Xplore Technologies' (XPLR) CEO Mark Holleran on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Phil Sassower - Chairman

Mark Holleran - CEO

Tom Wilkinson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Joshua Seide - Maxim Group LLC

Joseph Dedona - Alexander Capital

Nicholas Elia - VDC Research

Phil Sassower

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. With me are Mark Holleran, CEO; and Tom Wilkinson, CFO. I'll open the call with a few brief remarks, then turn it over to Mark and Tom to discuss the business in more detail. After our prepared remarks we will open the call to a brief question-and-answer session with analysts and fund managers.

As Chairman, I am very pleased to report that we posted a profitable first quarter as revenue improved year-over-year. We continue to execute on our new low OpEx model implemented over the course of fiscal 2017 and reinvested in sales and marketing to spur further growth ahead. From an operational point of view, we are seeing resolution to the supply chain constraints that impacted the last few months of fiscal 2017 and a ramp in ordering volumes in the U.S. and abroad.

Backlog remains strong, and we are focused on growing sales to maximize our profit leverage under the new operating model. As such, we are increasing inventory right now ahead of expected sales volume in coming quarters. I am also pleased to report that we have executed on a number of corporate governance enhancements. These include the appointment of two new independent directors, with a third appointment being addressed by the independent board members right now.

We have also changed our executive structure as I stepped down as CEO this spring and the board appointed Mark Holleran to the role. That transition has proceeded very smoothly, and we are excited for the path ahead.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mark to discuss the business results of the first quarter. Mark?

Mark Holleran

Thank you, Phil, and thank you for joining us today as we discuss the financial results of Xplore's fiscal first quarter, which ended June 30, 2017.

I stated on our call last quarter that as we return to growth and produce better top lines, the profit leverage from this model will become increasingly apparent. We have begun to generate that growth, and clearly, one of the highlights of today's call is profitability in the first quarter.

Our success in the first quarter is a result of two factors. First, the revenue increased 21% year-over-year to approximately $20 million. This has typically been a seasonally lower quarter for us, and last year's first quarter was impacted by an industry-wide slowdown in rugged tablet ordering. Both sales and deliveries accelerated year-over-year. Backlog remains above our historic levels, and we have multiple long-term projects that will generate purchase orders over several forward quarters.

Secondly, our new cost-efficient operating model implemented in fiscal 2017 is working as designed. And as you may recall, we pared operating expenses by more than 20% year-over-year in fiscal 2017. Our full year OpEx outlook now calls for a midpoint of approximately $24 million compared with a run rate of close to $30 million under our old model. This significantly lowered our quarterly breakeven target and provides greater profit leverage on every incremental sales dollar once we cross to profitability.

I want to highlight how much of a change this is. Under the old Xplore operating model, we could not have been profitable at $20 million in quarterly sales. In fact, in fiscal 2016, our breakeven position was in excess of $27 million in sales per quarter. This is a dramatic change and well documents the fruits of our work over the past year to transform Xplore into a growth business with strong profit leverage. But I want to be clear, our work is not done and we continue to focus on building revenue to take full advantage of our profit leverage opportunities.

With that thought in mind, let me now discuss some of the recent business trends, and then I will turn the call over to Tom to discuss the financials in more detail. Demand for rugged tablets improved in the first quarter as customers continued to realize unique cost and time efficiencies inherent to our devices.

For example, we secured a key two-year refresh project for a major telecommunications customer, construction and engineering group, which will standardize on the rugged high-performance XSLATE B10. This project is valued at over $16 million. This customer also announced it will replace rugged equipment from a competitor in its design and engineering group with the XSLATE B10, commencing with an additional $2.2 million order. We are very excited to secure another division at this customer based on our proven success in providing not only high-computing performance in the field but also measurable ROI over other equipment options.

We recently launched our newest version of the XSLATE D10, running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. This new OS increases battery life to more than 8 hours on our standard battery pack and over 20 hours for customers using our hot swappable extended battery packs that maximize field deployment time. The XSLATE D10 continues to be very popular as the definitive rugged Android tablet in the industry.

