Canada than it has for a long time. It's a long game, but we finally feel like we're on the offensive side of the wall and can start marching down the field.

Thank you for your time and I'll now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Heather Kirk

In terms of the - when you set your leverage target, how much did it contemplate potential fair value gains and does that change your target going forward given the progress this quarter would have been significantly impacted by the asset revaluation?

Todd Cook

It's a tougher question, Heather, we said in our disclosures that future leverage reduction is going to come from NOI improvements, value creation in the portfolio. So that was part of it. I can’t say in January that I thought we're going to get $100 million increase in Ontario. But our targets remain at 50% to 55% range. That's the range that we've been comfortable in the past and that's where we see a good place to end up.

Heather Kirk

And in terms of the Ontario gains which were really solid big compression on that cap rate side, can you talk a little bit about how much of that was appraisal versus maybe some specific transactions in the market. Just trying to get at sort of how you got to that shift.

Travis Beatty

Sure. It’s Travis speaking. So Heather, when we look at our fair value process, we don't look at any single metric. We're looking at comparable transactions, we're looking at cap rate surveys and we're looking at the appraisals that we get completed either for our IFRS process or to support our financing activity. So we don't cherry pick the most optimistic number among that dataset, we look at the attributes of each of them and come up with a balanced approach for fair value. So it's a combination of all of those factors that lead us to change the cap rates.

Todd Cook

I guess, if I can add something Heather, like the appraisals follow transactions. So the cap rates and appraisals follow what's going on. So we're, you know, we saw a number of transactions happen in the first half of the year that had significantly different cap rates. So, it all ties together, cap rate surveys tie follow transactions, so it's all - it's never just one thing it's everything in aggregation.

Heather Kirk

And just finally turning to operations, clearly the numbers were really solid this quarter across the board. I'm just wondering if you could comment on the sustainability of the strength in Ontario. And your comments which seemed to be a little bit cautious with respect to western Canada.

Leslie Veiner

It’s Leslie, in terms of Ontario, I mean obviously we had 7.5% same-store growth, whether that's sustainable. I mean it's a pretty lofty number. But we have the value creation initiatives particularly the high renovation program where this year we've managed to achieve returns that are - that have been higher than what we initially targeted. And then important as well, we’ve managed to achieve considerable expense savings through renegotiating contracts whether it be laundry contracts, garbage contracts, landlines, cell phones, which when you aggregate that all together, it adds up to a meaningful number and that is sustainable because these contracts are now in place for a number of years.

But I'm not sure we can commit to seeing that same level of same store growth, but I think we're fairly optimistic that we can continue to show same store growth in the Ontario market. And turning to western Canada, we had positive growth there and I think part of that is we come off a period where the operating performance in western Canada has been pretty sluggish. So the base that we’re measuring it against is obviously low, but we've seen some nice improvements in a number of the markets in Western Canada and it seems to be some more stability. I mean, there is still challenges in some markets, but Western Canada, we’re obviously a little bit more cautious, but hoping that we can see some marginal same store -- same door NOI growth there as well going forward.

Travis Beatty

Heather, I guess, my comment on being cautious in Western Canada is, I think we've seen some good pieces, but for Fort McMurray to fill up or Dawson Creek or some of those resource markets, we've got modest improvements in activity, but it's not, in order for something for those towns to fill up, you need more major economic events. So I was talking more to that than sort of the call it, the general improvements.

Heather Kirk

So I want to put words in your mouth, but it sounds like you're expecting some gentle growth going forward, but not a big snap back, would that be accurate?

Travis Beatty

That would be accurate. I don't think. I mean, it's great oil is around $50, but a month and a half ago, it was around $40. So it’s -- there's positive signs, but in order for meaningful growth in these markets to happen, you need significantly higher resource prices for people to start -- for the oil companies to start pounding in more activity. So I think we'll see some measured growth, but it's not a hockey stick rebound like everybody would love to see.

