Resolute Energy: Entry Opportunity Into This Small-Cap Permian Pure Play Is Ripening

Starting as an EOR concern, Resolute struggled to revamp its assets for growth, an effort which was frustrated by the recent oil crash, which almost caused bankruptcy.

1. Introduction

Resolute Energy (REN), incorporated on July 28, 2009, is a Denver, Colorado-based small-capitalization independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties.

The company used to be primarily an EOR concern, with the Aneth Field in Utah contributing lions shares of production. It also owns properties all over the western U.S., from the Powder River Basin (Hilight Field) and Big Horn Basin in Wyoming to Williston Basin (Bakken) in North Dakota. The company made some inroads into various unconventional plays, with a number of asset selling and buying executed along the way. Since the oil price crash which had wreaked havoc to the oil industry, the company has been disposing of a large amount of "non-core" properties to reduce debt. However, it started to accumulate acreage in the Delaware basin since late 2016, poised to pursue growth there.

The stock, REN, more or less reflected the business vicissitudes of the company. It was locked into a downtrend between 2011 and 2014 as the company was searching for a growth-prone core asset to operate with a series of deals. Then all of sudden came the oil crash, which forced the company to sell properties to reduce debt so as to stay afloat. As the company struggled, its stock fell to the level not much higher than the sub-$1 bottom for the entire 2015 and early 2016. Effective after the market closes on June 7, 2016, the company had to carry out a one-for-five (1:5) reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock. Only in late 2016 did the stock awaken from the 18-month doldrums and come back with a ten-bagger stunt (Fig. 1).

In this article, we intend to shed some light on where the business and consequently the stock might be heading for by examining where it came from and how it is doing now.

Fig. 1. Stock Chart of Resolute Energy, after barchart.com.

2. Where it was from

2.1. The starting point

As of end-2009, Resolute held oil and gas properties located in Utah, Wyoming, North Dakota and, to a lesser extent, properties in Alabama and Oklahoma (Fig. 2). Its properties mainly include the Aneth Field in Utah, its largest asset which constitutes 93% of its proven reserves, and the Hilight Field and shallow coalbed methane production properties in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, which accounts for 7% of its net proved reserves; Resolute also has interest in other minor producing properties in eastern Wyoming and Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2009, Resolute's estimated net proved reserves were approximately 64.4 MMBoe, of which approximately 35% were proved developed producing reserves and approximately 77% were oil, the pre-tax NPV-10 value of which was estimated to be $361 million.

Fig. 2. Map showing the location of historical properties of Resolute Energy, after company presentation.

2.2. In and out of Bakken

In March 2010, Resolute acquired a 45% working interest in 61,000 gross, or 42,000 net, undeveloped leasehold acres in Williams County, North Dakota, targeting the Bakken shale trend of the Williston Basin. On June 27, 2013, Resolute agreed with Halcón Resources Corporation, effective March 1, 2013, to dispose of the former's Bakken properties in North Dakota and other non-operated Bakken properties for $70.1 million. The transaction closed on July 15, 2013. In March 2014 it sold its remaining operated properties in North Dakota for approximately $6.6 million, thus exiting from North Dakota.

2.3. Aneth

During 2Q 2012, Resolute and Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company entered into two transactions regarding the Aneth Field Properties:

In the first transaction, effective January 1, 2012, Resolute and NNOGC, on a 50% to 50% basis, acquired from Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) a 13% working interest in the Aneth Unit and an 11% working interest in the Ratherford Unit for a total cash consideration of $75 million. After closing adjustments, the $37.7 million net purchase price was allocated to proved oil and gas properties.

Simultaneously with this transaction, Resolute and NNOGC amended their cooperative agreement, allowing the latter to exercise options to purchase 10% of the former's interest in the Aneth Field for cash consideration of $100 million in two installments, and canceling the second set of options held by the latter to purchase an additional 10% interest in Aneth, but stipulating that the latter has one remaining option to purchase an additional 10% in Aneth exercisable in July 2017.

