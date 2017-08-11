Finjan's (FNJN) CEO Phil Hartstein on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 16:30 ET

Executives

Vanessa Winter - Investor Relations

Phil Hartstein - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Noonan - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Andrew D'Silva - B. Riley & Company

Mike Crawford - B. Riley

Lisa Thompson - Zacks Investors

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Finjan Shareholder Update Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Vanessa Winter, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Vanessa Winter

Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us this afternoon for a review of our second quarter results. Joining me on today’s call are Phil Hartstein, Finjan’s President and CEO and Michael Noonan, CFO. As a reminder, this call is being webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Before I begin, I would like to quickly make note of our Safe Harbor. During the course of this call, we may make statements related to our overall business outlook, future financial operating results, timing of redemption of shares of preferred stock, outcomes of pending and future litigation, accounting matters and future prospects for our operating subsidiary. These are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from our expectations. You can learn more about these risks in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2017 as well as our subsequent filings. These documents are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.finjan.com. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I would also like to mention that Finjan management will be attending a number of upcoming conferences, so we hope we get the opportunity to touch base with many of you in person. We will be presenting at the LD Micro Summit on September 5 and the 6th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6 both in San Francisco, the MicroCap Conference in New York on October 5 and finally the 3rd Annual Dawson James Small Cap Conference in Jupiter, Florida on October 19. I would also like to announce that we will be hosting at Finjan Analyst Investor Event on December 14 in New York City. As additional details are available, we will make a more formal announcement. Please contact me vanessa@finjan.com to schedule a meeting.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Phil Hartstein, Finjan’s President and CEO. Phil?

Phil Hartstein

Thank you, Vanessa and thanks again to all for joining today’s shareholder update call. Just taking a minute to reflect back on Finjan’s record first half of 2017, I am proud of both the company and the team for its superior execution. We took the current momentum in the stock as an opportunity to augment our strengths with multiple financings. As a result, we entered the second half stronger than ever and with several near-term litigation catalysts on the horizon.

I would like to begin with an update on our licensing initiatives and the recent expansion of our licensing pipeline, offer an update on our litigation calendar, including near-term catalyst, and finally, end with some thoughts on the current cybersecurity and IP landscapes in general. As always, Michael will address our financial and operational updates in greater detail, including our recent preferred and common share offerings, our upcoming product launch in our Finjan mobile subsidiaries as well as cyber risk.

On the licensing front, through our subsidiary, Finjan Inc., we remain active both in our current discussions and bolstering our pipeline of prospective licensees. We are now in various stages of negotiations with more than 30 companies across a number of security-related market verticals. As we mentioned last quarter, we signed a very important licensing deal and technology partnership with Avira to both realize value in Finjan’s patent and to bring additional technologies into the Finjan mobile product offerings, which will be launched in our vital security Gen 4 product. This partnership with Avira has been performing well today and is on track to deliver our Gen 4 offering on time and also highlights Finjan’s willingness to be flexible with prospective licensees in an effort to arrive at a fair value license to its valuable portfolio taking into account non-cash components.

If you follow our news, you saw recently that we filed a lawsuit against SonicWall. While we always prefer a licensing pass, on occasion, we have been required to involve the courts to preserve our rights and the value of our patents. With the most recent SonicWall complaint, we became concerned that there was a lack of commitment to a timeline including resolution in license agreement. After more than 3 years of negotiation, despite having filed the lawsuit and consistent with our licensing best practices, we remain open to extending licensing discussions with SonicWall, but now with a more rigid timeline that will be imposed by the court.

Now, I would like to offer a quick update on a few other upcoming litigation events. We have two separate lawsuits pending against ESET; one in the Southern district of California and a separate action in Dusseldorf Germany. We will again be in Germany for the rescheduled hearing date of October 5. Important to know that the delay in the hearing having been rescheduled from its earlier July 6 date was at the court’s discretion and not as a result of any action from or for the benefit of either party. In fact Germany represents a viable path for Finjan for a number of reasons that may not be obvious on the surface. Namely the trials are often scheduled within a year from filing fees and costs are predictable as the dispute is limited to the merit, the oral hearing also known as a trial is generally constrained to three hours per case and the resulting decision carries the weight and penalty of an injunction. In this case against ESET, we are still expecting a decision from the German court this year. With regard to our case against ESET in California federal court, a few weeks ago we announced the court’s order granting Finjan’s motion to strike ESET’s defenses and dismissing ESET’s counterclaims. ESET was however given three weeks to amend their complaint in this case. The Markman hearing for this case against ESET has been scheduled for September 26.

