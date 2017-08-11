AveXis' (AVXS) CEO Sean Nolan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AveXis Inc. (AVXS) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jim Goff - VP, IR

Sean Nolan - President and CEO

Suku Nagendran - SVP and Chief Medical Officer

Brian Kaspar - Chief Scientific Officer

Tom Dee - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Biren Amin - Jefferies

Steve Seedhouse - BMO Capital Markets

Gbola Amusa - Chardan Capital Markets

Martin Auster - UBS

Mohit Bansal - Citigroup

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo

David Leibowitz - Morgan Stanley

Vincent Chen - Bernstein Research

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the AveXis Conference Call to discuss Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results as well as the recent Corporate Highlights and Upcoming Milestones. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Jim Goff, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jim Goff

Thank you, Operator. Hello everyone and welcome. With us today are Sean Nolan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Dee, our Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Suku Nagendran, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Brian Kaspar, our Chief Scientific Officer will be available for questions. This conference call is being recorded. To access the playback, please go to the investors and media section of the AveXis Web site at avexis.com.

I would like to remind callers that the information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. I caution listeners that the Company’s management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in today’s press release and the Company’s SEC filings.

The content of this conference call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, August 10, 2017. AveXis undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call, except as required by law. This afternoon we issued a press release detailing the content of today’s call. A copy can be found within the Investors and Media section at AveXis.com. We’ll begin with prepared comments from our team, and then we will open the call for your questions.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to AveXis President and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Nolan. Sean?

Sean Nolan

Thank you, Jim. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. It's been another eventful quarter for AveXis with important progress made across multiple fronts. First, we announced alignment with FDA regarding the process for producing the intended commercial scale GMP-derived gene therapy product, following the receipt of minutes from the Type B Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls meeting.

This alignment includes support for the proposed commercial manufacturing process, the proposed analytical methods and corresponding qualification and validation plans, inclusive of key release assays such as potency, purity and identity, and the proposed comparability protocol, which helps assess how similar the product derived from the GMP process is to the original product used in the Phase 1 trial of AVXS-101 in patients with SMA Type 1.

As a reminder, the FDA requested that we complete the implementation of our potency assay qualification plan, prior to initiating upcoming clinical studies. This assay utilizes the Delta 7 mouse model, which has been used historically to assess AVXS-101 potency, but now incorporates additional elements to make it acceptable to global regulatory authorities. We are pleased with the progress made thus far and expect to have the data ready to submit to the FDA this month as planned.

FDA is aligned with our proposed comparability protocol to assess the similarity of key characteristics of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital product, used in the Phase 1 SMA Type 1 study, with the product derived from our new GMP manufacturing process. Data from this comparability work is ongoing and will include the above-mentioned potency qualification data, along with the full Phase 1 clinical data that will be reviewed and discussed during the end-of-Phase 1 meeting.

Continuing on the regulatory front, we held a comprehensive program review at EMA in May, considered a prime kickoff meeting. This was to provide an overview of our program to the recently assigned committee on advanced therapies rapporteur as well as representatives from the committee on orphan medicinal products, the pediatric committee and the scientific advice office.

The objective of the meeting was to initiate interaction between us and the EMA prime team to facilitate the development of the AVXS-101 as it is a prime designated product. The attendees from the EMA were encouraged by our progress to date and recommended that we seek specific scientific advice on our new manufacturing process and the approach to comparability and to discuss the potential for conditional approval.

This meeting will effectively align EMA and FDA relative to comprehensive program data to date inclusive of both clinical and manufacturing data. We plan on conducting that meeting in the fourth quarter of this year.

Next we announced that we entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with REGENXBIO to develop and commercialize gene therapy treatments using REGENXBIO's NAV AAV9 vector to treat Rett syndrome and a genetic form of ALS caused by mutations in the SOD1 gene.

Building on our expertise and the success we've seen to date with the use of REGENXBIO's NAV AAV9 vector and our SMA clinical trials, this license agreement reflects progress on executing our corporate strategy and our vision of becoming a leader in the treatment of rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. While we remain intensely focused on the development and commercialization of AVXS-101 for the treatment of SMA, we're excited about the potential for gene therapy to address the needs of patients with Rett and ALS, two devastating diseases for which there are no cures and insufficient existing treatment.

