Tesla's Debt

However, if I owned the stock at a very high multiple, I would at least be forced to consider my position, given the potential for financial distress signaled by the credit ratings.

The differences in return profiles between bondholders and shareholders may mean that both the equity and debt are appropriately priced.

Friday will likely bring the launch of one of the most memorable junk bond offerings in recent memory. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to price $1.5 billion of 8nc3 (8-year term, non-callable for 3 years) at a yield of roughly 5.25%. After some past convertible bond deals, this is the debut issuance of straight debt from the revolutionary automaker.

The deal is singularly unique. It is rare for a company that has a market capitalization of this size ($59 billion) to carry speculative grade debt ratings. The list of companies with junk debt outstanding that sport larger market capitalizations than Tesla is startlingly short.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has a market capitalization of $121 billion and speculative grade ratings on its holding company debt. But the cable giant did carve out a senior secured part of the capital structure as part of the transformative Time Warner Cable acquisition. Those secured notes carry Ba1/BBB-/BBB- ratings, putting the effective rating of the debt one notch above junk.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) has some junior subordinated notes, the lowest ranked bonds in its capital structure, that carry BB ratings. The bank has a $183 billion market cap, and its senior holding company debt is rated Baa1/BBB+, 8-9 notches above Tesla.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), with a market capitalization of $76 billion, carries B1/B+ ratings. The subscription content company is probably the closest comp to Tesla given its status as a new economy darling with a soaring equity valuation. However, the company maintains an elevated leverage profile and persistent cash burn given its content push. Netflix's seasoned 10-year bond issued last October currently yields around 4.5%.

The Tesla bonds will be even lower-rated than Netflix, with B3/B ratings from Moody's and S&P, 5-6 notches below investment grade. Moody's noted that while the company had significant long-term equity potential, it also carries meaningful near-term credit risk given its ambitious production ramp. Therein lies the rub. Tesla is commanding an extraordinarily high market multiple (something like 50x enterprise value/trailing 12 months' EBITDA), but its cash burn will require additional leverage to fund operating deficits or dilutive equity raises. As has been well chronicled, the company has a higher market capitalization than the $50 billion General Motors (NYSE:GM) or the $42 billion Ford (NYSE:F). At $9-10 billion, the two automakers each produced as much free cash flow in the last twelve months as Tesla generated in revenues.

For the debut debt issue, there is still currently an ocean of equity subordinate to your debt position in the capital structure. Tesla maintains strong market leadership in the high-potential electric vehicle market. The company will also benefit from the potential for operating leverage if it can hit its ambitious production targets.

At a 5.25% yield, you just are not being compensated for the risk in this business. The company is raising $1.5 billion in this bond deal, which is roughly the amount of cash it burned through in the past 4 months. The risk/return proposition for high yield bonds is inherently negatively convex. If things go well, you get paid your coupon and eventually get your principal back, perhaps at a small premium if the bond is called. If things go poorly, you could lose a substantial portion of your principal. This particular bond deal is unique in that the company's Gigafactory is not part of the collateral package, remaining unencumbered by the possibility that it could be pledged to secure future debt without securing these notes. This lack of security potentially makes the recovery worse in a distressed situation.

Not liking the debt does not automatically mean that you do not like the equity. Equityholders are not plagued by the negative convexity faced by bondholders. They own the upside, and the prospect of Tesla revolutionizing transportation and renewable energy markets is tantalizing. Shareholders, though, have already baked in tremendous growth and healthy operating cash flow into the share price. The uniquely low ratings on the debt for a company with this large of an equity capitalization should give bullish shareholders at least a little pause. At current valuation levels, I cannot recommend the debt or the equity.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.