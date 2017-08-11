Determine's (DTRM) CEO Patrick Stakenas on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Patrick Stakenas - President and CEO

John Nolan - CFO

Analysts

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Josh Seide - Maxim Group

William Meyers - Miller Asset Management

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, John Nolan, Chief Financial Officer.

John Nolan

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the Determine first quarter fiscal 2018 earnings call. Presenting on the call today from the Company, we have Patrick Stakenas, President and Chief Executive Officer; and myself, John Nolan, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that this conference will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These forward-looking statements will include discussions about the Company's business outlook, anticipated financial and operating results, product development, and future plans.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those that are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section in our most recent Form 10-K filed by the Company with Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly release any revisions to the forward-looking statements discussed during our call.

In addition, on the call we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures to help understand the Company's past financial performance and future results and to supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP counterparts in our earnings release filed with the SEC earlier today. It is also available on our website at determine.com in our Investor Relations area.

We will be discussing annualized bookings, an operating measure that is not derived from the Company's revenues or other amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and the Company's statement of income, balance sheet, or statement of cash flows, or other equivalent statements.

With that, I would now like to introduce Mr. Patrick Stakenas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Determine. Patrick?

Patrick Stakenas

Thanks, John. Greetings, and thanks to everyone listening in today as we join you from the Silicon Prairie in Carmel, Indiana. It's great to be hosting today's call from our home office this evening with John Nolan.

Before I start, I would like to thank all of our current industry-leading customers for their loyalty and confidence and our visionary new customers who have joined us recently and are enjoying the benefits of the Determine Cloud Platform.

In the past few months, we've been very pleased to add some renowned names from some key industry verticals, including financial, pharmaceutical, web hosting, transportation as well as real estate. We look forward to adding even more in the coming months.

I would also like to thank our global employees, partners, as well as our Board of Directors for the tremendous support and contributions they have made over this past quarter as we kick off the new fiscal year.

The entire team continues to work diligently, exhibiting the excellence of Platformance as we build, sell, deliver and service our solutions, solutions that are positioning Determine to be the leading Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management Company in the industry. I'd also like to thank our investors, both new and prior, for their confidence, enthusiasm and commitment during our recent June capital raise.

The business is off to a solid start this fiscal year from a financial perspective. And John will review a detailed analysis of key financial metrics in a moment. At a very high level, some of the important performance measures for Q1 2018 include achieving a non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $182,000, demonstrating our continued discipline, achieving our second consecutive quarter with recurring revenue growth on an adjusted basis. And finally, it was also a quarter where we continued to invest heavily in our platform development and yet we used less than three quarters of a million dollars of cash in the quarter.

While I am certainly dissatisfied with our annualized bookings performance of $700,000 this quarter, we are doing right thing to the business and help align several deals because the terms were just not right. While we have been operation - been in operation for more than 15 years as a company, the Determine Cloud Platform is new technology selling old problems in the new way. And the market is beginning to take notice of this.

We cannot, we will not do subpar deals just to hit the quarterly bookings number, if we want to keep our business solid and keep it on path to profitability. Those deals will come. In fact, some already have. We understand that we're all focused on increasing bookings.

The good news is the business is in a very good shape due to the organizational and budgetary rightsizing we completed over the past 6 quarters. And that being said, our effort to be prudent and put the business on a path to profitability over the last 1.5 years.

We clearly understand that sales and marketing and are feeling a bit of the effects. We are now moving faster and are investing significantly in our marketing, sales resources and programs to drive increases in our sales pipeline. And I'll talk more about this shortly.

In addition to bookings, we are also concentrating on 2 additional critical success factors: first, keeping high levels of customer satisfaction with our base business from a renewal, migration and upsell perspective; second, delighting our new customers on the Determine Cloud Platform so that they can serve as powerful long-term references.

The capabilities of the Determine Cloud Platform continue to develop and become more robust with each passing quarter. And our deployment times are happening at a faster pace as we learn from each new customer implementation.

One of our key competitive differentiators is coming into place sooner than we thought. Many of our new customers are actively choosing to self-configure as the ease of our configuration methodology demonstrates the true SaaS multi-tenant strengths and benefits of the platform.

