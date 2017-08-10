TBT Option Idea For Income

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT) closed at $35.46 with the August 18, 2017, $35.50 strike put bid at $0.47 and offered at $0.48. The sale of the August $35.50 put looks attractive.

The rationale for selling the August 18, 2017, $35.50 strike put for $0.47 is that the risk-reward appears attractive. Should the shares move above $35.50, (a gain of $0.05), then the $0.47 premium would be earned that would produce a 1.32% return on the strike price, and should the put be assigned, then the effective purchase price would be $35.03 or 1.23% below the current price.

The TBT will move higher should interest rates move higher. The bond market is expected to give up some of the risk off bid as a result over concerns with the rhetoric over North Korea. The Federal Reserve is not expected to reinvest all maturating US Treasury issues in the near future, and this is expected to place upward pressure on interest rates.

5-Day Price Chart

It should be noted that Stout Opportunities on May 17, 2017, it was suggested to buy TBT at $37.50 and that the price is currently lower than this level. However, by selling the TBT August 18, 2017, put for $0.47, there is the opportunity either to earn the premium or to average down in price. I am long TBT as slightly higher interest rates are expected.

Bottom line

Lower interest rates are a risk. However, they are not expected. That is the main reason for this trading idea.

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduced the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short put options and looking to sell call and put options for income.