Kohl's Is Turning Into A Retail Standout

Retail names are getting whacked today, but one name where we feel the sell-off is irrational is Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). The off-price, off-mall retailer announced better-than-expected comparable sales, revenue, and earnings in its second-quarter report. The company also appears to be approaching a critical inflection point where comp growth will turn positive. With positive comp growth, stable gross margins, SG&A leverage, and zero store closures, KSS stock looks like a winner in the troubled retail space.

The growth story in bricks retail has been and continues to be in the off-price, off-mall names. Stores with exposure to enclosed traditional malls are struggling, while stores with exposure to strip malls are struggling less and, in some cases, even thriving (for example, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)). Meanwhile, off-price retailers like TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) have been doing a whole lot better in today's retail environment than the likes of Macy's (NYSE:M).

KSS finds itself in the overlap of off-price and off-mall. In fact, only 1 out of every 10 Kohl's stores is located in an enclosed shopping mall. The other 90% of stores are located in strip malls and areas away from traditional malls.

The numbers illustrate that this off-mall feature is a strength of KSS. Comps only fell 0.4%, versus expectations for a 1.4% compression and a 1.8% fall last year. It also compares favorably to a 2.5% drop at Macy's in the overlapping period. Gross margins are roughly stable, as discounting really isn't affecting Kohl's because its products are already naturally discounted. Operating margins are also stable because the company's store base is stable and revenue growth is flattish, meaning the SG&A expense rate is likewise flat.

Thus, at KSS, expenses are stable but top line trends are improving. Management said earlier this year that February was exceptionally weak, but that sales momentum picked up in March and April. They were right, as comps came in much better than expected this quarter. Now, management is saying that this sequential improvement has picked up even more steam in July, with transactions in the month of July actually growing year over year.

This is critically important for two reasons. One, it shows that KSS is optimally positioned to have a big back-to-school season. Two, it shows that the company is rapidly approaching an inflection point in comparable sales. It is likely that comp growth turns positive sometime later this year. The last time that happened was in the third quarter of 2015.

With comps set to turn positive, gross margins stable, and operating expenses likewise stable, KSS has a promising earnings growth outlook over the next several years. Flat to slightly positive comp growth with a stable store base, stable gross margins, and stable operating expenses should drive mid-single digit earnings growth. With buybacks, that likely turns into high-single digit earnings growth.

That is a pretty good growth profile for a stock that is only trading at 10.5 times this year's earnings estimate.

Overall, we like the company's growth narrative. We think investor sentiment will flip once comps turn positive and see that happening soon. When investor sentiment does flip, this stock has a lot of ground to gain considering its depressed valuation. We are buying KSS stock on this dip and believe there is good upside in the next 6-12 months.