Turning to our many concurrent actions against Blue Coast Systems, we were informed by the Federal Circuit on July 21 that our oral hearing date in the Blue Coat I action is set for September 8 in Washington DC. As you are all aware we received a jury verdict and judgment for $39.5 million plus pre and post judgment interest in August of 2015 which Blue Coat has appealed. Our second trial against Blue Coat in California Federal Court with the same judge as in the first case is scheduled for trial start date of October 30 and likely to run through the middle of November before the jury verdict is received. This case is now moving into the pretrial phases, so you can expect to see an increase in docket activity and orders from the court as parties work to streamline the case before trial starts.

Our third action against Blue Coat is an infringement action in Germany which itself is set for an oral hearing on November 27. Again we expect to have a decision in 2017. Also related to our Blue Coat actions is our Symantec trial which is set to begin April 9, 2018. By now Symantec’s acquisition of Blue Coat last year is widely known inside and out of the cyber security sector. While Symantec’s acquisition of Blue Coat has consolidated the operations of the two companies this has not impacted the timelines of these respective cases. As with this and all of our cases we remain open and willing to resolve all outstanding disputes with both Blue Coat and Symantec.

Turning to some of our newer and more slowly moving cases, our case against Cisco has been designated to Judge Freeman, again the same judge as in our Blue Coat cases. We recently had a case management conference with the court and learned that we are looking at longer time [indiscernible] trial within the district. We have been assigned a date for our Markman Hearing of April 20, 2018 and a trial date set for June 1, 2020. All-in-all still a relatively fast timeline to trial given an increasing load in the Northern District of California court system, despite the long timeline set for this case, the court is requiring parties to mediation which is scheduled later this month on October – excuse me on August 30. As an aside a SEC Form 13-F was filed by Cisco on August 4 indicating they are no longer holding any Finjan stock. This stay was lifted in our FireEye case in March of this year as the IPR is instituted against Finjan will result in our favor. Our Markman Hearing in this case has been scheduled for January 18, 2018, with no trial start date scheduled. Again the court has ordered parties to mediation which will take place on August 24, two weeks from now.

While our Palo Alto Networks case remains stayed with all instituted IPRs resolved, we are working towards having the stay listed. However Palo Alto Networks has appealed some of the decisions so the stay will only be lifted after the IPR appeals have been decided. We remain committed to being as transparent and forthcoming as possible with the licensing and enforcement news and proactively making announcements across other areas of our business. We also continue our important work on IP-related policy matters, IP standard initiatives and technology development efforts across the sector.

Briefly on the state of the cybersecurity industry, recently having spent some time at security conferences, interacting with members of the technical press and with our own experiences preparing to launch our vital security Gen 4 product, the cybersecurity industry is healthy. While I may not like the pace of innovation largely because we are seeing a lot of quote me too offerings in the marketplace or the reliance of some companies selling based on consumer and enterprise fear, the industry continues to show strong growth with IT spending at all-time highs.

A week or so ago, I attended both BlackHat and DefCon conferences, with our CybeRiskTM. It was frankly energizing to see the differences between a market oriented event like BlackHat and the complete polar opposite of that which I experienced at DefCon which is hard to summarize other than to say it’s clearly where the real talent goes to get caught up on what’s hot in cybersecurity. While both are focused on security, DefCon rekindled my excitement for new technologies and confirmed our decision to focus on product development efforts in the mobile security segment.

Back to the IP industry, the environment remains much the same with a continuing unfortunate downward trend marred by several unsuccessful business pivots, highly dilutive financings and a number of public and private companies selling off their IP assets altogether. I have using the analogy that given all the recent uncertainty and unpredictability related to monetizing patent assets, we are seeing many players hastily exiting the swimming pool, while Finjan continues to climb towards the high dive platform with its sights set on the deep end of the pool. As the landscape evolves and changes, Finjan remains stable and firmly committed to its mission. Now with our improved balance sheet strength from recent licenses and financing activities, we are more committed than ever to pursuing unlicensed companies. We have recently deepened our relationship with our outside counsel. That combined with clearing all of the newly imposed procedural hurdles and administrative challenges to patents in general, we plan to accelerate our licensing and enforcement efforts.