The net effect of the acquisition of properties from Denbury and the sale of properties to NNOGC, following full consummation, is that Resolute's working interests in the Aneth Unit and the Ratherford Unit remain essentially unchanged at 62% and 59%, respectively, and its working interest in the McElmo Creek Unit was reduced from 75% to 67.5%, with the company remaining to be the operator of Aneth.

As of April 17, 2017, Resolute announced that it has officially started the disposition process for the Aneth Field in the Paradox Basin. The company looks to get $200-325 million, having engaged Petrie Partners, LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. to act as financial advisors in connection with the sale. "With the results of our successful acquisition, divestiture and drilling programs, Resolute has transitioned to a Delaware Basin-focused operator," CEO Rick Betz said. "To complete our repositioning as a pure-play company, Resolute's board of directors has directed management to explore and take preparatory steps toward a disposition of the company's Aneth Field assets."

2.4. Back and forth in Texas

On December 21, 2012, the company closed the purchase from a private party the Denton Field in the Northwest Shelf in Lea County, New Mexico, and in the Spraberry trend in the Midland Basin in Howard County, Texas, effective date of August 1, 2012, for a purchase price of approximately $117 million which was financed with debt. Combined, the acquired properties produced a net 1,418 boe/d in 3Q 2012 and had estimated proved reserves of 4.1 MMboe, of which 73% is crude oil.

The Howard County assets include non-operated working interests of approximately 39%, consisting of 1,310 net acres primarily targeting the Wolfberry play. The 23 existing wells produced a net 377 boe/d in 3Q 2012, approximately 64% of which was crude oil. The acreage is largely held by production, aka HBP, and the company estimates that a one-rig program for two years will hold all of the acquired leases.

The Denton Field in Lea County, New Mexico, a conventional fractured carbonate reservoir discovered in the 1950s, produced at 833 boe/d net (89% oil) as of 3Q 2012, which is contained in 2,880 gross, or 2,767 net, HBP acres. Resolute will be the operator of the Lea County assets.

Other assets being acquired are a combination of conventional and unconventional producing properties in the Permian Basin. The acquired assets comprise 2,455 net acres (3,380 gross acres, all HBP) and produced 208 net boe/d in 3Q 2012.

The Denton Field can be further developed primarily with the deepening of existing wells and infill drilling from 40-acre to 20-acre spacing. The Howard County acreage, six miles from the company's existing operations in Howard and Martin counties, has growth potential as in 64 vertical drilling locations targeting the Wolfberry interval and 66 re-completion opportunities that are not categorized as proved, and other upside as in the prospective horizontal development of the multi-pay, multi-play Wolfcamp and Cline. According to the company, further development of these new assets is largely self-funded.

One week later, on Dec. 28, 2012, the company cut another deal in the Permian Basin. It entered into definitive agreements, and closed an initial transaction, to acquire a 32% working interest in producing and undeveloped acreage in Wolfberry play from private parties for $125 million. In addition, Resolute has acquired, for additional $5.7 million, the option to buy the balance of working interest in the field and operations from the sellers.

The initial transaction closed on Dec. 28, 2012, with an effective date of Oct. 1, 2012, and was financed with borrowings under revolving credit facility. The Ector and Midland counties, Texas assets cover approximately 4,660 gross, 1,500 net, acres, along with 67 producing wells, 13 DUC wells and facilities for gathering, water sourcing and water disposal. The wells produced 1,050 net boe/d in 3Q 2012 and had estimated proved reserves of 5.1 MMboe as of Oct. 1, 2012, of which 59% is crude oil and 82% are liquids, and 53% is proved developed. The acreage is largely HBP, with a one to two rig program running for 12 months estimated to be sufficient to hold all of the acquired leases. On March 22, 2013, it exercised the option and acquired the option properties for $258 million, net of the $5.7 million option fee after customary purchase price adjustments, which were estimated at closing. The acreage has growth potential as in 45 vertical drilling locations targeting the Wolfberry interval and 69 uphole re-completion opportunities, and prospective horizontal development of the multi-pay, multi-play acreage, particularly in the Wolfcamp.

