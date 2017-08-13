The Nest Egg Portfolio: ArcelorMittal - A Forgotten Dividend Star Ready To Shine Again?

ArcelorMittal has cleaned up its balance sheet and its board will decide on resuming the dividend in February.

Introduction

Sometimes companies cancel or suspend a dividend to focus on improving or repairing their balance sheets. I strongly believe ArcelorMittal (MT) will reinstate its dividend in 2018 as the company is generating very strong operating and free cash flows, whilst the company has now officially confirmed its board of directors will vote on resuming dividend payments on its planned meeting in February.

All share prices mentioned in this article are the intraday and/or closing prices of Thursday, August 10th.

Portfolio update

Making a case to add ArcelorMittal to the portfolio

ArcelorMittal (MT) has been paying generous dividends in the past (albeit with ups and downs), but the company decided to suspend its dividend in 2015 to focus on getting its balance sheet back in shape. The incoming cash flow was used to reduce the net debt position of the company. A good decision, as Arcelor’s net debt was in excess of $16B as of at the end of 2015, and ‘something’ had to be done about that.

Source: company presentation

Unfortunately this also caused dividend investors to dump the stock, although I have always considered the dividend suspension to be ‘temporary’, just like Telefonica (TEF) did a few years ago when it was repairing its own balance sheet.

When I was combing through ArcelorMittal’s recent financial update on the first half of the year, it became clear this is an entirely ‘new’ company, in a much better shape than two years ago thanks to hoarding cash and some improvements on the steel and iron ore markets.

In the first half of the year, the total revenue came in at $33.3B (which is before the US Dollar started to get weaker!), resulting in an operating income of $2.97B. Not only is this 40% higher than in the first semester of last year, on an adjusted basis, the operating income has more than doubled as last year’s H1 operating income included $832M of exceptional income.

Source: H1 results

The net interest expenses were also cut by approximately 30% and this compensated for the lower income from associates and joint ventures. The bottom line showed a net income of $2.32B or $2.28/share, a huge improvement compared to the $696M and $0.88 in H1 last year.

And this improvement wasn’t just a ‘paper’ profit, as I was also immediately impressed by Arcelor’s cash flow statements as well.

The operating cash flow of $915M indeed is disappointing, but this was caused by a $2.73B investment in Arcelor’s working capital position, and I would expect the cash to be released later this year (i.e., clients paying their invoices, approximately 50% of the working capital investment was an increase of the value of the receivables from $3B to $4.3B).

Source: H1 results

If I would now adjust the operating cash flow to reflect the investment in the working capital position, the adjusted operating cash flow would actually have been $3.65B. After deducting the $1.15B in capital expenditures, the adjusted free cash flow result in H1 would have been $2.5B, or approximately $2.45 per share (which works out to be 2.09 EUR per share, or approximately 9% of the current share price.

Does this mean you could just double this result and expect a full-year free cash flow result of 4.18 EUR per share?

Not at all.

According to Arcelor, the majority of the full-year capex will have to be spent in the second half of the year.

Source: half-year report

It would be more fair to extrapolate the $3.65B of operating cash flow (to $7.3B) and only then deduct the $3B or so in capital expenditures. This results in an adjusted free cash flow of $4.3B, or 3.59 EUR per share. Keep in mind this still is an adjusted result as Arcelor will still also have to invest cash in its working capital position (although the final result will be substantially lower than the $2.7B in H1).

Even though the capex will increase in H2, ArcelorMittal should definitely be able to meet its commitments and on top of that, push the net debt even lower. As of at the end of June, the company’s net debt position (here defined as cash + assets held for sale – short term & long term debt) came in at approximately $11.9B. Keep in mind the announced acquisition of Ilva will increase the total liabilities, but probably won’t show up in Arcelor’s net ‘debt’ position, as the company agreed to purchase the business in quarterly installments.

The purchase price of 1.8B EUR might seem relatively high, but Arcelor has identified synergy benefits of 310M EUR per year, so this deal makes a lot of sense in the bigger picture.

But let’s get back to the basics now. The company’s net debt position has now substantially improved to less than $12B and with an expected EBITDA of $7.5-8B, the net debt/EBITDA ratio has now decreased to just 1.5. Much better than 2-3 years ago, and this paves the way to resuming the dividend payments. Whilst I was about to submit this article, I noticed an article written by Christiaan Casper quoting Arcelor’s management in 2016. A quote:

“ The question arises as to when and if MT will pay dividends again. The answer lies in the Q2 2016 report where the company states: Resumption of dividends will be back on the agenda for our Board of Directors when we reach a level of leverage (Net debt/LTM EBITDA) of below 2x.’

Mr Casper is partly correct. The answer of Q2 2016 has now been updated in the Q&A document as part of the H1 2017 results. A dividend resumption has pretty much been confirmed now as the board of directors will vote on a dividend in February.

