Amazon.Com Vs. Microsoft:  Which Is The Better Stock Buy Here?

Both are high-technology stocks - why not make larger capital gains in the better price-positioned one at present? Pictorial details of price range expectations trends follow.

A recent article posing the above question between Bank of America and Citigroup prompted the above question by a reader. It can be evaluated in the same way.

Market-maker daily price range forecasts

A SA reader reflects on upcoming earnings reports by two major money center banks, Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C). They request a similar comparison for the two big international giants, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Anticipating such reports, and much more, well-informed Market-Making [MM] professionals while helping investment organization clients adjust billion-dollar portfolios in these stocks reveal their coming price limit expectations.

To protect firm capital temporarily and necessarily put at risk, they engineer hedging deals in leveraged derivative securities. Prices paid and deal structures created tell their implied forecasts. Here is how they see the Risk~Reward tradeoffs for AMZN and MSFT, along with several other information-tech-interest stocks:

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not wrong) of Market-Makers protecting themselves from possible damaging future price moves.

Their potential reward forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale. The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the vertical red scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

MSFT is at location [7], while AMZN is a bit above and to the right at [4]. Location [5] marks the co-ordinates for the market-average ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index, (SPY), as a point of reference.

Please note that these major information-technology involved stocks all offer upside price prospects far larger than the market average, and many of them have more downside price change exposure than does the market index.

In addition to the basic price reward~risk tradeoff, there are a number of qualitative questions of importance to most investors:

How likely is it that the forecast upside price change may be reached? How long might it take to get there? If my patience runs out before that period, what might I have to settle for? What are the odds of my having to take a loss? How bad a loss might that be? How confident should I be about these forecasts? How do they compare to other investment candidates now?

Many of these are addressed in the following Block-Trader Forecast [btf] reports below, starting with AMZN.

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Source: blockdesk.com

AMZN’s current implied price range forecast has a downside prospect of $928.70, or some 33% of its full range from there up to $1113.41. That sets AMZN’s current Range Index [RI] at 33. The other 67% is a prospective gain from $989.84 of +12.5%.

We use the RI to see how well the MMs’ prior forecasts have worked out. In the past 5 years of 1261 daily implied forecasts 189 of them have had RIs of ~33. Each of the 189 has been subjected to our standard Time-Efficient Risk Management Discipline [TERMD] which hypothetically buys at a cost of the next market day’s closing price and sells at the first end of day price occurring at or above the range forecast top. If that hasn’t happened in 3 months (63 market days) the position is sold at end of day with its liquidated capital available for reinvestment in a best choice of that day’s end of market forecasts.

The AMZN history of 189 RI forecasts at 33 shows that 88 out of every 100 (7 of every 8) were closed out at a price above its cost. This is a far better Win Odds than many stocks producing competitive rates of price change return. All 189 AMZN closeouts averaged net gains of +10.2%, compared to the current upside prospect of +12.5%, giving the forecast a credibility ratio of 0.80, a desirable reassurance of future price performance.

The average holding period of those 189 prior forecasts was 44 market days or ~9 calendar weeks. Compounding the +10.2% net gains 5+ times in a market-day year (of 252) produces an annual rate of gain [CAGR] of +73%. That’s no promise, just a figure to compare against when considering other alternative investment candidates.

During those prior holding periods prices fluctuate, sometimes below cost. Those interim loss-potential exposures are the real measure of risk since it is in their worst condition where an investor is most likely to fear the present loss will worsen and never recover. For AMZN those experiences have averaged -4.6%, less than half of the achieved gains, net of the experiences where (1 out of 8) losses were actually taken.

What matters relative to today’s investment decision on AMZN is what is likely to be experienced during its next 3-month holding period. What may have happened to AMZN’s price in the 4th quarter of 2008 or the first quarter of 2009 is immaterial if no RI forecasts of 33 were encountered there. All of what occurred then is included in its current averages.

Risk is not static – it depends on price at the time of commitment. The future is what counts, not some unrelated past history, despite the assertions of academics and industry “consultants.”