The architecture of the Determine Cloud Platform allows us to perform a combined effort of implementation discovery, configuration, end-user training and collaboration with client teams. Through this new approach, we've been able to reduce implementation time and improve customer enablement. The self-configuration is done in conjunction with training.

This approach drives customer engagement and reduces errors as clients understand and adopt due to their critical role in the success of the project. This is the kind of differentiated value we are delivering through the Determine Cloud Platform. I will cover more specifics on these topics as well as our progress in delivering against our 2018 business strategy.

But for now, I'd like to turn the call back over to John Nolan, our CFO, who will review our Q1 2018 results. John?

John Nolan

Thank you, Patrick. Please note that a few items discussed in the income statement will refer both to GAAP and non-GAAP data, while the remaining income statement items in the balance sheet will refer to GAAP data only.

Total GAAP revenue for the quarter was $7 million, down 7.3% from the prior quarter and up 7.6% compared to the same period last year. Total GAAP recurring revenue for the quarter was $5.3 million, up 4.6% compared to the same period last year.

As we discussed from the last call, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, there was $450,000 of onetime revenue, $400,000 of recurring and $50,000 of non-recurring. Excluding these onetime items, Q1 total GAAP revenue declined 1.4% from the prior quarter while recurring revenue grew by 1.4% over the prior quarter.

Total GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $3.7 million or 52.7% of total revenue, a decrease of $300,000 from the prior quarter and an increase of $300,000 from the prior year. Excluding the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 onetime revenue, total GAAP gross profit is up 4.6 percentage points quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit was $4 million or 57.3% of total revenues, a decrease of 6.8 percentage points from the prior quarter and an increase of 7.9 percentage points from the same period in the prior year.

Excluding the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 onetime revenue, total non-GAAP gross profit is up 4.1 percentage points quarter-over-quarter. Note that the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP risk profit is the difference in GAAP versus non-GAAP revenue as well as the elimination of the amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation and severance.

Total GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter were $5.6 million, an increase of $344,000 or 6.5% from the prior quarter and an increase of 2.3% from the same period last year.

As we discussed last call, in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, we received $200,000 of research and development growth from the French government. The non-recurrence of these credits and the annual audit driven increase in accounting fees in Q1 were the primary drivers causing the quarter-to-quarter change in operating expenses.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter were $4.8 million, up 10.6% from the prior quarter and on par with the same period the prior year. Note the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses is the elimination of the amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation and severance.

Finally, on the P&L, for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we had a non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $182,000. This represents an improvement of $577,000 over the first quarter of last fiscal year. Of special note, a foreign exchange gain of $246,000 is included in the $182,000 non-GAAP EBITDA figure.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $13.7 million in cash compared to $9.4 million in the year-ago period and $9.4 million in the prior quarter. Note that all periods include cash burn against our credit lines. The cash balance also reflects the proceeds of our June 2017 common stock offering in which we raised $5.5 million netting $4.9 million after expenses.

The deferred revenue balance at quarter end was $9.9 million compared to $10.2 million in the year-ago period and $10.1 million in the prior quarter. Billings, a non-GAAP measure defined as revenues plus the change in deferred revenues for the first quarter were $6.8 million, down 7.7% from the prior quarter and up 7.8% from the same period last year.

As we've discussed in the past, our billings will tend to be lower in Q1 and Q2 and higher in Q3 and Q4 due to the timing of when our recurring revenue contracts result. I would now like to turn the call back over to Patrick to review some strategic and business performance topics. Patrick?

Patrick Stakenas

Thank you, John. We are very pleased that the Determine team delivered a very solid first quarter across our key metrics. Our strategy all along has been to provide a seamless Source-to-Pay enterprise contract management offering, delivered on a single platform with a single intuitive user experience which leverages a single database.

As we reviewed over the last two quarters on these calls, we are still early - in the early days of introducing the Determine Cloud Platform into the market. Even with that, we have sold almost $3 million of the new Determine Cloud Platform since our initial launch late last year. And we are learning daily how our customers are leveraging the platform to solve their complex business needs.

Through this learning, we will continue to work closely with our customers to build functionality that exceeds their expectations, adjusting the functionality to meet their needs, allowing us to upsell and cross sell deeper into our customer base. Our task now is to get the word out in the marketplace to let the world know the power we have in our platform.