2.5. The crisis

As of Dec. 31, 2014, Resolute had $235 million of outstanding borrowings under the borrowing base of $330 million, which was expected to be significantly reduced at the next semi-annual redetermination; it had to resort to borrowing a second lien secured term loan of $150 million to reduce outstanding amounts under the revolving credit facility, paying an exorbitant interest at adjusted LIBOR plus 10% (with a 1% LIBOR floor). It also carried $400 million senior notes which are not due until May 1, 2020, but bear an annual interest rate of 8.50% payable semi-annually in cash. Interest expenses resultant from these debts came to $31.5 million for the year (Fig. 3).

Net cash provided by operating activities during 2014 was $143.5 million, which was insufficient for the $175.9 million of net cash used in investing activities, let alone keeping the company clear of covenant breach and paying interest expenses (Fig. 3). The primary investing activity in the year was capex of $183.6 million, including $25.6 million in compression and facility and drilling projects in and $16.3 million in CO 2 acquisition for the Aneth Field, $122.9 million in drilling activities and infrastructure projects in the Permian Basin, and $18.5 million in drilling and completion activities in Wyoming. Capital divestitures included $6.6 million from the sale of certain Bakken properties in North Dakota and $4.4 million from the sale of certain interests in the Delaware Basin.

The primary sources of liquidity for the company have been cash generated from operations, amounts available under our revolving credit facility, net proceeds from the issuance of debt and equity securities, and proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties. Now that the company needs to raise cash to avoid bankruptcy, asset disposition was the last resort.

Fig. 3. Interest expense and cash flow in 2014, after company 2014 annual report.

Since 2015, Resolute has closed a series of asset dispositions:

On March 30, 2015, Resolute sold certain non-core assets in the Midland Basin to a private party for $42 million, effective March 1, 2015, which was used to reduce debt, initially the amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

Resolute started to market its Hilight Field property in the Powder River Basin on June 8, 2015. In a deal was announced on Sept. 16, 2015, and closed on Oct. 8, 2015, the company sold the field to a private party, effective July 1, 2015, for $55 million, which were used to pay down amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility.

On Nov. 23, 2015, the company sold its Gardendale assets in Midland and Ector counties, Texas to a private party for $177.5 million, effective Sept. 1, 2015. The net proceeds of the sale were used to repay $95 million of its revolving credit facility, with the remainder to be used to strengthen its cash position on the balance sheet and to repay the current portion of its second lien term loan.The deal closed on Dec. 22, 2015.

On July 8, 2016, Resolute announced that it has entered into a series of agreements with an undisclosed Permian Basin midstream company to sell the gas gathering and water handling systems currently operated by Resolute in its Appaloosa and Mustang project areas in Reeves County, Texas, for up to $110 million, which consist of a $50 million payment for the assets currently in place and up to $60 million in earn-out payments tied to field drilling activity through 2020 that will deliver gas and produced water into the system. The deals generated $32.85 million of the initial payment for Resolute and $17.15 million for its partner. The purchaser charge fees to accommodate all current and future volumes of gas and water produced by Resolute and its partner in the Appaloosa and Mustang areas.

2.6. The Delaware Basin build-up

John F. Kennedy once remarked, "When written in Chinese, the word 'crisis' is composed of two characters. One represents danger and the other represents opportunity." The recent oil price crash highlighted the great economics of the Permian Basin (see here, here and here). Seeing that the storm is over, Resolute joined the land grab there.