Our recent filing against SonicWall was the first indication that we are moving into this new phase for our licensing and enforcement program. Additionally, we plan to allocate more time and resources to growing our technology businesses through partnerships and acquisitions in the coming quarters. In my parting thoughts, we recognized and accept the fact that there are lot of eyes and attention on us as we navigate these challenges, but we are confident and committed to the merits of our cases, the contributions that Finjan Technologies have enabled within the cybersecurity market and our focus on returning value for shareholders will result in successful outcomes.

And with that, I would like to now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Noonan

Well, thanks, Phil and I would like to begin this afternoon discussing our financials for the second quarter and first half of 2017. Please note that unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are over a year-over-year basis.

For the second quarter, we reported revenues of $2.3 million. And for the first 6 months of 2017, revenues increased over 200% to $27.1 million driven by settlements with Avast, Sophos and a license from Veracode that occurred in the first quarter and our license with Avira in the second quarter. As we gear up for a few upcoming trials, operating expenses for the second quarter were $5 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year. Now, as Phil discussed, our relationship with our outside counsel has been renewed to account for Finjan’s more deliberate stance going forward. So, we will expect expenses to drift upwards to around $5 million a quarter going forward.

Net loss for the second quarter was $2.8 million compared to net income of approximately $900,000 in the same period a year ago. For the first half of 2017, net income was $13.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of approximately $265,000 or loss of $0.01 per diluted share. We ended the quarter with $39.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $26.2 million from $13.7 million on December 31, 2016. This was primarily due to $25.2 million net received from financing activities and $14.9 million provided by operating activities. Cash was partially offset by $13.8 million net cash used in financing activities to redeem and retire our first Series A preferred shares. In the second quarter, we did – we used $6.6 million to redeem and retire the remainder of our Series A preferred stock. Impressively we were able to retire these shares in less than 11 months, exceeding our expectations. As Phil mentioned we took advantage of Finjan’s current momentum driven by recent settlements. Stellar IPR performance and the upcoming release of our Finjan mobile app and raised a significant amount of money to bolster our financial position.

After paying off our Series A preferred stock, we reconvene with our investors soaring and healthy on came up with a Series A-1 preferred financing in which we offered 153,000 preferred shares at $100 per share to raise a total of $15.3 million. As with the previous financing these shares are not convertible into common stock and can be redeemed at any time given our proven ability to execute the liquidation preferences are far more favorable. Additionally, we issued the option for the investors to purchase warrants which equates to 2.3 million common shares at $3.18 per share exercisable three months following the closing of that Series A-1 preferred financing. One week after we completed our Series A-1 financing, we went out to the market with our first ever common share offer. All shares were sold through B. Riley. This offering had a dual objective of raising money and bringing in new investors into the stock. We achieved our objective as we have welcoming several new holders and enjoyed better liquidity in our stock. The offering had a 30-day option to purchase an additional 554,000 shares of common shares which was executed in late July.

Now, I would like to turn to our other businesses. Once we sign the go to market partnership with Avira, we quickly got to work co-developing vital security Gen4.0, which is on track to be released in the third quarter. Avira offers us the virtual private network or VPN which we are designing into our browser to offer customers with an all in one protected browser offering with warnings of malicious content and allowing users to turn trackers on and off for enhanced security. In addition there are many other solid features. We believe we have a truly unique offering built off with Finjan’s patented technology. We are planning to run an extensive marketing campaign to accompany the launch of Gen4.0 browser. We continue to explore different partnerships and potential acquisition candidates to help augment our growth in the subsidiary to look forward to reporting back on progress.

Now turning to CyberRisk, while we have taken a deeper dive both financially and in our initiatives focused on licensing and mobile, the consulting side remains a nice breakeven business for us. Moreover, our goal is to position Finjan as a thought leader in cyber security and build upon our successful history as an enterprise grade solution. So CyberRisk remains an important business for us going forward. Our investments in innovation for the future through Jerusalem Venture Partners or JVP has already had two early exits in which we received $2 million of proceeds. As of June 30, 2017 Finjan had a $2.7 million outstanding capital commitment to the venture capital fund which will be called at any time.

And with that I would like to turn the call back over to Vanessa to help conduct the question-and-answer session.

Vanessa Winter

Thanks Mike. Operator, can we please poll for our first question?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question comes from Andrew D'Silva. Please go ahead.

Andrew D'Silva

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question, just a few quick ones here and the first one is just related to the oral argument at the Fed circuit with Blue Coat for your first case, do you have any sense of the timeline there, how long it takes from the oral argument to a decision, I believe in the past it’s been majority of cases have been resolved within 30 days and if that’s the case, could you maybe speak about what impact a favorable decision could have on Blue Coat too as that is about two months after I believe the initial oral argument?

