Great Canadian Gaming Corp's (GCGMF) CEO Rod Baker on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (OTCPK:GCGMF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017

Executives

Terrance Doyle - Chief Operating Officer

Rod Baker - President and CEO

Analysts

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

David Windish - Newton Management

David Hargreaves - Stifel.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Great Canadian Gaming Corporation Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Terrance Doyle. Please go ahead.

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Leonie. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Great Canadian Gaming Corporation's conference call to review the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Joining us on the call this afternoon is Rod Baker, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

I would like to remind investors that the latter portion of this call is reserved for analysts and investors. Any media-related inquiries should be directed towards Chuck Keeling, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations and Responsible Gaming; he can be really reached at 604-247-4197.

Before we begin, I must caution all listeners that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future.

These statements, which will be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, expect, or similar expressions, are based on information currently available to the Company. Investors should not place undue reliance upon these statements, which involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

These statements are made as of the date of this call, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information in this call is presented in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Except for adjusted EBITDA, which is non IFRS term that is defined in the company's MD&A.

I will now pass the call over to Rod for a review of Great Canadian's financial results for the quarter. He will then provide commentary on the Company's overall operations and strategic outlook. Rod?

Rod Baker

Thank you, Terrance. And good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin I want to thank everyone for joining us this afternoon. I am extremely excited to begin the conference call with the recent news of the award of the GTA Bundle. As the company announced on August 8, 2017 Ontario Gaming GTA Limited Partnership, a partnership in which Great Canadian holds a 49% interest, was selected as the successful proponent by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation to operate three gaming facilities in the Greater Toronto Area, OLG Slots at Woodbine, OLG Slots at Ajax Downs and Great Blue Heron Casino located in the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation.

These facilities have a combined total of over 4,000 slot machines, 60 table games and employ more than 2,200 staff and in 2016 generated gross gaming revenue of over $1 billion. This is a historic and significant opportunity for Great Canadian which will be discussed in further detail later in this call.

I am not going to comment our current results because despite having significant and exciting the GTA or any other opportunity is, we will also always continue to remain focused on our existing operations. I'll then talk about overall operations, the GTA Bundle in further detail and our strategic outlook.

I am pleased to report Great Canadian revenue have increased by 15% to $161 million for the second quarter of 2017, an increase of $20.5 million as compared to the corresponding period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% to $62.8 million for the second quarter. Shareholders net earnings of $26.7 million increased by 17% for the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the same period in a prior year.

Looking at the second quarter of 2017 compared to 2016, the increase in revenues reflects the contributions through Shorelines Casinos Belleville which open on January 11, 2017, as well as increased revenues at each of the company's property groups.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 40% during second quarter of 2017 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Its improvement was primarily due to the previously mentioned additional revenues from Ontario British Columbia and Atlantic properties, modestly offset by the decreases in other Vancouver area casinos and Great American casinos.

Shareholders net earnings for the second quarter of 2017 was $26.7 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 17% when compared to same period of 2016. Basic shareholders net earnings per common share of $0.43 in second quarter of 2017 increased by $0.06 when compared to 2016. Great Canadian continues to maintain a strong and flexible financial position. The company had $270.6 million of cash and cash equivalent at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Great Canadian has undertaken a number of efforts to reinvest in our facilities. I'd like to provide some inside on the progress of current projects in our existing properties. Renovation at View Royal casino and Victoria began during the first quarter of 2017 and the casino gaming floor expansion remains on schedule to open by the end of the year. When the expansion is completed, the revamped facility will be rebranded as Elements Casino Victoria.

The second phase of the expansion which is also underway involved more non gaming amenities including a show room. This phase is expected to be completed by late spring 2018. And casino in Nanaimo to be extensively renovated casino was re-launched during May, 2017 both gaming and non gaming amenities were expanded to better serve the marketplace including adding a VIP slot area opening a new poker and race book room and adding a company's own restaurant brand the Well Public House.