2.6.1. The Firewheel acquisition

On Oct. 4, 2016, Resolute agreed with Firewheel Energy, LLC, a portfolio company of EnCap Investments, to acquire certain oil and gas properties located in Reeves County, Texas, for $135 million, which consist of $90 million payable in cash and the issuance to Firewheel of 2,114,523 shares of common stock, equal to $45 million, based on 90% of the volume weighted average price of our common stock as traded on the NYSE for the 15 trading days ending on Oct. 4, 2016. The deal closed on Oct. 7, 2016. The purchased properties consist of:

3,293 net acres substantially all within the Mustang project area of the company, which led to a 25% increase in net acreage in Reeves County while leaving gross acreage position essentially unchanged as the company already owns interests in all of the same properties;

interests in 13 horizontal and 15 vertical wells, which produce 1,200 boe/d net;

estimated proved reserves of 6.2 MMboe with PV-10 of $45.8 million, using strip pricing at June 30, 2016;

interest in the Earn-Out Agreement with Caprock Permian Processing LLC and Caprock Field Services LLC.

Resolute expected to pay the cash portion of the acquisition price with the net proceeds from a newly issued 8.125% series B cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock, and bank borrowings under its undrawn revolving credit facility. The company sold 62,500 shares of the convertible preferred stock, which includes 7,500 shares issued in connection with the exercise by the initial purchaser of its over-allotment option, generating total net proceeds, before offering expenses, of $60.0 million.

2.6.2. The Bronco acquisition

On May 15, 2017, Resolute Energy Corporation announced the closing of its previously announced Bronco acquisition from CP Exploration of certain oil and gas properties located in Reeves County, Texas, for an aggregate purchase price of $160 million, adjusted for normal closing purchase price adjustments. In the interim, Resolute has entered into a commitment letter for a $100 million bridge financing facility with BMO Capital Markets, which together with borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility would allow Resolute to close the acquisition without an immediate long-term debt or equity issuance. Eventually, the acquisition was financed in substantial part with proceeds received from the previously announced offering of $125 million of 8.50% Senior Notes due 2020, which closed on May 12, 2017, thereby avoiding use its revolving credit facility.

The acquisition includes:

2,187 net acres adjacent to Resolute's existing operating area (Orla) in Reeves County, with 112 gross or 54 net locations targeting the upper and lower Wolfcamp A and the Wolfcamp B on 80-acre spacing, two-thirds of which support drilling mid- to long-lateral lengths, and upside in the Wolfcamp X/Y and Wolfcamp C, in the Orla project area (Fig. 4);

interests in two producing operated 4,500-foot horizontal Wolfcamp wells, which currently produce at 800 boe/d;

interests in six operated DUC Wolfcamp wells, and one non-operated 10,000-foot lateral Wolfcamp currently waiting on completion;

2,405 net acres in the Southwest Rim Project Area with development potential in the Wolfcamp and other zones, in the vicinity of the Alpine High play of Apache (APA), with more than 18 months of primary term left on the leases (Fig. 5).

Fig. 4. Acreage in the Orla area acquired in the Bronco transaction, after company presentation of June 2017.

Fig. 5. Acreage acquired in southern Reeves Couty, after company presentation of April 2017.

The acquisition increased the company's Reeves County holdings by 28% to around 21,000 net acres and a drilling inventory of more than 460 wells, giving Resolute an identified opportunity set of more than ten years' worth of activity. Resolute plans to complete all of the DUCs sequentially and assumed operations on the acquired properties on May 1, 2017, and commenced fracturing operations on the first of six DUC wells on May 4, 2017. Resolute is currently running two rigs in the Delaware Basin and is evaluating adding a third rig in the second half of 2017 to accelerate development of the Orla acreage position.

3. Where it is now

These land transactions bring us to the current status of the company. Asset sale and particularly the asset impairment as a result of the oil price crash led to significant decrease in reserves, production and before-tax NPV-10 value of the company from 2014 to 2015, on the other hand, a glimmer of hope for future growth appeared in 2016, which will be examined below (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Changes from year to year of proven reserves, before-tax NPV-10, sales volume and average production per day of Resolute, author's charts based on company news releases, financial filings, and presentations.

