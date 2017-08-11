Pacific Premier Bancorp's (PPBI) CEO Steve Gardner on Acquires Plaza Bancorp - Merger & Acquisition Transcript

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Acquires Plaza Bancorp

August 8, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Gardner – Chairman and President, and Chief Executive Officer

Ron Nicolas – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Steve Gardner

Thank you, Chad. Good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. As you’re all aware, earlier this morning, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Plaza Bancorp. There’s a slide presentation about the transaction that I’ll be speaking to, which you can find by accessing of our Investor Relations website through www.ppbi.com. I would encourage you to download it if you have not already done so. I’m going to walk through the details of the transaction, and then Ron Nicolas and I will open up the call for questions.

We have our customary cautionary statement regarding forward-looking comments, and I’m going to start with Slide 3 of the slide deck. As you know, over the past several years, we’ve combined our organic growth and active M&A strategy to build Pacific Premier into one of the leading Commercial Banking franchises in Southern California. We’ve used M&A to add key parts to our business model, such as HOA Banking and franchise lending, as well as to expand our geographic footprint into the Inland Empire, San Diego County, and most recently the central coast of California.

As a Southern California- based bank, it was clearly part of our long- term strategic plan to expand into the Los Angeles market, given we already have a number of business client relationships that are based in LA. We are excited about the acquisition of Plaza Bancorp, which will allow us to expand in Los Angeles in a way that makes both strategic and financial sense for the franchise. We’ve known the management team at Plaza for several years, and we’ve had discussions with them about the potential benefits of a combination.

During that time, we’ve developed a very good understanding of their business model and client base. Like Pacific Premier, they’re a relationship-focused Commercial Banking franchise that has developed into a profitable business bank. In addition to expanding in the Los Angeles market, this will enable us to further strengthen our presence in San Diego and Orange County, and give us a foothold in Las Vegas as well. Upon closing, we will approach $8 billion in total assets, and add scale to better leverage the infrastructure we are building.

From a financial perspective, this acquisition meets the disciplined pricing criteria that we have for all of our transactions. It will be immediately accretive to both EPS and tangible book value per share. Turning to Slide 4. We’ll provide an overview of Plaza. Their business mix and customer focus complements our existing franchise very well. They’re a commercial bank with a high level of business loans and a low concentration of investor owned commercial real estate.

They have broad Commercial Banking capabilities, including traditional C&I, commercial real estate, SBA and asset- based lending. They have 6 branches in Southern California, with their largest presence being in Los Angeles County, and 1 branch in Las Vegas. And they are a solidly profitable bank with the return on average assets in excess of 1%.

Turning to Slide 5. We’ll take a closer look at the Plaza’s recent financial trends. The bank has built up some nice momentum over the past year. On a year-over-year basis, both the loans and deposits have increased at a double-digit rate. And this helped drive a 20% increase in net income over the prior year and a 10 basis point improvement on return on assets.

Slide 6 highlights the market footprint of the combined organization in Southern California. We’ll have 4 branches in Los Angeles County, with $353 million in deposits, which we view as a stronghold to build upon. There has been some disruption in the Los Angeles market over the last over the past couple of years, and we expect to grow market share over time. With branches in attractive areas like Manhattan Beach and Pasadena, we think will have good opportunities to recruit bankers that have proven track records and will complement the existing team.

Turning to Slide 7. We have an overview of the transaction and assumptions we are modeling. The consideration is 100% stock at a fixed exchange ratio with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $226 million. We think this is an attractive price with a price to tangible book multiple of 187%, and a price to earnings multiple of 15.7x.

On a pro forma basis, this will be accretive to our tangible book value per share at closing. If you use the mean analyst estimates as a baseline, we are expecting the deal to be immediately accretive to EPS in 2018, and approximately 4% accretive to EPS in 2019.

We expect the transaction to close late in 2017 or early 2018, and are projecting total cost savings of approximately 35%. We have assumed there would be a bit of deposit runoff, since Plaza has some higher cost deposits. Lastly, following this acquisition, we will remain well capitalized on a pro forma basis.

Turning to Slide 8. We’ll look at the pro forma mix of loans and deposits. The addition of Plaza’s loan portfolio will have a positive impact on our average yields and overall diversification. We’ll see increases in owner-occupied CRE and SBA, while investor-owned CRE, multifamily and construction will decline as a percentage of total loans. On the liability side, Plaza has a high percentage of non- maturity deposits. With this combination, we do expect to see a slight increase in our cost of deposits, which we expect to mitigate as we runoff some of the higher cost deposits during 2018.

Moving to Slide 9. We’ll take a look at combined franchise. Following this acquisition, we’ll be the fifth-largest bank headquartered in Southern California, which we believe will further enhance our scarcity value. Turning to Slide10. We provide a historical summary of our organic and acquisitive growth. This acquisition will be our ninth transaction in the last 7 years.