Phil Hartstein

I think I can answer both of those. So, this is Phil, and Andy I always appreciate the thoughtfulness of your questions. It’s been 2 years now while we have been preparing for the Federal Circuit hearing on the appeal and Blue Coat I, so we too think about this in terms of what are the possible likely outcomes. So, as we stated just a few minutes ago, the hearing is in the morning on September 8. That hearing lasts – sometimes it lasts a little bit longer, but it’s effectively less than an hour right for the entirety of the oral argument. From there, there are a number of pathways for which the Federal Circuit panel can respond with its decision. The easiest and often the fastest that they can choose is to use what’s called Rule 36 and they just issue an affirmed decision. Literally, it’s a piece of paper, it says Rule 36, it’s got a colon on it and it says affirmed. And the point there is that there was not really any dispute at least in the Federal Circuit size from the decision as it was leveraged from the lower court, the District Court in this case from District Court judge, Freeman. So, that usually comes from our analysis somewhere between 2 weeks and 4 weeks.

There is an option where they issue a non-Presidential decision right, which is sometimes as short as a paragraph to maybe several paragraphs or several pages. And with that non-Presidential decision, you may for example have the possibility of a remand of the lower court for resolution of a specific issue right or something that couldn’t be answered by the Federal Circuit or that more logically belongs in the District Court. And then on the outside event, you might find yourself and we don’t believe we are in this category where there are questions that the Federal Circuit believes in its decision in this matter precisely leads to a Presidential, e.g., something that is citable and should be used as sort of a new legal policy moving forward in which case you are likely to get a far more extensive opinion, it obviously takes a lot longer. So, we don’t – of those three, we don’t think we are in the third category. As I think you would expect we believe that we are probably in the in the first or second categories.

I think our confidence is higher that we are in the first category right, which is a quick decision that the lower court got it right and that there was not significant matters of substance for the Federal Circuit to review. In the impacts that the first outcome in Blue Coat I, the CAFC hearing that we were just discussing in September 8 and how that might relate to the second separate District Court trial that begins approximately 6 weeks later. I think that’s up to Blue Coat. I think that what we have shown is that our patents are valuable. I think we have demonstrated our commitment. I think both the courts and juries have spoken to the value of Finjan’s patents. I think that it’s unfortunate that we have had to commit in such a fashion to a single defendant to try and not just preserve, but actually get value for Finjan’s patents, which we are doing through these multiple actions, but the decision is really up to them. I will tell you we always remain open and are actually still hopeful that there is an opportunity to resolve the outstanding disputes not only with Blue Coat, but now with their parent, Symantec without further trials. So, we remain open to that. It’s something that is discussed on occasions, sometimes by court order and sometimes just between parties, but as of yet, we have been unable to achieve that result.

Andrew D'Silva

Great. Thank you for the color and that was very helpful. And I don’t know if this is just rounding or anything specific, but last quarter you noted that you are around 25 slightly over 25 license negotiations going on now you are at 30, I am just curious what is the impetus for that growth, is it related to the additional capital that you have or is it strengthened the IP landscape or is there something else going on that’s leading you to do that?

Phil Hartstein

It’s a fair question. The first and I think the most obvious answer I would give you is the market continues to grow. There is new competitors that enter with new products on a weekly, if not monthly basis. So, part of our process at Finjan and I think we have talked about this in the past, it’s not focused on achieving some specific licensing results. It’s in fact to license Finjan’s technology that it invented and that is enabling the cyber security market, wherever we are able to reasonably present the claim and to do so at fair value. And so with the new entrants into the marketplace, we look at products, we look at features, we look at what features are driving growth within specific companies. We are actually very observant spending a great deal of time watching the acquisition and consolidation in the industries. We happen to be in a time where more companies are starting than are actually being acquired. And based on our analysis is largely why I think you see new companies entering the licensing pipeline today. And are likely to see more entering in future quarters as well, so the market does continue to grow and expand.

Andrew D'Silva

Okay. I guess final question is for Michael, Mike could you maybe give us a sense of what we should think about the rest the year from an SG&A standpoint, I know you kind of touched on that during your prepared remarks, but should we continue just to expect a steady ramp up, one because Gen4.0 is coming out and then two you are getting more aggressive with some of these litigation and licensing opportunities?