Dean Wilkinson

Todd, just on the appraisal issue and the move in valuation in, like the Ontario markets, have you guys considered looking at perhaps if there's a strong bid under some of those things and they're trading at 4 or maybe even lower cap rates of potentially moving some assets out of there, taking that and going back up into more of your traditional northern markets where you can buy stuff at 8, 9 yields.

Todd Cook

The answer is we look at everything. So nothing’s for sale and everything’s for sale, but the short story is, there’s not a significant amount of growth left to have in the 9, 10 cap markets like to call it. So one of the issues is we own kind of half of everything and the second is the transactions are few and far between. So, would we do a little bit of it? Yes. But is there enough to say we’ll sell 50 million and then redeploy it in Northern Canada, there's not that level of transactions up there.

Dean Wilkinson

So there's no portfolio, is there anything that you could identify that you could sort of go towards?

Todd Cook

There was a big portfolio last year that was, I think, 32 units, which was a big transaction for Iqaluit. So there is bits and pieces of, there is an asset here and there. We're also cautious of how much we own. So it's -- doesn't take that far, become the big bad monopoly guy and we feel we have a nice balance of ownership there.

Dean Wilkinson

And then just maybe for Travis, on the -- at the corporate level, the G&A, it looks like it picked up a bit in the quarter. Was there some one-time number in there that would have caused that to sort of push up towards 4 million and what is 2.5, 3, 4, what's a good run rate?

Travis Beatty

I can speak to that. So I was saying 2015 and 2016, our G&A was lower than what we would consider a normal rate for a couple of reasons. Our incentive compensation in those years was lower, so naturally our G&A would be lower in those years, I would say on that piece, 2017 is reflecting a little bit more stable measurement of that as we're generally on our internal plan. And then the other piece would be some of the increase is still, we were needing to build out our infrastructure and we've talked about that in prior quarters to support larger organization that resulted from the 2015 transaction. So a portion of it would be that. In terms of a run rate, Q2 did bump up a little bit from the measurement of that incentive compensation, but I would say the year-to-date G&A would be a reasonable proxy for the annual run rate.

Mario Saric

Just I wanted to touch on the operating costs or the expenses during the quarter. They seem to come down pretty meaningfully. So they're down about 1.5 million quarter-over-quarter to 33.7 million and as a percentage of revenue down about 280 basis points year-over-year. So the costs I'm referring to are on slide 9 of the MD&A. Is there anything in particular that has, I think, led you to kind of comment on some of the contracts being renewed? But as part of that, is there anything in particular that's driving that magnitude of decline?

Leslie Veiner

Mario, it’s Leslie. It’s a combination of all the -- sort of all the initiatives, we took a look at all the low-hanging fruits. There was obviously the benefits now of going to renegotiate from a position with a larger organization. So when we started looking at it, whether it be, as I said, the laundry, all the phone lines or the landscaping, et cetera, it was fairly significant. We’re also starting to see some utility electricity rebates starting to come through in Ontario, which were not in place in 2016. So there's a bit of that in there, but just overall, just that's been a key focus of ours to take the advantage of the larger organization, economies of scale and go and really take a hard look at all our expenses and contracts and renegotiate and that's really what you're seeing in the metrics when you look at the expenses.

Mario Saric

Okay. Got it. So would it be fair to say that as a percentage of revenue, the decline year-over-year was pretty substantial? Is it fair to assume that we'd see a similar type of decline over the course of the next three quarters?

Leslie Veiner

Yeah.

Mario Saric

That's useful. And then just coming back to the Ontario fair value gains. I do appreciate looking at it several different ways. But in terms of the market transaction, can you give us any sense in terms of the magnitude of the transactions that were completed and perhaps were regionally that supported the potential decline in cap rates?

Todd Cook

The big transaction was probably the Hamilton portfolio, that’s about 1000, 1100 units. But we also saw some single building transactions that were 75 basis points or more lower. We saw some in Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph. So it's really through Southwestern Ontario, we saw, everything we looked at was less, even if you're -- and we don't have a lot in downtown Toronto or the GTA, but there's -- those transactions are sub-3. So it's just a general piece across the board that we looked at.

