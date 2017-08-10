How Much Better Can Lundbeck Get?

Another beat-and-raise quarter underlines how well Lundbeck's management is performing on its strategy to manage costs and drive better results with its portfolio of newer drugs.

One of my core investment principles is to be slow to sell the shares of companies that have proven themselves to be well-run. Not only do the shares of well-run companies tend to garner higher multiples than might otherwise seem fair, these companies also have a knack for outperforming expectations over the long haul.

All of that said, I am trying to find that boundary between patience, enlightened self-interest, and greed when it comes to H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.CO). The management of this Danish drug company has executed a masterful turnaround, and the shares are up around 37% over the past year despite multiple clinical disappointments and a very thin late-stage pipeline. There are still drivers that can support a higher price, and I am reluctant to part company with a well-run business, but at some point, even the best stocks can get expensive.

Getting The Job Done Yet Again

Lundbeck continues to post beat-and-raise quarters, fueled by growth from both its newer drugs and slower erosion (and in some cases outright growth) from older off-patent drugs as well.

Revenue was up 14% in the second quarter (and up 15% in local currencies). Lundbeck finally saw a new drug knock Cipralex of the top of the mountain, as the 27% growth in Onfi put it well ahead this quarter. Sabril saw another 22% growth this quarter, while Xenazine saw sales contract 25%.

Onfi led the way among the new drugs, but all of them continued to grow this quarter. Brintellix sales were up 70% (and up 54% in the U.S.), Rexulti grew 54%, and Northera was up 48%, while Abilify Maintena was up 25%. Northera missed expectations slightly, but Rexulti sales missed by around 7%, and this marks the third straight quarter where Rexulti sales were weaker than expected. Interestingly, all of these new drugs saw 10% to 12% sequential growth.

Margins continue to expand, with gross margin up more than four points and core EBIT growing 77%, fueling a nearly 11-point expansion in margins. Lundbeck's restructuring efforts continue to pay off; double-digit growth is coming with only very modest incremental spending on SG&A.

More Mixed News On The Pipeline

It's been a while since Lundbeck has had really encouraging data on the R&D/clinical front, and that's a growing concern for me as the multiple expands.

Back in late June, Lundbeck announced a second rejection letter from the FDA for its application to add a cognition claim to the Trintellix. As is par for the course with management, they didn't have much to say about this other than that they would continue to discuss the matter with the FDA. At this point, though, I'm not sure how much is left to discuss. I don't think there is much to be gained from further slicing and dicing of the existing data, so at some point, this process has to boil down to whether or not the company is willing to do another study aimed at securing a cognition claim. This is a tricky endpoint, though, and less than 10 years of remaining patent coverage may argue against such a study, even though it likely wouldn't take too long or cost all that much relative to what such a claim could be worth in terms of sales.

Lundbeck has also announced mixed data on Rexulti in managing agitation in Alzheimer's patients. May's announcement revealed that the first study met the primary endpoint (Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory) but missed the secondary (Clinical Global Impression-Severity), while the second study missed the primary and met the secondary. Management noted issues with the Russian part of the study (which accounted for about a quarter of the enrollment), and eliminating those data moved the result to a success on the primary endpoint (the U.S. cohorts were positive in both studies).

Despite these mixed results, management seems to believe that it can go forward and that the FDA will approve the indication based upon the totality of the data. That's a difficult call. In the past, the FDA was very reluctant to go along with these kinds of analyses, but the agency may be more amenable to it, particularly given the underserved need. I'm not counting on approval yet, though, and I think there's a meaningful chance that the FDA requires a new confirmatory study.

Lundbeck has also been slower to enroll its only late-stage novel compound, as the LuAF35700 Phase III study is about 6-12 months behind schedule, and the company doesn't plan a second Phase III study until the first is over. That could push a launch from around 2020 to 2023, but I don't disagree with management's underlying point that it is more important to get this right, as opposed to “right now”.

The company has made progress on its study of LuAF20513 (a vaccine for Alzheimer's), but Phase I data later this year is likely to be more about biological details like the type and volume of antibodies produced rather than traditional efficacy measures.

Lundbeck is also underway with a new Phase II study of Rexulti in PTSD and just started a study of a longer-acting version of Abilify Maintena that would see two-month dosing instead of the current one-month dosing. While not exactly clinical, management has not yet launched Abilify Maintena for bipolar, even though it does have approval for this indication now.

The Opportunity

Over the last two calls, management has sounded slightly more receptive to product/company acquisitions than it did in 2016, but I don't want to overplay this. Management flat out rejected the notion of buying Shire's (NASDAQ:SHPG) neuro business (arguing that it was a well-understood asset that was likely to garner a full price, and there was modest opportunity to build value through better management).



With that, I'd expect deals to be more like what the company announced back in June with ImmunoBrain Checkpoint – a collaboration on early-stage research (in this case, antibodies with applications in Alzheimer's). I still do believe, though, that deals like the one that the company made for Northera, or the deal Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX) made with BIAL for North American rights to opicapone, would be worth considering. A deal large enough to acquire an asset like Sage (NASDAQ:SAGE) would be a big surprise to me given management's comments about its strategy and priorities.

I continue to believe that Lundbeck's revenue growth potential is in the low to mid-single digits, though success with follow-on indications like Rexulti in Alzheimer's agitation and PTSD (as well as a long-acting formulation) and the cognition claim for Trintellix could offer some upside. I'd also note that market share growth is a potential driver as well, as the company's shares of the U.S. depression and anti-psychotic markets are very small. The company's Alzheimer's pipeline has potential, but betting on early-stage Alzheimer's assets is exceptionally risky (at best). I do believe there is further margin improvement potential and that Lundbeck's FCF margins could reach the high 20%s.

The Bottom Line

Even if I trim back my discount rate on the company's demonstrated ability to cut costs and manage through patent cliffs, the shares still don't look like a bargain. It is certainly possible that Lundbeck's ongoing beat-and-raise pattern will continue to attract investors and push the multiples even higher, but that's feeling like a riskier bet at this level. As much as I don't want to leave this story, it's getting harder to see how and where Lundbeck finds the source of enough revenue and cash flow to support a significantly higher fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUN.CO NBIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.