Additionally, Dr. Jerry Mendell presented results from the close out of the Phase 1 study of AVXS-101 and SMA Type 1, during the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, including video evidence of children achieving motor milestones. These data suggest that one-time infusion of AVXS-101 appears to be generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile, and indicate the potential for a clinically transformative effect on event free survival, a clinically relevant decrease in the need for pulmonary and nutritional support, and rapid and sustained increases in motor function as well as the achievement of motor -- major motor milestones never seen in the natural history of SMA Type I.

Lastly we raised $269.7 million in a public offering of our common stock, which we intend to use in addition to existing cash and cash equivalents to fund research and manufacturing activities. Planned clinical trials of AVXS-101 and SMA, preclinical and Phase 1 trials and Rett syndrome ALS, and for general corporate purposes on working capital.

I will now turn the call over to Tom Dee to provide the financial update for the quarter.

Tom Dee

Thank you, Sean. As of June 30, 2017, AveXis had $417.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. Research and development expenses were $45.2 million for the second quarter of 2017, which included $3.7 million of noncash stock-based compensation compared to $10.4 million for the same period in 2016, which included $1.3 million of noncash stock-based compensation. This is an increase in the total R&D expenses of $34.8 million year-over-year.

The increase was primarily attributable to product manufacturing expenses and associated accelerated spending, including increased headcount in the company's product manufacturing facility, as well as expenses related to the conclusion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of AVXS-101 in SMA Type 1. Licensing fees related to the company's planned new programs in Rett syndrome and genetic ALS, had an increase in non-stock-based compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses were $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2017, which included $4.5 million of noncash stock-based compensation compared to $5.4 million for the same period in 2016 which included $2.6 million of noncash stock-based compensation, an increase of $7.8 million.

The increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and personnel related costs, legal, professional and consulting fees, and other administrative costs driven by increased headcount across all G&A functions to support the company's overall growth and non-stock-based compensation expense.

Our net loss was $58 million or $2.07 per share for the second quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss of $15.7 million or $0.68 per share for the second quarter of 2016. Looking forward, it's important to note, approximately 20% of the second quarter spending was for upfront license fees and other expenses we don't expect to be repeated.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Sean.

Sean Nolan

Thanks, Tom. Before we open the call up for Q&A, I'd like to remind everyone briefly of our upcoming milestones. We are on track to submit the potency data requested by the agency this month. And pending agreement from the FDA that the potency assay data are sufficient, we plan to move quickly to initiate a pivotal trial of AVXS-101 in SMA Type 1 and a Phase 1/2a trial in SMA Type 2 via intrathecal delivery. Both of these trials would occur in the United States.

We will provide an update once we received FDA agreement that these data are sufficient to initiate the studies, which we expect to occur in the third quarter. We will also provide design details for these studies at that time. We expect to initiate a pivotal trial in the EU in the second half of 2017 using IV delivery of AVXS-101 and patients with SMA Type 1.

We intend to provide more details on the Rett and ALS programs later in the second half of 2017. And finally, we look forward to conducting an end of Phase 1 meeting with the FDA, which will further inform the regulatory pathway options for AVXS-101 and to provide -- and to providing an update on that discussion in Q4 of this year once the official minutes are available.

I will now open the call to your questions. Operator, please poll for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now open-up the lines for the question-and-answer portion of the call. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Biren Amin from Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Biren Amin

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. On the Delta mouse model, how many samples do you need to pass and what’s the duration of follow-up that you need to have before you can file the data with FDA?

Sean Nolan

Sure, Biren. What I'd like to do is ask Brian Kaspar to please take that question.

Brian Kaspar

Great. Thank you, Biren. We haven't guided to the exact number of different samples or different concentrations of AVXS-101 GMP are tested in the Delta seven mouse model. What I can say, however, is that there are multiple doses that are tested with a cohort of animals that allow us to perform statistics within the group and we are exceeding this in a number of times where we can evaluate linearity as well as parallelism between the studies. So Again, there are multiple solutions of the virus that would extend survival of the Delta seven mouse model. I will just remind you that this mouse model is a very reliable mouse model that dies at 15 plus or minus one or two days is the median lifespan. AveXis in previous studies have evaluated doses that would extend the survival approximately one week with defined doses of AVXS-101 that doubles the lifespan of the animals and we have other doses that extend the animals to where it appears that we’ve rescued the lifespan of these animals. We are indeed in these bio potency assays testing of multiple doses including the proposed therapeutic doses that rescued the animals and we are providing all of this data including some longer-term data that has been collected to the agency in our submission when we submit. Hopefully that gives you a little more clarity, Biren about the way that we’re approaching this potency assay and we've been making significant progress.

