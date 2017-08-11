Rocky Mountain Dealerships' (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc (OTCQX:RCKXF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Garrett Ganden – President and Chief Executive Officer

David Ascott – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jacob Bout – CIBC

Cherilyn Radbourne – TD Securities

Greg Colman – National Bank Financial

Ben Cherniavsky – Raymond James

John Chu – Laurentian Bank Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Christine, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Rocky Mountain Dealerships Second Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Mr. Garrett Ganden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain Dealerships, you may begin your conference.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, Christine. With me today is David Ascott, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Wood, our Chief Sales and Operations Officer. Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially.

We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today’s call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A. For more information about these topics, please review the sections of Rocky Mountain’s management’s discussion and analysis for this quarter entitled Forward-looking Information and Statements, Risks and Uncertainties and Non-IFRS Measures. Listeners should also access Rocky’s most recent annual information form under the heading Risk Factors.

These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed on today’s call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded. Turning to our results. Our sales increased 2% year-over-year, driven largely by a $14.5 million increase in used equipment sales. This continues to be a focus of our sales team. While margins were up in the second quarter, our annualized profit margin is expected to be more reflective of the profit margin for the 6 months ended June 30, 2017. For the quarter, net earnings were up 44% and earnings per share were up 47% compared with the same period in 2016.

Second quarter earnings benefited from a 4% increase in gross profit, our streamline cost structure and a reduction in interest-bearing debt, which reduced our financing costs by 19% year-over-year. Overall, our disciplined approach to sales and inventory management continues to increase our inventory turns and strengthen our balance sheet. I’ll now turn the call over to David to review this quarter’s financial results in more detail.

David Ascott

Thank you, Garrett. Total sales in the quarter were $237 million, up 2% when compared with the same period of 2016. As Garrett indicated, this is due to a $14.5 million increase in used equipment sales. Our sales mix between new and used equipment continues to reflect a combination of customer preference and the focus of our sales team.

Investors can continue to expect our team to be disciplined when it comes to striking the right balance between new and used equipment sales to maintain the health of our balance sheet, market share and inventory. Gross margin increased to 15% in the quarter compared with 14.7% during the same period in 2016. Margins improved year-over-year and sequentially due, in large part, to strong product support margins.

However, consistent with our commentary last quarter, year-to-date, we have recognized a $0.7 million decrease in manufacturing incentives due to changes in programs offered by our OEMs. This will be an ongoing theme in 2017 as a result. Analyst and investors should expect our annualized margin to be more reflective of the year-to-date margin of 14%. Operating SG&A for the quarter increased 3% or $0.6 million year-over-year to $23 million on higher activity.

Both the second quarter of 2016 and 2017 benefited from the savings gains through our streamlined cost structure. Operating SG&A as a percentage of sales held relatively stable at 9.7% in the second quarter compared with 9.6% during the same period of 2016, and continues to be in line with our target of less than 10% of sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% year-over-year to $10 million in the quarter due primarily to increased earnings.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 38% or $0.08 per share year-over-year to $0.29 per share for the same reason. Our balance sheet continues to grow in strength with our equipment inventory decreasing 12% or $54.5 million, when compared with the same period in 2016. Compared to the end of 2016, our equipment inventory decreased $7.5 million or 2% at the end of the second quarter.

Simultaneously, year-over-year, we’ve reduced our floor plan payable by $58.6 million or 17.2% to $282.4 million. This represents 71.4% of our equipment inventory as at June 30, 2017, a low not reported since 2011. I will now turn the call back over to Garrett.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Dave. The balance sheets of our agricultural customers continue to benefit from the 2016 harvest. Despite anticipated reductions in yield this growing season, field crop production estimates from agriculture and Agri-Food Canada suggest another strong year for Canadian farmers. Precipitation levels across the Canadian Prairies have trailed historical averages and many regions are also experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures.

I’m sure some of our listeners today have seen media reports from the extremely dry conditions being experienced is South Central Saskatchewan. Fortunately, satellite imagery of crops held for the region we service Saskatchewan continues to show promise. That said, of course, rainfall will be welcomed, and we will continue to monitor the situation in this region.

Commodity prices for key Western crops remain healthy. Despite recent gains, the continued weakness in the Canadian dollar relative to its U.S. counterpart continues to be constructive for farm cash receipts in Canada. Operator, we’re now ready for calls or questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jacob Bout from CIBC. Your line is open.

Jacob Bout

Hi, good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning Jacob.

Jacob Bout

I wanted to talk a bit about the mood of the farmer and how things have progressed through the second quarter to the third quarter. We started off, I think it was lots of optimism. Some suggestion here that after a number of depressed years that finally seem like things are turning around. What are you seeing right now?