3.1. Delaware pure play

With the imminent Aneth sale, Resolute is becoming a Delaware Basin pure play. The 26,800 gross, or 21,000 net, acres of properties in that basin, all located in Reeves County, TX and largely held by production, have been "blocked up" to accommodate mid- to long-lateral horizontal wells targeting the Wolfcamp A and B play (Fig. 7) and have all the infrastructure in place (Fig. 9) to begin a "manufacturing" development program. With 30 Wolfcamp A and B wells producing in the acreage as of May 2017 (including 8 brought online year to date), the company still has an inventory of drillable locations which can last over 10 years of drilling with four rigs. As of March 31, 2017, and pro forma for the Bronco acquisition that closed on May 15, 2017, the inventory includes 463 gross, or 405 net, operated Wolfcamp A and B locations (Fig. 9).

Fig. 7. The land holdings of Resolute, after company presentation of June 2017.

Fig. 8. Resolute's inventory of drillable locations, modified after company presentation of June 2017.

With newly revamped acreage in the Delaware Basin, the company readjusted its strategy going forward, to exclusively focus on the Delaware Basin, opportunistically acquire incremental acreage, operate efficiently and safely, and maintain balance sheet strength and flexibility, building upon its experience acquired from drilling and completing more than 30 Wolfcamp A and B-targeting, mid- to long-length lateral horizontal wells since 2011.

3.2. 2017 in progress

3.2.1. 2017 capital budget

The 2017 capital budget and issued guidance as to anticipated production and costs released on Dec. 19, 2016, call for (Fig. 9):

Annual production of 8.7-10.2 MMboe, or 24,000-28,000 boe/d, a year-over-year increase of more than 85% at the mid-point.

The anticipated capital budget of $210-240 million with 65% expected to be funded internally, balance (around $74-84 million) expected to be funded by revolver borrowings. As a result of the 2016 sale of Permian midstream assets, Resolute will receive some $19 million earn-out payments from Caprock as new wells come on line in Reeves County, which partially offsets capital expenditures. At the midpoint of that range, 84% of capital spending will be focused on Permian Basin development, 9% on maintenance spending and development tests in the Aneth Field, and the remaining 3% on corporate level expenditures, including land and certain capitalized expense items.

Capital expenditures in Aneth will total $18 million, of which $12 million will be dedicated to maintenance spending, including CO2 purchases of 28 MMcf/d. The balance of $6 million will be allocated to de-risking certain development opportunities in the field. Of course, a sale of Aneth will help save part of this budget.

A two-rig, up from one, drilling program in the Delaware Basin targeting 22 gross, or 20.8 net, wells, all being mid to long-length Wolfcamp laterals (Fig. 10).

Continued decline in per unit cost metrics for both lease operating expenses and overhead, being helped by higher sales volume and lower cost production.

Year-end 2017 total debt to adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach 3.2 times, thanks to the expected over 85% production growth, the associated increase in cash flow and resulting organic deleveraging.

Resolute's Chairman, Nicholas J. Sutton, whose CEO position was taken over by Richard F. Betz effective Jan. 1, 2017, commented, "The 2017 program will accomplish a number of important initiatives for the Company. We will further delineate our development inventory as we drill wells across our acreage block, conduct multiple spacing tests and complete wells in multiple landing zones in the Wolfcamp A as well as in the Wolfcamp B. The success of this program will help confirm the more than 300 Wolfcamp A and B development locations we believe exist in our Mustang and Appaloosa project areas. We expect that substantially all of our acreage will be held by production by the end of 2017."

Fig. 9. 2017 capital budget and guidance, after company press release.

Fig. 10. 2017 drilling program, modified after company presentation of June 2017.

As of end May 2017, the company was running one rig in Mustang, one in Appaloosa area. With eight wells having been completed so far, additional 14 gross, or 13.7 net, new operated wells and 6 gross, or 3.6 net, DUCs are expected to come on-stream by year-end. Dedicated fracturing spread will move through all three areas, with first two DUCs completed in Bronco (Fig. 11).

As of early June 2017, with the sale of Aneth imminent and ample liquidity at hand, the company was considering to add a third rig in 2H 2017, which would spud six gross additional wells and put four wells online by year-end assuming its start date on Aug. 1, 2017.