Biren Amin

Yes. That helps, Brian. Maybe just a follow-up on that. Will you need to prove to the FDA that you can rescue the animal models or is a doubling of survival sufficient to proceed forward?

Brian Kaspar

So, another excellent question. Let me just state that we do have some long-term studies that have been collected that gives us confidence that AVXS-101 when given the proposed therapeutic dose can extend survival, and we will provide the longest term data that we have on the subset of experiments and these are multiple experiments including many animals, that will be provided to the agency. Regarding release criteria, animals have to reach immediate lifespan to develop a potency release assay and those as you can imagine would be doubling of the lifespan would be approximately 30 days of age. So early on, this is going to be a collection of animals that are longer lived as well as animals that have received a lower dosage in which we have, for example, double the lifespan of the animal, animals which would be approximately 30 days in that case.

Sean Nolan

Biren, just -- this is Sean. Just to further interject on this one. I think what you’re getting at is do we have to demonstrate to the FDA that the mice have lived 250 days as Brian's data has indicated in the past? And the answer to that is, that’s not the expectation that the FDA has. We were not given specific guidance on how long, what is the specific duration that these mice have to live and what’s -- specifically sufficient. So there is a level of subjectivity to it. What we can say is that in the decades that Brian's been utilizing this model. Number one, it's important to find the dose that doubles the lifespan of the mouse, which is about a 30 days, which obviously you get a lot of experience on that. And what Brian has found that once you get to about 40, 45 days of survival, he will refer to the mice getting on a plateau and that plateau runs out over time and essentially rescues them out. So, with the initial data that we're submitting what Brian was stating is that we are probably being more conservative where we started the studies as soon as we could after the CMC meeting. So we’re giving them a very significant amount of data from a duration standpoint, and that we would expect assuming they agreed that things look good as time goes on with releasing different batches, the time period that we get to is shorter and in the [indiscernible] call it 30 to the 45 day range. So just want to give you that perspective, there is no perspective on our part that we are going to have to show 200 plus days of data, just to be really clear about that.

Biren Amin

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Sean Nolan

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ian Somaiya from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Steve Seedhouse

Yes, hi. Its Steve on for Ian actually. Wanted to ask about the Phase 1 data set, specifically just revisiting the two children that could crawl, stand and walk independently. As we think about the standing or walking milestones, I guess, you would expect those at about 12 months or 12 and 15 months using at least [indiscernible] scoring system. So just wonder if you could talk about the ages of children or if there is any plan to sort of share more data on those milestones, in particular given you had medium follow-up of 20 months at the last date of cut off.

Sean Nolan

Yes. I would ask Suku to please take that question. And one thing. I would comment on is just to remind everybody that the benchmark for these kids is that they can't sit, they can't walk, essentially at point they’re going to do anything. So the -- the denominator on any milestone for these children is essentially a zero. So again these kids were symptomatic and so the reason I’m saying that is we shouldn’t be benchmarking to normal developmental time, and so we're the estate what we've got a prenatal screening in the children are our effectively be treated before symptomatic. So I just wanted to say that at the onset depend, Suku would you please more directly answer the question.

Suku Nagendran

Yes, sure. So, Ian, you ask another important question from a clinical observation standpoint. And as you pointed out, you have timelines for normal development of children. And what I can tell you is the specific -- to those two children who have responded very well to AVXS-101, their milestone sitting unassisted the ability to stand and also the ability to walk, were all hit pretty close to what I would consider normal developmental milestone. And as Sean pointed out, these children were symptomatic very early in their lifespan after birth, and we’ve the things documented in our clinical data set. As far as the exactly specific age at which they met milestone such as standing and walking, we haven't officially disclosed that yet, but I think over time we will -- we do plan to disclose some of that data at specific Medical Meetings.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. Very helpful. And thinking about R&D, obviously this quarter, so it looks like a S6 million license fee to REGENX, and about $1.5 million incremental more stock-based comp to the R&D line. So, if we think about a $37 million to $38 million run rate, then from here backing those out, is that what we’re looking at, obviously that’s a bit of Jump over 1Q? And then I guess conversely the $8 million to $9 million CapEx, should we expecting that the come down considerably in 3Q, given the planned construction is done.