Our XSLATE R12 platform is gaining traction as well and increasingly recognized as a new standard in high-performance rugged tablet computing with an array of features designed to meet customer needs in the field, such as sunlight readable display, an Intel i7 processor, pass-through antennas and ports to connect external accessories and support for enterprise-grade security features. We have seen very good interest from a growing number of end markets, including first responders, logistics, warehousing operations, field IT services and others.

A good example is a recently announced R12 win with a Canadian independent provincial corporation that performs property assessments. This provider covers both very popular sections of the country as well as huge swathes of land, where portability and durability are key to completing their work. They are upgrading to the XSLATE R12 from Xplore's older F5m units, which have proven a reliable workhorse for the past several years. The new XSLATE R12 provides not only the rugged durability and upgraded performance they require but also the security and connectivity necessary for managing personnel and public information from a remote work scenario.

We also showed progress in our international sales efforts and believe this is one of our key growth opportunities in fiscal 2018 and forward. We are working to bring international sales back to historical levels then grow through added market share and expansion into additional geographies. We reconstituted our non-U.S. sales teams late last year. The pipeline has expanded and is now converting to orders.

In support of our global efforts, we previously announced an expansion of our service network. Having repair and support capabilities closer to our global customers makes it easier to choose Xplore's category-leading products. This has opened several opportunities for us in regions such as Latin America, and we're looking forward to announcing some of these wins as we build our presence in international markets.

Finally, I want to highlight several actions that have furthered our corporate governance enhancements. Xplore began this effort late last year to support the business model changes we initiated. As part of that effort, we welcome two new independent directors to the board.

In June, Brian Usher-Jones notified the board that he will not stand for reelection, opening the door for a third new independent director to join our board in less than a year. We want to thank Brian for his many years of faithful service as a director and resource and adviser. The Nomination and Governance Committee of the board is currently reviewing potential candidates to serve as an independent director. We look forward to welcoming new ideas and skills that will help continue to propel Xplore forward.

Xplore also previously announced that a committee of independent directors had engaged outside consultants to review executive and board compensation practices, consistent with recent changes in the company's executive structure. Upon completion of the review, the Board of Directors terminated Xplore's compensation to SG Phoenix LLC effective August 1, 2017. This contract previously provided for CEO services and other corporate services. Going forward, Phil, who serves as Chairman of the board, will be paid directly at a rate of $92,000 per year, consistent with compensation practices of companies similar to Xplore.

It is clear that Xplore has undergone a season of change in operation, sales and governance and continues to do so. We are finding success through hard work, pursuing customer wins and diligent attention to operating costs. We are aligning our resources to achieve profitability, positive cash flows and shareholder value.

In closing, I want to reiterate our goals for fiscal 2018: to put Xplore back on a path to revenue growth, to generate improved profitability over multiple quarters, and to drive recurring free cash flow to fund further investments in our products.

Thank you for your time to listen to my remarks, and I will now turn the call over to Tom Wilkinson, our Chief Financial Officer, who will present the financial results for the fiscal quarter. Tom?

Tom Wilkinson

Thank you, Mark. The first quarter of fiscal 2018 further documented the capabilities of our profit-focused, low OpEx model implemented throughout fiscal 2017. With our significantly lower breakeven point and more efficient balance sheet, we anticipate additional profitability in fiscal 2018 on improving revenue as well as solid free cash flow later in the year to fund operations and investments and planned platform refreshes.

I will now review the more significant aspects of the financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017. Revenue for the first quarter was $20 million, an increase of 21.4% compared to $16.5 million in the year ago first quarter. Backlog declined to $4.5 million as we resolved our prior supply chain constraints but remains well above our historical levels. I should note that multiple long-term projects are not reflected in backlog as these customers generate purchase orders in stages over the life of the project. Approximately 32% of our quarterly revenue was generated outside the United States, compared to 27% of revenue in fiscal 2017. Increasing total revenue generated from global customer remains one of our key opportunities for further growth and a strategic priority for the company.