At River Rock, a new pre base slot area opened in June 2017, further developments are going and include refreshing the main gaming floor and enhancing food and beverage offerings. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

At Chances Chilliwack, the footprint of slot machinery was expanded by relocating the bingo area to the second floor. Last month 45 new slot machines were added to the main gaming floor.

Our newest addition to the Great American Casino properties located in Des Moines Washington at a new Four Points Sheraton Hotel open on May 18, 2017. The new card room at Great American Casino Des Moines has 16 tables' games that include high-end baccarat play and features a dining area and lounge that can seat up to 70 people.

At Casino Nova Scotia Halifax renovation began in June 2017 to introduce a new 150 seat buffet outlet, bar and entertainment lounge, race book and relocated poker room.

We have continued to implement our comprehensive development plan for the East Gaming Bundle. We have received all necessary approval to develop a new gaming property in the city of Peterborough, pick up construction on September 6, 2017; we will have the honor of hosting an official groundbreaking ceremony. The new Shorelines Casino Peterborough is expected to be completed in mid 2018 and will replace the current Shorelines slot at Kawartha Downs.

I'll now discuss the GTA Bundle in further detail. The partnership will acquire all of the gaming access in the GTA Bundle through a transition and asset purchase agreement with OLG. And will have the exclusive right to operate these assets for a minimum period of 22 years. Accordance with the requirements of a casino operating and services agreement. The closing date for the acquisition of the asset and assumption of certain liability through OLG including the signing of a casino operating and services agreement with OLG is expected to be completed in early 2018.

Closing is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions. The partnership will bring considerable gaming, urban redevelopment and hospitality expertise to the operations and strategically positioning of the GTA Bundle. This development and modernization will include integrated property expansion that will enhance the gaming offering to service the GTA market, will also include leading world class amenities consisting of state-of-the-art conference facilities, hotels and premier entertainment venues.

This is a historic and significant opportunity for Great Canadian and its partners to service Canada's largest metropolitan region. Great Canadian will operate the gaming facilities within the GTA Bundle on behalf of the partnership. Partnership will work closely with all vested stakeholders as it revitalizes the GTA Bundle to enhance guest experience for visitors from within the community, across the province and from around the world. The developments will increase local employment opportunities and bring significant economic benefit to local communities and the province of Ontario.

This is an incredible opportunity for Great Canadian and I am extremely proud of our 5,800 team members whose dedication, passion and commitment have enabled us to create and successes that we are witnessing.

Now on to the rest of the OLG modernization process. On July 20, 2017 Great Canadian submitted a bid on West Greater Toronto area bundle also known as gaming bundle six, if selected for gaming bundle six the company tends to be a majority partner. We anticipate that OLG will announce successful proponent in the fall of 2017. During the spring of 2017, Great Canadian was notified by OLG that we are pre qualified to submit bids on OLG's request for proposals for both Central Bundle and Niagara Bundle. We are still evaluating our RFP opportunities for these bundles. If successful, we intend to be the sole owner and operator of these gaming bundles.

We also acquired 860,000 common shares at an average price of $23.60 during Q2 and into early July through our NCIB. This is increased our shareholders' economic interest in Great Canadian by 1.4%.

To conclude, the second quarter of 2017 was very active with operational initiatives, property development and our involvement in the OLG gaming modernization process. The company remains well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities for value creation. Our capital structure remains sound and strong. Given our strong financial position, we are well positioned to pursue additional growth opportunities in Ontario and elsewhere.

Terrance, we can now invite questions. Thank you.

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Rod. Before we begin today's question-and-answering session, I'd like to remind everyone that questions will be reserved for investors and analysts. I'd also like reiterate that company's investor relations philosophy which encourages investors and analysts to utilize this public conference call as a principal of medium for speaking with Great Canadian senior management. Leonie, we will now go to the Q&A. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Your first question comes from George Doumet from Scotiabank. George, please go ahead.