Sean Nolan

Yes, I would ask Tom Dee to please take that question.

Tom Dee

Yes, thank you. Your assessment is the accurate we have not to date provided any guidance on P&L and cash burn. But as you do know, there was a significant amount of expenses, including capital expenses that we do not expect to recur. We are nearing completion of the capital expenditures relative to our manufacturing facility. So those will, should be expected to the come down. And we are starting to normalize the burn rate over the next quarters, which allows us to actually be funded into 2020.

Steve Seedhouse

Okay. Helpful. If I could squeeze one more quick question on ALS. So some of the research shows the social research shows that SLB 1 mutation actually in astrocytes, sort of drives to motar neuron degeneration in a trans fashion implied you need to deliver AAA to the astrocyte. So I guess, it looks like AAV9 does that efficiently in adult astrocytes at least? And I was wondering, if you could just sort of comment on this dynamic and the science there and using AAV9 in that disease, if we are thinking about this correctly?

Sean Nolan

Sure. Brian, would you please take that question?

Brian Kaspar

Yes, Steve. It's an excellent question. And exactly as you just were talking about ALS is a non-cell autonomous disease meaning that there are motor neurons that are affected but there are also other cell types involved in disease progression. And exactly as you said astrocytes have been implicated in disease progression. We’ve studied AAV9 extensively in multiple species including the mouse model of the disease where we have extremely strong preclinical and efficacy as well as proof-of-concept in dose ranging studies where we’ve extended survival. Some of this work, not all of this work has been published in peer-reviewed manuscripts. More to come from this research. We’ve studied the ability for AAV9 delivered by an intrathecal route of administration, again a one-time delivery into the CSF and have evaluate the ability to reduce SOD1 not only in motor neurons where we’ve been extremely efficient at reducing motor neuron SOD1 levels by up to 80% plus. When we have looked at non-neural pill, so cells that are not motor neurons within the spinal cord, we’ve significantly shown reduction of SOD1, which indicates that AAV9 has the ability to get into other non-neuronal cells again following the CSF delivery route. So we are extremely pleased with the ability for AAV9 to target multiple cell types that are involved in ALS disease onset as well as disease progressions, including astrocytes quite efficiently.

Steve Seedhouse

Very helpful. Thank you very much.

Sean Nolan

Thank you.

Brian Kaspar

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Gbola Amusa from Chardan. Your line is now open.

Gbola Amusa

Hi. Thanks for taking my call. I had a competitor question. On the 25 July, I think Biogen stated on its call that up to 60% of the Type 2 SMA population has already undergone some type of spinal surgery with great challenges from them in intrathecal administration of SPINRAZA. So my question is given that comment, first of all, is your strategy in SMA Type 2 patients who undergone spinal surgeries to use the existing IV form of AVXS-101 or would it be to use an intrathecal approach still, just given lower injection burden than SPINRAZA? Then secondly is your intrathecal approach just as an update for Type 2 is a morbid defensive strategy, for example, despair doses in manufacturing or for example to limit any systemic toxicities, if any ever emerge? Or do you feel it's more of an offensive strategy that can maybe get you better efficacy still? Thanks.

Sean Nolan

Yes, I would like Suku to please take those questions?

Suku Nagendran

Sure. Thanks, Sean. Gbola thanks for those questions. Those are two very interesting questions, because they have a broad strategic clinical impact on how we make decisions on treating patients in the future. So let me answer the second question first. So, other than SMA Type 1, if you look at the SMA Type 2, 3, and 4, what you find is that these children obviously are older, they have more copies of SMN2 and therefore present with the disease much later or later in life compared to SMA Type 1. Furthermore, it is understood that in SMA Type 2, 3, and 4, these children usually do not have systemic features of disease. So the way we designed our program is that we felt using the intrathecal approach and a one-time intrathecal approach will help us target the central nervous system by giving AVXS-101 directly into the cerebrospinal fluid and therefore optimizing targeting of the motor neuron such that we can get maximal efficacy. And we are quite confident based off the preclinical translation to clinic seen in the IV model we will see a similar preclinical to clinical translation in the intrathecal models as well. Now to answer your first question, it is well known that most -- almost all patients who have SMA Type 2 and 3, will eventually develop scoliosis and contractures. And furthermore usually these children do have either spinal fusion surgeries usually between the ages of 10 to 12 and many of them will get rugs or growing rugs placed before that. Therefore when you have all these procedures and coupled with scoliosis or contractures, what happens is it becomes very challenging it's a academic centers, or at community centers to do repeat lumbar punctures because these patients cannot curve their spine on a bed, and their approach is directly into the CSF becomes quite challenging, especially if you have to do them repeatedly. And many a time, at academic centers and elsewhere you need suites for anesthesia, you need back up support, you need interventional radiology which again logistically I think makes repeat lumbar punctures to infuse any medication becomes challenging. So having said so, I think our approach using a one-time intrathecal approach to treat SMA Type 2, 3, and otherwise any other sub type, I think its most appropriate and will allow us to optimize the clinical care for these patients.