Now let’s look at alternative choice possibilities, looking at the suggested one of MSFT.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Source: blockdesk.com

MSFT’s current forecast provides a slightly smaller upside prospect than AMZN of some +9.2%, with a smaller downside Range Index of 29. Its RI is far below its most frequent level in its past 5-year array of experiences. That is shown in the small picture of its distribution at the bottom of Figure 3, and often is an encouraging sign.

How well those prior forecasts have turned out puts its net %payoffs of +8.3%, some 2% behind AMZN’s +10.2%.

The positive net %payoff is the result of a Win Odds of 95 out of each 100, far better than AMZN’s 88 out of 100. At present, MM expectations for both of these stocks are much better than seen for many securities. That should be viewed as a benefit for both if the investor is considering other choices.

Does that make a preference of AMZN over MSFT an easy decision? Perhaps. But many investors might be willing to accept an “only” +45% CAGR where profits were earned in 19 out of every 20 prior experiences. For them that comfort may be worth giving up the 2% difference in potential gain in just this one next instance.

Our comparisons up to this point have been between just these two stocks. There are many other alternatives in a wide array of sectors and industries, nearly all of which offer some promising price gain prospects.

AMZN and MSFT coming price range forecasts can also be pitted against a present-day market-average-index ETF, or against the averages of forecasts for over 2,500 stock and ETFs, or the averages of the best 20 from that population.

Figure 4 shows the MM community making hedging bets to protect itself in ways that forecast upside price change prospects for a population of over 2,500 issues.

Figure 4

Source: blockdesk.com

Is the equity market too high and dangerous? The aggregate picture from 2647 issues may suggest so, with prior downside price change experiences averaging -8.8%.

But an aggregate single ETF of ~500 holdings gives a very different perspective.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as a general market performance index has a smaller current upside forecast of only +5.0%, but a small downside exposure history from 154 prior RIs like today of only -2.6%. Its current forecast is mid-range (RI of 50).

SPY’s 3-month win odds are a very reassuring (to those concerned over a market crash in the next 3 months), profits in 90 out of 100. Still, it’s past %payoffs average only +2.2% in 60 calendar days or a CAGR of +10%

The forecast population average of 2647 stocks and ETFs has an upside prospect of +12.1%. But it is without credibility [column (13) : -0.1] , which as a negative number indicates overall loss experiences following prior RI forecasts like today’s on an issue by issue basis.

Those average % payoff outcomes are distorted today by some extreme data. The loss experience is due importantly to a Win Odds history of only 62/100 or just 5 profitable outcomes out of every 8 forecasts.

Another relevant comparison can be made by having a sense of what the best in the forecast population have to offer in these various relevant investment dimensions.

A screening of the 2647 to find their top 1% produces an average of the top 20. The group’s superiority comes from a high WinOdds (85 out of every 100), which produces %payoffs about equal to those being forecast, yet are of hundreds of past experiences that generate CAGRs of a +88% annual rate.

Does that help make AMZN a preferred investment?

It all depends on you, and your preferences and priorities. Is the present prospect of a credible market-proxy ETF with high odds of a small profitable outcome over the next 3 months more or less appealing than holding an odds-on stock likely to produce a capital gain several times the size of the ETF?

And it opens the door to comparisons with other stocks that may have a combination of advantages far better than either AMZN or MSFT.

Conclusion

If we had to bet today and choose only between AMZN and MSFT, it would be for AMZN. But that reflects our sense of priorities and preferences. Yours may be different, and they are the ones that count, not what appeals to some outside recommender.

So, readers, do any of you have more appealing candidates for portfolio wealth-building comparison choices than are offered by either LMT, NOC or GD? Offer them up and we will provide the MM community’s evaluations, backstopped by the history of their prior similar forecasts?

We’re open to your ideas. We know there are better choices, but your offered suggestions can get a free analysis (perhaps not immediately – this one took a week or so), while our best-odds MM Intelligence lists have a modest cost because they save time and are the product of comprehensive current comparisons.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, (see the author’s SA profile) has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.