George Doumet

Yes, thanks for taking my question and a big congrats Rod for your GTA Bundle. So on the Brookfield call this week, we got an indication that the capital costs were estimated to be about $1 billion over the life of the contract. Can you maybe give us a sense how much of that is upfront? I guess another way of asking the question would be how much of that is just for capacity expansion or new build versus the other cost of the assets currently existing.

Rod Baker

Okay. So, yes, I'll shed a little more color on that. And maybe clarified a little bit. I think -- and I like to preface this by I am going to be somewhat guarded in what I say here and I think it's important for our shareholders to understand that we have a very exciting opportunity here and I don't like to use adjectives but this is really something significant for us and we want to make sure we do a very thoughtful and good job as we do in all of the communities that we serve currently. And part of that guiding principle and how we conduct our affair is to make certain that there is openness and transparency and frankly very respectful engagement with our most important stakeholders. And this bundle opportunity is very significant and there are many very significant important stakeholders. We've just been awarded this and we are in an early stage of the transition of the properties through to us and the management teams and the business to close in early January. And what is fundamentally important for us is that these important stakeholders hear from us a first hand and thoughtful way what our plans are and everything that we intend to do with them in their communities. And so I am going to be a little bit guarded in terms of scope and scale and plans what we do now because it's very important that people don't read about things, no disrespect to analysts or in the media, what our plans are. We have a very thoughtful and exciting and we think it's going to just absolutely wow the Greater Toronto area what we are going to do here. But really there is a sequencing of disclosure that is a paramount important here to bunch of important stakeholders. So I am going to give you some details and feedback but I want you to understand that we are going to leave lots to be uncovered in the appropriate way and at appropriate time a little bit further down the road. But in terms of what you've heard earlier, this is a very, very significant opportunity and it's going to involve significant redevelopment and expansion opportunities across the GTA. That's going to come over time. I'd remind people that the upfront closing cost on bundle; they varied depending on the OLG's book value of the asset. And it's significant to understand in a circumstance, there are -- this is obviously a very, very substantial size of business now. But the assets are based in lease facilities. And therefore we are not buying brick-and-mortar, we are buying machines and a little bit of leasehold improvements. So the upfront acquisition cost in relations to the size of the business is relatively small and I have been told that I can disclose it so I will. It's in order of $94.6 million plus cash working capital which as you can appreciate is a very substantial number for a business of this size. But nonetheless it's still a relatively modest amount in relation to the size of the opportunity, which will then have you understand that the vast majority of the capital that the partnership is going to contribute is going to be involved in the development, redevelopment and expansion of the property. And that will come in over time. I'd also like to comment on the number that you mentioned right now. We've done a lot of work but we still as I said need to speak to important stakeholders so I don't want to fine tune things with you but the number that you mentioned of $1 billion from my estimation would be a minimum of what the partnership is going to invest over a number of years and creating really, really spectacular properties here. We do anticipate that there will be a very significant third party component as well with others that would want to come and join in terms of amenities. So we are looking at the multi billion dollar capital program here over a number of years. I think the last piece that would be helpful for you and the investment community is to understand our philosophy as it relates to leverage. I think George watched this for quite some time and you understand our corporate philosophy to maintain very strong balance sheet and financial flexibility and that will not change here. But I do believe that it will be in the partnership's interest to create a capital structure at the partnership level lot similar to what we created in Ontario East Bundle that will provide the partnership with a very prudent and conservative amount of leverage that will assist us in that $1 billion contribution on behalf of the partnership. So I think we are looking at doing something like that but I don't want to get any future fine tuning how that's going to work and it's obviously a work in progress at this early, early days. But I wanted you to have some sense as to the order of magnitude of the dollars and where they are going to come from and how they build up in terms of over a number of years. Hope that's helpful.

George Doumet

Yes, it's very helpful. Thank you for that and I guess just wondering does the bundle will come with the option of building a fourth property in the Toronto downtown core? What would be the kind of the operational requirements for the mass owned that we would need to achieve before doing that if any.