Gross profit in the [first quarter] was $6.2 million or 31% of revenue. This compared to $4.9 million or 29.5% of revenue in the prior year first quarter. Both revenue and gross margin reflect changes in product mix and ASP as we continue to transition our products and sell into new, high-volume customer accounts.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter were $6 million, a decline of an additional 7.3% from $6.4 million in the prior year first quarter. We continue to believe our lower operating cost profile is sustainable. We continue to focus on increasing operating efficiency to further control operating expenses. A portion of our operating cost savings is being reinvested into sales, marketing and distributor channel development to drive top line growth.

For the quarter, Xplore reported net profit of $239,000 or $0.02 per basic share compared to a net loss of $1.7 million or $0.16 per share in the prior year first quarter. The change in net loss reflects improved revenue, solid gross margin and significantly reduced operating expenses.

EBITDA adjusted for non-cash compensation and historical integration costs was a positive $839,000 compared to a negative $1.1 million in the prior year first quarter. A reconciliation is provided in the tables included in the press release.

Evaluating these changes in the context of our operating model, Xplore continues to demonstrate significantly lower OpEx rates compared to the past two years, indicating that we can report substantially improved operating profit and cash flows going forward. The dramatic shift in our operating model during fiscal 2017 is now well established and an important factor on our future success.

Turning to the balance sheet. Net cash used in operating activities was $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $6.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. As a reminder, we generated more than $10 million in positive free cash flow in the second half of fiscal 2017. This is a normal and expected shift in cash flows, reflecting the increase in sales and replenishment of inventory ahead of expected higher sale quarters.

As such, net cash used by operating activities in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 reflected a $6.4 million increase in accounts receivable to $16.8 million from $10.5 million at March 31, and a $3.6 million increase in inventory to $16.5 million from $12.9 million at March 31. At quarter end, cash was $648,000, and debt under the company's line of credit was $3.1 million. We expect to generate positive cash flow as we convert accounts receivable going forward and manage inventory turnover. As a reminder, we recently secured a new $15 million line of credit with Bank of America, providing for greater working capital and balance sheet efficiency as we're demonstrating in the first quarter.

In terms of outlook, we have taken a conservative approach and believe our fiscal year 2018 revenue will be between $75 million and $85 million. Gross margin for the fiscal year is expected to be between 28% and 30%. Operating expenses are expected to be approximately $23 million to $25 million, reflecting a full year of the company's reduced operating expense profile. That concludes my review of the financial results.

Before turning to Q&A, I want to remind you that there are some questions we will not be able to answer because of competitive or legal considerations. Our new policy of providing annual guidance and longer-term operating targets provides a framework for our expectations, but we do not provide specific quarterly expectations as a matter of policy. We now welcome your questions.

Our first question comes from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group.

Joshua Seide

This is actually Josh Seide for Brian. Thanks for taking the questions. Can you briefly just touch on which tablets experienced this – the most demand during the June quarter and which tablets you're expecting to see or experience the most demand in coming quarters?

Mark Holleran

This is Mark. We continue to see strong demand on the Bobcat and our D10 and also our XSLATE B10. In the future quarter, we expect to see strong demand for those products and increasing demand for our new XSLATE R12.

Joshua Seide

Great. And then given the solid growth in the first quarter, should we expect that the seasonal sequential uptick in 2Q might be more muted or even directionally down this year? And then could you just walk us through the seasonality of the company's top line for the remainder of the year? Thanks.

Tom Wilkinson

So as I previously mentioned, we really don't provide quarter-to-quarter guidance. There's – we always expect some seasonality, but when we have large projects, it can move the historical seasonality around. We're more focused on the guidance, the annual guidance that we gave you but we expect to be successful in the coming quarters.

Joshua Seide

Great. Appreciate it. Thank you.

