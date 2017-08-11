CBL & Associates - Second-Quarter Update

The payout ratio has increased eight percentage points to 54% - still reasonable to maintain the dividend.

Same store sales per square foot were down $9 to $373 and occupancy fell one percentage point (YoY) to 91.6%.

As many readers are aware, I am long the tier two mall space, specifically CBL & Associates (CBL), Washington Prime Group (WPG) and PREIT (PEI). Over the next few days, I will be summarizing these REITs' second-quarter results and market levels (and implications) of their publicly traded securities.

Today I will begin with CBL & Associates.

The highlights of CBL's earnings release are:

On a rolling 12-month basis, stabilized mall sales for the portfolio were $373 per square foot compared with $382 on a same-center basis.

New leases were signed at an average increase of 8.1%, while renewal leases were signed at an average of 3.5% lower than the expiring rent.

Portfolio same-center NOI declined 1.3% and same-center NOI for the mall portfolio declined 2.1%.

adjusted FFO per share was $0.50, including $0.03 per share of abandoned project expense as we wrote off pre-development costs for certain projects we are no longer pursuing.

CBL ended the quarter with total debt of $4.8 billion, a decline of $336 million from the prior year quarter and $260 million lower sequentially. Leverage clocked in at net debt-to-EBITDA of 6.5 times.

CBL is maintaining its adjusted FFO guidance in the range of $2.18 to $2.24 per diluted share and same-center NOI in the range of -2% to 0%. Guidance includes 75 to 125 basis points lower total portfolio occupancy as well as stabilized mall occupancy at year-end and G&A expense of $62 million to $64 million for the full year.

Sales per square foot were down, renewal rates were down, NOI (portfolio and malls) were down - where is the good news? Honestly, there isn't much good news except for the fact that there wasn't much bad news (that wasn't really expected). Debt is lower (due to asset sales) and the REIT has been making progress on pushing its debt out further.

From the call and SA transcript (for the Q&A - any emphasis mine)

As our results for this quarter indicate, 2017 is a year of challenges for CBL and for the retail real estate industry. That being said, there continues to be a huge disconnect between the magnitude of these challenges and the grossly exaggerated reports declaring the end of bricks and mortar retail. Claims that 25% of malls will be shuttered in the near future and nearly 9,000 stores will close this year are the product of poor research and sensationalism. We are not denying that the retail industry is changing but CBL, along with our peers, owns the highest quality retail properties in the best markets and locations. [Q&A color] They're feeling that they've got more negotiating power today because of that. And so they put out numbers, but typically they don't close the numbers that they put out. And when we're seeing across our portfolio is that the retailers that announced store closings ended up closing less than they initially announced. So I feel like, like I said that's really overblown and overstated and sensationalized, I don't know where Cushman & Wakefield comes out with 13,000, we don't see the 9,000. I mean all I can say is that it never ends up being what they announce and you can look I mean earlier in the year I think Macy's probably did about 75% of what they said. Payless, we had 56 stores in our portfolio, they're closing 4. Rue 21 have 48, they're closing 9. We have also made significant progress upgrading our portfolio through our active asset management discipline. During the second quarter, we wrapped up our stated disposition program with transactions executed on 19 malls at a value of more than $750 million, including this quarter’s sale of two tier three assets as well as the conveyance of Chesterfield Mall. We also recently entered into an agreement to sell our remaining 25% interest in River Ridge Mall to our JV partner. That transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. Going forward, we will actively review our portfolio for disposition opportunities as a source of capital to reinvest and as a means to optimize our portfolio. [Q&A color] So there were a few buyers out there as we've talked about before the buyer pool is not incredibly deep in this environment, but there are interested players out there that understand the markets and understand the types of assets. And we've been most successful in targeting local and regional buyers and finance that and other properties that are similar to that. Occupancy has been impacted by the retail trends Stephen referenced earlier. During the second quarter, it declined 100 basis points for the portfolio with the same-center mall pool declining 140 bps to 90.6%. Bankruptcy activity impacted mall occupancy by 240 basis points or 453,000-square feet. We are making good progress in back-filling these locations with roughly 45% of the space re-leased or in active negotiation.

