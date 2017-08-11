Why We Are Buying Snap

Snap (SNAP) just reported its Q2 results. In our view, the results weren't bad as the stock's 12% decline is showing. We believe that at $14 billion market cap, Snap is a bargain.

Snap's DAU increased 21% to 173 million. We believe that's impressive as this number should be higher than Twitter's (TWTR) DAUs. It's believed that Twitter's DAUs are 44% (give or take) of its MAUs. At 328 million MAUs, Twitter's DAUs stand at 144 million. So, Snap has 20% more DAUs than Twitter.

That's impressive considering that Snap is 5 and a half years younger than Twitter.

Snap generated ~$182 million in Q2 revenues. That's an increase of 20% sequentially. If we assume a similar rate for the next two quarters, Snap would generate $812 million this year. This means Snap is trading at 17x this year's estimated revenue. That's cheap considering the triple digit Y/Y growth rate the company is having.

Also, we believe that Snap would manage to bring its hosting costs down in the coming quarters as it would take advantage of its increasing scale. Building its own data centers can improve hosting costs significantly, but it's early for Snap to worry about its bottom line now.

Snap should focus on improving revenue per user and we believe that it will be successful in doing so. For instance, last week, WPP, the world's biggest ad buyer, reported that it will double the amount of money it spent on Snap to $200 million per year. This should be translated to higher Q3 revenues.

Last but not least, we believe that over the next few quarters Snap would stop burning money at a worrying rate (it burned $228 million in Q2) as its revenue per user increased more than 100% Y/Y and 16% sequentially, while its hosting cost per user increased just 1.6% sequentially. The current gap between ARPU and HCPU is standing at $0.44, while that gap was negative $0.025 last year. The wider the gap, the less cash Snap would burn.

The bottom line: After a 60% decline from its peak, we believe that Snap is a bargain. We also believe that the rewards outweigh the risks at current levels. As a result, we rate Snap as a "buy".