The next question will come from Joseph Dedona with Alexander Capital.

Joseph Dedona

Can you describe the competitive landscape out there?

Mark Holleran

Sure. I think we still see competition from Panasonic, who's the 800-pound gorilla in this space, and from Getac. Those are the two major competitors. But we believe we have a strong product portfolio and a better ROI and TCO model, and we will continue to win business and continue to grow them.

Joseph Dedona

Secondly, are the Motion products up to Xplore's standards now?

Mark Holleran

The new XSLATE R12 was a refresh of the Motion R12. What's under development now and has been for quite a while is to refresh the F5, C5 and the other legacy Motion products.

Joseph Dedona

I'm under the assumption that if you could get the quality similar to your legacy Xplore products, sales should improve, right?

Mark Holleran

I would agree with that statement wholeheartedly.

Joseph Dedona

Okay. Thank you.

The next question will come from [Larry Lyton] with Second Line Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Congratulations on that quarter.

Mark Holleran

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So the backlog, as you say, is good but it's muted and it doesn't reflect all the customer orders. Is there any way you can talk about customer orders in the pipeline relative to a year ago as opposed to the front backlog?

Mark Holleran

Yes. I would say, as we have previously stated, we won some large projects. They released purchase orders to us over the course of a year, two years. So I would say the projects that we won are probably – but it's in a most favorable position and one of the best positions the company has been in right now.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean, obviously, you don't want to talk about it, but there's a book of business based on projects. I'm just wondering, is that up 20% from where it was a year ago, is it up 50%, is it up 10%?

Mark Holleran

I don't have that number. I know it's definitely up. I would have to go and check that number.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And a second question is, you're talking about $75 million to $85 million of revenues for the year, hopefully and hopefully conservative. When you think about the uncertainty in the forecast and particularly the upside potential in it, what are the pieces that have the most uncertainty and maybe the most upside?

Mark Holleran

I think it's really the timing of big projects and the product mix.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. But it's not Europe per se. The geography is not that important.

Mark Holleran

No, it's not the way we look at it. Obviously, as you have seen, we've had a very good Q1. So we personally remain positive and optimistic for the year even more so now. What they say, right. You have a good Q1. The rest of the fiscal year looks pretty good. You don't have a good Q1. It's tough slugging for the rest of the fiscal year, right.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. Thank you.

The next question will come from [Neil Figgins], a private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys.

Mark Holleran

Hi Neil.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Mark, I wondered if you could give us a little update on the new vertical we got into last year, the auto emissions testing market, and maybe just tell us if you still look at that as a potential significant growth engine both near and longer term. And I'm also curious, are there any new verticals that you are optimistic of breaking into this fiscal year that you're able to talk about?

Mark Holleran

Sure. I remain very optimistic on the vehicle emission market. I really see that coming in next calendar year and fiscal year. There are some very large project opportunities, which actually, probably has the potential of being one of the largest areas for us. In regards to new areas, I believe with the XSLATE R12, this really opens us up into the public safety marketplace. And just of note, the XSLATE R12 is probably the highest performing rugged tablet in the marketplace today with almost a 4,000 PassMark rating. So it's an excellent product at 12.5 inches and high performance for the whole public safety marketplace.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So like with the R12, Mark, do you basically, when you talk about Getac and Panasonic with that product, do we really have something that our competitors currently don't have in the market?

Mark Holleran

We have a much better product than our competitors have in the market today and [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Well, congrats on getting the year off to a positive start, and I appreciate you taking my question.

Mark Holleran

My pleasure, and thank you for kind comments Neil.

The next question is a follow-up from Joseph Dedona with Alexander Capital.

Joseph Dedona

Hi, are you seeing anything from Homeland Security or Border Patrol, or is that too early?

Mark Holleran

I think that's too early with what's going on. We do anticipate potential in there. We have added a new federal government sales rep. So that's one of the areas that he will be focusing on, and an experienced guy that came from the Dell federal business.