Gbola Amusa

Great. Thanks. That’s helpful.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Martin Auster from UBS. Your line is now open.

Martin Auster

Thanks, guys. Congratulations on the nice progress in the quarter. I had a regulatory question maybe for Sean. In the past you have outlined scenarios for the end of Phase 1 FDA meeting upcoming. Just wanted to check into see if there are any evolved thoughts on that? And then also for the, maybe the Q4, are the same kind of range of outcomes likely exiting that meeting as well? Thanks.

Sean Nolan

Marty, sure. It really the scenarios have stayed very consistent. There has been nothing new to change our view or add to or delete any of those scenarios. So very happy to quickly outline what those are. I think what's in the overall, on the sales side models right now is consistent with what we have always guided to is that we would do a confirmatory trial and then seek approval and that would occur in about the 2020 timeframe. And we have always shared with our investors that we would do everything we can to as safely and as quickly as we could move the product through the regulatory process and working in concert and taking advice and direction from the agency as appropriate along the way. And so, given the fact that FDA and EMA, first of all, given granted breakthrough designation and prime designation, respectively, is an encouraging step to the overall program, because those are rarely given. Number two, both of the regulatory agencies have also agreed that the pivotal -- the next, call it confirmatory trials for SMA Type 1 would be a single arm utilizing natural history as the control with relatively few patients, 15 or so, 15 or 20 in the U.S and approximately 30 in EU. So it's great consistency there. And they have each asked us to seek discussion with them to talk about accelerated approval or conditional approval. So if you think about those options, we see that there is essentially two shots on goal with accelerated approval. The first would be that the combination of the initial clinical data generated with the NCH derived products and the comparability data, the analytical comparability demonstration between the NCH product and our GMP product will be sufficient for accelerated approval. The alternatives accelerated scenario is that the FDA or the EMA make a request that some setup patients be dosed for some period of time to demonstrate initial efficacy and safety. Now it's also a potential scenario. And to be clear that none of those scenarios we’ve had discussions with specifically either agency at this point, we plan to have that discussion with FDA at the end of phase meeting and we will provide an update on that once we have the official minutes from that meeting. In Europe, they have asked for us to do a scientific advice meeting on manufacturing and quality, which will actually get them, if you will, caught up toward the FDA is from seeing all the data. So if you think about it we are going to be submitting the comparability data and the interface package to the FDA, that's the same data that we would share obviously with EMA. So both groups will be essentially on the same path. So long story there, short is we are on the same track that we’ve been communicating. We look forward to having productive discussions with both agencies and we will certainly provide an update once we have the official minutes and scientific written return advice from those two regulatory bodies.

Martin Auster

Thanks, Sean. But do you think that's more likely the not that you're going to see the approval tracks do pretty parallel between the two or did you view these Europe and the FDA process completely in isolation at this point?

Sean Nolan

I think what's very consistent is how they are both giving us feedback and direction, meaning the fact that they are guiding us to have a conversation about accelerated approval or conditional approval is consistent. The fact that they granted the single arm is consistent. So, there are differences in just how they administratively approach, accelerated versus conditional. So it's a little bit difficult to get further in the leads on that right now Marty. I think it's something that we can provide more color on later in the fourth quarter once we have the official correspondence from each of those entities. I'll just say in closing that we are certainly encouraged by the consistency of the feedback from both of those agencies.

Martin Auster

Okay. That's encouraging. Thanks for taking the question.

