Uni-Pixel's (UNXL) CEO Jeff Hawthorne on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Uni-Pixel, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNXL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017, 4:30 PM ET

Joe Diaz

Thank you, Allison. And thank all of you for joining us today to review the financial results of Uni-Pixel Incorporated for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

With us on the call representing the company today are Jeff Hawthorne, President and Chief Executive Officer; Christine Russell, Chief Financial Officer; and Jalil Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer.

At the conclusion of today's remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statement. Statements made by the management team of Uni-Pixel Incorporated during the course of this conference call that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties within the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth under Item 1A, Risk Factors, in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Uni-Pixel operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Thus, new or unforeseen risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The company disclaims any intention to and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Participants on this call are also urged to carefully review and consider the other various disclosures in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

With that, let me turn the call over to Jeff Hawthorne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Pixel Incorporated. Jeff?

Jeff Hawthorne

Good afternoon. Thank you for participating on today's call. We appreciate your time and ongoing interest in the company. We continue to make progress in moving the company forward. Revenue for the second quarter increased by 38% versus comparable quarter last year, although, the topline is not growing as fast as we would like, it is growing nonetheless.

One of our customers delayed taking delivery of XTouch sensors scheduled for the second quarter due to an LCD shortage and a battery issue, which impacted its ability to ship. Although, this type of delay is not unusual in the computing device manufacturing process, it affected a large number of programs that we have in the factory, and as a result, had a significant impact on our revenue for the quarter. As a result, ongoing discussions with a specific customer we expect the deliveries to take place in the coming quarters.

We made a strategic decision during the quarter to increase prices on some of our XTouch sensors for orders that include specifications or a certain active stylus application. The amount of XTouch sensor customization necessary demands a higher price point. These price increases will become effective during the third quarter. While we are not inclined to turn away business, we will not engage in projects where we cannot earn a reasonable margin.

We continue to make significant progress, addressing the challenges of ramping the factory and our supply chain to move the current programs forward, with the expectation of expanded revenues as we progress throughout the year and into 2018. Our focus is on increasing yield and achieving manufacturing efficiencies.

During the quarter, we shipped product to eight touch panel manufacturers, seven existing and we added one new customer. Our ongoing catalog program with one of the largest national wireless carriers continues strong and demonstrates our ability to ramp a large program.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Christine Russell, our Chief Financial Officer for a review of the numbers. At the conclusion of Christine's remarks, we will hear from Jalil Shaikh, our Chief Operating Officer on new technology development. After which I will provide additional perspective and we will then open the call for your questions. Christine?

Christine Russell

Thank you. Jeff. As most of you should have a copy of the financial results, let me focus my comments on a few key areas. Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million, flat to a small 2% increase from the prior quarter and a 38% increase over the same quarter a year ago.

As Jeff mentioned, we are disappointed that one of our customers who asked us to build ahead the finished goods to assure their touch sensor supply experienced their own supply chain problems and failed to take the finished goods we built for them.

We also ended up with working process in our inventory at various build stages due to the customer requesting build ahead and then be unable to take the product. This represents a total of around $600,000 of inventory for which we were not able to recognize revenue. While this is disappointing, we believe the customer supply chain issues are largely rectified and they will be able to take the product over the upcoming quarters.

Cost of sales for the second quarter was $5.6 million. We have a significant amount of non-cash cost in our cost of sales. Excluding these non-cash costs, such as amortization of prepaid license fees and depreciation, the cost of sales for the second quarter is $4.7 million, with the cash basis gross margin of negative $3.4 million.

R&D expense for the second quarter was $3 million, basically flat from the prior quarter. SG&A at $2.6 million represent an increase of $663,000, compared to the prior quarter, due to legal billings from the law firm and their associates, representing the company's former CEO and CFO in their legal proceedings with the SEC. The company has an indemnification obligation to advance fees for their defense.

