Channel Shift, Ad Expansion, And Partnership Opportunities Make Pandora A Buy

Investment Thesis

In Q217, Pandora Media (P) decided to shift its primary focus to the ad-supported music business to grow its user base. With 76 million users as of Q217 and a limited number of direct competitors in the space, I believe this is a prudent strategy. Over the next two quarters Pandora will also enter into the programmatic advertising space, which should increase the value of its advertisements and serve as a tailwind to advertising revenue. The company has also secured an investment from Sirius XM (SIRI) which strengthens Pandora's balance sheet and opens the door for partnership opportunities that I think can help Pandora both on free and paid tiers. Pandora's premium subscription service is in the early innings with ample room for subscriber growth. The plethora of catalysts, short, medium and long term, make Pandora a Buy at this juncture in my opinion.

Quarterly Recap

Pandora reported Q2 revenue of $376.8 million that exceeded Street consensus by $7.93 million. The revenue beat was augmented by better-than-expected advertising performance. Adjusted EBITDA was a -$54.3 million loss, exceeding the midpoint of the company’s guidance range. Full-year guidance was lowered to $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion, down from a prior $1.45 to $1.6 billion range. The top end of guidance was lowered to reflect the pivot in prioritization from subscription growth to growing and retaining active users. The company secured an investment from Sirius XM in the quarter, to boost Pandora’s balance sheet, and noted the opportunity to potentially upsell, cross-sell or share technology after the government approval process. Pandora also sold TicketFly, allowing Pandora to focus more on its core advertising and subscription business.

Active users in Q2 were 76 million, a y/y decline of 2.7%, improving from the 3.3% rate of decline in Q1. Listener engagement was an average of 26 days per quarter, up 2% y/y, an all-time high. Near-term, the company believes that more personalized ad formats such as Sponsored Listening, and increased investment in optimization technology via enhancing ad insertion logic will address the decline in active users, and offset the increases in audio ad load. Sponsored Listening offers a Pandora listener one or four hours of uninterrupted music, in exchange for interaction with an advertiser's brand (watching a video, interactive product features, etc.)

Advertising revenue grew 5% to $278.2 million. Average audio ad load increased from 3.3 to 5.3 spots per hour y/y, as the company looks to retain and grow active users, while increasing audio load volume may provide a short-term revenue boost, I would expect it to tread cautiously, as oversaturation of ads could increase active user attrition. Even if ad insertion logic improves thanks to better technology, it won't provide much of a benefit if users flee the service because they feel bombarded with ads.

Video and display CPMs were up by 8% and 22% respectively, with audio CPMs up 26%. Revenue from Sponsored Listening video was up 46% in 1H17 y/y, with standard video revenue up 16% over the same time period. Local advertising revenue grew 15%. Ad RPM grew 24% y/y to $66.15, the second best quarterly ad RPM ever. Subscription ARPU was $4.82, up from $4.76 in the prior quarter, reflecting a shift from Pandora Plus to Premium.

The company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance for Q3 is a -$20 million loss to a loss of -$5 million. I estimate Q3 Adjusted EBITDA will be a loss of -$12 million, on sales of $387.9 million, driven by content acquisition costs of $193.9 million and sales and marketing expense of $116.3 million.

Pandora Premium launched in the quarter, and from the puts and takes of what the company has learned thus far regarding engagement metrics, hours per listener increases 43% when a user upgrades from the ad-supported service to Premium. Pandora ended Q2 with 390,000 Premium subscribers. Total subs grew by 150,000 to 4.86 million subs. 64% of Premium subscriptions came from the ad-supported tier, with the company expecting the free tier to be the primary driver of subscriber growth moving forward. I would expect this to be the case as the ad-supported tier accounts for greater than 90% of Pandora's total user base.

The company estimates sales and marketing expense will be flat y/y, which would equate to 35.5% of 2017 estimated revenue. Ad-related content costs represented 54% of advertising revenue in Q2, with subscription-related content costs accounting for 66% of subscription revenue in Q2. Sales and marketing expense and content acquisition costs will likely weigh on EBITDA in the short to medium term until advertising and subscriber growth begin to provide operating leverage. For 2017, I estimate revenue will be $1.49 billion with Adjusted EBITDA of a -$163.1 million loss, growth of 8.3% and 36.5%, respectively. For 2018, revenue could be $1.71 billion with Adjusted EBITDA of a -$162.2 million loss, growth of 14.4% and -0.5%, respectively.

Changing the Tune to Ad-Supported Growth

Pandora announced last quarter it would be shifting its primary strategy to a focus on growing and retaining users via its ad-supported platform, as opposed to primarily emphasizing growth in the subscription vertical. This is likely the best course of action given the notable head start from subscription players Apple (AAPL) and Spotify (Private:MUSIC), with 27 million subscribers and 60 million subscribers, respectively.