Rod Baker

So you mentioned downtown core and milestones, I am not going to get into any of that. It's been publicly disclosed that there may a right of first offer in terms of an additional facility in a GTA at some point in time. If there is willing local host community. I have to tell you we are right now focused on transition and the early days of reaching out stakeholder partners. Obviously outside of OLG but also we have 2,200 amazing colleagues that are going to be joining us and so we got lot of focus on -- that's an opportunity that should present itself, I think would be very, very positive. But that's something for many years down the road now if at all. So I don't think we should focus on that now. But that's certainly is out there at some point in time, if that should become available.

George Doumet

Yes. And I guess similarly to the end to this bundle, do we also have the ability to relocate facilities within those few facilities for example maybe moving Woodbine closer to the Toronto core and if we do that just wondering if the bidding threshold that we bid on for those projects, theoretically does that remain fixed even if we move casinos, even if we move one property from our location to the other.

Rod Baker

So you are getting into difficult territory now in terms of moving property. These are details that we are not going to share and focus on right now. But I'd say in terms of you mentioned Woodbine and you mentioned closer to downtown we think Woodbine is an excellent location. There are some amazing plans that have been publicly disclosed from the Woodbine organization in terms of master plan opportunity there. And we are very excited about being Woodbine partner and doing something truly special on our location .And we think between airport and the arterial roadways and look I live here, I live here 30 years so I know Toronto at the back of my hand, we actually think an excellent location to create something truly special for the city of Toronto and also in that North west quadrant in the areas of Brecksville. We think the economy benefits and the job creation are very, very substantial here. And we will be very positive for the community so at this point that is absolutely are focus in what we want to accomplish there.

George Doumet

Okay. Just last one before I queue back up again. Can you maybe remind us of the restrictions out there in terms of -- I am not sure for bylaw machines or by dollar, revenue dollars but what's the size of -- how big I mean I guess the size one particular operator could manage within all of that modernization plan.

Rod Baker

So if you are talking about, yes, so you are stepping back from the GTA Bundle now when you are asking more broadly your question for this, there is two publicly disclosed restrictions. And I believe it's no more than half of the bundle so four bundles and no more than half of the approved electronic gaming machines when you add summation across all of the bundles.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity. Derek, please go ahead.

Derek Dley

Yes, hi, guys. Congratulation as well on the transaction. Can you give us any -- can you quantify all what the EBITDA or revenue within the bundle as it stands today looks like within the GTA Bundle I am referring to?

Rod Baker

So, Derek, I am not going to be very helpful to you right now. That's not something that I'd like to discuss. I mean we -- and also let's versus how it goes for pro forma under our leadership are obviously two different things. I think if you look big picture and I won't speak on behalf of the OLG and the province of Ontario but if you go to their public disclosures, and the publicly referenced billion dollar growth gaming revenue, the three properties are very significant contributors to that the coffers of the province of Ontario at this point in time. Now that doesn't mean that translates through to what the partnership would earn on a pro forma basis as we go forward because we obviously have proposal arrangement in terms of threshold revenue in each of the year's going forward. That's going to share revenues based on some expectations but those are details that are not available to be shared at this point in time.

Derek Dley

Okay. Okay and then just on your balance sheet I mean appreciate your comments earlier but is there a level where you would feel you wouldn't really want to go much over in terms of net debt to EBITDA.

Rod Baker

I don't and we don't as an organization have any such metrics because we haven't had to have them, because if you look at how we run this business and how we've grown shareholder value, we haven't done on that back of using financial leverage. We've done it on our -- it's certainly for our industry at a minimum on an under levered basis. And so I think on a risk adjusted basis we've done it hard old fashion way. I don't anticipate that changing now. I don’t know what the future holds, if there were opportunities that we saw that in short term thought it was going to take our leverage up and then we understand the strong cash, free cash flow generating nature of our business, I was going to bring it back down, that might be considered but I can tell you as substantial as this opportunity is if you run away and pulled your pencil out and crunch through the math of what I just talked about, I think you could come to understand that even though this is very significant from a capital investment perspective, the way we are going to proceed on this, we will maintain our financial strength and flexibility through this process.

