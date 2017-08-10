Sprouts Farmers Market: The Expansion Continues

Sprouts Farmers Markets (SFM) grew sales by 15% during Q2, and comps by 1.4%. The company continues to expand, and increased guidance for its sales, comps, and earnings-per-share for its full fiscal 2017. For these reasons, I was initially attracted to the company and decided to dig a little deeper.

The business

Sprouts' Q2 impressed, but comps continue to decelerate. Looking back over the last five full fiscal years, this trend can be better illustrated.

Source: 2016 10-K

The company's footprint is highly concentrated in California and hasn't expanded into every state yet, so there's plenty of room for expansion going forward.

Source: 2016 10-K

Will this be a good thing or a bad thing due to the risks of growth? I'm not sure. Despite relatively fast growth, the firm's margins have suffered. I created the below chart (and all others unless otherwise noted) using data from the firm's 10-K.

The firm still incurs a large amount of costs related to pre-openings, and to a lesser extent, closures and exits. I decided to look at underlying operating margins excluding these costs as well. 2016 appears to be a bit of a setback on the operating margin front, even before store openings and exits.

Putting profits in context of the capital structure

Next, I'll examine return on invested capital:

The firm appears to earn wide economic profits with a relatively conservative balance sheet initially, but I'd like to make some adjustments that I think will give us a better picture of economic reality. I'll start by adjusting the cost of equity, including a range of costs and the resulting shifts to the overall weighted average cost of capital, or WACC.

At the extreme (15% cost of equity), Sprouts still seems to eke out slim excess profits, but there is more I'd like to adjust for. Like most firms with a large brick-and-mortar footprint, Sprouts utilizes a large chunk of off-balance sheet financing in the form of operating leases. Does it still earn excess profits after accounting for all of these leases?

Capitalizing the operating leases paints a much different picture...

The first step I took was to discount the firm's operating leases at its pre-tax cost of debt.

Then I inserted them into the overall capital structure.

The capitalized operating leases significantly shift the balance sheet to the debt side of the spectrum, and this provides us with an adjusted numerator for the ROIC equation. The equation's numerator is NOPAT, an acronym for net operating profit, after tax. To calculate it, we first need to adjust operating profit for the leases.

Now we can take taxes into account, and divide NOPAT by the updated capital base.

ROIC is dragged down by a notable amount, and this makes me more skeptical about the business. Below is the adjusted ranges of its WACC with the new capital structure, holding the cost of debt constant.

If we were to assume a cost of equity of 15% or higher - then the firm's "economic profits" start to melt away. It's probably better to be approximately right than precisely wrong in this case (due to the difficulty of estimating a true cost of equity). I think that the firm likely exceeds its cost of capital by a slight margin but doesn't have an embedded competitive advantage to easily exceed it by a wide margin like it appeared to in my first 'unadjusted' model.

This likely comes down to the competitive nature of the grocery business, where moats appear to only come in the form of size-and-scale, something Sprouts likely doesn't have yet in comparison to larger grocers like Wal-Mart or Kroger. It tries to differentiate itself by focusing on the freshness of its organic produce, but this doesn't mean its margins can't be eroded away over time by competition. Sprouts might have the upper hand when it comes to image, but what if the bigger fish like Wal-Mart continue to push organic produce of their own at lower prices, and this image reverses? Pricing power will likely follow suit.

But what about the equity?

Next, I'll look at return on equity, using a five part Dupont analysis.



Sprouts continues to improve its efficiency, with sequential increases in its asset turnover, while keeping leverage relatively mild, although it jumps to roughly 3.42x assets-to-equity if we include the company's leases.

Margins are the clearest drag in this picture. EBIT margins continue to sink, coming in at 5.87% for the first six months of fiscal 2017, versus 6.98% during the same time period in the previous year, despite lower store pre-opening costs during 2017's first half. Increased store expense and increased SG&A are mostly to blame, although margins were slightly lower at the gross level as well. Increased pricing pressure from Wal-Mart (WMT), Kroger (KR), and soon Amazon (AMZN)-Whole Foods (WFM) could continue to erode margins as well.

This is the big question I have going forward, will margins continue to sink? There's isn't really any large moat here protecting Sprouts from other grocers encroaching its business other than its image, in my opinion. To compensate for weakening margins, it could boost ROE further with more leverage (by shrinking the equity pie with debt-fueled buybacks), but that also adds more business risk, especially for a smaller company that probably wants to dedicate the majority of its funds to growth initiatives.

Will the growth engine continue?

Sprouts' success going forward is likely to be highly reliant on the successful opening of new stores. Overall sales growth is outpacing the growth in comps, but there are inherent risks in opening up new stores too fast or in new states, in my opinion.

The firm's relatively small size also comes with some other inherent risks, one being a network of only four distribution centers for its produce, with two of them being third-party centers. Any interruptions in one of these centers could affect a sizable amount of the business. The firm's primary supplier of dry groceries and frozen food products is KeHE, who supplies roughly 33% of its purchases. This gives KeHE some sway, and Sprouts is obviously reliant on it for much of its products.

The firm's workers aren't covered under any collective bargaining agreements like Kroger's, but this is something to keep in the back of the mind, along with the firm's heavy concentration in California, a state where labor costs are higher-than-average. Expanding into states with lower labor costs could possibly be a boon to margins, or at least help sustain them as well.

It's all about scale

The grocery business tends to be relatively recession-resistant, but it's also a cutthroat industry. I think it's an industry that relies on scale to gain a competitive advantage, and this is likely what Sprouts is attempting to achieve as of now. Expansion is a necessary evil, but it also comes with risks - as well as costs.

I think margins will remain depressed while the company is aggressively building out new stores, and could get hit with a "double-whammy" if the larger grocers decide to pursue a price war or even capitalize on offering cheaper 'organic' produce. It's the opposite of Kroger, who maintains even slimmer margins, but more leverage and better asset turnover to achieve ROE around 30%. I think Sprouts' business has weak spots, in that if its margins were to drop to 3%, it would be hit harder than Kroger, who is already battle-tested and used to razor-thin margins.

Sprouts maintains margins more in line with Whole Foods, which also remain higher than Kroger's at the operating level. Perhaps the brand image and "organic" aspect of the business will help Sprouts keep its higher margins going forward, but this is impossible to predict going out five years, let alone a decade.

Kroger has already indicated that it's plotting on lowering prices even further, and Wal-Mart and Amazon have a history of being willing to "race-to-the-bottom". I think Sprouts is a promising growth story, but it's more of a "wait-and-see" type company for me, personally, especially while it's in expansion mode. I'm keeping a closer eye on Kroger at the moment as my grocery stock of choice.

