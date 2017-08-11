CVS's Second Quarter: A Tale Of Two Segments

There's a lot to like about CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) from an investment standpoint.

As an operator in the pharmacy business, CVS enjoys exceptional recession resiliency. People do not cut back on prescription drug expenses just because the broader economy shows weakness.

For shareholders, this has resulted in a pretty remarkable earnings trajectory. The company has grown its earnings per share at a rate of 14.5% per year over the past decade.

Importantly, CVS has complimented its earnings growth with exceptional dividend growth. Along with double-digit earnings growth, it has compounded its dividend at a rate of 24.0% per year over the past decade.

CVS's dividend growth is also highly consistent. The company is a member of the Dividend Achievers, a group of excellent dividend stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

On August 8th, CVS reported earnings for its second quarter of fiscal 2017. The market generally reacted negatively to the release. CVS stock traded downwards on the day following the announcement.

However, the company's release was not all bad news. CVS's pharmacy benefits management business continues to grow at a solid clip, and the company is allocating capital in a very shareholder-friendly manner.

This article will analyze CVS's second-quarter earnings release and determine whether it continues to be a buy for dividend growth investors.



Quarterly Results Overview

On the surface, the company's second-quarter earnings release presents modest top line growth and stagnant bottom line growth. In the quarter, consolidated net revenues grew 4.5% and adjusted earnings per share expanded by 0.8%.

(Source: CVS Health Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 4)

However, one other key financial metric showed robust growth: free cash flow. CVS's free cash flow expanded a remarkable 37.2% from the same period a year ago.

For dividend investors, this is very important. Free cash flow pays dividends, not net income (because of non-cash depreciation and amortization charges). Accordingly, growing free cash flow is always a welcome sight, particularly from stocks that pay dividends.

Digging deeper, CVS's financial performance is highly bifurcated in nature. The company's two segments are exhibiting very different financial trends.

The traditional pharmacy business - which CVS call Retail/LTC - is showing a modest, broad-based decline. In the quarter, total same-store sales decreased 2.6%, while pharmacy same-store sales decreased by 2.8%. This is primarily due to changes that have restricted CVS Pharmacy from operating in certain distribution networks. These network changes had a 4.6% negative impact on same-store sales in the most recent quarter.

(Source: CVS Health Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 10)

The company's other segment - pharmacy benefits management, or PBM for short - is experiencing rapid growth, which more than offsets the decline in the Retail/LTC segment.

In the quarter, this segment wrote net new business of $1.8 billion from gross wins of $5.4 billion. CVS's PBM business is highly attractive because of its exceptional retention rate of ~97%. Altogether, this resulted in 9.5% revenue growth in the quarter for the company's PBM segment.

(Source: CVS Health Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 6)

Importantly, CVS's PBM business is much larger than its Retail/LTC segment. It generated $32.3 billion (or 70.7%) of total Q2 revenue of $45.7 billion. Because it is growing rapidly and comprises most of CVS's revenue, the business is still experiencing revenue growth on an enterprise-wide basis. This trend of rapid PBM growth partially offset by stagnant Retail/LTC growth is expected to continue for the near future.

In CVS's second-quarter earnings presentation, the company provided guidance for its third quarter, in which it expects Retail/LTC net revenue to decline by up to 5%, while PBM net revenue grows by up to 9.75%.

(Source: CVS Health Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 36)

Altogether, CVS's earnings were in line with its guidance. While the company’s traditional pharmacy segment is stagnant right now, growth in the PBM business is more than offsetting its smaller counterpart's difficulties, and the overall CVS business is growing at a reasonable pace.

The next section will discuss the company's 2017 guidance in detail.

Full-Year 2017 Guidance Update



In CVS's second-quarter earnings release, the company also provided an update on 2017 financial guidance.

On an enterprise-wide basis, it is not expected to be a very exciting year for CVS. Net revenue is expected to grow 3-4%, while adjusted earnings per share will remain somewhat flat, with expected growth ranging from -0.25% to 1.5%.

(Source: CVS Health Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 30)

With that said, CVS's full-year 2017 will be another period of bifurcated financial performance.

The company-wide guidance in the slide depicted above is being depressed by negative growth in the traditional pharmacy segment. More specifically, the company's Retail/LTC segment is expected to deliver shrinking net revenues in the range of -3.5% to -2.75%.

(Source: CVS Health Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 32)

However, this will be more than offset by its pharmacy benefits management business, which is expected to deliver 8-9% revenue growth.

(Source: CVS Health Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 31)

Valuation, Dividend Safety and Share Repurchases

CVS's temporary troubles in the Retail/LTC segment are slightly worrisome, but it appears that the markets have overblown this risk, resulting in an undervalued stock.

The company is expected to report full-year adjusted earnings per share of $5.85, and its current stock price is $79.43. Some quick division shows that CVS is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 13.6x - an absolute bargain in today's market.

Beside valuation, there are other security-level characteristics that make CVS attractive for investors.

The second quarter demonstrated the company's continued willingness to put its shareholders first. Its Q2 capital allocation can be seen below.

(Source: CVS Health Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 19)

The company paid $512 million in dividends in the second quarter and has paid out just 36.6% of its earnings per share as dividends over the trailing 12 months. This is a very low payout ratio for a stock that yields 2.5%.

Looking ahead, CVS should continue to have a consistently low payout ratio. It is on track for $2.00/share of dividends for full-year 2017 and is expected to report $5.85 in adjusted earnings per share for a fiscal 2017 payout ratio of 34.1%.

The company states that it is on pace to reach its targeted 35% payout ratio by the end of 2018, but it is likely to reach that even sooner unless it hikes its dividend. Either outcome is positive for investors.

CVS's dividend safety is also enhanced by the company's exceptionally recession-resistant business model. Because the company sells pharmaceutical and administers healthcare plans, its sales tend to go unchanged through recessions, as consumers recognize that healthcare expenditures are non-negotiable.

Accordingly, CVS's earnings trend during previous recessions is truly remarkable.

2007 adjusted earnings per share: $1.92

2008 adjusted earnings per share: $2.44

2009 adjusted earnings per share: $2.63

2010 adjusted earnings per share: $2.69

It managed to grow its adjusted earnings per share each and every year during the global financial crisis of 2007-2009. The company's fantastic recession performance makes its dividend even more attractive for conservative investors.

It is also an avid repurchaser of shares. So far in fiscal 2017, CVS has repurchased $4 billion of company stock, which amounts to ~5% of its current market capitalization. These share repurchases will be highly accretive to shareholders, since the stock is trading at such a low valuation right now.

In the near term, the company's rate of share repurchases is likely to slow, since it is forecasting just $5 billion (or an incremental $1 billion) of total share repurchases for full year 2017. With that said, share repurchases will certainly play a large role in the company's total returns if it continues its current buyback pace for a prolonged period of time.

Final Thoughts



CVS's second quarter was truly a tale of two segments.

The Retail/LTC segment is experiencing some temporary troubles right now, but the pharmacy benefits management business is growing at a solid clip and will be the primary driver of the company’s growth moving forward.

2017 will not be an exceptional year for CVS. However, it continues to hold appeal for long-term investors and was ranked as a top 10 stock using The 8 Rules of Dividend Investing.

Accordingly, CVS is a buy for long-term dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.