Derek Dley

Okay, great. And then just switching gears talk about your Q2 results. River Rock we saw really, really strong table growth in the neighborhood -- sorry table drop in the neighborhood I heard of 17%. And the table holds back at 16.6% from further mid 14 the last couple of quarter. Can you just comment on some of the dynamics that you are seeing at River Rock?

Rod Baker

So look I like this quarter better than last two quarters just like you too but I also -- we never forecast even I was good enough to forecast, I don't do that. One quarter does not make a trend necessarily, it maybe the start of one but I wouldn't if I were you but again I am the most conservative person on the phone right now so it's a good sign and it's a step in the right direction. But in my mind it's just a step and as we've seen in the past couple of years, we had variability and volatility coming out of River Rock. So I think there is some good news but I wouldn't take it to the bank and draw hockey stick line straight up either because of Q2.

Derek Dley

Right, okay. And at Belleville, can you just comment on, I know it's early days it's been open about six months now but how is that opening been versus your expectations?

Rod Baker

So look we are very pleased with how the East Bundle has developed in all respect. It's been a great learning experience. It's diversified and increased the size of our business on an economic basis that we are very happy with Belleville as a new build, was very, very significant not only for us but for the province of Ontario being the first new casino built in over 10 years. And I'd tell you that the reception in the community as well as the financial results have been very, very good. It's been well received. We have a lot of visitation; we have a lot of people coming by for different case of amenity. They are really enjoying our F&B and our entertainment experience as well as the gaming experience. So we are very happy with how it's been proceeding. And we are equally excited about the opportunities that are presenting themselves with our new build that we have underway now in Peterborough as well.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks. Just a follow up on the GTA Bundle. When you mentioned the $94.6 million, is that just your interest or for the partnership and aggregate for the initial purchase amount?

Rod Baker

That's partnership and interest for the fixed asset. They will also be significant working capital component as you can imagine billion dollar business we have float in these businesses so there is a cash flow order of magnitude we call it another $50 million that will need to be funded at closing.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then just in terms of some of the more specifics is that something we should expect later this year or closer to when you take over the bundle in early 2018 in terms of more financial specifics or plans for the bundle?

Rod Baker

No, Sabahat, I don't know even know yes I don't know - that's not to be as constructive but we have a lot of work to do. We are focusing on transition. We are focused on getting out to stakeholder partners and that's all -- it's all very early days in terms of where we get to when. So it's -- we are excited that it's public now and that we signed the tap of transition agreement but literally we are hours into it. And we got 125 day transition period here that we have to focus on and get through. So I mean I think it's still very much a stay tuned in terms of when you will be seeing what kind of information.

Sabahat Khan

All right, thanks. And then just looking at just the bundle that you are looking to potentially build on. Can you maybe just lock us to just decision process that you are making on your end? Is it possible you may bid on both of the other ones that are remaining or is there a like financial internal threshold without getting to the details that you are looking at? How do you going to decide on how many bundles to pursue?

Rod Baker

Well, we are pursuing bundle sequentially and they have dates attaches to them. And so far that is our intention. There was a question about are there maximum caps available, we are not at the caps, so we are extremely focused on the process and next bundle was in front of us in the OLG in terms of decision making is the West GTA Bundle and we have referenced that, we are involved in that process. And pretty excited about that and that's the next one to come. And so on a sequential basis that's very much of interest to us. So if we were the successful proponent that's puts in a certain position and if it doesn’t then it puts in a different position. So at this stage of the game with where we were at, it's not so much our strategic thinking. It's waiting and seeing what happens in the West GTA.

Sabahat Khan

All right, thanks. And then just one last one on River Rock. You mentioned there is a renovation going on there. There is obviously news of a competitor going up in downtown Vancouver later this year. Is the goal to maybe try to get your renovation done ahead of that? And can you maybe provide an update on what's been completed there and what's still to go over the next little while at that facility?