Fig. 11. Operations timeline in the Appaloosa and Mustang areas (upper) and Bronco area, modified after company presentation of June 2017.

3.2.2. Well performance and resultant production

The company bought 6 gross, or 5.9 net, new wells online up to end-April 2017; the Pipeworks pair of wells came online in May, whose peak 24 hour IP rates are expected to improve. The company managed to consistently improve its well performance in the Permian Basin (Fig. 12). It reduced the spud-to-TD time from 24.3 days in 1H 2016 down to 20.9 in 2017 so far, further improving well economics. These eight new producing wells showed excellent performance, as compared with nearby wells of peer operators (Fig. 13); to appreciate their outperformance, look at how rare Permian horizontal wells produce at rates of over 800 bo/d (Fig. 14). These wells contributed significantly to its production profile (Fig. 15).

The combination of reduced capital costs, stronger production and reserves, and lower LOEs yields strong economic results even at present-day commodity prices. Based on type curve for Wolfcamp A wells, each long lateral well is supposed to pay out in 10 months with an IRR of 114%; each mid-length lateral well is supposed to pay out in 17 months with an IRR of 53% (Fig. 16). Additional 14 gross, or 13.7 net, new operated wells and 6 gross, or 3.6 net, DUCs are expected to come online by year-end in a two-rig program, which will further raise the production.

Fig. 12. Cumulative oil production versus daily production rate by year, modified after shaleprofile.com.

Fig. 13. A comparison of production performance between Resolute newly-completed wells and nearby wells of peers, with the well locations shown on the right, based on author's compilation of data and on company presentation of June 2017.

Fig. 14. Percentage distribution of Permian producing wells, after shaleprofile.com.

Fig. 15. Resolute's 15-day moving average production in 2Q 2017, with the Pipeworks pair of wells which went online in May 2017 not included. after company presentation of June 2017.

Fig. 16. Type curve and economics of long and mid-length lateral Wolfcamp A wells, modified after company presentation of June 2017.

4. Whither Resolute: 2017 and beyond

4.1. Production growth

The company's drilling success in the Delaware Basin has led to dramatic production growth, with visibility to continue that trend. With a two rig drilling program in 2017 and possible expansion to three rigs later in the year, Resolute expects to grow production by 85% year-over-year to 24,000-28,000 boe/d. The 2017 exit rate is anticipated to be over 30,000 boe/d, with more than 24,000 boe/d coming from Permian Basin. On a revenue-weighted basis, 90% of Resolute's production is expected to come from sales of oil and NGLs, while on a volume-weighted basis 82% is expected to be attributed to oil and NGLs (Fig. 9).

In the Permian Basin, production is projected to increase 600% in 2017 from the 4Q 2016 production of around 3,400 boe/d to 2017 exit production of 24,000 boe/d, and rise another 83% in 2018 to around 44,000 boe/d assuming a four-rig program in 2018 (Fig. 17), more than compensating for the production loss should Aneth be sold. Even with oil price weakness, such a strong momentum of sales volume expansion is bound to lead to explosive growth in revenue.

Fig. 17. Historical (upper) and forecast (lower) annual average production in the Permian Basin, historical modified after shaleprofile.com, while forecast after company presentation of June 2017.

4.2. Lease operating expenses

As compared with one year ago, Resolute has driven down lease operating expenses, aka LOE, per boe significantly, 45% in the Permian Basin and 39% on the corporate level (Fig. 18). Total lease operating expense for 2017 is expected to be $90-105 million, the midpoint of which represents a 51% increase in LOE compared to 2016 expenditures, which reflects a larger number of wells online and higher production volumes. However, on a per-unit basis, the mid-point LOE is expected to be $10.32/boe in 2017 compared to $12.59 in 2016 as production from wells drilled in the two rig drilling program in Reeves County is added. The imminent sale of the high-LOE/boe Aneth is expected to reduce total company LOE per boe by more than 40%.

