Black Box's (BBOX) CEO E.C. Sykes on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 5:00 p.m. ET

Executives

Ron Basso - EVP and General Counsel

E.C. Sykes - President and CEO

Dave Russo - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Co

Jeff Geygan - Global Value Investment

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Executive Vice President Ron Basso.

Ron Basso

Thank you, James. Good evening and welcome to Black Box Corporation's first quarter of fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are E.C. Sykes, our President and CEO; and Dave Russo, our Senior Vice President and CFO.

Earlier today, we announced our first quarter fiscal 2018 results by issuing a press release and furnishing it to the SEC on Form 8-K. The Form 8-K also discusses an amendment to our credit agreement that E.C. and Dave will discuss. We also filed our first quarter fiscal 2018 Form 10-Q. We posted our earnings press release in the Investor Relations section of our Web site, blackbox.com. In addition to commentary from E.C. and Dave, we have a brief slide presentation supplementing the call. Those slides are available in the Investor Relations section of our Web site. For those of you who are accessing the webcast, the slides will present on your screen.

Before we begin, and as a reminder, matters discussed in this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning our expected financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from expected results, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Potential factors that could affect our business and financial results include changes in the economic conditions in our end markets, and the general market at large. Additional factors are included in our SEC filings and today's press release.

On this call, and as presented in today's press release, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the schedules that accompany the press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measurements to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measurement and other supplemental information.

With that, now I'd like to turn the call over to E.C.

E.C. Sykes

Thanks, Ron. Good evening and thank you for joining us. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, our financial results were disappointing, and impacted by three separate events. It's important to note that these events are not systematic. The fundamentals of the markets we serve and our business model are unchanged, and we are confident in our transformation efforts and strategy to position Black Box into the growing IT [Edge] [ph] market. Before I turn the call over to Dave, I want to talk for a moment about these events.

The first event involved our previously announced European supply chain and back office centralization effort to simply and drive OpEx savings in our international products division. The [call over] [ph] to the new team took place in early Q1. As the team took over operations from 13 country-based teams some unique country-specific legacy processes impacted order management and supply chain. We addressed the issues and the results steadily improve through the quarter.

Based on my recent visit with the European team, I expect any residual impacts to be resolved in Q2. During that visit I saw first-hand how the centralized initiative will drive efficiency and operational savings. In our North American products business we had a decrease in our run rate business. I believe we have addressed the issue in Q2 with new sales and marketing leadership, and we implemented new management tools. Q1 bookings for North America products returned to our plan rate.

With the second event we had a cash neutral issue related to the ERP project. The project was on budget, but has more cost to recognize as the OpEx this quarter based on how the project evolved. Essentially, a delay in our ERP integration service provider resulted in the project remaining longer in the planning stage [indiscernible] expense, and impact current earnings. Since this issue was identified, I'm pleased with the recovery our team has made, and this issue will not impact the timing of the completion of the project. Our efforts to date have validated our view that this investment is essential to our ability to improve management's visibility in the business, and to decrease our operating expenses.

The third event involved the timing of bookings and resulting revenue in our commercial services business. We're starting to see very early signs of progress in shifting orders to longer duration agreements, which we view as favorable. With this shift, impacts in near-term revenues, longer duration agreements provide better revenue predictability. We are pleased to see these early signs even with the short-term impacts.

Consistent with this, our equipment shipments and short-term project revenue for the quarter were below historic levels. These short-term pains of transformation are part of the path to long-term sustainable growth. The team is continuing to address legacy cost issues from the branch model including using our size and scale as a pricing advantage. We expect improved margins to start to show in Q3.

Now, it is important to note that the completion of our ERP consolidation project management will gain tools needed to improve analysts' forecasting and decision-making. The cumulative effect of these events lead us to amend our credit agreement, which continues to support our transformation efforts. We are grateful to our banks for working with us to structure an agreement which is consistent with our growth strategy. Part of that agreement involves a reallocation of our use of capital, including the suspension of our dividend for the foreseeable future. The agreement is structured to allow us to continue in our ERP and other significant transformation efforts. Dave will speak more about the credit amendment later.

