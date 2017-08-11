Textainer Group Holdings: Green Shoots Are Showing

After a dreadful 2016, Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) is finally showing some signs of life. The stock has rallied over 120% YTD and may indeed continue to rally given the very positive trends it is seeing in its core leasing business.

Why is Textainer rallying?

One look at Textainer's Q2 2017 report and the commentary on the conference call can tell you that this is a business on a huge upswing. While Textainer did technically lose money in the quarter (a net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.16 per share, the company is expecting a big rebound for the second half of the year. Among the positive catalysts noted are:

Increased demand for both new and used containers

Increased container prices

Rising lease rental rates

The big one from the list above is rising lease rental rates. Textainer saw its profitability collapse through 2016 as rental rates dropped and leases were renewed at much lower levels. Now the trend has reversed -- expiring leases are being renewed at nearly twice the per diem rates year over year, from ~$0.36 per CEU per day to ~$0.65 per CEU per day. This compares to an average rate of $0.56 per CEU per day for leases expiring 2018 through 2021.

Textainer has huge earnings upside

Perhaps the most compelling reason to be bullish Textainer is that its earnings are expected to balloon higher thanks to the above mentioned improved rentals rates. As shown below, if rental rates stay where they are now ($0.65 per CEU per day) Textainer would see up a $149 million increase in revenue through 2021.

The big upside here is that this rise in revenue will mostly flow back down into earnings intact -- repricing leases would not result in much more SG&A expenses.

Doing some quick math, Textainer would see its earnings rise by $2.61 per share by 2021 just from the leases renewing at the current higher rates. Given the other revenue increases, from higher container utilization and resale value, Textainer's earnings are set to see substantial improvement.

Outlook for the rest of 2017

Q2 2017 is likely to be the last quarter Textainer will post a net income loss. The company is guiding for a return to profitability for the second half of the year

Textainer was also successful in repositioning the containers from the bankrupt Hanjin at attractive rates, adding yet another earnings tailwind. The company has also been increasing capex spending, ordering $275 million of new containers year-to-date, most of which occurring recently.

The return of the dividend?

Given Textainer's improved profitability, I am expecting the company to reinstate its dividend fairly soon. However, it is unlikely to be anywhere near the $0.47 per share quarter rate of 2015.Keep in mind that Textainer cash flow is larger than what its GAAP net income implies given its fairly aggressive depreciation policy (adopted when container prices were at their lows).

Though, given the improved leasing market, Textainer is likely to want to funnel most of its cash into purchasing new containers and getting them leased at current rates (cash-on-cash returns are above 12% and return of equity is in the mid to high teens).

Conclusion

The future looks bright for Textainer. The stock is trading at a discount to peers based on its price to book ratio and arguably has the better earnings per share growth prospects. Downside risks are there, such as leasing rates were to decline, but this seems unlikely given industry trends.