Pandora saw 9.7 million active users from consumer electronic devices, up 23% y/y, with 10% of those listeners being new to the Pandora platform. Active users from voice-activated devices accounted for 1.6 million of the total 9.7 million, up 282% y/y. As those listening trends accelerate, Pandora has an opportunity for growth, as it expands partnerships with Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Sonus (NASDAQ:SONS) in 2H17. The speech and voice recognition market is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2023, up from an estimated $6.2 billion this year, highlighting the growth potential.

The entry into programmatic advertising should lead to a more competitive environment for Pandora’s inventory. eMarketer estimates nearly 80% of US digital display dollars will be programmatic in 2017, for a total of $32.5 billion. By 2019, 84% of total digital display ad spending is estimated to be programmatic with a market size of $45.9 billion. Mobile programmatic display ad spending is expected to reach $24.1 billion in 2017, growing to $36 billion by 2019.

Pandora noted on the call that not enough advertisers understood the ROI it was achieving, and programmatic should augment the process in simplifying ad effectiveness to clients. While not guiding to a specific advertising number, I estimate in 2017, Pandora will do $1.1 billion in ad revenue, growth of 6.1%.

As Pandora is entirely a music-based service, it noted there is a limited amount of podcast content on its platform. If the company further invests in the podcasting channel, I believe that would likely drive user growth. I personally listen to podcasts more than music and would check out Pandora’s offerings if it ramped up its efforts in that space.

A Sirius, Helpful Investment

Pandora previously guided to a subscriber range of 6-9 million. However, with the pivot in focus to the ad-supported channel, it is no longer providing a subscriber change. I believe it’s likely the change in focus was due to Sirius XM investing in the company, and given the lead that Apple and Spotify in the paid vertical, Pandora possibly viewed the ad-supported space as providing a quicker ROI than the subscription model.

Sirius XM Holdings invested $480 million into Pandora to help improve its balance sheet after Pandora turned down a previous buyout offer. The investment by Sirius is convertible into Pandora common stock at $10.50 per share. Sirius received three board seats in return and is prevented from buying additional Pandora stock for 18 months. While I don’t expect Sirius XM to make another attempt to purchase Pandora in the foreseeable future, I wouldn’t completely rule out the possibility. The investment provides Pandora and Sirius the chance to collaborate on cross-selling and marketing opportunities for their respective businesses. Pandora now has access to a wide base of paying users in Sirius XM’s customers, and Sirius XM could possibly bundle Pandora services to its customers as one possibility. I believe one scenario in which Pandora Premium could differentiate itself from other paid music streaming services would be to have Sirius content on its platform. Pandora is a music only platform at the current moment. However, if a brand name talk show such as Howard Stern or other valuable sports or political talk shows were to be featured, I believe that would increase customer adoption both on the Premium side and to the free tier of Pandora if the company chooses to promote Sirius content through that channel as well. Sirius could benefit from the revenue share on a secondary platform as well as increased marketing exposure.

Spotify has over 140 million total active users with over 60 million subscribers. This represents a conversion rate of nearly 43%. Of Pandora’s total active users, to be conservative, if it achieved a 30% conversion rate from its total current user base, this would equate to 23.7 million users. I believe this is indicative of the longer-tailed opportunity for Pandora.

Investment Risks

Pandora has shifted its strategy to growing and retaining users in the ad-supported space. An oversaturation of ads to increase revenues may lead to customer dissatisfaction increasing churn. If the decline in active users continues, the shift to programmatic advertising may not offset the resulting negative impact. As Pandora’s music content is licensed, it must pay the associated expenses to recording labels, which may continue to depress profitability. Failure to convert subscribers to its paid channels may increase overreliance on the free ad supported space, increasing concentration risk. With a cash investment from Sirius XM and subsequent board representation, Pandora may need to consider input regarding its strategic direction from Sirius XM, which may differ from its own opinion, potentially creating a conflict of interest. As a consumer discretionary enterprise, Pandora remains tied to the health of consumer spending. In the event of an economic downturn, subscribers and/or advertisers may pull back spending, negatively affecting the stock.

Conclusion

With a 76% decline from the 52-week high, a strengthened balance sheet, a limited number of competitors in the free ad-supported music space, a strategic partner for cross-selling and additional marketing opportunities, the potential for content sharing, the upcoming implementation of programmatic advertising to increase monetization opportunities, and a user base of 76 million active users to upsell paid offerings, Pandora has a number of short-, medium-, and long-term catalysts to drive the stock higher. Consistent profitability is likely in the far away innings as the margin profile remains characterized by reinvestment, similar to unprofitable competitors. However, its renewed focus on advertising growth, partnership opportunities and user base monetization are underappreciated at these levels and deserve a higher valuation.

Valuation

I estimate Pandora will generate sales of $1.49 billion in 2017, equating to a revenue per share of $6.17. As unprofitability will likely be a factor for the foreseeable future due to content costs and marketing expenses, the optimal way to value Pandora, in my opinion, would be a revenue multiple. Based on my 2017 estimated revenue per share, Pandora trades at a 1.4x multiple. In recent years, this is a historical low. Taking into account my expected advertising growth, partnership opportunities and user base monetization, a 2x 2017E revenue multiple seems appropriate, resulting in a value of $13 per share, implying 53% upside.