Another area we expect to see -- our federal business unit had solid performance with strong year-over-year revenue growth up 45%. This growth is part of the result of our success as a proven system integrator in the federal market segment with the Department of Defense, and in international programs in advanced command, control, compute, communicate, and intelligent system design and integration. We also had a favorable execution of several large projects with U.S. Marines, U.S. Army, Department of Energy, and Virginia Department of Correction contracts. Looking forward, our market position continues to grow across a broad portfolio of projects and customers, and we anticipate another strong performance in Q2.

Before sharing my views on Q2, I'd like to note how the ERP implementation cost will be reported. We are using a subscription-based application and hosting service. The majority of implementation cost for this type of system are expense as they occur, and are not deferred; therefore our OpEx numbers will be higher than our historic run rates. Costs associated with implementation are expected to peak in Q2.

For the company as a whole, revenue in the second quarter is expected to be flat to slightly up sequentially. EBITDA is expected to improve sequentially. And when excluding ERP implementation related expenses, EBITDA is expected to be positive. We remain focused on operational efficiencies and positioning Black Box for growth. I'll share more about our growth activities after the financial update from Dave.

Dave Russo

Thank you, E.C. Our revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $191.6 million, a decrease of $16.5 million or 8% from the prior quarter due to a decline in both service and product revenues. The year-over-year decline was $26.8 million or 12%.

Products revenue was $32.9 million, down $3.8 million or 10% from $36.7 million last quarter. The decline was due to lower demand in the legacy run rate business, and was also due to some disruption to the international products business due to the centralization of supply chain and back office operations. Services revenue was $158.8 million, down $12.7 million or 7%, from $171.4 million last quarter, principally due to a decline in commercial service revenues that was driven by lower installation activity for infrastructure, partially offset by an increase in federal revenues as a result of a continuing trend of higher volume of project awards.

Maintenance revenue, which is derived primarily from long-term unified communication customer service agreements, was flat at $38 million or 20% of revenue. Six-month order backlog which consists of confirmed orders that we expect to convert to revenue in the next 180 days was $152 million, down $1 million from last quarter, and down $22 million from the same period last year. Both the sequential quarter and year-over-year declines are primarily due to a reduction of North American services backlog as a result of timing for new contract awards and declining UCC maintenance contract backlog as well as a certain amount of new customer agreements that are not adequately definitive to be counted as backlog.

Gross margin for the quarter decreased to 27.4% from 28.1% last quarter due to a decrease in both products and services gross margin. Products gross margin was 42.1% down from 42.7% last quarter primarily due to a decline in higher margin run rate sales in Europe that were negatively impacted by the European consolidation project discussed earlier by E.C. Services gross margin was 24.4% down from 24.9% last quarter primarily due to certain lower margin projects that were completed in the quarter as well as a negative adjustment related to cost overruns for an ongoing implementation.

Additionally, the North American service business has trended toward a less favorable mix of lower margin project work in both the commercial services and federal services businesses. SG&A for the quarter was $63.3 million up $6.9 million or 12% from $56.4 million last quarter due to the following items illustrated on the waterfall chart.

Restructuring expense has increased by $3.7 million for the quarter, stock based compensation increased by $1.5 million which is typical for the company's first quarter and ERP costs increased by $1.7 million as we moved from the explore to build phase later than anticipated, we anticipate that excluding ERP implementation costs, SG&A will be flat in the second quarter and then step down 4% to 5% in Q3 and Q4.

Our operating loss for the quarter was $13 million or 6.7% of revenues compared to an operating loss of $300,000 or 0.1% of revenue last quarter. Adjusted operating loss for the quarter was $6 million or 3.3% of revenues down from adjusted operating income of $3 million or 1.3% of revenues last quarter. The diluted loss per share was $0.65 compared to a $0.12 in the prior sequential quarter. Operating loss per share was $0.33 compared to operating earnings per share of $0.07 last quarter.

