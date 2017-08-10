This Could Send Digital Realty Trust Higher

The boom in California today isn’t in gold or silver, but rather in bits and bytes. Businesses spend millions every year to store, transmit, and process all of this data.

The idea of selling “picks and shovels” goes back to the California gold rush. Miners went broke searching for ore, but those selling tools and supplies made a fortune.

Everyone loves Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), but this “pick and shovel” stock represents a far better way to get in on the Silicon Valley tech boom: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).



The idea of selling “picks and shovels” dates back to the California gold rush. Thousands of miners set out to strike it rich, but most returned home poor and destitute. Rather, those selling food, jeans, housing, and other supplies made fortunes.



The boom in California today isn’t in gold or silver, but rather in bits and bytes. The concept, though, of selling “picks and shovels” to a booming industry remains the same. I don't know which app, gadget or social network people will gush over in five years. I do know, however, all of these technologies will transmit tons of data, which is great news for data storage REITs like Digital Realty.



Forget Apple and Facebook; This Stock Has Even More Upside



It goes without saying that names like Apple, Facebook, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and other top Internet businesses represent big companies.



Consider Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). On average, members stream 125 million hours of video content a day, grossing the company $2.8 billion in revenue last quarter.



Thing is, doing business online isn’t free. Websites chug down huge amounts of data. Netlfix — and every large Internet business — has to spend millions each year to store, transmit, and process all of this information.

As more activities move online, our demand for data grows. The total amount of traffic sent over the Internet each month topped 31 exabytes in 2011, according to numbers compiled by the Cisco Visual Networking Index. By 2016, this figure had increased more than threefold to 110 exabytes per month.



Nevermind the proliferation of smartphones, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things. The total amount of all the information in existence doubles in size every two years, according to IDC. Between 2017 and 2020, this “digital universe” will grow more than twofold – from 18 trillion to 44 trillion gigabytes.



This online gold rush has created a boom for Digital Realty.



Instead of building out massive data centers themselves, tech giants turn to storage REITs. These firms provide the ideal conditions to stockpile information, usually in nondescript office buildings across the country.



Based in San Francisco, California, Digital Realty is the world’s second largest data center company. The partnership owns nearly 150 properties across 3 continents and rents server space to 2,300 different customers—including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Yahoo!.



And it’s a lucrative business. In 2016, Digital Realty grossed $2.1 billion. On every dollar generated in revenue, the company earns $0.66 in gross profit. Since 2005, the trust has grown fund flows from operations by 15% per year.

Three pillars will drive growth going forward.

First, acquisitions. Management's recent purchase of DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT) will cement the partnership's position as one of the largest data center providers in the world. By scaling up operations quickly, Digital Realty can provide better service to smaller rivals.

Second, expand internationally. Up until a few years ago, management had only a few operations abroad. That changed last year, when Digital Realty closed on an eight-property portfolio, giving the company a foothold in the European market. As detailed in the company's investor presentation, this is just the first step of a long term growth plan overseas.

Finally, cut costs. The merger of Digital Realty and DuPont could realize up to $18 million of annualized overhead savings. It would help strengthen Digital Realty's margins and balance sheet, unlocking more value for shareholders.



Looking forward, Digital Realty expects to deliver 2017 core fund flows from operations between $5.90 and $6.10 per share. If management can hit the mid-point of that range, the would represent year-over-year growth increase of about 7% after accounting for currency adjustments.



Most of those profits will likely get passed on to owners.



Digital Realty recently converted itself into a real estate investment trust. This allows the firm to avoid corporate taxes as long as management pays out most of their income to unitholders.



And the stream of online rent checks continues to grow. Over the past decade, executives have more than doubled the distribution. Today, units pay out $0.93 each quarter, which comes out to an annual yield of 3.2%.



Source: Digital Realty Investor Presentation



That trend will likely continue. Management has gotten into the habit of hiking the distribution during the first-quarter of each year. Executives will likely keep that tradition alive, raising the payout roughly in-line with profits.



Of course, you can’t call Digital Realty a slam dunk.



Any “picks and shovels” play has exposure to the underlying industry. If the bottom falls out of the tech boom, suppliers like data storage REITs will get hit, too.



That said, these are broad, secular themes driving Digital Realty. The rise of mobile, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things will happen, regardless of which way the Nasdaq trades over the next few years. Any downturn could clip shares in the short-run, but these long term trends represent big tailwinds for investors.



The Best Dividend Stock for the Next 10 Years?

Bottom line: I have no idea which startup or tech giant will come out on top over the next ten years. I do know, however, these online businesses will consume vast amounts of data. “Pick and shovel” plays like Digital Realty could make a fortune.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.