Leslie Veiner

So those are some of the main ones that we observed and used in our evaluation, but I just want to reiterate that doesn't mean those are the cap rates that we use for valuation purposes. We would use that in conjunction with the cap rate surveys and the appraisals that we get.

Mario Saric

Got it. Understood. And then the 53 basis point quarter-over-quarter decline from Ontario, if we broke that down by the individual sub regions, would any individual region be materially different than the 53 basis points?

Todd Cook

Yeah. It would be. We didn't really change anything in Eastern Ontario. The biggest change for us was in Southwest Ontario.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then just maybe lastly. I just -- and noted in your outlook section on Page 4 of the MD&A, it seems like on a quarter-over-quarter basis, Atlantic Canada was revised to stable from strong in Q1 and then Northern Canada stable to strong. So they kind of switched spots quarter-over-quarter. Is that a fair way to think about the fundamentals for those two regions? And if so, what is driving, I mean, the less optimistic outlook for Atlantic Canada on a quarter-over-quarter basis?

Leslie Veiner

Atlantic Canada has been, we've seen sort of a little -- the main weakness that we've seen aside from Labrador City, which is being -- we’ve had significant vacancy there, yes. St. John's has been a tougher market for us over the last 12 months just with overall economic activity, there is a slowdown as impacted our vacancy. We are pretty flat in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. We don't see any significant movement either up or down. It's been fairly stable. So Atlantic Canada, so it’s really the St. John’s market, that’s changed our view a little bit and I think we have been communicating that over the last few quarters.

In terms of Northern Canada, we've seen we had, over the last few quarters, larger vacancy in Iqaluit than we traditionally had, there was a number of larger three bedroom units that have been vacant for a fair amount of time and we just did a new contract with the federal government and they picked up a lot of those units and it's really tightening up the vacancy in Iqaluit. I think we’re down to around about 4 or 5 units now vacant out of 900. So that's, and the rest of the communities are sort of status quo and as I said in the sort of in the formal part of the call, Yellowknife is -- and Inuvik is a little softer, but overall, the region particularly with the strength in Iqaluit, we think it's going to remain stronger going forward.

Jenny Ma

Todd, with respect to the fair value gain, it was 92 million net, but I think Travis, you mentioned it was 100 plus for Ontario, so just wondering where the offset was, was it in Western Canada, was it Atlantic Canada. Just some color on that would be helpful.

Travis Beatty

It’s Travis again. The offset to that was Fort McMurray. The recovery there has not been as strong as expected as Les alluded to coming out of the wildfires. So we adjusted our expectation for occupancy in Fort McMurray. So that was about an $8 million writedown.

Jenny Ma

Okay. And then pretty much flat for everywhere else?

Travis Beatty

Yeah. There were some small adjustments elsewhere, but basically flat for the rest of the country.

Jenny Ma

And then on the assets held for sale, so you're looking at disposal of some properties and the hotel fell close. Could you speak to what else is in there and what kind of assets you think might be good opportunities for sale.

Travis Beatty

I'm not going to -- we've got some -- same answer as before I guess. We have some non-core stuff, we’ve got a couple of warehouses in Western Canada that we would sell. So that's what's kind of in the balance sheet piece. But for the, we're constantly reviewing our opportunities. So what Dean asked, would your low cap rate stuff in Ontario to buy stuff in the North and the opportunity is low, but would you -- do we want to take advantage of some opportunistic sales? Yes. So I mean, we look at everything on a regular basis. So even though that's what's on the list, we're still -- there is a lot more in our analysis stack.

Todd Cook

Just specifically the amounts that are in our financial statements, for Q2, that’s the hotel plus a couple of –

Jenny Ma

And then moving on to the Vista development in Calgary. The yield expectation is still at 7, 7.5, but I know a couple of quarters ago, you mentioned it was possibly a little bit lower because of the incentives you gave. So just wondering what the outlook on it is now? Have you gotten it back to the 7, 7.5, you said that the leasing was going better than you expected, but there were some incentives that were being offered earlier in the year, so where are you guys now in terms of what the rents are versus what you had expected?

