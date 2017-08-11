China Digital TV Holding's (STVVY) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Digital TV Holding Co., LTD (OTCPK:STVVY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 8:00 PM ET

Nan Hao - Director, Investor Relations

David Lu - Summit Investments

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host for today, Mr. Nan Hao, Investor Relations Director at China Digital TV.

Thank you for joining China Digital TV's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

With me here today is Mr. Zhenwen Liang, our CFO, who will answer your questions after the prepared remarks. Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor Statement in our earnings release, which also applies to our earnings call today as well, we will make forward-looking statements.

On behalf of our CEO, Mr. Jianhua Zhu, and CFO, Mr. Zhenwen Liang, I shall begin our presentation with highlights from the second quarter, followed by an overview of the financial results.

As mentioned recently, we have been focused on several important areas of our business and have made notable strategic value including increasing both registered and covered users expanding our geographic footprints and diversifying content in our cloud business.

Turning to some of the details, first, we are very pleased with the level of our user expansion, as of June 30, 2017 the total number of registered and covered user increased to 6.2 million and 160 million respectively.

This ongoing strong momentum is primarily attributable to the ongoing expansion of our geographic footprints and all our ability to achieve coverage from such expansion. As an example, during the quarter, we further expanded to the Shanxi province through our partnership with Taiyuan Radio and Television, which covers approximately 1.1 million users. As our new agreement, we started to deploy our cloud platform service with Taiyuan Radio and Television and expect to launch it online in 2018.

In addition to expand our geographic presence, we also experience exciting results in content expansion during the second quarter. During the quarter, we expanded our eSports program, video game on-demand platform and further grow it, this content to include Dota 2, Halo, StarCraft, Vainglory and many of other popular eSports games. It is now capable of providing over 5,000 hours of video games to our users.

In addition, during the quarter it was launched on Gehua Cable TV and Hunan Broadcasting Systems. We are glad to see its average daily active user count has already raised to 4,000 annually, this is merely the beginning of our rapid growth trajectory.

On the new product development front, we continued to make a good progress. We have personally put a lot of efforts into cloud VR. This is a new product we developed leveraging our expertise in the streaming. Our advanced streaming technology enable us to operate and store via contents on the cloud and streaming it to our user in the form of video.

We have significantly reduced response times and eliminate the wares of traditional VR products for our sharper, cleaner look and the implementation of the cloud enable our users to have multi-screen content sharing. We believe our cloud VR products developments have and will continue to enhance overall user experience to new levels.

Importantly this product is still upon on our cloud infrastructure, which significantly reduced our VR investment cost. In May 2017, our cloud VR commercial system won the bid from Dalian Tiantu the only authorized Cable TV service provider in Dalian City, which further demonstrates our achievements and the probably see on cloud VR, our system will provide awareness on the steady VR experience to over 2.1 million user through their cable set-up box.

Overall, we are very encouraged by our progress in the second quarter as we made meaningful strategy increasing both registered user and the covered users, expanding our geographic footprints and diversifying content in our cloud business.

Now, I’d like to spend some time also addressing with you our few strategy areas of focus for business going forward. First, by leveraging our legacy relationships with cable operators, we plan to continue to expand into new geographic markets and increase our registered and covered users. Second, through our partnership with content suppliers, we will continue to diversify and innovate our content offering and increase our ARPU along the way.

We believe our programming initiatives for VR and getting more will enable us to penetrate into new markets nation-wide. At the same time, we plan to move into new field such as eSports, education, healthcare for the ageing among other as we seek to accelerate the development of cloud-based entertainment in Chinese home.

Third, we will increase our market efforts to promote our new contents and products and reinforce our brand recognitions. Lastly, we want to expand our growth drivers as we move forward, hence we will consider and explore potential opportunities acquiring new operating business as to further diversify our current operations and enhance our growth levels in the future.

The Board and the management team intently focus on these efforts and are executing it effectively and efficiently.

In summary, we see many opportunities ahead and we’ll work hard to manage through our existing challenges. Our full teams were most committed to further fortifying our positions as China’s leading provider of cloud platforms and generating incremental value to our shareholders.

With that, we will turn to the financial results for the second quarter. Please note that unless otherwise stated all monetary amounts are stated in U.S. dollars.

Net revenues increased by 34.5% to $1.3 million from $0.9 million in the prior year period. The increase in net revenues was primarily due to these increased revenues from products in the second quarter of 2017.

Cost of revenues increased by a 125% to a $0.7 million from $0.3 million in the prior year period. The increase in cost of revenues primarily due to increase of net revenues in the second quarter. Gross profit in the second quarter was$0.6 million, which remain stable as compared with prior year period.

Gross margin was 47.9% as compared with 68.9% a year ago. The decline in gross margin was mainly due to an increased proportion of revenues from products during the quarter, which have a relative low gross margin than services.

Operating expense in the second quarter decreased by a 13.3% to $2.3 million from $2.6 million in the prior year period. The decline was mainly due to a decrease in personnel related expenses. Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2017 narrowed by a 15.5% to $1.7 million from $2 million in the prior year period.

Income tax expenses for the second quarter was $0.05 million as compared with $0.03 million in the same period last year. Net loss attributable to China Digital TV Holding in the second quarter narrowed by a 46.3% to a $0.9 million from $9.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease was mainly primarily due to a combination of decreased operating expenses and increased interest income.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the company in the second quarter of 2017 was $0.7 million as compared with net income of $2.4 million in the prior year period. As of June 2017 China Digital TV had cash and cash equivalents restricted cash and term deposit totaling $27. 6 million on the balance sheet compared to $125.5 million as March 2017.

The decrease was primarily due to the payment of special cash dividend of U.S.$1.5 per ordinary share, representing a total cash dividends paid in June 2017 of 100 million.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Now we are ready to further question-and-answer session. Please note that our CFO will answer the question in Chinese and I will translate it into English.

And the first question comes from David Lu with Summit Investments.

David Lu

Hi. Good evening. Good morning.

Hi, David. Good morning.

You said you are looking for potential asset acquisition; can you elaborate on that what kind of asset you are interested or looking at to acquire?

Well, the company is looking for potential acquisitions in the related business with separate cost.

I see. And maybe one of the area like online streaming, in the U.S, there is -- the biggest player is Netflix and also Disney, they also started their own online streaming and Amazon also has the online streaming service. Since you guys are already in the TV business and half of the cloud platform infrastructure set up. So, have you thinking about or maybe potentially getting to the online streaming like that you can get some contents like movies, things like that then market it to your customers like Netflix business model?

Well, because the company is now currently focused on the separate cloud business. So, the company and our Board of Directors in the process of reviewing the potential opportunities to acquire the operating business to further diversify our current operations. But, your suggestions will be well considered and I will report to the management and the Board of Directors to see whether the potential online streaming technologies that will be helpful for the separate cloud business. Thanks.

Okay. And net question is how many shares of understanding -- outstanding shares they have now, total shares outstanding?

So, roughly our total outstanding shares will be suppose to be about 68 million shares outstanding.

I see. And so, 68 million roughly you have like almost, you have U.S.$27 million cash and so just a quick calculation you roughly you have like a U.S.$0.40 per share cash is that correct?

Yes.

Okay. Well, that’s great. And that’s higher than your current share price.

Yes.

Your cash value is more than the current stock price. That’s great. Yes, okay and no further questions. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Great. Thanks David.

As there are no questions at the present time, I would like to turn the conference back over to Nan Hao for any closing comments.

Once again thank you for all for joining us today. Please don't hesitate to contact us if you have any further questions. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to speaking with you in the coming quarters.

The conference now has concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation.