Rod Baker

Certainly, we are aware of the competitor downtown moving their capacity from the current facility to their new purpose built facility and they have message they expect to open this fall. If you look at River Rock and what we've done there in eight years that I have been around, we have continually improved River Rock and its facility. Sometimes with more material incremental investments, sometimes with smaller ones but that if really helped move our business forward. And you know that's a journey that will forever be on. Certainly what we are doing right now we think it's going to take River Rock up a very significant -- to a very significant degree. And we are excited about that. In the face of new facility downtown that's not necessarily a bad thing. So we have recently completed an amazing new slot VIP area. We had in original Jack room and now we have an additional slot PV room which frankly I think is amazing and from my perspective was frankly overdue. So that is recently completed and well received and I think that's a very leverageable opportunity. To follow is a comprehensive refresh of the gaming floor which is currently underway. So that's number one. And that should be finalized before the end of the year. And we also have a couple of significant SMB initiatives. One is to create a mid level Asia centric dining option so that net new to the property and we think it's going to go over very well. We also are embarking on a renovation and improvement and reorientation of our QSR business, our quick service food area. So those are the three significant components. They are all main gaming floors centric which is very exciting as well. And so that's the focus and that should be completed through the end of the year.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks. And if I could just get one more in there, when the BCLC regulations changed, you mentioned there was I think 20% drop you are expecting at the top line. When it was all set and done can you be comment on how that revenue decreases your curve was it in line with your expectations at the end?

Rod Baker

So, it's very challenging to directly accrue a dollar change in revenues and profitability to any particular item especially one of this kind of genre, so it would be unfair to try and take it right to it but if you step back and looked at River Rock from where it was to where it settles for a while there. Unfortunately our guesstimation of the impact, order of magnitude seemed to come to bear out.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from David McFadgen from Cormark Securities. David, please go ahead.

David McFadgen

Okay, thank you. And a couple of questions. So just to start off up with GTA Bundle. So Rod when you won the previous bundle, you gave us the revenue and EBITDA expectations fairly soon after that announcement. And the stock has moved pretty significantly on the GTA news. It's tough for us to assess whether that move was correct or not or appropriate because we don't know what the revenue and EBITDA expectations are for this bundle and like when do you think we might be able to get that because obviously it would depend on lot of things such as the revenue and threshold that you guys have agreed to.

Rod Baker

Yes. I was going to feel your pain. I don't quite feel as much because I am on this side but we have a job to do right now, David. This is a very significant opportunity. It's a very high profile opportunity. The East Bundle was very early and people did not anywhere near understand about the OLG modernization program which is now almost two years since we were first awarded September 9 two years ago. The East Bundle, so I think it's been learning in terms of structure and how it works and I think we have got as an assist but delving into perspective numbers at this point in time for something is so significant and on so many radar screen, I frankly think is much as frustrating for analysts and shareholders, I think it's absolutely shareholders best interest that we make certain that we control information and get our stakeholders and get things organized through transition so that we head ourselves for maximum success over the next 22 plus years. So I do respect your view and I understand what you are saying. And frankly I agree with it. But I also think by getting up here too fast in too many respect, it could hurt our initiatives here and I think that would be very detrimental to our company to our shareholders, the OLG and province so for now you are just going to have to bear with us and pain tight and you don't make whatever assessment you feel you can or need to make and people will hang in there in respective ways that they feel comfortable or not this point in time. But it's a big opportunity for us. It's a game changer in some respect. It takes us as an organization to obviously to the next level, a very different level on a global scale. So we are very excited about. And we are very prudent and cautious. We want to make sure that we don't misstep. We do the right thing here in respect of all stakeholders.

David McFadgen

Okay. So you've talked about multi billion dollar capital program over several years. When you told those numbers does that include the potential for another casino in downtown Toronto or that's just based on the current properties that you are acquiring?

