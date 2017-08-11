Dover: A 7% Dividend Increase For This Dividend King

The energy sector has been a drag on Dover, but it is growing once again. This bodes well for the company's future growth.

The company has a high-quality business model and is a leader in its core markets.

Dover recently increased its dividend by 7%, the 62nd consecutive annual dividend hike for this Dividend King.

When it comes to dividend stocks, history is important. A long streak of consecutive dividend increases each year indicates a strong business model with clear competitive advantages.

To focus on the highest-quality dividend growth stocks, we often point to the Dividend Aristocrats, which are companies in the S&P 500 with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) is on the list of Dividend Aristocrats. It tends to get lost in the shuffle, behind more well-known industrial dividend payers like 3M (NYSE:MMM) or General Electric (NYSE:GE).

But Dover has one of the most impressive dividend histories in the entire stock market. In addition to being a Dividend Aristocrat, it is also a Dividend King, which are companies that have increased their dividends for 50+ years in a row. Including Dover, there are just 22 Dividend Kings. You can see the list of Dividend Kings here.

The company recently raised its dividend by 7%, which means it has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years. According to Mergent's Dividend Achievers, it has the third-longest dividend increase streak of all publicly held companies.

This article will discuss how Dover has achieved such a remarkable dividend track record.

Business Overview

Dover is an industrial giant. It manufactures equipment, components, specialty systems, and more. The company has four operating segments:

Engineered Systems (33% of revenue)

Fluids (28% of revenue)

Refrigeration & Food Equipment (21% of revenue)

Energy (18% of revenue)

Dover serves a variety of functions across its product categories.

Its largest segment, engineered systems, designs and manufactures components for various markets, including consumer goods, textile printing, automotive service, environmental solutions, and industrials.

(Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 5)

Organic revenue grew 5% in the segment last quarter. Bookings increased 9%, which bodes well for the future.

Dover also supplies the food industry with energy-efficient equipment, and its energy segment offers solutions and services to improve safety and efficiency of fuel production.

2016 was a challenging year for Dover. Organic revenue declined by 5% for the year, while earnings per share fell 13%. Not surprisingly, the energy segment was the weakest. Segment revenue declined by 25% in 2016.

Dover's exposure to the energy sector has weighed on the company for the past three years.

(Source: Investor Fact Sheet, page 2)

The good news is, growth in other areas helped offset this in 2015 and 2016.

And the company's energy segment has come roaring back, which means 2017 is likely to be a good year.

Growth Prospects

Dover is off to a bang in 2017. Revenue rose 15% over the first two quarters. Earnings per share increased 54% in the same period. The company exceeded its own expectations for both revenue and margin expansion last quarter.

Conditions are looking so strong to start the year that Dover management raised its full-year forecast after providing second-quarter results. For 2017, Dover expects full-year revenue growth of 12-14%, compared with previous expectations of 11-13%. Organic revenue is expected in a range of 5-7%.

The energy sector is performing surprisingly well thus far, thanks to higher-than-expected growth in U.S. rig counts and well completions.

(Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 8)

As a result, energy revenue rose 26% through the first two quarters, year over year.

Plus, margins have improved significantly. Dover's energy segment earned a profit of $53 million last quarter, compared with a breakeven quarter last year.

The company's other businesses also continue to see strong demand. Organic revenue in refrigeration & food equipment, and fluids, increased 5% and 4% last quarter, respectively.

International growth is another growth catalyst for Dover. It generated 42% of total revenue from outside the U.S. last year, up from 39% in 2015.

Organic revenue grew in Europe and China last quarter, in addition to the U.S. Dover's presence in underdeveloped markets is a compelling catalyst.

Competitive Advantages and Recession Performance

The company enjoys many competitive advantages, including an extensive intellectual property portfolio, global scale, and industry-leading brands.

In addition, Dover has a strong balance sheet, which helps fortify it against competitive threats. It has a long-term credit rating of A- and A3 from Standard & Poor's and Moody's, respectively.

Dover's competitive advantages are thanks to its research & development investments:

2014 research & development expense of $118.4

2015 research & development expense of $115 million

2016 research & development expense of $104.5 million

The company's financial strength also allows it to make significant acquisitions each year. From 2014 to 2016, Dover spent over $2.9 billion to purchase 17 businesses, including $1.6 billion on six acquisitions in 2016. Acquisitions provided 7% revenue growth for the company in 2016.

Dover can also quickly cut costs to remain profitable, even when the economy goes into a downturn. The company remained profitable during the Great Recession:

2007 earnings per share of $3.22

2008 earnings per share of $3.67 (14% increase)

2009 earnings per share of $2.00 (46% decrease)

2010 earnings per share of $3.48 (74% increase)

2011 earnings per share of $4.49 (29% increase)

2009 was a bad year for the company, which should come as no surprise. Dover is a multinational industrial, which means it is closely tied to the global economy.

The good news is that Dover enjoyed a speedy recovery in 2010. By 2011, its earnings per share were well above the 2008 peak.

Valuation and Expected Total Returns

Premium businesses typically command premium valuations, and Dover is no different. Based on 2016 diluted earnings per share of $3.25, its shares trade for a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7.

With a slightly above-average valuation, future expected returns will likely come from earnings growth and dividends. Earnings growth will be largely derived from revenue growth, margin expansion, and share repurchases.

The company's long-term revenue growth objective is 3-5%. Absent a recession, Dover should be able to reach its goal.

In addition to margin expansion and share repurchases, it is reasonable to expect the company to grow earnings per share in the mid-to-high single digits each year.

Lastly, Dover's new annualized dividend rate of $1.88 per share represents a 2.2% dividend yield.

As a result, a potential breakdown of its future returns is as follows:

8-10% earnings growth

2.2% dividend yield

In this forecast, the company could generate roughly 10-12% annual returns, moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Dover struggled when the energy sector fell apart in 2015 and 2016, but its large energy segment is on the road to recovery.

Plus, it is seeing growth in its other businesses. Put it all together, and Dover is likely to generate high-single digit earnings growth on an annual basis.

This growth would be more than enough for the company to continue raising its dividend each year, as it has for more than 60 years.