Fig.18. LOE per boe in the Permian Basin and for total company, after company presentation of June 2017.

4.3. General and Administrative Expenses

On a per-unit basis, net G&A expense, at the midpoint of guidance, will be $2.86/boe in 2017 compared to $5.35/boe in 2016. The total annual net G&A expense for 2017 will be $25-29 million, net of COPAS reimbursements, capitalized items, and expenses associated with the company's long-term incentive compensation plan. Actual cash G&A expenditures are expected to be $31-36 million, including $6 to $7 million of capitalized costs. The imminent sale of Aneth is supposed to lead to significant G&A savings as well.

4.4. Cash flow

The recent efficiency improvement is a continuation of cost reduction since 3Q2014. Because Resolute follows the full cost accounting rules, quarterly ceiling tests resulted in enormous impairment of proved oil and gas assets between 4Q 2014 and 1Q 2016. Barring reserve impairment and cash-settled incentive awards, which will be discussed below, the other items of costs from LOE, via production and ad valorem taxes, to G&A, saw gradual decrease until the 4Q 2016 (Fig. 19). Going forward, between the revenue growth and efficiency improvements as enumerated above, we expect Resolute to report a powerful expansion of adjusted EBITDA from 2017 onward. The disposition of the Aneth Field will only further enhance the profitability (Fig. 20).

Fig. 19. Quarterly cost structure per boe (below zero axis) and adjusted EBITDA per boe (above zero axis), author's chart based on company quarterly and annual financial reports.

Fig. 20. Quarterly cost structure per boe, modified after company presentation of June 2017.

5. Valuation and financial health

5.1. Margin of safety

Is Resolute undervalued? To answer this question, we have to examine whether there are any differences between the proven reserves as of 2013-2014 and those as of 2Q2017. As we know from above, Resolute started up as essentially an EOR concern; even as late as 1Q 2016, Aneth still dominated the company's total production with a 67% contribution (Fig. 6). Granted that Aneth delivers long-lived stable production, but it is obviously lacking when it comes to production growth.

So much has changed since late 2016. Through the Firewheel Energy and Bronco acquisitions, some growth-potent acreage in the Delaware Basin was injected into the once lethargic company. One may recall that, when it made inroads into the Permian Basin in 2012, the company was at best halfheartedly into unconventional play; the old Denton Field was getting the most limelight. Now Resolute is even selling its foundational asset of yesteryear - the Aneth EOR project - to become a Permian, or to be precise Delaware, Basin pure play. The Permian Basin, with its multiple unconventional plays in thousands of feet of multi-stack pay zones, the lithologies ideal for fracturing, the well-understood geology, and dense 3D seismic coverage, and the well-developed surface infrastructure, is arguably the most economical unconventional petroleum province in the world (see here and here).

Resolute may be part of the herd chasing the so-called Permania (see here and here), e.g., paying $28,242 to EnCap and $28,696/acre to a private party in the Firewheel and Bronco transactions. But look what it obtained: some of the most petroliferous land in the central Delaware Basin in Reeves County, Texas, which is reaffirmed by the superior hydrocarbon flow rates from wells recently drilled and completed (Fig. 12). For the most part, the Firewheel deal was not about the seeming poultry 6.2 MMboe proved reserves; it is about amassing an inventory of drillable locations targeting all of those multi plays. Some 463 gross, or 405 net, operated Wolfcamp A and B locations in a total of 26,800 gross, or 21,000 net, acres, largely held by production, "blocked up" to accommodate mid- to long-lateral horizontal wells, with all the infrastructure in place for "manufacturing" development program. Those are the things that count.

To err on the conservative side, let us assume that Resolute will only be able to prove up 1/2 of the 405 net drilling locations, and further assume that for every long lateral a mid-length lateral will be drilled and on average every well can only deliver half as much EUR as the company has determined, then we will be looking at 210 MMboe of gross proven reserves. At the 2016 industry trough price of $5.71/boe, those reserves will be worth $1,200 million, which indicates the existence of a margin of safety as large as 44%. Of course, we have not taken the Wolfcamp X/Y, Lower Wolfcamp B, Wolfcamp C and Wolfcamp D into consideration yet; all these plays are thought to have another 496 well locations (Fig. 8), which could double the Wolfcamp A and B EUR, thus offering a margin of safety north of 90%.