Michael Noonan

Sure, so…

Andrew D'Silva

Basically you just keep adding quarterly?

Michael Noonan

Yes. I will put you this way. I think 3Q should come in around the same as the quarter that just ended and 2Q. I think we will probably see a slight ramp up, a little bit more in the fourth quarter. We do have a lot of trials coming up and as you know trials are expensive. So while we probably look to model a little bit higher in the fourth quarter and again this can – is all subject to change depending on settlements and what have you, but let’s just sort of look at worst case or the current case, which should be around if you ramp up to seven for the fourth quarter, I model a lot again probably for the first quarter of ‘18 and then I think we will go back down again in the second quarter. That gives you kind of a four months look anyway.

Andrew D'Silva

Perfect. Thank you very much. Have a good rest of the year, good luck.

Michael Noonan

Alright. Thanks Andy.

Operator

The next question comes from Mike Crawford with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Mike Crawford

Thanks. So back to Blue Coat, can you remind us the time period used to determine the $40 million Blue Coat award 2 years ago, talk about what implication is with post judgment infringement?

Phil Hartstein

Right. So and my answer would be to or related directly to the jury instruction form, so it’s effectively a form at the very end of the jury process where they go through and actually fill out how the damages are constructed. So while the damages theory was constructed on the basis of sales divided by some what they call apportionment and an attached royalty rate. In this case what the jury decided on was a fixed number, although it’s derived from that royalty rate for the life of the patents that were in the case. So the $39.5 million was effectively a license to those patents specifically for Blue Coat and just the products that were listed in the case. And although that is a fixed number, the $39.5 million, the court did also award Finjan prejudgment interest which is effectively that runs from the filing date of that case which was the roughly 2013, so call it 2 years and of course post-judgment interest until they ultimately have to pay which again were already had 2 years on that as well. So you can think about that as roughly a 4 year running interest period on the $39.5 million.

Mike Crawford

Okay. Thank you. And then just one more for me is you have had this successful albeit relatively small investment in the Jerusalem Venture Partners fund seven I believe with a couple of nice exits in there, but you also have seen some early looks into exciting cyber security technology what you have cited has sometimes been very beneficial to you and I am wondering if there is anything new there that’s come out of that fund in the last few months or that you would be interested in obtaining for Finjan’s purposes?

Phil Hartstein

That’s really great question. I don’t feel like we often really spent enough time talking about our investment in JVP, for such an early stages, the company wasn’t in being public, it was truly a unique opportunity to be able to make a strategic investment, but to have access to really in real time with the next generation of cybersecurity technologies as it’s been actually a wonderful experience for us. Specifically on the technology side, if you were to segment out all cybersecurity technologies and just sort of collectively generalize them, they fall into sort of three buckets, the old way which was reactive technology, that’s a lot of the signature based approaches that were in the market. You have the middle segment, which is where Finjan sort of pioneered its disruptive technology, which is on the behavior-based real-time kind of in the moment scanning content as it moves through the network. And really what’s been great and specifically with relation to what Jerusalem Venture Partners is interested in investing in is that next category, what is the future of cybersecurity related technologies. And in the last 3 years, we think that you are starting to see more of that now. And as soon as I tell you what it is, I think it will be apparent. It’s really unpredictive, right.

If I now have a history of seeing enough attacks in real-time and I have the advantage of knowing how quickly I can actually meet that zero day threat by having persistent connections to the cloud or being able to share information on an instantaneous basis around the world, you can then see that and I don’t really like to venture too much into the artificial intelligence area, but you can get a sense that there are now ways that you can actually run some thoughtful regression analysis really on the data and you can really start to understand how these threats involve and in thinking about that, how you apply better security architectures and build better technologies to stay one step ahead of all the folks that are interested in pushing malicious content out there. So, we like that. I think it’s really broadened our perspectives. It’s part of the reason why we decided to invest heavily in mobile security partly because it’s largely an underdeveloped segment of the cybersecurity market. And I think that’s consistent with what you would find in all the market research that talks about mobile security, but for us that’s just a vast untapped opportunity. And in particular, the reason why we think its untapped today is because enterprises don’t quite yet know how to handle mobile. And so with our focus really on the consumer, we think we are having access to a first mover advantage in taking the consumer first and foremost by adding transparency into the browsing experience, in trying to restore some of the privacy that existed even just 6 months ago in America and abroad.

Mike Crawford

Okay, great. Well, thanks, Phil.

Operator

The next question comes from Lisa Thompson with Zacks Investors. Please go ahead.