While all the billings have been accrued, the company is disputing many of the buildings which we consider excessive and we have met with a mediator and are in discussions directly with the law firm to have the amount owed reduced. However to be conservative, we fully approved all invoices.

On an adjusted EBITDA basis with one-time and non-cash costs removed, the company incurred a loss of $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to a loss of $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2017. GAAP per share loss was $0.18. We've included an adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table in the press release issued this afternoon.

Turning to the balance sheet, cash at the end of June was $2.3 million, a reduction of $3.7 million from the March quarter. This afternoon we announced entering into an equity purchase agreement with L2 Capital, a Kansas limited liability company. The company is offering approximately 13.1 million shares in an offering consisting of an equity line of credit.

Under the terms of the equity purchase agreement, Uni-Pixel has the right to put or sell up to 13.1 million shares of common stock to L2 Capital based on a per share price equal to the greater of $0.36 or 90% of the market price.

Uni-Pixel has the exclusive right to decide when to put the shares to the investor. The investor can't compel the company’s sell shares at any time. The investor will not engage in short selling of the company's common shares. The term of the agreement runs through July 9, 2018.

This transaction provides Uni-Pixel added flexibility in accessing capital as the company continues to grow. We issued a Form 8-K filing today with the Securities and Exchange Commission with additional details on this transaction.

That concludes my remarks. I’d like to turn the call over to Jalil Shaikh, our Chief Operating Officer. Jalil?

Jalil Shaikh

Thank you, Christine. On the technology front, I am pleased to inform you that we have released the slot die machine for Diamond Guard coating. This will increase manufacturing efficiency, yield and quality, which will result in better cost structure for our XTouch products.

This slot die machine will also be used for our next-generation technology, DiamondTouch, the no cover lens application for the multimillion dollar laptop market. This machine later will be used for flexible display application also.

I would like to point out that we are already working with GIS, a Foxconn company which also own slot for joint development of flexible display touch sensor. GIS has decided to work with us after evaluating multiple metal mesh sensor technology.

According to GIS, Uni-Pixel technology is the only one which passed their initial test for flexible display touch sensor. The joint development project qualification data will be used with other flexible display manufacturers we're working with.

We have numerous ongoing discussions with additional potential partners for future technology development, especially for flexible affordable display applications. There is considerable discussion throughout the industry on the potential for flexible OLED devices. The brittle nature of the indium tin oxide, touch screen technology currently in broad use will not support flexible and foldable applications.

The ability of our sensors to flex, fold and confirm to certain shapes will be a competitive advantage for flex -- for Uni-Pixel as next-generation applications, such as wearable technology, smartphones and other applications begin to hit the market.

Foldable sensors and displays must be very thin, particularly on smartphone applications. Our new DiamondTouch application with a thinnest stack in the industry is a perfect solution. It does not require cover glass as our Diamond Guard coating is a cover glass replacement. Flexible display represents a very large new market for Uni-Pixel. These unique attributes could add another $2 billion to $3 billion to our addressable market.

That concludes my comments and I would like to turn the call back to Jeff.

Jeff Hawthorne

Thanks, Jalil. As you are aware, earlier in the week, we announced that Uni-Pixel has signed a letter of intent to enter into a strategic partnership with Future Tech, a China based technology company. They have the backing of the Changzhou prefecture governments, whose officials have toured our Colorado factory and are eager to have our technology manufactured in their prefecture.

We believe that Future Tech in conjunction with Changzhou prefecture can be a highly effective manufacturing partner. Upon the closing of this agreement, Uni-Pixel will benefit from access to new capital for manufacturing expansion as the business continues to grow.

Metal mesh market share is expected to grow from 5% last year to greater than 30% by 2020. This will put Uni-Pixel and Future Tech in a favorable position to capture a growing share of the market in the years to come.

Future Tech will market our XTouch product in the Asia-Pacific region, including China based mobile and OEM -- computer OEM companies, where they have existing relationships. We believe this will help accelerate our market share and revenue growth.