Over that time period, our total assets, our total assets have increased from $961 million in 2011 to $7.7 billion pro forma with Plaza, which translates to a compounded annual growth rate of 46%. We’ve been able to achieve that growth rate while generating strong returns, maintaining solid asset quality, consistently strengthening our risk management and internal controls framework, and ultimately, building franchise value for our shareholders.

We do not intend to change our disciplined approach. Slide 11, we provide some concluding thoughts. Over the past few years, we’ve had many discussions with our investors and analysts about our acquisition criteria.

This transaction meets all of them. It’s attractive from a near-term financial standpoint, in terms of the earnings accretion and the lack of tangible book value dilution. And it’s strategically compelling in terms of how it fills out our footprint so that we have a more complete presence in southern California. The growth opportunities in Los Angeles are attractive, and with our larger balance sheet and combined organization, we expect to take market share.

Given our level of familiarity with Plaza and the extensive due diligence we have done on this deal, we view this as a relatively low risk transaction. We plan on retaining the key relationship managers and client-facing employees, which will help in integrating the 2 companies. Given the investments we have made in our organization, and infrastructure over the past few quarters, we are prepared to absorb an acquisition of this nature.

And lastly, it’s in another opportunity for us to capitalize on the highly refined process we have developed for integrating acquisitions, extracting value, and delivering earnings growth and franchise value for our shareholders. We’ve included some additional financial details in the appendix, but with that, we’d be happy to answer any questions you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Gary Tenner

Thanks good morning. Congratulations on the deal. I had a couple questions. One with regards to the SBA portfolio, it’s about 25% of the Plaza’s book. How do you think about carrying that size of the SBA portfolio? Is there a thought towards perhaps selling a portion of it to actually free up some additional funding for the core commercial bank?

Steve Gardner

So two thoughts there, Gary. One, as I think you and many folks are aware, we have historically actively been a buyer and seller of loan portfolios to manage a number of areas of the bank’s operations from credit, liquidity, interest rate risk, and the like. And we certainly expect to do that going forward. A large portion of the SBA portfolio is 504 loans, and as such, they’re relatively low loan to value, strong debt coverage ratio on commercial real estate, with attractive yields. So we’ll see over time, but there’s no immediate plans to sell loans out of that portfolio, We like the business, we’ve been in the business for a long time, and we think that their SBA group complements ours very well.

Gary Tenner

Okay, great. And then secondly, I’m wondering if you could maybe lay out a little more in terms of where you see some opportunities that could lie in Las Vegas over time? What the timing looks like there and your specific opportunities?

Steve Gardner

Sure. Las Vegas is – it will be an important market, but a relatively small piece of the overall franchise. I think we see opportunities to grow there organically, but I would suspect that M&A opportunities are relatively limited.

Gary Tenner

Okay, thanks then.

Steve Gardner

Sure.

Jackie Bohlen

Hi, good morning.

Steve Gardner

Good morning Jackie.

Jackie Bohlen

Steve, I’m wondering if you could provide just some additional insight, as you run off the higher cost of deposits, how you intend to do that? Just I would assume through repricing and then what your timetable is for that?

Steve Gardner

We’re thinking throughout 2018, in a thoughtful, measured manner, predominantly through the year and as we indicated, roughly 10% of their deposit base.

Jackie Bohlen

And is it mainly CDs that we would see running off? Or is it another deposit bucket that could turn downward as well?

Steve Gardner

A combination of money market and CDs. As you’ll note, they don’t – Plaza does not have a high level of CDs, nor do we. And we see it, predominately, in the money market accounts and some in the CDs. Ron, did you want to add any color?

Ron Nicolas

No, I was just going to add to that, it’s going to be obviously, largely our non-customer relationship non-CDs type of depositors.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. And then switching over to the loan yield, 599 is a really nice loan yield that they have, and I’ve noticed that they’ve had some acquisitions in the past. What portion of that 599 is related to accretable yield?

Steve Gardner

Jackie, in 2016, they had roughly about $2.5 million of accretable yield in their number. So their number is going to obviously go away and our number will kick in as we move forward here. We’ll have roughly about $6.5 million of discount, which we will accrete in over the – probably a couple, three years time frame.

Ron Nicolas

And in addition to that, Jackie, is that we will have a 1% interest rate mark on the portfolio positive, so that’ll ultimately be an expense that will occur over time as well.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. So a bit of an offsetting factor there?

Ron Nicolas

Correct.

Jackie Bohlen

And what is – and I apologize if I somehow missed this in presentation, but what is the credit mark that you anticipate on the portfolio?

Ron Nicolas

Well, the total mark is roughly about 65 basis points and at a discount. And as Steve indicated, the rate mark is actually a premium of approximately 1% so that would put the credit mark, obviously, at about 165 basis points on a discount basis. And that’s in absolute terms, Jackie.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay, very helpful. Thanks guys.

