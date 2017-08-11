Stick With The Foot Locker Rally

About two weeks ago, we said it was time to start buying beaten up athletic retailer Foot Locker (FL). Concerns related to Amazon (AMZN) encroachment appeared overdone. We pointed out that while the underlying growth narrative was little changed since May, the stock had fallen more than 35%, creating a favorable disparity between between the fundamentals and the stock price. We are sticking with our bullish sentiment on FL stock, and still see considerable upside.

Firstly, we are happy to see that the bull train has welcomed more riders since we started buying. Barclays released a bullish note at the end of July. The firm drew a favorable comparison to fellow retailer Best Buy (BBY), which has likewise navigated through the Amazon (AMZN) carnage. About a week later, Morgan Stanley also released a bullish note, saying that Foot Locker is positioned to retain its market share against Amazon encroachment. Most recently, Wedbush issued a bullish note on FL stock after speaking with Nike (NKE). Analysts at Wedbush said that Foot Locker will remain a critical and highly favored component of Nike's direct selling strategy.

Secondly, we are also happy to see that buy-side sentiment appears to be turning around on FL stock. Since our first bullish note on FL stock on July 24, FL stock is up about 9% versus a 1% loss for the S&P 500. We believe this positive stock price movement coupled with bullish analyst sentiment is a signal that both sell-side and buy-side sentiment is gradually turning from bearish to bullish.

(Source: YCHARTS)

Thirdly, we think this sentiment shift will continue and that the market sentiment will only grow more bullish on FL. As we have pointed out before, Foot Locker's growth narrative hasn't really changed all that much over the past several months, and analysts are starting to understand that. Foot Locker and Amazon have very little overlap in terms of their audience reach. Shoe enthusiasts and premium footwear buyers don't go to Amazon.com to buy the latest and hottest footwear. They go to Foot Locker, because its the trusted name in the industry. Nike knows that, as do other athletic brands like Under Armour (UAA) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). Consequently, Foot Locker is little affected by all the noise going on in the rest of the retail world.

Fourthly, the stock remains dirt cheap, so the upside is astronomical. This is a stock that over the past 3 years has consistently traded above 13x trailing earnings. Indeed, for a majority of the past 3 years, FL stock traded north of 15x trailing earnings. It now trades at just 10x trailing earnings. That implies significant room for multiple expansion.

All in all, we continue to like FL stock here. The company will remain the go-to retailer for premium athletic footwear and apparel. The stock is priced as if that were going to suddenly and dramatically change, but its not. FL stock has significant upside, even after the mini-rally shares have staged over the past 3 weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, FL, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.