Plains All American: Buy On Weakness?

Plain All American (PAA) has struggled in the last few years, but the crude oil pipeline operator was supposed to witness a turnaround in 2017. Until the start of this year, it seemed like the master limited partnership was on track to start growing distributions again.

But now, it is becoming increasingly clear that this is going to be another tough year for the MLP. The management has recently given a gloomy forecast which, I think, has undercut its credibility. Although Plains All American’s units have tumbled to 52-week lows, I don’t think this is a buying opportunity.

Plains All American has struggled to grow earnings and distributable cash flows in the last few years. In 2016, the company’s adjusted EBITDA and implied DCF fell by 2% and 4.1% to $2.17 billion and $1.41 billion respectively. The MLP also found it difficult to generate enough DCF to cover distributions, which was evident from a weak (less than 100%) coverage ratio of 90% seen in 2016. The MLP was forced to slash distributions by 21.4% from $2.80 to $2.20 per unit, on an annualized basis, in 2016 in order to shore up its finances. The MLP also reorganized its operations by simplifying its business and eliminated incentive distributions rights related to its general partner Plains GP Holdings (PAGP).

These measures, Plains All American explained earlier this year, were expected to help the MLP in turning its business around. Back then, Plains All American predicted 9% growth in adjusted EBITDA, 13% growth in distributable cash flows and significant improvement in the coverage ratio to 115%. The MLP, I thought, seemed like it might start growing distributions again from 2017.

However, Plains All American’s performance in 2017 has been disappointing, to say the least. Instead of growing, the MLP’s adjusted EBITDA and implied DCF have fallen by 13% and 21.5% to $963 million and $592 million respectively in the first six months of 2017. Even though the MLP booked distribution of $1.10 per unit in the first half of 2017, down 21.4% from $1.40 per unit a year earlier, it found it even more difficult to cover the payouts with DCF. Plains All American’s coverage ratio for the first six months has fallen to 74% to 87% in the year-ago period. On top of this, due to the dip in earnings, the company’s financial health has worsened. The company’s leverage, measured in terms of long-term-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ((ttm basis)) ratio, has increased from 4.7x at the end of last year to 5.0x at the end of June. The MLP, it seems, is moving further away from its target of reducing the leverage to the range of 3.5x to 4.0x.

Plains All American has missed its own estimates, which were given less than six months ago, by a wide margin. I believe this will damage the management’s credibility and raises concerns about their ability to deliver on their promises. In addition to this, Plains All American’s management has also said that they mulling about aligning distributions with only that part of DCF that comes from fee-based businesses. Such a move could further reduce the MLP’s distributions by 18.2% to $1.80 per unit but could improve the coverage ratio to 110%. Although Plains All American hasn’t made any decision yet, I believe that with shrinking coverage and growing debt levels, it doesn’t seem like the MLP can sustain current distributions. A dividend cut seems likely.

I think the silver lining here, however, is that by aligning distributions closely with the fee-based businesses while moving away from the supply & logistics segment, Plains All American might actually put its distributions on a more sustainable footing. That’s because historically, the MLP’s fee-based segments – transportation and facilities businesses– have been a reliable source of earnings and distributable cash flows. The S&L segment, on the other hand, has been the key source of volatility, as shown in the image below. Plains All American’s earnings from the three segments have been volatile, but if we remove the profits associated with the S&L segment, then a better picture emerges.

In fact, a closer look at Plains All American’s performance in the first six months of 2017 also shows that its poor performance was largely due to the S&L segment. The two fee-based segments have posted an increase in adjusted EBITDA which was completely offset by the large drop in earnings at the S&L segment.

Earlier this year, when the company provided a preliminary guidance for 2017, it said that its earnings from the fee-based segments would grow by 10% in 2017. The actual growth in adjusted EBITDA in the first six months has clocked in at 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Even with reduced guidance, Plains All American expects to achieve double-digit growth in fee-based earnings this year. On the other hand, the actual adjusted EBITDA from the supply and logistics segment has plunged 90% from last year. The MLP’s updated guidance shows that it is expecting a 79% drop in S&L’s earnings for the full year.

Plains All American’s units have fallen almost 20% this week to $21.15 at the time of this writing, slightly above the 52-week lows of $20. I believe the management has damaged its reputation by overpromising and under-delivering and it may take some time before it regains investors’ confidence. The MLP’s units could decline further when it actually announces a distribution cut. Although this may benefit Plains All American in the long-run, it could also take Plains All American stock lower. I believe investors should stay on the sidelines, at least until there is more clarity on distributions.