The GAAP effective income tax rate was 32% compared to 126% in the prior year due to a decreased write off of deferred tax assets associated with our equity award program compared to the prior year. The operational income tax rate was 35% consistent with prior year. Cash used by operating activities for the quarter was $16.3 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $15.2 million in the prior quarter and $10.9 million in the same period last year.

The reduction in operating cash flow as compared to the prior quarter was largely due to expenditures for restructuring activities, the timing of salary and benefit payments as well as incentives and pension payments.

Capital expenditures were $1.1 million in the current quarter compared to $1 million in the last quarter and $2.1 million in the first quarter of the prior year, the majority of this quarter spend was for computer hardware and tools and equipment.

As mentioned in our earnings release and filed in the 8-K earlier this afternoon the company executed an amendment to its credit agreement on August 9th in order to provide the flexibility that the company needs to continue with its transformation process and ERP implementation.

The amendment reduces the facility from $200 million to $170 million which includes a $50 million term loan with an amortization feature that will require payments commencing in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 of $1.25 million for the first four quarters and then $2.5 million per quarter thereafter. The amendment also calls for the elimination of the leverage ratio through the first quarter of fiscal 2019 in its place there will be a minimum EBITDA covenant commencing in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 as defined which continues through the first quarter of fiscal 2019 after which it is eliminated.

Also added is a quarterly capital expenditure limitation beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and continuing through the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Commencing with the second quarter of fiscal 2019, there will be a fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0 to 1 for the second and third fiscal quarters and then stepping up to 1.1 to 1 thereafter also commencing in the second quarter of fiscal '19 the leverage ratio returns commencing at 4.0 times and then stepping down to a limit of 3.0 times by the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Additionally, the ability of the company to declare or pay dividends or repurchase company stock other than a limited dollar amount for tax payments from vested equity awards has been eliminated are amended in restated credit agreement has been filed with the Form 8-K for your review.

Turning to the balance sheet working capital net of cash increased by $5.3 million accounts receivable decreased by $15.2 million, DSOs were 48 days up from 46 days in the prior quarter and down from 53 days in the prior year. Inventory was flat while accounts payable decline by $8.1 million, costs in excess of billings, net of billings in excess of costs rose by $7.2 million.

Net debt was $88.7 million up $14.2 million from the prior quarter and down $4.8 million from the same period last year. In closing we continue to focus on working capital management improvement as we navigate through our continued transformation process including the adoption of our intelligent Edge solution growth strategies.

With that, I'll turn the callback to E.C.

E.C. Sykes

Thanks, Dave. I want to talk a bit more about our investment in transformation and positioning for growth. There are two primary categories of investment. The first is improved the way we do business, we are transformed the company internally and putting into place new systems that will reduce complexity in calls while also providing better visibility.

The second investment involves our positioning away from a declining legacy market and toward a growing intelligent edge market which allowing well what are core capabilities and the strength of our unique footprint. I want to start by addressing investment we're making the way we do business.

As over the course over the course of the last 20 years Black Box completed more than 100 acquisitions. This resulted in dozens of legal entities with disparate business processes and multiple ERPs, which complicates business management and decision making. A constant transformation process has included investments in enterprise wide efforts to reduce the number of legal entities and the greatest service teams and consolidate multiple ERPs.

In addition to reducing costs in approving operational effectiveness these efforts will brought our business with management tools that improve decision making and forecasting. These are major changes in our company and it takes time for them to follow through to results. The launch of our national service platform had shown improvement in the type of opportunities we're winning as well as the size.

Our shift to a market-based sales approach led by new sales leader starting the show, they move to increase recurring revenue. The completions of our previously announced ERP consolidation project also provide more accurate forecasting and decision making. I'll work FY'17 to drive improvements in working capital efficiency; free cash flow and debt reduction have been able to strategically important investment.

Next I want to talk about our investment in growth if you will by the in another things clients are striving to keep up with the growing demand for connections in devices to improve their competitiveness, clients must embrace digital transformation, legacy IT architectures and deployment models must be upgraded. This need to integrate digital technology is helping to drive a new growth curve in IT was significantly long term growth potentials.

