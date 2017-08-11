COWZ: An American Cash Cow

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis, along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

The fund seeks long-term gains and income by focusing on companies with the highest free cash flow yields.

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers complete with more detailed analysis and actionable investment ideas.

In yesterday's article, we took a deeper look and performed an update of the Pacer Global Cash Cows ETF (BATS:GCOW). What we found was a fund that performed exceptionally well this year and that has been a good alternative for traditional dividend-focused funds.

GCOW, as we now know, is one in a series of funds from Pacer Financial that looks to apply its free cash flow yield model to a variety of investment indexes.

The one fund in the series that I believe would be of most interest to US investors is the Pacer US Cash Cows ETF (BATS:COWZ). We initially looked at it shortly after launch, but let's do a deeper dive into the fund and see how it performed so far. Furthermore we want to examine and find out if this ETF can and should replace the popular dividend ETFs such as the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY), Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) and iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

If you have not done so before or would like a refresher on the series, please take a look at the initial article "COWZ-GCOW: It's All About That Cash."

If you are interested in the global version of the fund, please take a look at "GCOW: Still All About That Cash."

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Pacer Financial

Index: Pacer US Cash Cows Index

AUM: $11.49 million

Investment Objectives: Seeks to provide capital appreciation over time by screening the Russell 1000 for the top 100 companies based on free cash flow yield.

Number of Holdings: 100

Current Yield: 1.88% SEC yield, Quarterly

Inception Date: 12-16-2016

Fees: .49%

(Source: YCharts and Pacer ETF Website)

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article, COWZ yielded 2.13% and was trading at $25.35 per share. Today the fund generates a 1.88% SEC yield and is trading at $26.47.

Looking at the top 25 names, we see easily recognizable companies like Boeing (NYSE:BA), Valero (NYSE:VLO), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). Just like in the global version of the fund, you are not going to find the largest Russell 1000 holdings like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

(Source: YCharts)

The top 10 holdings make up 22.14% of the fund. As a fan of concentrated funds or funds where management takes meaningful positions, I am not opposed to it. If you like diversification, perhaps an equal-weight solution would work better.

Looking at the sector breakdown, we will find a significantly different breakdown than what we see in the global version of the fund or the two iShares funds DVY and HDV. As you can see, information technology and consumer discretionary make up close to 60% of the fund. Healthcare, Energy and Industrials make up small amounts.

(Source: PACER ETF COWZ Fact Sheet)

This is compared to the extremely popular DVY, where Utilities make up more than 30%...

(Source: iShares Website)

... or HDV, which also has a financial health screen.

(Source: iShares Website)

The effects of these changes should show up in the performance results.

Next let's take a look at the fundamentals of the fund to see how its free cash flow strategy differs from what we get from the popular dividend ETFs.

(Source: YCharts)

The most immediate difference in the funds is that even though the Cash Cows series focuses on free cash flow yields, it will not generate the highest distributions. What the fund shows us is that the healthiest companies are not necessarily the ones that pay the highest dividends.

Furthermore, fans of value should be happy with COWZ, as its portfolio's price-to-earnings ratio is a "cheap" 14.40, versus 19.84 or greater found in the other funds.

The largest divergence in the funds is in the price-to-sales, with COWZ trading at a price-to-sales of less than 1, compared to the competing ETFs trading at 1.5-2.

Looking at the capital raise, we can see the fund is doing okay. It has raised $9 million this year so far and is currently at about $11.5 million. This is okay for a fund that is only 8 months old, however it will be important to keep an eye out on it. Low fund raise typically means low trading volume and higher spreads; therefore, if you are buying the fund, use limit orders at or near NAV.

(Source: YCharts)

Let's take a look at the numbers.

Performance Update

As I stated in the GCOW article, I believe these types of funds will show their true colors during flat or declining markets, and preferably over a complete market cycle. This fund is still new, however. Let's look at what we currently have.

Since our initial article on this fund in February, COWZ has achieved a total return of 4.90%, 4.67% coming from the change in price per share and a 4.51% change in the underlying NAV.

COWZ data by YCharts

Year to date the numbers are even better at a 7.66% total return and a 7.43% gain in the price per share.

COWZ data by YChartsSince its inception, the fund has provided shareholders a 5.96% total return. Unlike GCOW, which was converted from an existing offering, COWZ is a completely new fund.

COWZ data by YChartsSo let's take a look if the fund holds up to the index and its peers.

Since the fund is a screen of the Russell 1000 index, we will compare the fund with the iShares Russell 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB), along with the previously mentioned dividend peers, DVY, VYM and HDV.

As we can see, year to date the 4 ETFs trail the regular Russell 1000 ETF. The Pacer US Cash Cows ETF does outperform the 3 dividend ETFs on a total return basis anywhere from 1.3% to 3%. Interestingly, the Pacer ETF even outperformed the Russell 1000 ETF for the first three months of the year.

COWZ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Next, we can look at the since inception numbers, which will give us a bit more data, particularly as it includes a pretty bad end to 2016.

COWZ Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can see from the chart above, COWZ does outperform the dividend-focused funds, including the fundamentally screened HDV. However, it still lags the index.

The reason? Simple. AAPL is up 39% year to date. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is up 16% and FB is up 48%. None of those names are meaningfully presented in the ETFs and are significantly more expensive.

Bottom Line

It is easy to dismiss or call products bad simply because they do not outperform the broad indexes. In fact, it is probably only my second biggest pet peeve to hear from retail investors, next only to "I would rather buy an index fund of .20% or less than this investment."

What I have learned over the last 12 years in the financial services industry is that the better question to ask is, "Is this an appropriate investment for me?"

Dismissing any investments because they do not outperform the index is like dismissing a car because it does not get the best gas mileage. In reality, you might not care about fuel efficiency if your primary goal is to have a 7-passenger SUV that will be both comfortable and capable off road.

I think the biggest mistake an investor, and especially a retail investor, can make is to buy ANY investment without first asking themselves, "Why am I buying it and what will it do for me?"

So what about this fund?

Well, for one it is too early to tell if it will outperform the broader index. Looking at Pacer's literature, they cite a number of studies, including one from FactSet which looks at the performance of the Russell 1000 components based on FCF yield.

From that study, we can see that from 1991 through 2016, the top 10% of the Russell 1000 components based on FCF yield achieved the highest annualized returns.

In the mean time, has the fund performed as expected? Yes, I believe so.

Has it performed in line with peers? Yes and outperformed, granted over its finite life.

Would I buy the fund? Depends on what you are looking for. If you are looking for a higher-quality Russell 1000 (large-cap) exposure, this fund is worth a look, especially if you question traditional market cap chasing employed by most passive ETFs.

For more information about the dangers and why you should look for quality, take a look at the article "Is 'FAANG' More Dangerous Than The '4 Horsemen' Of The Late 1990s And The 'Nifty Fifty' Of The Early 1970s?" by Gary Gordon.

For more information about the fund, visit its website here.

For another ETF idea that is focused on quality, please take a look at "SGQI: Quality And Cash Flow."

Income Idea

Want further analysis and my take beyond the numbers? Please consider subscribing to my premium marketplace service, Income Idea.

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis of the fund along with discussion of the fund beyond the research numbers. More importantly, a more detailed discussion of whom the fund works best for, whether it is the right time to invest it in or not, and actionable strategies for implementation if it belongs in your portfolio.

I believe in active management that works, and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre. Simply click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article or on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.