Source: Q&A session

So if we won’t see a total collapse in the steel and iron ore market in the next few months, I feel very confident we will see Arcelor Mittal become a dividend payer once again. Perhaps not as generous as before, but, safety first!

I feel very confident Arcelor will restart its dividend payments next year, and I’m adding 100 shares at 22.93 EUR to the Nest Egg Portfolio for a total cost of 2,318 EUR. I am also writing 1 put option expiring in December of this year with a strike price of 22 EUR, for an option premium of 1.36 EUR. This results in a received option premium of 133 EUR, and a total cash outflow of 2,215 related to the position of Arcelor Mittal in the Nest Egg Portfolio.

Other Additions

OCI NV (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY) is suffering from the strong Euro (as it sells its products in US Dollar), but after seeing the encouraging financial results from CF Industries (CF), I feel confident OCI is about to turn the page, as I described in this previous article. Even though OCI isn’t paying a dividend just yet, I feel increasingly confident OCI Will become a dividend paying company in the near future. Perhaps not yet in 2018, but a (small and symbolic) dividend in 2019 is definitely possible whilst the company uses the majority of its cash flow to reduce its net debt.

This will improve the credit rating and making it easier to access the debt markets to refinance existing debt (at a lower interest rate). I am adding an additional 100 shares of OCI NV at 16.99 EUR for a total cost of 1724 EUR. On top of that, I’m writing 1 put option expiring in December 2017 with a strike price of 16 EUR for 1.05 EUR (the midpoint between bid and ask. Patient option writers could have a good shot at getting a higher option premium). The total net cash outflow after taking the option premium into consideration: 1622 EUR.

I’m also covering the P26 December of NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF) (OTCPK:NNGRY) at 0.11 for a total cost of 14 EUR. This reduces the total amount of commitments to cover the written put option part of the portfolio. I will consider writing a new put option if/when NN Group’s share price encounters some weakness.

PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) lost approximately 10% after reporting its financial results (I will provide an in-depth article in the near future), but I am already adding 300 shares at 3.54 EUR for a total expense of 1087 EUR.

Incoming dividends

PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) went ex-dividend last week and although the payment date is only later this month, I will already include the 3 cent gross dividend to this week’s overview. Additionally, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is now also trading ex-dividend after a $0.47 dividend per share has been clipped. In a previous article, I confirmed the (generous) dividend paid by Shell is sustainable.

Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) (OTCPK:AAUKY) also went ex-dividend for a dividend of 0.48 USD per share. As there’s no additional withholding tax on dividends paid by British companies (Anglo American has a UK ISIN-code), I will just use the current EUR/USD exchange rate to end up with a dividend of 41 EURcent per share, for a total inflow of 82 EUR. Keep in mind the effective payment date is only in September, but I will already add the dividend to the cash position, to keep it administratively simple.

BT Group (BT) also clipped a 10.55 pence dividend from its share price and shareholders who initiated a position after my call are already sitting on 10% in capital gains and are about to collect a 3.5% dividend. So far, so good, and I’m already looking forward to BT’s H1 results which will be published on November 2 nd.

The current portfolio + updates

Updates

Ahold Delhaize’s (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) reported its financial results over the first half of the year, and the company confirmed its free cash flow targets. That being said, the stronger Euro might weigh on the financial results in the second half of the year (as those financials are published in Euro and Ahold Delhaize generates the majority of its revenue in the USA).

As expected, Ahold Delhaize’s CEO had to answer some questions about the expected acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM) by Amazon (AMZN), and in this answer, Jeff Carr, the company’s CFO, is focusing on improving Ahold’s online sales as well. Perhaps it could roll out the bol.com web platform it’s using in Belgium and the Netherlands. From the conference call:

On the Amazon integration – of acquisition I think it’s clear it’s of course, a major development for a market when an online retailer stepping into the physical world. It also tells us that with our activities over the last 20 years is building the omnichannel offering in the U.S. is clearly the way forward. We’re investing heavily in all our online businesses that’s why we reiterated our close to $5 billion sales number for 2020, the investments we do, we’re building a new home ship center in Chicago to add capacity to Chicago.

I’m also mentally preparing myself to take delivery of 100 shares of Flow Traders (no US ticker symbol) as the Put 27 I wrote a while ago is now ‘in the money’ as Flow Traders is trading at less than 25 EUR per share. The put option expires next week Friday and I intend to just acquire the stock rather than covering the put option. Flow Traders could and should be seen as a hedge against volatility. The acquisition will very likely be funded by the sale of NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF) as this company is still trading higher than 34 EUR per share.

Conclusion

In excess of 80% of the starting amount has now been deployed, and only a few more positions will be added. Meanwhile, the dividends are flowing and whilst the 306 EUR in incoming dividends in this edition seem to be relatively small, it does represent 0.3% of the principal amount of the Nest Egg Portfolio and provides a platform to further build on.