We have identified two spaces to pursue in FY'18 to smart office and retail IoT. The Smart office represents a market of $2.6 billion in North America alone. The annual growth rate of this space is projected to be 7% and 37% of the revenues is reoccurring with 30% gross margins. Retail IoT is another focus. The North American market is $1.7 billion in is growing at a rate of 13%. Here the recurring revenue is 34% with margins up to 35%. These markets are attractive because they are new in growing because we can leverage our existing deployment capabilities, technicians, day-to-day support and maintain centers to become a key player.

Our legacy of acquisitions has been consolidated to create a national technology team with the broadest reach in the industry that allows us to scale in a way no other company can. Our team of more than 1,100 highly trained technicians are strategically positioned throughout the U.S. to deliver a consistent, high-performance experience whether deploying at one location or hundreds. With stage points in Latin America, Europe, and Asia, our teams drive digital transformation across the globe. Once solutions are installed we leverage proactive manned service to handle day-to-day operations like service desk, monitoring and maintenance. Our focus on customer service and project excellence has built strong customer relationships across nine strategic markets.

To build on these strengths, we're investing in internal initiatives to prepare our teams for growth in the intelligent edge space. These efforts include sales training in a suite of marketing materials to enable our sales team for client discussions on how the power of the intelligent edge space. These efforts include sales training in a suite of marketing materials to enable our sales team for client discussions on how the power of the intelligent edge can improve their business outcomes. I am confident we now have the right activity, team, and strategy in place to support our long-term success. During FY '18 we will focus on three things, continued cost and operational efficiency, product innovation as we leverage last year's software acquisition to improve our KVM product set, and our growth strategy. Look for information this September on our vision for growth.

With that, I open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Greg Burns with Sidoti. Your line is open.

Greg Burns

Hi, good afternoon. E.C., could you just give us some more color or better understanding about what's impacting the North American service business? You mentioned transitioning to more longer term agreements. Could you just help us better understand what that means, and why that's resulting in lower revenue?

E.C. Sykes

Certainly, Greg. So it's been our strategy all along to move from less - to less project based business, and those types of business tend to be shorter term businesses where we have to go back and replenish them from quarter to quarter. As a result of that there's some revenue volatility to that. We want to move to a more reoccurring and better predictable revenue stream, which are longer term, longer duration projects. We have been making some progress in the year; we see early signs of that. But as a result of that there is less short-term revenue for us to consume as we are driving more the contracts in these longer term activities.

That was expected, but the timing of which we didn't have good clarity to. We're going through that progress of transformation now, and expect we'll continue to go through that process. While we are seeing some strength in our markets right now in the shorter term, over the long term you should be thinking about us having a much higher percentage of reoccurring revenue.

Greg Burns

Okay. And in terms of the areas of growth, the smart office and the retail IoT, can you just help us better understand what each of those means, maybe provide an example of what you would be doing in the smart office and retail IoT?

E.C. Sykes

Certainly. So we're in both of those spaces now, and we'll be increasing our level of activity in them. The retail space is one of the nine market segments that we had identified and aligned our sales force to, last October. This is an investment in additional capabilities within technology and skill set in those markets. For example, we have assist retail stores, particularly that that have a national footprint to deploy new technologies in their stores to improve their customers' experience while shopping. That may be with digital signage, that may be with improved wireless capability to they can locate products, it may be with sending coupons with them while they're in the store. And it may be other types of digital services while they're in their stores having a shopping experience.

This helps retail stores to be more competitive with the online stores, and they give a better shopping or similar shopping experience to consumers in the stores. For the smart office, this is a shift that's happening in the market place where there's more collaboration that's happening in the office or the newer generation workforce is working more mobile. And so we provide to them the ability to do collaboration services, that is particularly like in a conference room, for instance, that's there. Or it may be location services. And remember, we also have been providing physical security which is included as part of this smart office capability, that we're putting in the physical security systems, including cameras and software.

Greg Burns

Okay. For the credit agreement, what's the minimum EBITDA that you need to maintain?