Sean Nolan

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mohit Bansal from Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Mohit Bansal

Great. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the progress. I have a quick question on especially given that you mentioned that the -- like on fourth quarter -- or in fourth quarter when you meet the FDA you will talk about a design of the confirmatory trial. So in your discussion -- recent discussion with FDA and especially given that Biogen is on the market, do you think there is a scenario where you may have to do a comparative trial for as confirmatory trial just as a non-inferiority trial versus SPINRAZA? Is it at all possible? Thank you.

Sean Nolan

We do not -- Mohit, we do not see that as a possibility. We have had pretty consistent discussions with the FDA as well as the EMA for that matter. I can tell you from FDA perspective we’ve submitted our protocols both for the Type 1 trials as well as the Type 2 trial, we’ve gotten feedback from them and there is no deviation from our communicated plans previously and we're going forward with the single arm trials. So we don't -- we do not see that at all as a -- what you're suggesting as a possibility.

Mohit Bansal

Got it. If I may squeeze one more. So, in terms of capacity if we -- if EMA or FDA ask you to do -- ask you to file for conditional approval, how do you think about having capacity in 2018 timeframe? Do you think you will be able to cater to the market at that point?

Sean Nolan

Well, our view all along has been that we would not seek approval unless we have the ability to supply the demand that we anticipate in any of the markets. And so, while we are working with the agencies and certainly thinking through the accelerated and conditional paths, from our planning perspective, given the capacity that we have at our AveXis facility, we remain confident that we have the ability to supply both the initial demand at approval, assuming we do get approval and recognize that that will grow over the course of time as additional data is generated to support reimbursement in those markets that we will have that demand addressed from a supply perspective.

Mohit Bansal

Got it. Very helpful. Thank you very much.

Sean Nolan

Thanks, Mohit.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is now open.

Yanan Zhu

Hi. Thank you for taking the question. This is Yanan in for Jim. So first question just trying to see if -- we get this correctly about the timing. So in August when you submit the comparability assay to the FDA, what's required is just the assay itself. The actual comparability doesn't have to be established at that time. And then at the end of Phase 1 meeting, in the fourth quarter, that's when you plan to present data that demonstrates the actual comparability to the FDA. Is that the right way to think about the timing of these events?

Sean Nolan

Yes. So at the CMC meeting we had in May, we shared with the FDA what the analytical assays and the associated methods look like. And what we were seeking was their approval that we had the appropriate methods. And they said, yes. So to your point, when we talk specifically about the comparability protocol, we shared with them in May here is all the elements in the protocol that we plan to demonstrate to you that we can -- so let me take a step back, in the comparability protocol, it's a list of product characteristics and how we're going to measure those characteristics. We saw their approval, but we were doing it in a comprehensive manner that we were capturing the right characteristics and that we were doing it with an appropriate methodology. They have already agreed to the -- to yes, that is correct. So now you're right. The next step is, in the briefing document that we submit for the end of Phase meeting that we will discuss at the end of Phase meeting in the fourth quarter has the actual data in it that we will illustrate the product characteristics from the NCH product and the product characteristics from the GMP product, derived from the methods that they have already approved. Does that make sense?

Yanan Zhu

Right. Yes, yes. That's, yes. That makes all the sense. Thanks. And the second question is on the issue of prepositioning anti-AAV9 antibody and whether that could be something that limits the population for the intrathecal delivery Type 2. I know its intrathecal or maybe, you don't have to worry about preexisting antibodies that circulates in a body, but what's your take on whether the patient population will have a exclusion criteria on pre-existing antibody?

Sean Nolan

I would ask Suku to take that question and, if you like, we can also send you an abstract that was presented at AAN that specifically addresses that. So, Suku, would you please take that?

Suku Nagendran

Yes. Thanks, Sean. So we have looked at this topic actually very carefully and what I can tell you is that being seropositive AAV9 in the pediatric population under the age of 10, incredibly rare. And if you’re positive in general, your ratios tend to be 1:20 or less. And if you look across the globe, what you see is an increase in seropositivity actually increasing above the age of 40 and it tends to be a little more common in women than in men, especially in parts of the world like Japan. So at this point in time, based on our direct clinical experience with the trial we recently closed out, as well as what we have seen from epidemiology of AAV9 seropositivity we're not concerned that AAV9 itself will be an issue when it comes to dosing these children intravenously or intrathecally.