It is time to spread our message more broadly and accrete awareness and demand for the Determine Cloud Platform. As you all know, in June, we embarked upon a significant capital raise that we will leverage to fuel our increased sales and marketing efforts and position us for future growth.

We set our sights on $5 million, and we exceeded our goal and raised $5.5 million. In addition to exceeding the raise expectation, another notable aspect of the raise that almost half of the money was from new investors. This clearly indicates further confidence in our ability to perform and move the company forward.

In anticipation of the raise, last quarter, we brought on several new account executives with significant experience in this space. Our new account executives are coming out to speed nicely. Our experience it generally takes 2 to 3 quarters to reach significant productivity.

As part of the use of the proceeds from the raise, we are interviewing a number of additional seasoned sales and sales support professionals from within our industry that will contribute to our growth plan. We will leverage these sales resources both domestically and internationally and take advantage of our building pipeline to achieve global growth.

On the marketing side, we have not been sitting idly by. While our account executives are coming up to speed, the marketing team is fully engaged in ramping up leads into the pipeline. Last quarter, we began testing new programs in both lead and awareness generation.

While it can take a number of weeks or months from initial prospect contact the prospect becomes a qualified lead, our aim is been to test the best way to ramp up leads ahead of hiring incremental account executives. We were pleased with our initial test results and have seen a noticeable increase in our early-stage pipeline.

As we move out of the quasi-silent mode that we've been operating under for the past 1.5 years due to cost containment, we anticipate seeing meaningful increases in our lead pipeline and in our sales pipeline over subsequent quarters as they lead to work through the cycle.

With the completed cash raised in June, the incremental sales and marketing funding allows us to accelerate of these new generation-related activities. In Q2, we are aggressively investing in a variety of channels including both inbound and outbound marketing.

We anticipate these efforts will both generate more directly into the pipeline as well as create awareness of the Determine brand and solution sets with early-stage prospects in our space. Our market outreach is becoming more robust.

Through targeted online media channels direct marketing communications like email, outbound telemarketing as well as through relevant trade events, we are sharing our offering as well to our vision, our vision for the future.

For the first time in many years, we are scheduled to significantly ramp up our presence at trade shows and events in targeting key source pay and legal decision-makers around the world, including from where we are presenting the Determine Cloud Platform of the key customer.

We are also presenting at CPO Rising 2017 Summit and the FIG Summit, which is focused on procurement leaders as well as the North America, which is contract management-focused.

Another key area we've really discussed in our last call was our hiring of a Vice President of Global Alliances who has previously built an extremely successful alliance channel in the industry. We're making great progress in this area. And I'm happy to announce that last month we certified our first set of P2P integration partners in Europe.

Further, we are already generating leads from his prior experience in the industry. The ultimate aim of the marketing and sales investment is to put the company on a path to double-digit growth as we enter fiscal 2019.

We are on the right track. We're confident we're doing the right things. We have the talent, the communication strategy and the product to make it happen. And we look for to sharing those results in the future.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Q&A, answer some of your questions about the business strategy, our financial plan and our solutions offering on the Determine Cloud Platform as we execute on our plan for 2018.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Eric Martinuzzi with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Martinuzzi

Good afternoon. Good results there on the adjusted EBITDA. But obviously, you're looking for more on the new bookings, so I'd like to start there. The new bookings at 700,000, let's talk about the ones that you got and then let's talk about the ones that didn't close in the quarter.

As far as the deals that landed that you were able to get booked in June, is this - as far as deal size, I'm curious to know is this kind of an assembly of single and doubles? Or is it more a handful of triples?

Patrick Stakenas

Now it's really is an assembly - and hey Eric, how are you doing. It really is an assembly of singles and doubles. A lot of new customers that we landed this quarter are coming in that $1 billion to $5 billion size company range, that mid-market where we're really focused. And we're seeing a lot of cross-platform opportunities that are being sold. So not just buying one, not just buying contract management or sourcing. They're buying pieces of the modules across the platform.