Garrett Ganden

I think the farmers in our regions are still pretty optimistic. Commodity prices have been really good. The discussion point around some of the areas being drier, Jacob, it is some of the areas. The Prairies is a fairly large area. And quite honestly, I think the general sentiment is still pretty positive. Commodity prices are good. Yields are going to be down a little bit, but they’re going to get more forward.

Jacob Bout

And then on the mix of revenue growth between used and new. Used up quite sharply year-over-year but new equipment was actually down. You talk a little bit about what’s going on with that mix in the margins that you are seeing on used as well.

Garrett Ganden

Okay, so continuing with part of the conversation from last quarter and earlier, we still look at it on an annual basis that new and used are going to be quite close to each other in overall dollar amounts for sales. In any given quarter, we might have more used or more new sales, but really believe, come the end of the year, it will be really close to 50-50 in between new and used equipment.

The margins that we are getting have started to come up a little bit from – like our transactional margin on the day-to-day sales are starting to come up a little bit. But it’s a slow process, right? Very competitive out there right now. And we’re making progress, it’s just modest.

Jacob Bout

And then what’s your sense on market share, when you look at Case (inaudible) versus Deere? Any improvement there or pretty much status quo?

Garrett Ganden

I think we’re fighting the fight every day, Jacob. And it depends. In some regions, quite honestly, it’s increasing a little bit and in another regions, it’s not. We’re pretty happy with the overall trend of what we have and where we’re going with it.

Jacob Bout

Thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks Jacob.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Cherilyn Radbourne with TD Securities.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much and good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning Cherilyn.

Cherilyn Radbourne

I did want to ask a couple of questions just around the crop. It sounds like you’re relatively comfortable in terms of the moisture levels in what I’ll call your draw territory. The other thing that we’ve been hearing anecdotally is just that the warm weather could result in an earlier harvest this year. Just wondering, if you can talk us through how that might impact the second half of your year.

Garrett Ganden

Well, I think it’s similar to the discussion honestly, even last year. It was quite warm come July and harvest had started earlier, but it ended up being quite drawn out. This year is, I would argue, similar to last year, at least at the start of harvest, where it has come earlier. If we continue to not have a lot of moisture, harvest could happen really quick. That obviously impacts sales in season.

But at this stage, it’s still pretty early as to whether or not that’s actually going to be the case or not. But harvest has started in Southern Alberta and even around the Calgary area south has started. But how fast is it going to go, we’re not really certain yet.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay, understood. Wanted to also ask if you could just walk us through how rapid increase in the value of the Canadian dollar impacts various aspects of your business. Whether it’s prices for new equipment in parts, trading values on used and used equipment values in inventory?

Garrett Ganden

A rapid increase and let’s say, it’s $0.04 or $0.05 difference in the US dollar to the Canadian dollar, Canadian dollar strengthening or Canadian dollar weakening, it’s hard to react in a real quick time frame. A lot of the new equipment is earmarked and presold really 3 to 4 months in advance of when it is. And just being able to respond really quick is tough. So that could either increase margins or decrease margins depending upon which way the dollar goes.

That case then is that really that dollars stays in that tight band, couple of cents apart over a prolonged period of time. Part of the impact happens a little bit faster just based on the fact that parts turns are quite a bit higher than what inventory turns are. So as the dollar changes, the prices changes to the dealers, which changes the prices we’re selling it to the end user as well. So that happens a little bit faster, but...

Cherilyn Radbourne

And if we stay at current levels and kind of stabilize, are you optimistic that, that might be helpful in terms of demand for new equipment in removing some of the sticker shock that’s been an issue for the last couple of years?

Garrett Ganden

Modestly, but part of the issue we still have to remember is when are the manufacturers going to start increasing production, and all those pieces as well. So it will help a little bit with sticker shock for sure. But I don’t see that that’s going to be a big impact for 2017, might have more of an impact in 2018.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. That’s all my questions, thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks Cherilyn.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Greg Colman from National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Greg Colman

Hey guys. Just a couple of ones here. First – congrats on the quarter by the way. First, we’re of the view that we’re kind of getting into a bit of a restocking cycle year, looking at some of the macro indicators and the OEM commentary. Moving seasonality to the side and kind of ignoring the seasonality impact, is that in line with what you guys are thinking about how things are starting to go on the cycle now or contrary to what you’re thinking?

Garrett Ganden

I wouldn’t say that we’re in a restocking mode just as of yet. I think it’s – they’ll probably are going to call it more of a status quo, where a little bit of destocking or maintaining more so than anything else. We’re pretty happy with what we’ve got in inventory, with what we have in our mix. So really from that perspective, I think that would be my answer to that piece. Talking about used equipments, majority of the used equipment is sold in season, right?