Yanan Zhu

Great. That's very helpful. And lastly, if I may ask about -- given that SPINRAZA is on the market and perhaps there will be people who want to use both the gene therapy and SPINRAZA, is there a possibility for some kind of a drug-drug interaction study to clarify those any potential issues with those kind of risks?

Suku Nagendran

Yes, so that’s an important question that you raised, and let me give you some of the background from a clinical aspect though. When you look at our AVXS-101 dataset, I think we have transformative clinical impact in the patient studied with the proposed therapeutic dose, and when you think that through I see AVXS-101 being the primary therapy for all subtypes of SMA given that it addresses the root cause of the disease. But as you point out in the prevalent population if they have already received SPINRAZA or [indiscernible] clinically I look at that as an opportunity or SPINRAZA as a bridging therapy which basically enables these patients to be more accessible to be hopefully transferred over to AVXS-101. There may be some patients or some small cohorts within the subtypes of a SMA who may be benefited by a combination therapy of SPINRAZA and AVXS-101, but I think that needs to be studied further in an appropriate clinical trial.

Yanan Zhu

Got it. Got it. Thank you very much.

Sean Nolan

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of David Leibowitz from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

David Leibowitz

Thank you for taking my question. With the push for early diagnosis, I was curious how definitively is an early diagnosis between SMA1 and SMA2 within the first couple of months of life?

Sean Nolan

I will ask Suku to take it. It is going to be a combination of a clinical presentation as well as genotyping, but Suku?

Suku Nagendran

Yes. Thanks, Sean. So, again you hit on another important clinical question that we all are trying to address. But I think if you look at the literature it's very clear that there is enough experience now both in the commercial landscape when it comes to diagnostics as well as very specific academic centers that the identification of [indiscernible] occasional point mutations and SMA2 copy number, itself before clinical symptoms occur can be quite predictive of the SMA subtypes. So for example, if a child has the [indiscernible] in the SMA1 gene and two copies of SMA2, that is a 97% probability that child has SMA Type 1. And if that child actually have three copies of SMA2, that 85% probability that the child has SMA Type 2 and if the child has four copies of SMA2, then the probability is around 85% again for having SMA Type 3. So this sets the stage I think for newborn screening and in pre-symptomatic kids for a therapy like AVXS-101 which addresses the root cause of the disease to be used immediately as soon as we know that this patient is going to eventually develop some subtype of SMA. Now if you couple that with early clinical features, I would say you have the same clinical scenario where you can easily identify these patients and treat them with AVXS-101 such that exist the root cause of the disease.

David Leibowitz

With patients that could be SMA1 upfront, but you're not a 100% certain, given the -- how far the, I guess, how quickly they decline in status -- what would a physician do? I mean, what -- how would the labeling down the line potentially address such a scenario, because they certainly wouldn't want to delay?

Suku Nagendran

Yes. So, let me answer that from a clinicians point of view. As soon as a clinician who is treating SMA knows this patient has SMA Type 1, I think they will immediately intervene. And if AVXS-101 is approved and is in the marketplace, I think AVXS-101 will be used as soon as possible to treat SMA Type 1. As far as the label goes, we haven't really discussed or disclosed what the eventual label would look like, but I think once we have broader discussions with the regulators in the context of whether its accelerated approval or conditional approval, at that point in time we'll be ready to discuss whether it's a broader level or not.

David Leibowitz

Thanks for taking my questions.

Sean Nolan

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Vincent Chen from Bernstein. Your line is now open.

Vincent Chen

Great. Thank you very much for taking the questions and congratulations. Couple of questions on manufacturing. So the first is, in some of our discussions with manufacturing experts, they have noted gene therapy manufacturing is often much more variable than traditional drug manufacturing. What's your sense for how stringent are your internal tolerance is for variation and what have you done to really narrow that variation? And then, I guess, on how much variation you typically see within repeated measure with a single batch between runs of the same process and between the initial research scale process and the commercial scale? And then, I guess, on a corollary, has the FDA provided clear guidance on the stringency of their tolerances and what they're expecting?

