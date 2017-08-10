Nvidia Beats Estimates - And Sells Off

Nvidia (NVDA) reported very strong second quarter results, and yet the company's shares dropped significantly - expectations of many investors were just too high. With a strong growth outlook Nvidia could be an attractive long-term holding, despite valuations remaining quite high.

Nvidia beat analyst estimates easily, for the top as well as for the bottom line:

But despite these really strong results - Nvidia beat estimates by double digits - the company's shares are down after hours:

Another four percent drop on top of Thursday's big decline in regular trading has brought Nvidia's shares down to the high $150s. So why did Nvidia's shares sell off despite the company's earnings beat? The only explanation is that many investors were expecting an even bigger earnings beat: Nvidia has become a momentum stock, which has risen by close to 200% from the 52-week low - many investors jumped on to try to ride the seemingly everlasting share price gains, and as Nvidia has not beaten estimates by a wide enough margin, they are leaving again, which drags the company's shares lower.

When I take a closer look at the company's second quarter results, there is not much I do not like:

Except for the gross margin contraction, all of those numbers look really good: High revenue growth, in combination with operating margin expansion (due to better operating leverage) lead to immense earnings growth, with earnings per share growth coming in even higher due to the company's stock buybacks. It is nice to see that Nvidia's GAAP results and its non-GAAP EPS are not far from each other (about a ten percent difference between the two). I believe that the GAAP results better reflect the company's underlying earnings power than its adjusted results, though:

The only relevant item Nvidia backs out to get to its adjusted earnings per share is stock-based compensation: Since this is an item that is very material for the company's owners (dilution hurts EPS growth), it shouldn't be backed out. I believe other items such as one time impairment charges (which also are a non-cash cost and do not really affect investors) can be backed out, but stock-based compensation shouldn't be.

Even the GAAP earnings per share of $0.92 are significantly higher than the analyst estimate though, and also sixteen percent higher than what Nvidia earned in the previous quarter.

Analysts are seeing a forward earnings multiple of 44 (for the current year) and 38 for the next year, which is a quite high valuation. On the other hand Nvidia's high growth rates justify a premium valuation for sure.

The growth outlook remains very strong, as Nvidia has taken more steps for further revenue and earnings increases in the last months: The rollout of the new Nvidia Tesla V100 GPU accelerators (the first GPU utilizing Nvidia's Volta architecture) has recently begun, Nvidia has inked a deal with Toyota (NYSE:TM) for its Nvidia Drive PX processors for Toyota's next autonomous car project, etc. Nvidia has a lot of growth vectors, in gaming, datacenters, autonomous driving any many more industries.

The analyst consensus sees Nvidia increase its EPS by 12% annually over the next five years, based on the company's growth drivers and relative to the company's current growth rates that seems very conservative - another year like the one Nvidia is currently having, and EPS would not have to grow at all for the following four years in order for the company to crush the analyst estimate. It is, I believe, reasonable to assume that Nvidia's EPS growth rate over the next five years will be closer to 20% than 10%, even though one of the drivers of EPS growth will become less accretive.

During the last two quarters Nvidia has repurchased $800 million worth of stock, but management's guidance sees total share buybacks coming in at just $1 billion for the complete current year -- this means that buybacks will average just $100 million in the next two quarters, which is not a meaningful enough amount to shrink the share count in a substantial way. Due to Nvidia's high share price gains over the last months buybacks have become less effective anyways, thus investors should not expect that the buyback pace will pick up meaningfully in the foreseeable future.

A share price decline in the near term is not unlikely (and would not be unhealthy), as Nvidia's shares have risen roughly sixty percent over just three months. But due to the company's strong growth outlook shares still have some merit in the long run. Paying roughly 40 times earnings around the current level could pay off if Nvidia can execute on its strategy over the next decade, although investors should not expect returns to be close to what Nvidia has delivered over the last year.

Takeaway

Nvidia is selling off despite some great results - expectations were unhealthily high. With strong execution and many long-term growth vectors Nvidia will likely be a good long-term investment but some cooling off in the short term is not unlikely, I believe.