Ron Nicolas

Very good.

Tim Coffey

Thank you. Good morning, gentlemen. Steve, how much will the Carpenter fund own PPBI when this deal closes?

Steve Gardner

Right around 11%.

Tim Coffey

And that includes the ownership that came over from Heritage Oaks?

Steve Gardner

They actually liquidated that position back in the second quarter following the close of the Heritage Oaks acquisition.

Tim Coffey

Okay. Thank you. And then the composition of the closing costs. How much is that – can be recognized right at closing versus the delay with the eventual system conversion?

Steve Gardner

Tim, the vast majority, call it 98%, 99% will be recognized right at closing. We’ll accrue all of those costs. Obviously, there’s always one or two bills that kind of trickle in after the fact, but for the most part, it’ll all

Tim Coffey

Thank you.

Steve Gardner

Very good.

Jacob Forney

I have a question about the valuation of the transaction. How were you able to get a sub, call it 2x tangible book multiple on this deal given the fact that looking across Southern California, for example, Capital Bank, is a much smaller bank in the Southern California, sold for 2x book. How are you able to get such a good price on this deal?

Steve Gardner

I think that it stems from our disciplined approach. The fact that we’ve had conversations with this management team and Carpenter for a long period of time. Although it was a competitive process, I think at the end of the day, the attractiveness of our currency, our ability to execute on our business plan and model and the certainty around closing were all important factors for them to consider. Obviously, at the time we come to an agreement, we fix the exchange ratio, and in essence, we are de facto partners at that point in time.

Jacob Forney

Got it, thanks. And just going back to Carpenter is going to be owning about 11% of the company, have they discussed their intentions or plans, what they’re going to do with that stake? I mean, I can see that they have the option of appointing someone to the board.

Steve Gardner

That is correct. I think that it speaks volumes that they were interested in a 100% stock transaction, and in essence reinvesting in the combined organization. I’m sure they’ll manage that investment as they see in the best interest of them and their shareholders and make that determination over time, what they do with it.

Jacob Forney

Okay. Thank you, very much.

Gary Tenner

Thanks. I just had a quick question about the franchise in Los Angeles County. How many commercial relationship managers does Plaza have in that market?

Steve Gardner

Approximately five or six in different capacities and roles.

Gary Tenner

Okay. And will all of those be staying with the company or?

Steve Gardner

That is our intent.

Operator

Just two more quick ones. Was there any plan for reducing any of the debt on Plaza’s balance sheet?

A – RonNicolas

No, not initially.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. And then secondly, looking to the gain on sale in terms that they have. I’m guessing that’s SBA, but correct me if I’m wrong. Is that a fair amount go forward on the combined company?

Steve Gardner

I think it is predominantly SBA. We think it’s been pretty strong here in the last couple of quarters. So I would not think it’s just straight additive, but as I mentioned earlier, we think their SBA group is very complementary to ours.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay, great. Thanks for the additional color. Appreciate it.

Don Worthington

Good morning, Steve. Just had a question on the cost saves that are anticipated. What are the primary drivers of that 35%?

Steve Gardner

Roughly 70% are in personnel and it’s heavily weighted towards the executive folks and the executive team. And then there’s others that are spread out between facilities, systems and the like. Ron, do you have any additional color to add?

A – RonNicolas

I would just – it’s typical, Don, it’s largely centered, as Steve indicated, around the back office staff, predominantly, as well as the management teams.

Steve Gardner

And we think for any in market acquisition, we’re comfortable with the 35% number that we’ve used for modeling purposes.

Don Worthington

Okay, great thank you.

Nate Race

Hey guys. It’s actually Nate Race on for Matt. Just a question on, with you guys $8 billion assets and pro forma roughly, can you just kind of give us a sense or remind us kind of where you guys are in preparing and investing to be a $10 billion asset bank over the next several years here?

Steve Gardner

Sure. So I think we’ve talked about this a couple of times, that we continue to invest in the organization both from a system standpoint, as well as people. we don’t know when that would occur. What we’ll do here is, we’re very focused on integrating this acquisition and believe that there’s plenty of attractive organic growth opportunities for the combined market. And we’ll look down the road as opportunities come up.

But it’s an ongoing process that we’ve been engaged in for a couple of years that has picked up, certainly, in the last 12 months. We think that just in the manner in which we operate and the expectations from the regulators, we have many of the pieces in place today from model risk management to the internal audit structure, to enterprise risk management, to a strong compliance BSA, AML program, but we’re not there yet. We still have work to do, and we’ll continue to do that over the coming quarters.

Nate Race

Got it, that’s great color all my other question have been answered. Thanks congrats.

Steve Gardner

Thank you.

Steve Gardner

Thank you, Chad. And thank you all, again, for joining us this morning. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to give either Ron or myself a call and we’d be happy to talk to you. Have a great day.

