ServiceMaster Global Holdings: Too Much Uncertainty

The recent gains at ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) are surprising. The last week of July was a busy one for the company, as it replaced its CEO, announced plans to spin off its American Home Services home warranty business, and released Q2 earnings.

From here, the bad news in the Q2 report relative to the core Terminix brand was outweighed by the potential from financial engineering and the management change. But investors have disagreed, with the post-earnings gain particularly surprising after SERV cut full-year 2017 guidance:

source: finviz.com

To be fair, there is a lot of value that can be unlocked here. But that value still has to rely in large part on Terminix - and the concerning longer-term commentary surrounding that brand seems to offset any optimism toward AHS and potential operational execution. At the least, I just don't see enough to support an upside in SERV from levels near an all-time high (at least in its second run on the public markets).

ServiceMaster in 2019

There's a fair amount of uncertainty facing SERV going forward, one big reason why I'm surprised by the post-Q2 gains. It's still not entirely clear why previous CEO Rob Gillette was replaced by former WABCO Holdings (WBC) executive Nikhil Varty. Terminix had an awful incident in the Virgin Islands in 2015, but that unit's president already had left in a decision the company said was unrelated to that accident. ServiceMaster is undertaking a turnaround at Terminix, with mixed results so far, but AHS is doing quite well and a conversion of Merry Maids to the franchise model has been completed. Gillette took over about a year before the 2014 IPO, and the stock has better than doubled since then.

Whatever the reason, ServiceMaster is moving forward on all counts, including the AHS spin. There too, however, questions remain. On the Q2 conference call, CFO Tony DiLucente declined to give any details on the spinoff in terms of how much debt might be sent out. Given a 3.9x leverage ratio on a trailing-twelve month basis, the determination there makes a reasonably big difference in terms of the risk profile and free cash flow potential of the stub.

Meanwhile, ServiceMaster is ramping up already-increased investment in Terminix. Those investments bore some fruit in Q2, boosting revenue above expectations, but they also led in part to lower full-year EBITDA guidance.

For now, investors seem patient - and I can see why. Based on updated 2017 profit guidance, the segment breakdown here from an EBITDA standpoint is probably ~50/37/13 Terminix/AHS/FSG (which includes Merry Maids, AmeriSpec inspection services, and other brands). And particularly given leverage, there's a real upside to the equity if ServiceMaster can get those businesses to where they want them to go.

1. AHS spin-off

It will be interesting to see how the market treats AHS as a standalone - and how it values the spin-off. There are really aren't any pure comparisons in the public markets, in part because AHS has a rather dominant market share (32% in real estate sales, where a 1-year warranty typically is used, and 53% in direct-to-consumer). Growth has been impressive, even with some help from acquisitions:

source: SERV Q2 presentation

First-half performance was rather strong with ~7% organic growth. Margins have been flat, but that's due in part to the impact of acquisitions: ServiceMaster said on the Q2 call that margins for the quarter would have increased 130 bps excluding acquisitions, and cited a 35% incremental margin going forward.

Segment EBITDA should be a bit above $250 million for 2017, assuming ~10% growth in the back half. (That figure includes pretty much all allocated corporate costs, so is a better apples-to-apples comparison relative to post-spin profit potential. Obviously, there will be some higher level of costs simply from being public, but it seems highly unlikely there will be dis-synergies or other factors.) With earnings power of ~$270 million in 2018 (the spin-off is targeted for Q3 next year), SERV could be worth as much as $3-3.5 billion (12-13x EBITDA) on its own. Assuming AHS takes about $1 billion in debt (a high 3's leverage ratio, in line with the current consolidated figure), free cash flow probably would be ~$125-$135 million depending on the tax rate, with a mid-20s multiple similarly supporting the same valuation range.

There is a case that the spin-off will create some value, and that case rests at least in part on the valuation given to rival Rollins Inc. (ROL). Rollins, a pest/termite pure-play, trades at a whopping 43x next year's earnings and in the range of 22x EBITDA. I've made this point before, but a similar multiple for Terminix implies that equity investors are getting both AHS and FSG for something close to free. Obviously, Terminix and Rollins' Orkin aren't apples to apples - Orkin is performing much better, and clearly taking market share - but I can see why the SERV board might think that AHS is clouding the demand picture here somewhat.