So we’re going into harvest right now. We will – we are expecting to see a drawdown in our used equipment as we proceed through Q3, again, consistent with what we’ve had in the previous years. And then quite honestly, we build that back up in Q4, when we deliver a lot of the new products. So I think it’s more of the status quo than really a restocking as of yet.

Greg Colman

Got it. Okay. And just staying on the used inventory, you took up inventory there. What are – what’s your view on its sort of current quality, useful life type of gear that’s been there, just basically diving it on your confidence in its value today versus the confidence you would have had its value, say, a couple of quarters ago?

Garrett Ganden

We’re pretty happy with our inventory profile. Age, mix, pricing, whatever the piece you want to talk about on that front, we’re pretty happy with it. Watching the US dollar, if U.S. dollar would weaken considerably, it does impact the valuation of our equipment. But at this stage, we’re still – we’re pretty happy with it.

Greg Colman

Okay, got it. And just on that FX side, this isn’t something that I would imagine is a huge impact. But do you have much or any proportion of your Canadian sales coming from U.S.-based farmers?

Garrett Ganden

There is some, but it’s pretty marginal. So it’s not a significant amount.

Greg Colman

Okay, got it. Low-single-digit percentage?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, yes.

Greg Colman

And just last one from me. On the supply chain, are you seeing any material impact lengthening manufacturing lead times on any particular brand or product line or class?

Garrett Ganden

Starting to. But the manufacturers seem to be reacting quite well for it. So we haven’t seen a whole lot of impact, negative impact. And a good reason for that is, quite honestly, we’re talking to each other on a very regular basis to make sure that they understand what our customers are looking for, so that we’re building the right – they are building the right stuff at the right time to get to our – the end user. So it’s going okay.

Greg Colman

And so you say, just a little bit of lengthening lead time there. What’s the last time you did see sort of lead times lengthening? Is this the first time in quite some time that you’ve seen that?

Garrett Ganden

It’s the first time in a while that I can remember, yes.

Greg Colman

Okay that’s it for me.

Garrett Ganden

It really shouldn’t end up ending in any type of significant difference. Honestly, it should be still more status quo as far as business would go.

Greg Colman

Got it, okay that’s it for me thanks Ganden.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Cherniavsky from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Ben Cherniavsky

Hi guys I been of three calls this morning I think they reach got my name different.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning Ben.

Ben Cherniavsky

Any way good job on the quarter. I wonder if you can just help us – I’m trying to understand, Garrett, I know you’ve spoken quite a bit about – you sort of stopped shy of calling things a recovery, but you’re sort of leading us towards those kinds of expectations, I assume internally that’s what you guys are starting to plan for. What does that exactly look like, without trying to pin you down on guidance? But I mean, if I look at your numbers year-to-date, it’s sort of hard to say that this looks like a recovery, where you got flat support growth and mid-single-digit increase in new units. What’s the delta that this could look like if the market goes – gathers more momentum?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, so I’ll start off, Ben, with recovery, I think this time is going to be a slow and modest one over a number of periods versus a hockey stick recovery. We are thinking it’s flat to up, 5% or 10% in that range for 2017, once the year actually comes to a close, both in how we look at it as well as the industry.

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes

Garrett Ganden

So that’s kind of where our heads are at with it.

Ben Cherniavsky

And that’s unit sales, not aftermarket?

Garrett Ganden

That’s unit sales, yes.

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes

Garrett Ganden

We think that as that – as the market starts to recover a little bit, the manufacturers are going to produce a little bit more. Hopefully, disciplined in how much they produce, right? So that we can keep, let’s say, some common sense, if you will, in the marketplace. We think that that’s really how that’s going to flow. That makes sense?

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes. So are you detecting – like, do you think the OEMs have learned any kind of lessons through this last cycle about managing inventories and demand and maybe listening to the dealers and not stuffing the channel – I think, those are my words, not yours. But chasing market share, et cetera, are you sensing anymore discipline?

Garrett Ganden

So far yes, but that being said, the manufacturers are a competitive group of people. And Case wants more market share and Deere wants more market share and they will continue to do it. New Holland is in there. It’s a competitive landscape. And all of them want their piece or a bigger piece. So at this point, the answer to that is, yes. But Ben, that can.

Ben Cherniavsky

Easy to say, hard to do.

Garrett Ganden

Yes, that’s right.

Ben Cherniavsky

And just sorry, I apologize, I hadn’t really gone through in great detail with your MD&A yet. But with respect to the incentives, you’re not – you don’t expect to get the more, at least you haven’t accrued for them so far this year that’s based on basically that whole issue about not willing to chase market share for the sake of getting the incentives. Is that kind of how you’re thinking about it?