The agreement provides Uni-Pixel the opportunity to benefit from lower operating and manufacturing costs, as Asia based operations begin to gain traction, and Future Tech will make royalty payments to Uni-Pixel on all sensors sold.

The financial terms of the letter of intent included a $5.1 million payment from Future Tech to Uni-Pixel or certain rights, knowhow and manufacturing assets to be acquired from Uni-Pixel. Future Tech will pay Uni-Pixel $2 million upon closing of the transaction and the remaining $3.1 million phased over certain manufacturing milestones.

Future Tech will separately provide all funding necessary to establish manufacturing facilities, acquire the necessary manufacturing equipment, operate the facility and provide all required working capital.

In the letter of intent with Future Tech we have agreed to a standstill until September 15th to complete due diligence and a definitive agreement. Even though we are in partnership discussions with other parties, we agreed to the standstill because we believe this joint venture represents an outstanding opportunity for both parties. The standstill only applies to manufacturing partnerships and does not include potential partners for other technology development activities such as foldable flexible display applications.

Our focus is to improve Uni-Pixel’s ability to be a consistent and effective technology manufacturer. We know that our products are on the leading edge of the market. We know that they can be cost-effective -- cost efficient for our end-user customers and we know the successful Uni-Pixel will be commensurate with our ability to effectively execute on every phase of our business. We continue to make progress on all fronts and are dedicated to becoming a market leader in the metal mesh sensor business.

With that, let’s open the call for your questions. Operator, please line up the queue.

Brian Alger

Good afternoon, guys. Obviously, a lot to go through tonight. May be if we can start with a baseline. Obviously, the revenues weren’t helping due to delay there, but when we look at the cash gross profit margin, what did that turn out to be in the quarter, I think, you said that your COGS were 3 point something, when we backup the non-GAAP items?

Christine Russell

Yeah. Hi, Brian. The COGS were -- let stick what I say, the COGS were $4.7 million and gross margin was $3.4 million. Now I am going to backup a little bit there. I am going to go also to the direct margin -- the direct variable margin as contrasted to the fixed costs. We are really focused on the variable margin improvement, because the fixed cost are the fixed cost, there is nothing you can do about those really are very little. So we did have progress on the direct margin during the period. During June the gross margin or the contribution margin, sorry, was a negative 69%, which is progress from the prior period. And what was rest of your question?

Brian Alger

Well, that was predominantly, just trying to understand the changes in the gross margin. We did see some improvement from efficiency, even though the revenues didn't change, we did pick up some gains, which is obviously good?

Christine Russell

At the direct margin level.

Brian Alger

Yeah. And from a baseline perspective, I know we got the transaction that’s on the tape tonight with Benchmark. What is the total shares outstanding when we do a fully diluted tertiary stock method?

Christine Russell

We have 70 million shares outstanding and the fully diluted count is 128 million shares.

Brian Alger

Okay. So we have 128 million shares.

Christine Russell

Fully diluted.

Brian Alger

Prior to the -- yeah, right, prior to the transaction with L2 that’s been announced tonight.

Christine Russell

Right. And that transaction is for up to 13.1 million shares of stock. Now, one thing I want to point out about the letter of credit is it --the draws will be based on the stock price at each draw, so the ultimate number of shares we used and the ultimate value will depend on the share price when we draw down.

So, for example, if the draws were all done at a floor of $0.36, the line would provide close to $5 billion of financing using the 13.1 million shares. If the draws are done, for example, at our average year-to-date share of $0.70 and we use all 13.1 million, the line will provide just over $9 million and so on.

Brian Alger

Right. And if the stock floor is, you are still at the $4 point whatever million. Understood, and we gave them, looks like, a little over $350,000 worth of our stock for the transaction. Correct?

Christine Russell

A commitment fee.