Sean Nolan

I think it's fair to say that with gene therapy manufacturing there is certainly differences from manufacturing one product to another product. So it's really difficult to speak broadly about things. I would say that relative to our products and our process with the assays that we’ve developed I would say without -- and I can't really get into too much detail, I’m not trying to be evasive, but a lot of this from our perspective when you’re talking about manufacturing its quite proprietary. I will just say that we are pleased and encouraged by the level of, let's call it how tight we are with our variabilities, we feel good about that. I would say that we have taken a very disciplined approach to how we are going to methodologically assess this and we put in place the highest possible quality standards for ourselves, because we believe that it's really important, so that particularly when you're talking about potentially accelerated approval scenarios that you demonstrate to the FDA to the best of your ability that your process is producible, it's reliable, it's predictable and it's consistent. So I can just say at this point at a high-level we are all encouraged by what we are seeing, but obviously we need to sit down with the FDA and walk that through. And I will give you an example, it's a hypothetical but I think it's a fair one, to talk about just differences and how different products could be perceived, with us, we are -- a significant amount of virus to these children. and so from our perspective we have always felt that it's critically important that we really have a clear understanding in a very tight parameter around empty the full capsid ratio. And I am pleased to report that based on everything we have seen with our GMP process, we have very consistent from batch to batch numbers with empty to full. We have set a standard for ourselves that anything that the NCH product, once we have to meet or beat that, and we feel encouraged by where we are at this point in time. Now if you had a product that you're giving significantly less off, you may be more tolerant of a higher empty to full ratio than we would be or the FDA maybe for one that’s used broadly systematically versus one that’s used in a much lesser kind of a dose. So that’s just an example of the differences. But what I can say from our perspective we are pleased with what we are seeing with our process and feel that we got the appropriate controls in place. Of course, we have to have the final meeting with the FDA to make sure they feel similarly, but what where we sit right now we are encouraged by the dataset that we have to sit down and discuss with the agency.

Vincent Chen

I see. Okay. And also on, if I can, on manufacturing, you previously mentioned having enough capacity is to meet demand. Can you just clarify a little bit, when you speak of demand, are you thinking of incidence or its incidence in a sizeable portion of the prevalence and is that Type 1 or is that all Type 1 and 2s?

Sean Nolan

Yes, so the way we are thinking of it is likely [technical difficulty]. I think if you reference what happened with Biogen, they received a broad level, right for the treatment of SMA. And that was based on pivotal data for Type 1 kids and some early work open-label data, safety data in other patient populations. And so, what basically that it left it up to the payers to what they were going to [technical difficulty]. And initially the payers covered the Type 1 patients, because that's where the substantial evidence was and once Biogen had more complete data, it's our understanding based on what they have communicated that open things up for the Type 2 and the Type 3 kids. So from our perspective, if that's kind of a consideration on what actually happened, we would initially see patients being reimbursed for Type 1, because that's where our initial dataset is supportive and we would argue complete, we are planning to initiate the Type 2 trial and when that's complete we believe that the combination of the safety data generated and efficacy data could potentially allow for reimbursement, so that those populations would follow once we have the data available to support that reimbursement. So what I'm saying is that over the course of time your patient population will expand based on the data and that the manufacturing capacity that we have will continue to expand and be able to support the demand from those patient populations.

Vincent Chen

I see. That's very helpful. And then if I can just wedge in last quick one. In the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial has it been -- have there been any events since we last discussed this? I recall there were some patients who were discharged on BiPAP and -- but on decreasing levels of BiPAP, but -- are they all off of respiratory support at this point?

Sean Nolan

You know, we're not giving a clinical update at this call. What we have been thinking about is what would be a natural time for us to give an additional clinical update. Keep in mind that the official efficacy analysis was completed in January. The children stay in the study for 24 months post dose and they go in for at this point quarterly checkups rather than monthly. So for us we felt that maybe -- and so again, this is a consideration we have right now. It may be appropriate to do a clinical update once we have all the kids through a 20 months and that would be something we would likely present at a scientific conference later this year. What I can also tell you to give a little bit more color is we always told all of our investors and analysts that we would not disclose an event unless we were giving a quarterly update, and we would stay true to that. The fact that we are not talking about any events, I leave that up to you to determine how we see things right now based on the information that's available to us.

Vincent Chen

Thank you very much. Congrats again and thank you for taking the questions.

Sean Nolan

You're welcome. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now concludes the Q&A portion of the call. Please email Jim at jgoff@avexis.com if you have any questions from today’s discussion. This concludes today’s AveXis conference call. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.