Garrett Ganden

We are making sure that we do good prudent business. And we are hoping to get as much of the manufacture incentives as we can. We are working with them everyday to make sure that we are hitting those levels. One of the things, and I know this isn’t your question, but part of the answer I’m going to say is, we had talked about – it was going to be about $500,000, $600,000 a quarter, right, earlier on in the year and then in this quarter, we said that we are down about $700,000 in volume bonus or manufacturer incentives year-to-date.

So we were able to actually claw back a little bit in Q2, just from some of the other deliveries and changes that we were able to make. We’ve been able to recover a little bit of what had been lost. The program itself still is going to be $2 million negative for the year. But we’ve been doing a good job on that so far, Ben. But it’s.

Ben Cherniavsky

And you guys kind of do the math and say, it’s not giving worth giving this product away to get the incentive. It’s just sort of net-net how does it come out in the wash. Or how do think about the trade-off between those incentives and sales and margin, et cetera?

Garrett Ganden

Honestly, the biggest thing that we look at is the quantity that we have in used equipment, making sure that we’re going to be able to turn that, making sure that we’re not doing dumb business. We want to – our job is to be able to make sure that we are making money, whether or not we are selling a new piece or used piece of the parts. So – and that includes manufacturer incentives as part of the way that we’re able to make money on it. But it’s just making sure that you do the right things on it, right?

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes, sounds great okay well good job guys thanks a lot.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks Ben.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of John Chu from Laurentian Bank Securities. Your line is open.

John Chu

Hi morning guys.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning John.

John Chu

So I just want to touch on your margin outlook for the rest of the year or for the full year. And so if I were to remove the manufacturing incentive headwind, it still looks like the margins are still looking a little depressed compared to prior year. So are you still finding a tight margin profile to what’s [indiscernible] used or new?

Garrett Ganden

It’s pretty competitive, John.

John Chu

And how do you see that going forward? Is this going to drag into 2018? Or do you think that it’s more second half year or rest of this year for now? [indiscernible] we start to see better improvement in that – on that front?

Garrett Ganden

I think we’ll see – from a transactional margin, we are seeing, again, modest improvements on it. But it is competitive. It is a competitive market out there. We think that, that maintains for the rest of 2017. Part of our margin is also impacted on the mix, right, as to what are we able to do in product support versus in the whole goods. So it’s really a balance between that. But long story short, it is pretty competitive. We think that there will be modest improvement on a transactional margin as the year continues to progress, but it will be modest.

John Chu

Okay. And if the OEM lead times get longer though, could that lead to more margin improvement for you, as things get tighter?

Garrett Ganden

It can. It depends on what all the manufacturers are going to be able to do, right? One of the things that we need to have is make sure that if CNH is able to deliver the products or is not able to deliver the product and Deere is. Then quite honestly, there isn’t a competitive advantage, right? And vice versa, Case can do it, but Deere can’t and there continues to be real competition in the marketplace on it. So usually, those 2, the 2 groups go pretty lockstep with each other on product availability, when they’re increasing their productions, all those things. So I’d be surprised.

John Chu

Okay. And you mentioned product support. So it looks like your product support revenue is more or less flat, but you mentioned that, that was part of what drove the margins higher. So are you seeing better margins on the margin support?

Garrett Ganden

We’re seeing better margins, again, modestly across multiple disciplines.

John Chu

Okay. And do you expect to see – and the fact that you’ve been selling more used equipment versus new. Can we expect to see more product support revenue on the back half of this year or at least maybe for 2018 to help improve that mix in the margin profile?

Garrett Ganden

So really product support is sold in-season so much, that’s where the majority is. So if we have a long harvest, then traditionally, yes, you’d see more parts in service. Last year was a long, drawn-out, tough harvest for everybody. And that did have a positive impact on product support. This year, harvest is just in the early stages. And we’ll see what happens. But depends a lot on what happens in season, John.

John Chu

Okay. And then my last question, Garrett. Just on the manufacturer incentives in general. If we were to look back the last, say, 5 years or so, does it generally swings to be a tailwind one year, a headwind the next year because you’re constantly changing how that program works. And so I’m just kind of curious, if you could just give me a general sense of how that’s acted as a headwind or tailwind for the last several years?

Garrett Ganden

They pretty much change it every year, depending on what the different market dynamics are. So that happens. As a general statement, dollars available to us, it has been a headwind over the last, yes, 3 years for sure anyways.

John Chu

Okay thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks John.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Garrett Ganden, I turn the call back over to you.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks for your time. And we appreciate everything that’s going on and hope everybody has a great day.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.