So there was a really nice mix of customers across multiple industries and by the way, a nice mix around the globe as far as with the deal. So it wasn't essentially focused this quarter.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then as far as the ones that slipped here, explanation for that, you talked a little bit about it in the prepared remarks, this is part negotiating tactics. Here, again, I'm curious to know larger customers probably trying to flex their muscles. That's something that those professional procurement departments is well aware of the timing of Wall Street quarter ends. But what's - is this a situation where you've got just a handful of larger transactions that you decided not to row in your pricing power on in the future?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. I would say it was two or three deals that were at the end of the quarter. Some are really pushing hard and some on the terms that we just said no to. And I don't see it came back this quarter. And we're actually working really well with those and landed a couple of them already as well. And some of them were a little bit larger deals, but same thing. We're just working to lay down on price and…

Eric Martinuzzi

End of the terms.

Patrick Stakenas

End of terms, yeah, yeah. Absolutely, for sure. But the other - there are deals we believe we'll get over time. And again, the pipeline for this quarter is actually looking really, really good from the standpoint of building it in a new marketing effort that we put forward.

But a few pieces of the puzzle here that are coming together. And the one thing is we just need to be in front of more deals, right? So as the pipeline grows, we'll get in front of more deals.

The sales cycles are continuing to be shorter, which is great. We're excited about that, while we [indiscernible] to more deals going down the road and getting in front of more opportunities. And that's what we're doing with trade shows is visibility is really credibility. And we've been visible over the past year or so.

Eric Martinuzzi

As far as you know, sometimes a negotiating tactic can be - there is you know, competitor X, Y or Z over here that we may go with, were any of these transactions lost to competition?

Patrick Stakenas

No, they were not.

Eric Martinuzzi

You just mentioned, and I'm looking for a little bit more of an objective analysis here, but you talked about pipeline coverage the way to not be subject to the inevitable deal slippages to have a bigger pipeline. How would you characterize or quantify the pipeline where you stand now as to maybe the pipeline 90 days ago?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. It's larger than it was 90 days ago. It's growing at a fast clip, but it needs to grow faster. So we really now - just once the raise was done, just started ramping up some of these marketing efforts. We got a couple of new guys that have started. We actually made an offer to a guy again this week from a sales perspective.

So we're building the pipeline fast, can never be fast enough, because the trade show is coming up later this summer and this fall. But from a pipeline perspective, it's getting bigger every day and the opportunity there are coming every day. So...

John Nolan

And we just tested some of the lead generation stuff here. We're just now starting to spend more on it. So we've really not seen the volume of the spending activities yet.

Patrick Stakenas

That's true.

John Nolan

So the other thing that's building the leads is as we've got a couple of these guys we hired last quarter, they are just getting their pipeline solidified. And a couple of this people have been really successful with other companies are now kind of getting their feet under them in terms of their pipeline, like as seen over the last week one of their pipeline just grew a bunch. So some different things are happening, but it's hard to give you an exact quantification right now.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. As far as the installed base, curious to know, obviously, it's early days for DCP, but the retention on the installed base and then the potential for seed [ph] expansions, the early DCP buyers?

John Nolan

Our installed base has been solid. We've been ahead from a budget standpoint, what we anticipate within in a normal - in the industry as relates to retention rates. And we're actually now seeing more and more customers migrate at a faster clip, and which is really exciting for us.

They start seeing contract management and sourcing customers move over to the platform, it's really exciting, the minute we're in the platform we have the opportunity to upsell and cross sell them.

And then we also have a number of legacy customers that are continuing to use the product and rolling out more licenses all the time. So installed base is solid. We're going to migrate them as we can, but some of legacy ones they're still buying and using more.

Patrick Stakenas

And also because they're buying they need to buy 1.5 products on average as they install right now versus virtually one product in the old mix, we believe the new customers will have a longer - a longer life because as you got the blend of product, that tends to be stickier over time. So we think we're installing higher quality revenues to put this revenue on.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then as I look our, you guys didn't touch on what your expectations are for the September quarter. Based on history, I know historically there is an issue - not an issue, but the non-recurring part of the business tends to step down in the September quarter, could you comment on the non-recurring? And then on the recurring side, should we expect that to be flat? What are you thinking about for September on a recurring?

John Nolan

Yes. Yes, I would say that kind of you know, about like what we saw this quarter just a little bit up. And on the non-recurring, I think we'll see a little dip because the French summer like we had last 2 years, so like 100 or 200 dip. And then obviously, the FX favorability won't repeat.