Dave Russo

So, Greg, the minimum EBITDA amounts vary as we move along for 2Q. It starts at '17, and they do vary. But there it's an as-defined term, right. So we are adding back the ERP implementation costs that are hitting OpEx, so it would be kind of hard to model that. But we are planning on having over of several quarters, not just this year, upwards of $15 million hitting OpEx related to ERP implementation. And we're going to be able to add the preponderance of that back.

Greg Burns

Okay, so the ERP, the cost in this quarter, how much was that cost?

Dave Russo

So the amount that related to implementation was approximately $3 million.

Greg Burns

And that's going up in the second quarter and then falling off in the third and fourth quarters?

Dave Russo

That is our expectation, yes.

Greg Burns

Okay. And when do you plan on having the implementation phase done, and have this new ERP system launched?

Dave Russo

Well, there are several phases to that. So the first phase, understand that we still have numerous ERPs out there. So primarily two to three ERP owners, but there are still, of each ERP, there's multiple instances. So we're going to do the first one towards the end of this year or very early next year will be the first one, we'll rotate four to five instance of a legacy ERP, and cut it over to the new one.

E.C. Sykes

Greg, I think we've given some guidance before that this program will be completed about 18 months from when it started, and it started in Q4 of last year.

Greg Burns

Okay. Can you quantify how much the disruption in Europe, how much revenue that cost you, and do you expect to get that all back in the second quarter?

E.C. Sykes

So from a revenue recovery standpoint we're tracking well on that side. We think it's going to have minimal impact this quarter as we go forward. And the team there, we've put a lot of methods and systems in place already. So while there's some impact we think we'll have, we think that'll pretty nominal from a Q2 and a go-forward standpoint. From a total impact, it's tough to judge how much of it was due to the new people coming onboard versus the new quoting method, et cetera. So we haven't tried to assign specific numbers to that, but I think we do provide in our statements as to what the revenue is for products in Europe.

Greg Burns

Okay. When I look back historically, the September quarter is typically a little seasonally stronger than June. The guide is for, I guess, roughly flat revenue. Why aren't you seeing a typical seasonality in the business?

E.C. Sykes

I think it goes to your earlier question is where we're making this transition to a more long-term more sustainable revenue pattern than a short-term pattern. So as we go through that transformation there's some shortness in revenue in the front-end quarters as we build on those longer term contracts.

Greg Burns

Okay. Okay, that's all I had for now. Thank you.

E.C. Sykes

Good. Thank you, Greg.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Geygan with Global Value Investment. Your line is open.

Jeff Geygan

Thank you. Good afternoon gentlemen.

E.C. Sykes

Good afternoon.

Jeff Geygan

Yes, just a couple of questions in no particular order. Do I understand that you're taking $50 million of your credit facility and terming it out so next quarter, presumably, you'll have $140 million or so under long-term debt?

Dave Russo

It's really, except for a very small piece, under long-term debt today, and will stay that way. Just the, obviously, the amount that amortizes over the next 12 months will be current. But yes, there'll be a $50 million term loan. And the rest of it will be under a -- by $70 million under the revolver.

Jeff Geygan

Why did you decide now to make this $50 million draw?

Dave Russo

Well, it's really not a draw. We just took our current facility and broke it into two pieces. So a $50 million terms, and a $120 million revolver gets us to the same number, just that there are mandatory amortization payments on a quarterly basis now.

Jeff Geygan

I see. Your bank contracted your revolver from $200 million to $170 million, what concerns do they have?

Dave Russo

Well, I really can't speak for them, but we obviously, as our SAP costs were hitting our P&L, and our sales were coming down, obviously that brought our EBITDA down, and then so obviously current performance below expectations. So obviously there was give and take in this amendment process. We got the flexibility we believe we need to continue on with our strategy. And any time you take down a bank's commitment certainly they have to set aside capital for that, right. So it actually helps them set aside less capital to reserve for a deal such as ours.

Jeff Geygan

Fair enough. You indicated you've had hundred acquisitions or so over the last 20 years that has put the company in this position. [Indiscernible] to ask you to try to bring all this together, no doubt, but what is the ultimate timing of the completion of this consolidation where we might have a conference call from you indicating that the consolidation is done, and now you're purely focused on looking ahead instead of the sins of the past?

