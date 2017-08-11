A Double-Digit Dividend Grower On My Watch List

With such very low payout ratios, the company has enough room to share the wealth with shareholders.

Investment Thesis

As the retail industry seems under the Amazon siege for good, pretty much any company evolving in this sector is taking a beating on the market. This is also the case with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). While market goes up, WBA is down -5.76% over the past three months (as at August 10 th). However, I don’t know how AMZN could possibly hit Walgreen’s business model any time soon. I think WBA will continue to grow in the upcoming years and represents a strong dividend grower.

Understanding the Business

After a merger with Alliance Boots in 2014, Walgreens became Walgreens Boots Alliance and opened growth opportunities across the world. WBA counts over 8,175 stores in the U.S and another 4,673 in eight other countries. Its business is divided in three segments: Retail (U.S.), Retail International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale.

Author’s chart, data from WBA 2016 annual report

The U.S. retail stores are the most important part of WBA business model. 67% of this segment’s revenues are coming from the pharmacy component and 33% coming from the retail. This segment showed the most growth with +10.3% pharmacy sales and +8.5% prescriptions. As a pharmacy, what you want most is a high volume of prescriptions. This is what brings most customers to your store and several of them become returning customers.

The international retail stores work the other way around showing 65% of their revenues coming from the retail and 35% from pharmacy activities.

Finally, Alliance Healthcare Brand supplies medicines, other healthcare products and related services to more than 110,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year from 288 distribution centers in 11 countries, primarily in Europe, as of August 31, 2016.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

Through its acquisition and new pharmacy opening, WBA has more than doubled its revenue over the past decade. The company has also exercised its warrants to acquire 24% of the outstanding Amerisource Bergen (ABC) common stock and had designated one member of Amerisource Bergen’s board of directors. I believe this other company is set for a bright future and will participate in WBA benefits.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

During their latest quarterly update, management raised the lower end of their EPS guidance to $4.98 - $5.08. This is a big jump compared to the current EPS at $3.96. However, when you consider Non-GAAP EPS as they are presented in the 2016 annual report, WBA shows a steady EPS growth over the past 4 years (including 2017 results):

Dividend Growth Perspective

In 2017, WBA announced its 42 nd consecutive year with a dividend increase. This long streak makes WBA part of both the Aristocrats and The Dividend Achievers lists. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

After a few years in the mid-single digit growth, WBA is back with a 10.67% dividend raise this year. I guess management acted cautiously while integrating Alliance Boots into their business model. Now that this is done, I think you can expect a few more double-digit growth years ahead:

Source: Ycharts

With such very low payout ratios, the company has enough room to share the wealth with shareholders. I expect to see something closer to the previous growth rate of 2010-2014 (+145.5% or 25.17% CAGR). Okay…. Maybe not 25%, but a 10% growth rate for the next decade is definitely achievable. With such growth perspective, WBA meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

WBA remains under pressure as competition in pharmacy is coming from everywhere. Mass grocers and retailers are getting into this playground and I guess it’s only a matter of time before Amazon thinks of a way to attack this market efficiently.

For this reason, WBA tried to work a deal to acquire Rite Aid (RAD) and become the largest pharmacy in the U.S. The deal died recently due to antitrust regulations. However WBA will still acquire 2,186 stores and leave RAD as a regional chain.

I understand the motivation behind all this, but I can’t stop thinking on how bad the last transaction implicating RAD turned out. A quick look at previous history will tell you how Jean-Coutu Group (OTCPK:JCOUF) failed in their business plan to grow through acquiring RAD and sold their remaining shares only 6 years after the catastrophic deal.

Valuation

Now comes my favorite part where I see if the stock drop over the past 3 months has created an opportunity! First , let’s take a look at the company 10 year PE history to see how the market values WBA:

Source: Ycharts

Considering WBA will post a strong EPS jump in 2017, WBA PE will drop below 20. This looks like a deal at first glance, but let’s dig deeper.

Since WBA has been a strong dividend grower over the past 42 years, I will use a double stage dividend discount model to find its fair value. As I mentioned in this article, I expect a double-digit dividend growth for the next decade and I have reduced the growth rate to 6% afterward.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.60 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $143.52 $94.52 $70.08 10% Premium $131.56 $86.65 $64.24 Intrinsic Value $119.60 $78.77 $58.40 10% Discount $107.64 $70.89 $52.56 20% Discount $95.68 $63.02 $46.72

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

As WBA currently trades around $80, there isn’t no deal right now and WBA seems to be trading at fair value.

Final Thought

I like the business model and I like the current demographic tailwind that will boost pharmaceutical spending for the upcoming years. However, I think it would be wise to wait for further pull-back on the market before entering a new position. I think WBA stock price could drop another 5% and create a real buy opportunity.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclaimer: I do hold WBA in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.