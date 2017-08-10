Michael Kors: Undervalued Does Not Necessarily Mean A Buy

While the company shows signs of being undervalued, I would avoid the stock until we see significant profit growth.

Moreover, the company may be becoming overdependent on Greater China to sustain sales.

It is yet to be seen if its rebranding strategy will be successful.

However, the company still has significant work ahead in revitalizing sales in North America and Europe.

Michael Kors (KORS) has seen an uptick in price, as a lower-than-expected fall in sales was seen as positive for the company.

Back in February, I had made the argument that while I was initially optimistic on Michael Kors (KORS), the predicted upside in the stock had not come to pass and was best avoided as a result.

Price has moved little until recently, with the stock having seen a spike from $41 to $45.68 at the time of writing:

My initial stance was that the company was significantly undervalued, and a lack of investor appetite on the stock meant that it was potentially a good value play.

The recent uptick in price has been due to the fact that while overall profit has fallen by 15 percent along with a 3.6 percent fall in revenue, this drop was a lot lower than analysts were expecting and the stock got a significant boost as a result.

While the lift for the stock is welcoming, this does not necessarily make it a buy; profits are still falling overall.

The antithesis to this argument is that while revenues have taken a hit, this has been as a result of a refining its brand strategy, with costs associated with leaving stores that do not align with the brand along with costs associated with acquiring a Greater China licensee in the previous quarter along with anticipated costs of $1.2 billion for acquiring the UK-based shoemaker Jimmy Choo.

In this regard, the sentiment has changed somewhat on the company as it is envisaged that a refocusing of its branding strategy towards the forming of a “luxury group” will put the company on a sustainable growth path going forward.

Based on both an earnings and free cash flow basis, we see that while price relative to these metrics has trailed lower in the past year, growth in free cash flow and earnings has also stalled on a holistic basis:

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

Michael Kors has come to be quite reliant on the Greater China region in sustaining sales. This is a strength in its own ways, as the company is making inroads in a rapidly growing market. While retail net sales in the region grew by 10.1% to $619.9 million as a result of the opening of 67 new store openings on a net basis across the region, revenue concurrently decreased by 8.2% to $634.1 million in the Americas, and by 10.2% in Europe to $201.2 million. In this regard, the company could be becoming overdependent on China to sustain growth – which places the company at particular risk in the event of a significant change in consumer tastes across this region.

Michael Kors is ultimately dependent on a significant rebranding strategy to revitalise its appeal in developed markets across the Americas and Europe, and it is yet to be seen if its efforts in this regard will be successful.

Holistically, while Michael Kors does trade at an appealing valuation and could have a significant margin of safety built in relative to levels seen in 2014/15 before the stock’s decline, the company ultimately has to produce a profit to sustain long-term growth. It is only when I see indications of rising sales in Europe/US, along with overall profit growth that I would consider being a buyer in this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.