Rod Baker

So I made comments earlier. I am not going to comment on anything in particular but I would say I believe you are dealing on to service by the re-mentioning of downtown Toronto and new casino. As I mentioned once there is a potential technical opportunity for a new casino at some point in time well down the road that should not be the focus today. That's certainly is not our focus today. Should that become available in the years ahead I think it would be wonderful opportunity but it will only avail itself if we comport ourselves properly, we do some very amazing things in the communities where these properties currently exist. And earn the respect of the people of Toronto over multiple years. So it's really not something that is on a radar screen and those talk about right now. And certainly downtown anybody -- and I am not going to comment one way or the other because the future is the future but there was a bunch of public disclosures about locations in the years past, none of which had to do anything with us. We remained absolutely 100% silent through the entire monetization program as those 90 days to us. And we believe we should continue to do that. That's really not relevant and it's not our focus right now. And I don't think it's relevant or should be the focus on analysts or shareholders.

David McFadgen

Okay. So given you are going to be operating these assets for the partnership, will Great Canadian be collecting a management fee from the partnership?

Rod Baker

Yes. We do have a management fee structure as we have in all of the East Bundle and any of the prospective ones where we have a partner.

David McFadgen

Okay. Can you talk at all or expose anything with respect to that?

Rod Baker

No. I mean what I'd say is this for us the management structure is two fold. We believe we add lot of value, we understand obviously the Canadian gaming model, the regulatory environment. We've got 35 years of history. We think we do things recently well. We are going to put significant capital in to grow our business. And for us it's important to really be driving the bus. That's number one. Number two, if we are going to devote the resources and value add on behalf of the partnership then we feel that there should be an appropriate level of compensation in addition to the return that we expect to earn on our capital. And so we put that in place. And thankfully it owns phenomenal partners. But thankfully our partners understand that value to bring say more respected and we've agreed to extra attentive for providing management value adds. So it's going to improve our return as we go and devote the management time and talent resources to go and execute what is a very, very exciting program.

David McFadgen

Okay and given your 49% of the partnership, how do you expect to account for this?

Rod Baker

So as I mentioned on many other things, this is early days. That's one of the things that we will be looking at internally and with our outside auditors to make a determination under IFRS how this should be accounted for on our books. Obviously, 49% when we talk about management, there is a whole bunch of criteria including getting down to a level of detail on certain aspects of the partnership agreement itself. So there is a bunch of work to be done on that to decide accounting wise what should be represented in our financials. I'd tell you that irrespective of the outcome of that, we certainly at Great Canadian view this as asset and anything that went along the lines of an equity accounting would not properly reflect the size and scope and breadth and depth of our business and we would make certain that our shareholders were understanding of what we really were all about including code and equity interest of that if it was determined that was the appropriate accounting. So I am not saying it is but we would show non IFRS disclosures as well that would assist you and our shareholders in understanding how our businesses are performing.

David McFadgen

Okay. And if I could just one on River Rock, so the table drops growth was pretty strong in the quarter. Can you talk at all about the dynamics there driving that such as the factor of -- or maybe a function of a strong economy or are there some other factors driving that?

Rod Baker

So, look, I think there are many factors that drive it and I think there are unknown factors that also drive it. When we have really good results we have our base business that's performing well. And it's usually on laid with some extra out of country visitation on top of full -- I'd call a more normalized amount that would take you up and bill off of that and so I think that's one of the element. There is no question that local real estate prices I think over time have assisted our business, blow on employment, good economic environment. I think those are all winning your sales to varying degree. It's very hard for anybody including some like management inside to go on triangulate improved results to factors out in the community, out in the environment. So it's very hard for me to do that. And so I just be frankly guessing but for certain if we have an extra level of influx of foreign visitor guest and that can be helpful for the overall operation.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from David [Windish] from Newton Management. David, please go ahead.

David Windish

Thanks for taking my questions and congratulation on a quarter. Given the heighten level of competition and risk associated with the GTA Bundle, what makes you confident that this will be a value creating transaction for shareholders?