Lisa Thompson

Good afternoon.

Phil Hartstein

Hi, Lisa. How are you?

Lisa Thompson

Good. So, Michael, can you walk me through this preferred talk about what your strategy is good to be to how you are paying it off, when you need to pay it off and assuming that you do get the cash from Blue Coat, when you get it and how this all works?

Michael Noonan

Sure. So, there is 153,000 shares at $100 per share for a total of $15.3 million. The waterfall or the payback terms are about half of what we paid for the Series A. So, again far better terms and of course, I think that was really the result of how our performance on redeeming the first tranche or the first Series A preferreds that we did in 2016. Now, there are some warrants that are attached to them, approximately 2.3 million warrants one that converted to common shares at $3.18. They are exercisable 3 months following the close of the Series A-1 preferred shares and they have up to 36 months to exercise those. Our plan on redeeming and retiring those quite frankly are tied to the Blue Coat outcome. And if that was the case given the numbers that we would bring in when that Blue Coat case settles notwithstanding any other deals that we are doing right now, they would all be retired completely and totally.

Lisa Thompson

And as that happened, would you actually get the check from Blue Coat or how does that work?

Michael Noonan

Yes. So, in the cases as Phil explained there are several scenarios. Well, let’s take a scenario where we get an affirmed ruling that’s it. And Blue Coat has a bond up for the full $40 million plus there are some interest and other expenses that would go in. And we would get those funds. And then as soon as we receive those funds, we would in all likelihood redeem and retire the full tranche of Series A-1 preferred shares.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, that makes it easier. Thank you.

Michael Noonan

It got…

Lisa Thompson

Alright, let me – I had a couple of little things, alright, so one tiny little thing is didn’t you pay Avira a license fee of $325,000 this quarter?

Michael Noonan

Yes, for the – we have a cross licensing agreement with them. The – it was Q3, yes, so this current quarter. So we have a cross licensing agreement with them. They have a license to all our patents that’s the shy of $5 million spread over several payments. We already received the first payment of $2.3 million in the second quarter. There will be a further payment. And in January $1.3 million and then the following January 2019 there will be another $1.3 million. Now, our license for Avira is Avira’s backend VPN technology and that’s about $325,000 per quarter. And that will go out and what will that enables us to have is a fully serviced and complete backend virtual private network for our mobile app. But in addition to that we also have desktop application, so if a person consumer buys our mobile app whether it’s on the IOS system or the android system, they will also be able to enable Finjan’s desktop for one price. And also this agreement was goes on for 3 years.

Lisa Thompson

So where does this show up on the income statement, the $325,000?

Michael Noonan

Well, it hasn’t – remember we just did the second quarter. We didn’t pay anything in the second quarter.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. So is it going to get thrown into R&D or there is going to be a separate line item?

Michael Noonan

It will be in expense, R&D is our the developers and the like that we have to actually input and bring in the virtual private network backend into our browser and into our now into the desktop so it will be in expense as incurred.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. And then one other thing, since you have no warrants and the new – you did another offer and what you expect [indiscernible] share count to be in Q4?

Michael Noonan

Well, right now we are at a little over 27 million shares. When the warrants get exercised that will be – it’s hard for me to say. They are at a $3.18 strike price. But let’s say the warrants get exercised that would also bring in about another $7.5 million. And then we would have in total about 30 million shares outstanding.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. And then the final thing is on taxes, you didn’t pay any this quarter, but you paid some last quarter, what about the next two quarters, is this Q3 going to pay taxes, you are really going to pay them in Q4?

Michael Noonan

Right now these are estimates and just like everybody else we accrue for this, some of these taxes and we build that tax liability over time. So we took a little bit extra in the first quarter. We gave a little bit back in the second quarter. And – but if all these things come to fruition, so for example Blue Coat comes in 2017 will exhaust all of our NOLs and we will be paying some tax. But as I said you got to make it to pay it. So the way it is.

Lisa Thompson

What’s your NOL right now?

Michael Noonan

We started that with $26 million, we have used $13 million already. We have about $13 million left.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, alright. That helps a lot. Alright, that’s all my questions. Thank you.

Michael Noonan

Great, Lisa. Thanks, again. I appreciate the follow-ups.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Vanessa Winter for any closing remarks.

Vanessa Winter

Thank you, operator and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to seeing you at upcoming events and we will send out more details on our analyst event that we announced in December as we get closer to the date and [indiscernible]. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.