Todd Cook

The rents are still more or less the hundred below where our stabilized piece is so the stabilized is a longer term view. Now that we're in that 92 plus, so we effectively hit market vacancies, then we can start looking at what level of incentives get used, but it's -- so I think it's too early to say whether they come off or not. I mean an interesting story I heard yesterday was, we had backed off a bit on incentives, I think it was on a parking spot, which was a $25 a month incentive. We've put that, we took it off and then sort of the call stopped coming through to the website and we put it back on and you're talking $25, we put it back on and one day, we had over 50 inquiries inbound just because of the change. So the market's so pretty sensitive to even a $25 incentive. So I think it's probably, I won’t say we're going to take them off, but I think it's -- you always play with them to see what the right level is and you get a look at what your competitors are doing in the same area.

Jenny Ma

Right. This is at the Vista or at another building in Calgary.

Todd Cook

This is Vista.

Jenny Ma

Okay. So the 7 and 7.5 is sort of the long term stabilized under normal market condition?

Todd Cook

Yes.

Jenny Ma

Okay. And then my last question is, could you comment on the cap rate of the Moncton acquisition or more broadly what you're seeing in Atlanta Canada.

Todd Cook

So the bump in is about a 6 cap give or take, Jenny. In Atlantic Canada, this is -- we haven't been terribly active, so I'm not sure, I think our friends at Killam were probably more active in the market. So I think you got better answers last hour on Atlantic Canada than I can give. So I don't think I have much to comment on it. Moncton's about a 6 cap market. So we're quite happy with the newer product.

Jonathan Kelcher

Just sticking with the acquisitions. Do you guys have much of a pipeline right now? It looks like you've -- I believe the Moncton one was the first one since the True North deal.

Travis Beatty

I mean there's lots of transactions out there. We are looking at a lot of stuff. It doesn't mean we plan on asking on a lot of stuff, but it's all really tied to the capital recycling piece. So we're -- as we see sales happen and opportunities, we'll look at it. So I don't anticipate being heavily active, but if we do find stuff that we like, we’ll go on. So I know that's a non-answer Jon, but that's it.

Jonathan Kelcher

Well, I guess, I could come back to can you sell in -- obviously, I think right back to Dean's question, if you can sell in Southwest Ontario at a 4%, 4.5% cap, can you buy in Eastern Canada at a 6% where there probably is a little bit more of a market than up north?

Todd Cook

You can. It’s, you can take that value off the table or if you, one thing we’re looking at is we’re still seeing 7.5 same door NOI growth is good, So you’re, one is you take the 4.5 and get it to and redeploy it at a 5.5 or 6 in Atlantic Canada. You got to look at the future growth profile as well. So if you believe that you can take that 6 and get steady growth on it, then maybe you do that, but I’m not sure I’m prepared to dump Ontario to go into – to go heavy in Atlantic Canada. We’ll look at opportunistic stuff, but it's not, I don't think I can go hard on that.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Fair enough. And then just -- in the MD&A, I think you talked about this before, the land you have held for development in Western Canada, 32 acres. And you're looking to recycle some of that to buy in Ontario. How -- about how many acres would you be looking to sell? Or how much of that land, however you want to answer that?

Travis Beatty

I mean right now, we're looking at somewhere in the 10 to 15 acres is the parcels we're looking at.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Is there much of a pricing differential between what you'd be selling out on a per-acre basis in Western Canada versus what you had paid to be where you want to be in Ontario?

Travis Beatty

I think land might be a little bit more, but on a per acre basis, it’s in the ballpark. So I think we're, if you think it's 1 million an acre in Western Canada, then it's 1.2, 1.3 or something in Ontario, but it’s not twice the price.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So you'd be looking -- if so, if you'd be looking to sell 10 or 15, you'd be looking to buy roughly 10 or 15?

Travis Beatty

Yeah. That’s what we’re trying to do. Yeah.

Todd Cook

Thank you everybody for your interest in attending and look forward to talking to you next quarter. Have a great rest of the day.

