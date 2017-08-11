Nike: My Predicted Upside Has Arrived - And There Could Be Further Room To Go

Based on growing revenues and earnings, I see further potential upside for this company, with $65 before the end of the year being a realistic target.

In my prior article on Nike (NKE), "Nike: Don’t Buy Into Fear, Buy Into Value," I made the prediction that overreaction to competition from Under Armour (UA) was overblown, and that we would likely see Nike rise to a price of $60 by the end of this year.

Lo and behold, the stock now trades just below the $60 mark:

Moreover, significant value could still remain from here. On a price-earnings basis, we see that earnings per share (diluted) has continued to climb to $2.51 per share, while the current P/E ratio of 23.81x trades at a near five-year low:

From a free cash flow perspective, we see that FCF has been more volatile than earnings, with the current P/FCF ratio trading at 39.88x which is in the midrange of the overall five-year trend. In this regard, the firm appears to be trading at roughly fair value from a free cash flow basis, and I see overall free cash flow continuing to remain fairly stable given the growth in earnings.

Assuming upside remains, I think it is realistic that we could see further upside to at least the $65 mark in the near term, a level last seen at the beginning of 2016.

The reasons behind Nike’s growth continue to be out-performance in its Jordan brand and basketball sneaker offerings, as well as growth in its direct-to-consumer businesses. There do not appear to be signs of such growth slowing, and from this perspective I deem it reasonable to expect further upside from a commercial standpoint as well. According to the firm’s Fiscal 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results:

Revenues in 4Q had increased 5% (7% on a currency-neutral basis) to $8.7 billion

Diluted earnings per share for 2017 had increased by 16 percent to $2.51

Revenues for fiscal 2017 are up 6 percent to $34.4 billion

In particular, Nike appears to be highly appealing to investors at this point in time as a result of its new retail deal with Amazon (AMZN), whereby a limited number of Nike products will be sold through Amazon’s e-commerce platform.

While Nike has traditionally focused heavily on developing its own marketplace, the deal with Amazon is a way for Nike to expand its offerings by reaching a broader range of consumers. As a brand name, Nike has been reluctant to partner with third-party digital channels, as the brand experience is key to Nike’s success, and it is unclear how selling through a third-party might affect the perception of Nike’s offerings.

With that being said, the current partnership with Amazon is a pilot with a limited product assortment. In my assessment, this is a good strategy as it allows Nike to get a feel as to how consumer demand may differ across its own digital marketplace versus that of Amazon, and allows the company to ultimately make a long-term strategic decision as to whether to expand its collaboration with Amazon or continue to focus on developing sales organically through its own marketplace.

According to Mark Parker, Chairman, CEO and President:

Whether it's through our own channels, creating fresh concepts with longtime partners or exploring new commerce partners, NIKE's defining what's possible at retail to better serve consumers and unlock growth. We're making big shifts in the year ahead to our business and within our teams. We're taking the qualities that differentiate NIKE and making them even stronger. We have a brand that inspires globally a thriving culture of innovation, a deep lineup of amazing products, the world's greatest roster of athletes and a consumer obsessed model. These moves are about taking action to accelerate growth, and we have a clear plan and a competitive, talented leadership team to get us there.Source: FY 2017 Q4 Earnings Release Conference Call Transcript

Ultimately, I see a strong path of growth for Nike and this does not show signs of slowing. The company still appears to be attractively priced on an earnings basis, and for this reason I take a bullish view on the company at this point in time.