Brian Alger

Right. Okay. All right. So moving on to the Future Tech arrangement, my understanding there is we are going to be seen a couple of different tranches of revenue coming in -- of cash coming in from them. When do you think their capacity will be up and running in order to augment what you are able to produce in Colorado?

Jeff Hawthorne

Yeah. Hi, Brian. Part of its kind of depend on the readiness of their facilities. So we anticipate once the agreement is signed that we would be in a position to start transferring one manufacturing line to their facility as soon as possible.

So part of the concept also will be for us to pay some key employees that are associated with the manufacturing side to transfer them to the joint venture, so that we can bring up the manufacturing in the joint venture as rapidly as possible.

So it's really going to be dependent on when their facility is ready, but let say if the facility is, the buildings available, I think, facilitization, moving the equipment, installing and ramping it back up could be as short as six months.

Brian Alger

Okay. Great. And finally, and then I will pass on, you mentioned you had the new IC tool up and running and that’s something not able to see in July, Q3 very efficient. I'm curious about the rest of the process line coming up to speed and improving as efficiency as well the kind of match, obviously, which you are now able to do on the Diamond Guard coating side, where are we with that and where should we think of in terms of the improvement in yields. I know it kind of stop start today?

Jeff Hawthorne

Yeah. I mean, we definitely been focusing on other areas of manufacturing process. I would say the base code is we put a lot of effort there, because that sort of forms the foundation of product. We have seen some steady improvements in yield as a result of that.

I was just in Colorado reviewing one more program that we have we can do, yeah, the further improvement there. So, I think, we have some -- we have mentioned good progress. We have couple more improvements to make.

Other areas the efficiency, the plating systems are operating very efficiently. We made a pretty significant conversion of the plating technology to address some of this new active stylus specifications and that’s showing good results.

I think as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we are seeing that it’s more of a challenge for us to implement some of the customization associated with one of the active stylus technology that we support. So we are going to be going back and looking for price increase on those particular products that should help us in terms of margin there.

So the yields are improving. We have seen the yields continue to come up. We have got a few more areas we are focusing on and then other areas like I would say we are looking at being more judicious in terms of taking those orders and if so looking at for higher ASP associated with it.

Brian Alger

Great. Okay, guys. Thank you.

Jeff Hawthorne

Thank you.

Mark Miller

Good afternoon. Hi. So on your last quarter I think you reported about half the programs were in the factory running, half the design wins and you said you shipped to eight customers during the quarter, so that seems like it did actually went down, where some of the legacy customers now finally done programs. I am just wondering the number of customers you are shipping to this quarter declined sequentially?

Jeff Hawthorne

So, no, the number of customers that we are shipping to Mark has not declined. As I mentioned, we have actually added a new one and if you recall that I will certainly remind everybody that multiple programs go to a single customer. So we have several programs with certain customers. There maybe one or two customers that only have a single program, but the rule of thumb is generally there are multiple programs associated with each customer.

Mark Miller

Other question, maybe you mentioned that you have a lot of extraneous things going on besides the research and development spending went up this quarter sequentially. I am just curious what’s the trend there?

Christine Russell

Actually the R&D was flat. The SG&A went up. The SG&A went up due to -- primarily due to legal costs associated with the indemnification the company made for the former CEO and CFO who are in an SEC investigation.

Mark Miller

Okay. So was flat. Okay. I'm not showing much increase, but it looks like last quarter was $2.869 million, but again, it’s not that much.

Christine Russell

Yeah.

Mark Miller

Okay. Just was wondering any more color so the yields have improved, are you meeting your goals for improvement, are you behind schedule, I mean, there were some issues last quarter, just wondering are you back on your plan for yields?

Jeff Hawthorne

Mark, we are on our plan for yield. I would say that I am very pleased, I just got back from Colorado, went through a pretty deep review with them. Looks like things are tracking. So we -- as I mentioned, we have another major program we are looking at to really take yields up the next step, but I am pleased with the progress so far.

Mark Miller

Thank you.

Jeff Hawthorne

Thank you, Mark.