Joseph Dedona

Thank you.

The next question will be from Nicholas Elia with VDC Research.

Nicholas Elia

Hi, Brian, how is it going. My question is related to Android tablets. Obviously, with the D10, you guys have mentioned you're seeing success there. Tablets is obviously a very heavy Windows market, but is there something influencing this change toward Android, are you seeing particular interest in certain sectors with the Android tablet over a Windows tablet?

Mark Holleran

I would say we're seeing increasing demand and interest in the rugged Android tablet. It's really an anti-Microsoft play, and some large institutions are evaluating that. I would say the areas in specific group, it would be in the utility, telco marketplace, right, and also some other verticals. Increasing interest, I would say, moving more to a geography is over in Europe. We're seeing more interest in that. But we have the best rugged Android tablet in the marketplace today.

Nicholas Elia

Thank you very much.

The next question is also a follow-up from [Larry Lyton] with Second Line Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, in terms of tailwinds and headwinds from a market standpoint, short term and long term, over the next 12 months, is the market for rugged tablets growing, shrinking, about static? And if you think about it over the next three to five years, what type of growth rate, if any, do you put on the overall market?

Mark Holleran

I believe, according to industry sources, the rugged tablet market will be growing over the next few years. And there's specific segments within that market that are growing even faster, that we do not have products in their market which we are now looking at developing in those growth areas. So we see further potential growth in new markets that are out there that we haven't been in. And also, the existing markets will continue to grow.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, if I may follow up though. Is it fair to say that you'd like to be able to – if you just keep up with the market growth in your segments, you could grow at 5% plus, and depending on your ability to enter new markets and take share, that's the ability to get to greater than 10% growth rate?

Mark Holleran

Yes. I would talk in ranges, but yes. Get another one then you could definitely see double-digit growth, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks.

The next question is from a private investor, [Chris Vukovski].

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, and congratulations.

Mark Holleran

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So you mentioned that you converted another group within an existing telecom customer. Are you allowed to tell what kind of group that is?

Mark Holleran

I'm not allowed to tell the name of the company, but as I mentioned, I did talk about it was another division in a major telecom.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. You are not allowed to tell the company, but I'm just curious, were they construction, were they customer service? Can you tell what general field of work they did?

Mark Holleran

It's in the field service and in...

Unidentified Analyst

Field service?

Mark Holleran

Yes. And I would also say to you that there is large – there is even further potential in other divisions in there that we're now in active pilots.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. And you said that the new R12 will be good for public safety and by that do you mean that it can go in police cars?

Mark Holleran

That's correct. If you look at our legacy products in Xplore, we had the 10-inch now that we bought the Motion assets and we brought out this new product. The public safety really wants a 12-plus inch device. And right now, with the XSLATE R12, we have the highest performing 12-inch plus rugged tablet in the marketplace today, bar none.

Unidentified Analyst

So do you have it? Is it being tested within police departments at this point?

Mark Holleran

Yes, we've got active pilots in there right now.

Unidentified Analyst

And can you tell us anything about responses?

Mark Holleran

The responses have been very positive. I think we put out some press releases. Some third parties have said this is the fastest product they've ever seen in the marketplace right now in the rugged field.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So police department, they don't need laptops anymore. They've – they are kind of I guess conceptually, they've agreed on a tablet.

Mark Holleran

I would say to you that that market is dominated by rugged notebooks, R8 from Panasonic, et cetera, but mainly Panasonic. And now I mean, this is a viable product. In the past, they would not buy a 10-inch screen. They want a larger screen, 12-plus inch, and now we have a viable product in the marketplace that can replace. And let's face it, look, tablet computing is a new paradigm.

If you were a young person today – I mean, all the kids have iPads and Apple phones. They're not going to use notebooks when they get older and so, and police force is of full of young people. So I would say their preference, as this continues to evolve, is into tablet computing. And what better than a rugged Android – rugged tablet – but the XSLATE R12? It's also got a detachable keyboard right on the tablet, and that really gives you portability.