The REIT has also announced an increase and extension of its unsecured term loan:

On July 28, 2017, CBL & Associates Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership"), the operating partnership of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (the "Company"), closed on an extension and modification of its $400 million unsecured term loan. The loan, which had an original maturity date in July 2018, was extended to July 2020 and has two one-year extension options (subject to continued compliance with the terms of the loan). The second extension option is at the lenders' sole discretion. The term loan was increased to $490 million through the original maturity date of July 30, 2018, after which it will be reduced to $300 million for the remainder of its term. The interest rate spread remains unchanged and bears interest at the London Interbank Offered Rate, as defined in the loan agreement ("LIBOR"), as set by the ICE Benchmark Administration, plus a spread of 105 to 200 basis points, based on the Company's credit ratings. The loan bears an interest rate of 150 basis points over LIBOR based on the Company's current credit ratings of BBB-, Baa3 and BBB-.

In July, the company reduced and extended another unsecured term loan:

The Company's $50 million unsecured term loan, which was due to mature in 2018, was also extended and modified in July 2017 to reduce the term loan to $45 million and extend the maturity date. The $45 million term loan has an initial maturity date of June 2021 and a one-year extension option, which is at the Company's option subject to continued compliance with the terms of the loan, for an extended maturity date of June 2022. The interest rate also increased from a variable rate of LIBOR plus 155 basis points to LIBOR plus 165 basis points.

Occupancy

Occupancy is down across the portfolio with the exception of community centers. What is beneficial is that the space that has been vacated is being re-tenanted with strong stores and food/entertainment venues. Among these are Breakout of escape rooms, iFLY, Dave and Busters, Bar Louie, Lucky 13 Pub, Bonefish Grill, Old Chicago and Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA).

Bond pricing

The following charts show the price and the yields of CBL's outstanding senior unsecured debt. Despite the continual pressure on the equity, the bonds have held in quite well and in no way signal distress.

Yield:

The CBL credit curve has flattened as the spread between the 2023s and the 2026s has narrowed to approximately 40 basis points. This is, in part, due to the fact that these are short dated bonds 6-9 years, trading at over 300 basis points above the ten-year Treasury [high yield spreads for investment grade bonds] and the curve isn't worth a significant amount between time periods.

Importantly, the bonds have financial covenants. The following is their second-quarter compliance:

CBL does have to reduce debt further in order to keep a cushion for its debt to total assets covenant.

Similar to the bonds, the preferred stock has held up well during the retail turmoil and has been having a decent run-up lately.

Prices:

Yields:

CBLpD trades near its widest point versus the CBLpE, while having only one more month of call protection:

A view of the CBL preferred versus other preferred stocks in the sector:

CBL preferred (especially the Series D) trades wide to all the sector peers.

Finally, the equity:

While the tier two REITs - CBL, PEI and WPG - trade at less than half the valuation of the tier one malls, CBL trades at one-third the valuation (less than 4x projected FFO).

Tier two (higher beta) malls are up solidly versus their tier one peers from their 52-week lows (also much lower than their highs, admittedly):

The following table shows the beating the sector has taken over the last year:

Finally, the equity slice of the capital structure.

One of the largest attractions to CBL's equity is the dividend yield on the shares:

CBL Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Rightfully, many investors are concerned about the REIT cutting its dividend. According to its most recent supplemental, while the payout ratio has increased (and should be expected to increase further), the REIT's dividend should be safe and remain in the mid-50% area:

The equity has gotten hammered over the last few years. Honestly, if you are reading this, you know that.

CBL data by YCharts

Bottom line: While times continue to be tough in the mall space (especially tier 2), I continue to believe that the REIT owned mall sector has been adapting to the change in habits of consumers and the reduction in store count. This change has manifested itself in these REITs adding dining, entertainment and personal fitness among other things. I continue to believe that brick and mortar is viable and that CBL & Associates will continue to be part of the retail landscape. While the REIT is not poised to grow in the near term, I believe it will strengthen its balance sheet and continue to offer investors a significant yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, WPG, PEI, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.