Jon Hickman

Hi. Jeff, can you give us some sense of what the outlook is for new program wins?

Jeff Hawthorne

Sure, Jon. We continue to respond to RFQs. I would say that given the -- what we have now found to be sort of the bigger challenge with the enhanced technology for certain active stylus, we are being more judicious in terms of how we respond to these RFQs. We are, as we mentioned now responding with different pricing.

So, I think, that does to some extent change the discussion that we’ve had with current customers and we are walking them through the logic of why we are increasing price and what the specification changes are that we are asking for.

I think the thing that we are finding though is that given the limited number of suppliers in metal mesh that we are seeing that the market will support higher pricing. So we do feel that we are on the right track. It just the -- it -- there --as with any current customer changing that discussion in terms of pricing takes a little bit more time to get them over their hump.

Jon Hickman

So are all your discussions with stylus is now, mean, everybody wants the stylus or they are interested in touch?

Jeff Hawthorne

I would say not everybody wants the stylus, but the majority of them do and again it’s the price increase and the specification they were looking for don't apply to every stylus technology that’s out there, only certainly stylus technology. So there are some customers who are considering other stylus.

Jon Hickman

Okay. And then, can you give us some numbers around where your yields are now and where you want them to be?

Jeff Hawthorne

I think it's -- I mean, you kind of leave it at where the yields are coming up to the target that we would expect them to be at.

Jon Hickman

Okay. And is there any follow-on with this manufacturing partner, I mean, once again one line up, is that it or do they want, is it going to be a bigger deal than that?

Jeff Hawthorne

No. It’s bigger than that. So we wanted to do it in phases. Number one, we have to continue to serve existing customers and fulfill existing product orders. So we don't want to take the manufacturing line down entirely, so we wanted to do in phases to mitigate risk. We are holding back the base code technology that doesn't go with the first line. So that allows couple of things.

One, again it allows us to continue to produce product for existing orders. Two, it allows us to really control the intellectual property. So until we establish a strong working relationship with Future Tech the base code would come in the second phase.

We would transfer a second line in second phase as well. There would be another similar payment associated with a second line. So, again, probably, be better another $5.1 million with second line. So we do anticipate this will be in two phases. Not a specific timeline identified for the two phases, but it would probably be something about a year apart from one another.

Jon Hickman

Okay. And then, what’s -- could you like put some numbers or quantify what’s the market potential for Diamond Guard just as a coating for maybe displays in general, since you are starting to talk about that?

Jeff Hawthorne

Well, so we are still very focused on applying Diamond Guard to our sensors only and so we are applying it today. We are going to release the products that will use Diamond Guard to replace the cover glass particularly laptop applications. We believe that has potential for being a $250,000 -- $250 million market annually.

Diamond Guard as a standalone coating, we really deemphasize the marketing of that basically right after we did the Atmel acquisition. Interestingly enough, we are starting to see inquiries come in about the Diamond Guard hard coat for various cover glass replacements, even though we are not actively marketing as such. We are now in discussions with a couple of potential licensees. We do believe it would be a license model, instead of the materials or resin sale model.

So, we are not, it's really not part of our business model. It’s more of an opportunistic situation. But we are seeing enough activity that we are spending time talking to potential licensees. There is at least one case where there -- they do -- there appears to be some interest in our license.

Jon Hickman

Okay. And Christine, one last question, has your breakeven level changed, like we have see…

Christine Russell

Yeah. We still believe that, actually, it will improve. We still believe that an $8 million revenue quarter would be our cash breakeven number. However, with our recent cost streamlining we may be able to improve on that. So, we will see how that cost reduction is realized and materializes.

Jon Hickman

Okay. Thank you. That’s it for me.

Jeff Hawthorne

Thank you, Jon.

Jeff Hawthorne

Thank you. I would like to thank all of you for participating on today's call. We look forward to talking with you again at the conclusion of the current quarter. Have a great day.