The thing about this is those notebooks stay in those police cars. They don't take them out. What are you going to do? You're going take a, like, 8-pound rugged notebook out of the car. No, you can grab that tablet in the hand and take it in to do your work in the inspection and in visit sites. And it's the new computing paradigm. If you're an old-fashioned guy, you use a notebook. If you're a hip person and not young, right, you use a tablet. So we see excellent opportunity in that area.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That makes sense. All right, thanks. That is it from me, and good luck.

Mark Holleran

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Steve Emerson of Emerson Investment Group.

Steve Emerson

First of all, congratulations on a great quarter and better visibility to a strong future.

Mark Holleran

Thank you.

Steve Emerson

It would help us out here if, where you're talking about pilots, what's the addressable market that these pilots are the possible front end of? In other words, if you have 20 pilots, each 10 units each, does this correspond to $1 million plus addressable market in those outfits that you're being considered for? Do you have a number like that?

Mark Holleran

No. I don't have that number readily and – but that number would be huge. And also, I really don't want to get in too much details on pilots to alert my competition where I am and what I'm doing.

Steve Emerson

Well, I'm just asking for magnitude, addressable pilots now versus, let's say, a year ago, that kind of directional – firm proposals, do you have a number of firm proposals versus last year or a few quarters ago?

Mark Holleran

I don't have that, but I would say it's, in magnitude, higher now with a broader product set and the refresh right now.

Steve Emerson

Excellent. Thank you very much.

The next question is a follow-up from Nicholas Elia with VDC Research.

Nicholas Elia

Hi everyone. I just wanted to kind of talk about a little broader aspect, the shift from handheld to tablets. And as we've seen over the years, there has been a shift in this market, and we're not really sure if it's by – influenced by a lack of direction in the handheld OS strategy or if it's whether or not people want to stay on Windows, and tablets represent the best path forward for that. So I guess, are you seeing any shifts in this area in your business? And I guess if there are shifts to the rugged tablet space, what, I guess, use cases or segments are you seeing as most pervasive?

Mark Holleran

I would say yes, we're starting to see some shifts. As you have an aging workforce, people want the larger screen. And I would say to your point there, tablet computing is becoming much more pervasive and acceptable in the marketplace. And even the older generation is now accepting tablets and using them because their kids and their friends are bringing them all home.

I mean, pretty well – I don't know of a household that doesn't have a tablet, to be honest with you. And also – and once you get that, then you don't have to look at a little 3, 5-inch screen. You can look at something larger. So we see growth opportunity definitely in that 7, 8-inch. And as you say, that area works pretty well with – I mean, Windows is still the operating system of choice generally in the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 because all of your – most of your legacy apps and your big back-office apps are still there. And so we also see a movement of taking your legacy apps and your back – and moving them to the person that's closest to the customer in the field so you can get that transaction done and you empower the individual in the field.

Nicholas Elia

And then just one quick follow-up on display size, you guys are obviously seeing most of the adoption of these tablets around that 10-inch display, but are you just – you mentioned that maybe smaller display sizes are also something that customers are looking at, is this is in certain segments, or is that just a single, isolated incident?

Mark Holleran

No, in various segments, and we have active projects underway to look at developing products in that segment.

Nicholas Elia

Okay. Well that was it. Thank you very much for your time.

Mark Holleran

You are welcome.

Ladies and gentleman, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mark Holleran for any closing remarks.

Mark Holleran

Thank you for participating on today's call. We are pleased to report significant progress under our new operating model and deliver a profitable first fiscal quarter. We look forward to continue execution, and we remain focused on driving sales in our existing markets, expanding sales in new markets and managing our highly efficient lean OpEx structure to deliver on these promises.

We have taken steps to ensure increased inventory capacity to meet the rising demand for our products as well as improve supply chain efficiency and remain focused every day on execution to achieve our goals. Thank you for participating in today's call, and have a great evening.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