5.2. Major risks

The greatest risks faced by Resolute is not subdued commodity prices, but its old self. During the previous commodity boom time, the company intrepidly raised debt, lots of it, to fund asset acquisitions. Just like Nassim Nicholas Taleb's turkey, the continuation of high oil prices made all oil companies, Resolute inclusive, feel safe; emboldened, it acquired a habit to tap into revolving credit line to pay for transactions and operations. Then the collapse of oil prices out of blue forced it to offload properties at a fraction of the prices that it had just paid, in order to repay menacing debt and to make ends meet. In merely one year, while ashes from the fire sale are still warm, the old self of the company seems to be making a comeback (Fig. 22). We cannot help but feel a little bit jittery: will Resolute be able to handle itself with moderation, when it comes to capital raising and deal-making?

As of the end of 1Q 2017, the financial positioning of the company seems to be robust. The company had an outstanding indebtedness of $419 million, consisting of $19 million in revolving credit facility debt and $400 million of senior notes, which decreased by $109.3 million from the total indebtedness of $528.3 million at March 31, 2016. During 1Q 2017, it repaid all amounts outstanding on the secured term loan facility and entered into the third amended and restated credit agreement with an initial borrowing base of $150 million. Pursuant to the spring borrowing base redetermination, its borrowing base was increased to $225 million, effective April 17, 2017.

The borrowing capacity of its asset base appears sufficient to enable it to fund the 2017 capital program. Should its ambitious production growth forecast materializes, with its hedging positions (see notes), we expect its adjusted EBITDA to increase substantially. As a result of that growth, the year-end 2017 debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is expected to be around 3.2 times. It appears that the company has sufficient liquidity and capital resources in its coffer, barring any major acquisitions.

We have to admit that Resolute possesses one trait which we particularly like, i.e., equity dilution through stock options, or the lack thereof. Its weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted, expanded at 11% per year from 3Q 2011 to 1Q 2017 (Fig. 23), while at the same time - extraordinary time - its proven reserves shrank 1.4% and production grew 18% annually. We commend the management for apparently linking their incentive awards to the fundamental performance of the business (see Figs. 19 and 23).

Fig. 22. Financing activity of Resolute, author's chart based on company press releases and quarterly and yearly filings. Gold stars are asset dispositions by the company in distress, with no pun intended.

Fig. 23. Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted, author's chart based on company quarterly and annual filings.

6. Conclusions

Resolute Energy is becoming a Delaware Basin pure play, with some 463 gross, or 405 net, operated Wolfcamp A and B drilling locations identified in 26,800 gross, or 21,000 net, acres in Reeves County, Texas, largely held by production, "blocked up" to accommodate mid- to long-lateral horizontal wells, with all the infrastructure in place for "manufacturing" development program. Given the continuously improving unit cost structure, high flow rates accorded by the extraordinary multi-stack unconventional plays in the area, excellent well economics is anticipated. With a two-rig program, plus one more rig to be possibly added in 2H 2017 and two extra for 2018, the company is poised to grow production explosively. Therefore, powerful expansion of revenue and cash flow at least over the next couple of years seem to be a cinch.

Our conservative valuation implies a margin of safety of at least, possibly much larger than, 44%. The impressive growth potential in combination with the downside risk as guaranteed by the sizable margin of safety produces a strongly lopsided risk-return profile. The management may show a whiff of herd mentality, judging from their deal-making bent in less opportune times as in the past, however, they are at least conscientious enough to link their personal gains to business performance, which places them way above the vast majority of executives hailing from the oil patch. We, therefore, submit this small-cap oil company to enterprising readers for consideration as a component of a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.