E.C. Sykes

Yes, it's a very fair question. So that consolidation activity started a little bit before I actually joined the company, Jeff. We've continued to make very good progress on it. But I think this process of putting up the new ERP system is going to be a key milepost along that path. And that we get the opportunity to reestablish all of business methods and processes into a single consolidated system that's there. While we're making progress, for instance, the type of revenue is already shifting is there. I think at that point there ought to be a firm stake in the ground where many of the historical issues have been cleaned out.

Jeff Geygan

It sounds like you're correlating the fixing of our infrastructure with the securing of recurring revenue business. Are they necessarily tied together?

E.C. Sykes

No, I don't want to make it sound like there a tie together at all. The change in the reoccurring revenue has already started taking place. That's one of the issues that impacted us in Q1. And we expect that that reoccurring revenue will continue to grow as we go forward. That's where our efforts and part of the change of our business model is, but there's other activities we need to do to get the historical issue of those acquisitions behind us. And I was referring to that in the timing of that with the ERP.

Jeff Geygan

And I presume most of those fixes are operating cost type of fixes. If that's the case how would you characterize your operating margin on a forward basis assuming a stead gross margin?

E.C. Sykes

Yes, I mean, those fixes help us in a couple of ways. Not only does it help us from a cost structure standpoint, but it also gives some tools to management to have better visibility into the systems and the behaviors of our clients, and so we can adjust our business systems faster. However putting the system in place, in addition to the growth initiatives we have, are intended to do two things, shrink our cost, and to expand our top line in margins that are there. And so we haven't modeled out what all those would look like yet for the marketplace. But we're obviously going on a path towards expanding our margins while we grow our revenue.

Jeff Geygan

And I can appreciate that you haven't modeled that out for the benefit of guys on this side of the phone, but presumably internally you have a pretty clear idea what you think your fixed cost and absolute dollars will be, as well as percentage of revs, I have to assume that you'd at least wanted to say you expect your SG&A, sales and marketing, how are you classified as a percentage to decline in time?

Ron Basso

Oh, certainly.

Jeff Geygan

All right. E.C, I thought you mentioned when you talked about your growth strategy in addition to these smart offices and the retail IoT that the retail IoT was one of nine segments identified, is that -- it was that what you said?

E.C. Sykes

We have nine segments that we have identified and we have invested into, but in addition to those nine and the leaders we have over those nine, we picked two particular areas to drive almost stronger focus into, that strategic growth initiative that have been mentioned in the couple of the prior conference calls that we had. In this particular call were are stating out what they are, that we're making those investments into. We think those particular markets have longer term growth potential, and therefore we're investing more into them than we would necessarily in the other ones.

Jeff Geygan

And the scale of those opportunities is tremendous as you've identified. But I presume in order to be successfully, you have to take market share from other people. What makes you think that your product and/or offering is superior that will allow you to take share?

E.C. Sykes

So, I mean two things, make sure to point out here, one is that we've got a unique capabilities particularly with the national tech team that was positioned here, which we're getting a very strong reception from our client base, that we are positioned with our own people rather than contract people to deploy these types of services to people. But -- and we've intentionally pick markets that are nascent, and so these markets are growing and do not have established providers at present. The purpose of getting in front of these is so that we're not out trying to take pieces away from others, but for us to be able to position ourselves to enable a market that's beginning to mature.

Jeff Geygan

That's interesting. All right, thank you. Pardon…

E.C. Sykes

Thank you for your questions, Jeff.

Jeff Geygan

Oh, yes. I'm going to strip out of the line up here, and I'll let someone else jump in.

Operator

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions in queue. So I will turn the call back over to Mr. Basso for closing remarks.

Ron Basso

Thank you, James, and we thank everyone for your time today. As a reminder, our press release has been filed on Form 8-K. It is available on blackbox.com. And this concludes this evening's conference call. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. Thank you very much for your participation. You may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