And then we'll also have - and then just if we keep down the P&L, just since we're on it, we are - we've not really started the new marketing spending, we've been talking about until this quarter and we'll probably - we have between the hiring Patrick is talking about in the new marketing spending to be in the 400,000 a quarter range by the third quarter. But we're probably only get to about half of that this quarter.

Patrick Stakenas

Spend-wise.

John Nolan

Spend-wise. So probably only get to raise marketing about 200K this quarter over last.

Patrick Stakenas

Yeah. On the recurring side, I mean, again we're continuing to try to ramp that up, but I think that 800,000 to 1 million range over the next couple of quarters is probably realistic…

John Nolan

In booking.

Patrick Stakenas

In bookings as we look to go forward. And obviously, what we're going to - we'll do everything we can to drive it up higher. But if you look at kind of what's happened the last couple of quarters and where we are to the build a pipeline, I think that 800 to 1 million is probably a pretty good place to look for the next couple of quarters.

Eric Martinuzzi

Got you. Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Patrick Stakenas

Thank you, Eric.

Our next question is from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Josh Seide

Hi. This is Josh Seide for Brian. Thanks for taking the questions. Firstly, can you give us an update on the competitive landscape in the companies specifically that you're competing against in most RFPs? Thanks.

John Nolan

Yes, sure. We see Coupa a lot, every day they're out there driving these marketing engine and sales engine out there. So most deals, especially in the US we're seeing them. Overseas we're seeing a lot of the value up, as well BravoSolution certainly pops up quite often and then again depending on the region we may see a more point solution type competitors like a scout kind of thing for RFPs. But if you look to the industry in general, certainly Coupa [indiscernible] are probably two of the top people that we're seeing on a daily basis.

Josh Seide

And can you talk about any updates or tweaks in the platform now, given maybe early feedback from early customers? Thank you.

Patrick Stakenas

Yeah, sure. The DCLM, our contract management product mixed with some of the procurement aspects, like SIM and SPM are really strong, strong pieces in the marketplace that customers are looking for. So as we adjust, we're a finding that customers want more of the platform, not a deep functionality potentially as a point solution company might have, but they want to be able to use it across the platform.

They want to be able to have the functionality to go from contact management. So we're spot on with our messaging and spot on with our delivery of the platform. They just again, over time - over time then to go deeper with functionality, but for now, we're really finding the cross-platform is what people are looking for.

Josh Seide

Great. Thank you.

Patrick Stakenas

Thank you, Josh.

Operator

William Meyers

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to go back to the question of pricing. I was wondering if you raised your prices in the past year or how you adjust your prices. And again, to what extent pricing is the issue with attracting new customers? Thanks.

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. Pricing has been pretty consistent since we rolled out the platform. And I would say that we have not raised our prices in the last year. And of course, as we are rolling out the platform, new platform, we had the pioneer pricing we like to call it in the past.

But we're holding firm. I would say that from a marketplace competitive standpoint, when we're selling across the platform, it's difficult a lot of times to compare with competitors. Some of the competitors make you buy the entire - their entire suite, as where you can buy modules on our platform. So it's oftentimes hard to actually compare when you're looking at one competitor to the next.

If you are looking at just the specific functionality, just by contract management and we're competing against a company that's point solutions contract management, we'll move into the platform.

So we'll have them, we'll show them the power of having supplier on boarding and things like that along with contract management. And that takes the competition out of the money typically. So yes, really hard to compare pricing, but we're holding firm on our prices right now going forward. We hope to inch them up as we go forward in coming quarters.

William Meyers

Okay. Thanks.

Patrick Stakenas

Great. Thank you very much.

Patrick Stakenas

Great. Thank you, Hector. Everybody, we appreciate being in the call today. Questions are great, as always, and it's a pleasure to talk to everyone and continue to share our excitement as we execute on our plan, on our vision. We're striving to deliver the best source to paying enterprise contract lifecycle management platform in the marketplace. And we're driving this thing forward and we're really excited about it. So we appreciate you taking the time today and your continued interest in Determine. As always, we appreciate it, and we look forward to everyone talking to everybody very soon. Thank you very much. Have a great evening.

