Major Banking Economic Indicators Show Strong And Stable Banking Environment; 3 Indicators All Investors Should Be Following

The U.S. banking sector is not just the largest it has ever been, but it may also be the strongest it has ever been.

Banking is the single most important aspect of economic and financial health. Weakening banks mean a weakening economy. If Slow Growth has taught us anything it is that without investment economies cannot grow. That is why it is important following the health of the U.S. banking system, not that I need to convince investors of that point. There are three indicators that I feel give us the best overall view of the health of the banking sector, without becoming detail-obsessed. While there are plenty of indicators, lucky for us banking is one of the most heavily studied areas in the economics; it can be overwhelming to sift through the thousands of data series. That is why we are only talking about three indicators that any and all investors can follow.

All the indicators we are going to look at come from the US Federal Reserve Economic Database (FRED), which is a database I spend an embarrassing amount of time on each week as part of my profession. Just to give us an idea of how much information on banking exists on FRED; I searched the term “banking.” FRED returned 75,000 results.

While this often leads to an overwhelming amount of information, if we know where to look we can gain phenomenal insight into banking. The first economic indicator we’re going to examine is the total amount of commercial and industrial loans in the U.S. economy. By looking at the total and change in commercial and industrial banks, across the entire economy, we’re going to be able to see how the most economically crucial area of banking is faring.

As we can see, this quarterly view of commercial and industrial loans shows we are in a stable period of commercial lending. Loans have been stagnant, but stagnation is stability. Though business loans are up 2.2% from the second quarter of last year, that is almost exactly the change of real gross domestic product over the same period. Business loans are keeping pace with real economic growth. Without context, a 2.2% growth rate seems small, but that’s $46.1 billion more in business loans. While that is far from the 100 to 200 billion dollars being added year over year that we saw from 2012 to 2016, this growth is both indicative and aligned historically with a fully recovered banking sector. Some analysts may view this result in a bearish manner, believing it is signaling a leveling than fall of lending. That is a fair assumption, but I see this as a return to normalcy. If we look back at previous post-recovery periods in U.S. banking, we see a similar trend as today. This is stability, and stability in business lending is a strong indicator for the resilience of U.S. banks.

When it comes to analyzing banking, one of my favorite economic indicators to check is the delinquency rate on single family homes. As the title suggests, this indicator looks at what percentage of single family mortgages is delinquent across the U.S. economy. This directly ties into the risk of the assets that commercial banks are holding. The more homes in default, the riskier and less valuable the mortgages held are. A mortgage is usually the first thing a consumer pays and the last thing they default on; as this rate declines, the healthier the economy and banks become.

Mortgage payments are strong and getting stronger. The delinquency rate fell 18.3% from the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017. This isn’t a new trend either. Since the first quarter of 2014, the year-over-year change has been falling each quarter by over 18%. A decrease in defaulting mortgages translates to a decrease in the volatility and risk of lending; in part, this signals that banks are more selective in their lending practices, meaning the mortgages they are backing are being awarded to worthy borrowers. Economies rise and fall on the back of borrowers.

While business loans are flattening off, residential loans are increasing in safety. Safer mortgages mean less risk for U.S. banks, and a reduction in risk means increased value for the mortgages they hold. If we look at this rate in terms of mortgage-backed securities, the macroeconomic data shows that those securities are becoming progressively safer. As the recession taught us, stable mortgage-backed securities means a stable economic outlook for banks.

The last economic indicator that really helps us understand the state of U.S. banks is the total of all the loans and leases in banks. This is about as macro as a macro economic indicator can get; we’re talking trillions, not billions of dollars. This self-explanatory data series is the value of all loans and leases held by every commercial bank that operates in the U.S. economy; this includes student loans, business loans, mortgages, car loans, car leases. Basically, if you can think of it, it's included. This indicator is showing robust growth.

In the last twelve months alone, $352.1 billion was added to the loan and leases in U.S. banks. That is more than the entire gross domestic product for Egypt; in fact, you could also throw the GDP of Jamaica on top of that and still be under how much lending U.S. banks did between the second quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2017.

If I had to pick one reason to be optimistic about the banking sector, it would the 4% growth in the last 12 months, seen in this indicator.

In line with these observations, we see that since the second quarter of 2014, we have 4% or greater growth each quarter, when compared to the same quarter in the previous year. This growth has been positive and consistent.

When we extend this analysis to include what we see in the previous two indicators, we get a macro economic indication that banking is exceptionally healthy. Loans are up, delinquency is down, and commercial lending is pacing with real GDP growth. The economy and stock market have been growing at a breakneck pace since the first quarter of this year. The first sign of the market overheating is a crunch in banking. Despite the growing pessimistic voices saying that this current economic growth is unmaintainable, there are no indicators in banking showing that this growth is anything but consistent and hearty.

I know I said we’d only cover the three economic indicators, but there is one unique data series that has historically shown to predict unstable periods in the market and economy. I want to reference this series to really hammer the point that U.S. banks are healthy. It is the series Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses, All Commercial Banks (ALLL), which looks at the total money held in all commercial banks to account for and protect from losses. This series is important because it reflects how banks are perceiving the economy not just today but in the future. If banks begin to build up reserves to account for defaults on loans, that is a grim sign for the economy. Now, there is a caveat. The ALLL can, and should, grow proportionally with the total amount of loans and leases in the economy, which is why we are discussing it in tandem with the previous indicators.

As we can see, ALLL has been stable. It has even been slightly declining since the market began the current growth period. The traditional skittish banks are becoming more bullish as the market expands. As we know from exploring the totality of loans, banks have increased their lending in the last quarter and they are doing this while decreasing their coverage for losses on those loans by 0.73%. Banks are not risk-takers. If they are increasing exposure and decreasing coverage, it is for two reasons: their bank is healthy and the market is strong.

If we take into the aggregate all the major indicators that we covered, the conclusion is simple but impactful, the U.S. banking sector is vivacious, fit, and robust. That is not just one economist’s view on the banking sector; this thought is implicitly shared among institutional bankers, which can be seen in the change in ALLL during the current market expansion.

In closing, the major economic indicators are telling us that U.S. banks are healthy, and healthy banks mean a healthy economy.