As strong as recent performance has looked, some investors likely don't 100% trust AHS, given a Q4 2015 spike in claims cost, a relatively new business model, and cyclical exposure. 48% of customers come from real estate sales, though the revenue and profit contributions are smaller, and that channel could dry up in a recession. DTC sales actually are profit-negative, with the money being made on renewals. Those renewals similarly could take a hit if macro optimism turns south. At the least, it's a very different business from what should be a steady, defensive, pest/termite play. And I can see the case that the parts here would and should be valued greater on their own than together.

2. SERV Post-spin

The converse to that case is that a post-spin SERV will become even more reliant on Terminix. And where I'm still not quite there on SERV is in what that business looks like going forward.

Q2 revenue was better than expected, which likely explains some of the post-earnings optimism. Pest control organic revenue rose 2%, a nice step up after a Q1 decline on the same basis. Termite completions were up 6%, and renewals up 4%. ServiceMaster has made a clear effort to improve the business of late, adding headcount, improving scheduling, and piloting a plan to pay technicians based on levels of service, not numbers of customers reached.

But those investments are coming at a price. On a consolidated basis, full-year guidance for EBITDA margins moved to a 200-300 bps decline from prior expectations of ~100 bps. The company is adding another $10 million to sales and marketing spend in the second half, itself well over 100 bps of segment-level EBITDA margin pressure on a run-rate basis. Labor costs will rise. Damage claims are up. Margins spiked in 2014, the same year ServiceMaster went public, and it certainly looks as if some of the expansion came from the company pulling back on needed investments. And Terminix now is resetting those margins back toward early-decade levels in the +/- 20% range.

The argument, however, is that if the investments pay off, there's upside. And that may be true. But it's also an increasingly tough space. Beyond Rollins, both Rentokil (OTCPK:RTOKY) and Ecolab (ECL) are outgrowing Terminix. Rentokil's Pest Services revenue grew 5.7% and 4.6% in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Terminix, meanwhile, is guiding for 1-2% organic growth this year after 1% last year and 3% the year before.

Obviously, this is a turnaround story. But with FSG both reasonably stable and likely relatively low-growth (it benefited from unusually high disaster revenue for its ServiceMaster Restore business the first half, one reason for 16% EBITDA growth through the first two-quarters) and AHS heading on its own, that turnaround story becomes even more critical in 2019 and beyond. From here, the fact that margin expectations likely have to come down given the increased spend in the second half - few, if any, of which look like one-time investments - thus is a negative from a long-term standpoint. Obviously, many investors disagree.

How This Works

Obviously, there's a lot of guessing that goes into SERV's valuation at this point, given the uncertain path for Terminix and the lack of known detail relative to the AHS spin. But I can see the case that it doesn't take that much to drive real upside here. Getting Terminix normalized on its own suggests as much as a 20% increase in valuation. A consolidated 12.7x EV/EBITDA probably values Terminix in the 11-12x range (assuming 12-13x for AHS and 15-16x for the high-margin, recurring franchise business). Move that toward the mid-teen range - still a substantial discount to ROL - and the multiple expansion alone suggests a 20-25% increase in the equity, toward $52-$55. Add some intangible value from the spinoff and some level of growth next year and there's a path to $60 by year-end 2018.

But Terminix has to get fixed - and where I disagree with the market is the post-Q2 optimism on that front. (I'd add, too, that ROL looks hugely overvalued, though it's one of those stocks that never looks cheap.) Terminix's numbers did look better - but Rollins revenue increased 5.5%, with a sub-1% contribution from acquisitions, per its 10-Q. Ecolab grew its Pest business at 8% in constant currency in Q2 and Rentokil posted organic growth of 6% in North America in the first half.

The business still is losing share, and still facing three pretty solid competitors. SERV management believes that it can get margins back growing once current investments are completed, but DiLucente's phrasing alone - a plan to "claw back some of the margin erosion" currently occurring - suggests that won't be an easy path. Per the Q4 conference call, incremental margins are in the 30-35% range - which requires substantial and consistent, growth to move a current ~20% run rate.

Assuming $2.25 billion in equity value and $1 billion in debt belongs to AHS, post-spin SERV's financials don't look all that much different. EV/EBITDA still is in the 12x range; assuming FSG does deserve that mid-teen multiple, the implied multiple for Terminix does come to 11x, and that might be considered attractive. Normalized free cash flow multiples probably are in the 16-17x range, and with FSG in the mix that might be a bit too cheap as well.

Still, this all comes down to Terminix - and that's where I'm just not on board, and certainly not on board just yet. Terminix is better, but it isn't good. And amidst all the current uncertainty relative to SERV, the one certain fact is that it needs to get much better for the grand plans here to play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.