Rod Baker

Sorry, so the heighten level of competition --

David Windish

Yes. I am just referring the number of bidders for this bundle relative to the other bundles, just the total amount of capital associated with this bundle.

Rod Baker

Well, look we spend thousands of man hours doing our work here to understand the market size, the market opportunity as I mentioned earlier locally within the Toronto greater Toronto community, the province and from around the world. This is a 6.4 million person region that's very substantial and there is greater than a billion dollars of growth gaming revenues that's currently derived from -- they are very good facility, a two slot owning facilities augmented by a very nice but relatively modest and a little bit away from the concentrated population, red blue hair and full service casino. So and if you look at the metric and I think they are some available but shareholders can look at in terms of gross gaming revenues mentioned machine and win per machine. And so we spend on awful lot of time and we've been in this market -- we own race track here for 11 and 12 years. We've been at least now for a year and half. So we have very good understanding and we've done a lot of work on market size scoping potential what is available here. And we do have the benefit of understanding what your current is and understanding globally the whole Ontario market. So we say are you confident? I mean that's an instant word. There is risk and opportunity and everything that people do that's call capitalism. I think we are very good at what we do. We make mistakes everyday just like everybody does. We try to make never make terminal mistakes whether that's in any small thing that we do or anything more substantial but we believe this is a tremendous opportunity over long period of time and yes it's significant capital investment but it's a very, very significant market opportunity. I mean it's -- your economics that you are just showing are new to the party here but I don't like to use adjectives because people misunderstand that. And I am pretty hopefully thoughtful and conservative business person. But when I look at the opportunity that presents itself to introduce something truly special. And I think we know how to create amazing guest experience is one guest at a time and build those up. And that's what we do and that's what we've done for 35 years. And that's what we are doing in 22 communities currently right now. So we do get it and that's fundamentally where this all start and how it all goes well. This is a tremendous opportunity something truly spectacular in a very under service market in a part of the world that's great part of the world. I've lived 30 years. We've got laws and property rights and all sorts of organizations including gaming companies need to go far and wide to different jurisdiction to find opportunities anything along these lines. And to be able to find something in a wonderful part of the world like the province of Ontario. I think it's really fantastic. So foundationally, we have great environment. The OLG is fantastic to work with. The ACC is also regulator is second to none. So we think there is a very good dynamic with a very stable environment with a lot of visibility to do something really special here. So we are truly excited and we are honored that through all the work that we've done with OLG through their modernization RFP process, they have come to in -- key to us the confidence in us to go and execute on what I think is an incredible business plan that we presented to them. And they stress tested it and they took the ringer and at the end of the day they made a decision and it have to go them. They made a decision that they felt like we were their best opportunity to do something really amazing with the most significant part of the modernization program. So I don't know if that was helpful or not for you in terms of our confidence level and what's mean and how we are going to get there but it hopefully give some flavor of how we think of this and what we think it entails and frankly what we are going to do make it all come to be a really big success. And that's why and you are new so you wouldn't understand but I'll be somewhat apologetic because I am Canadian, that's why we are not out there disclosing a bunch of things to all you folks right now. It's critically important for us that we respect our important stakeholders and they have an opportunity here directly from us in confidence what our plans are, who we are, how we are going to do it and earn and build their trust over time. That's overall approach and that's why we expect this to be a very successful opportunity for us over the long term.

David Windish

That's helpful. And how are you able to increase your ownership stake in the East Bundle from 50.1% to 90.5% at original cost at the time of closing given what seems like a very attractive investment opportunity?

Rod Baker

So I know you are going back to just catching up, there were just some changes at the partnership level that afforded that opportunity. And so when it will become available for us to -- when we like something we are not greedy and that's why we are all about partners and bringing skill value at partners the tables to deliver a compelling value proposition to the OLG. So but the opportunity did avail itself for us to increase our exposure there. And we were more than happy to do that.

David Windish

Okay. What fraction of Great Canadian's profit do you estimate comes from high limit table play from international players and what risks and opportunities do you see within this cohort?

Rod Baker

So that's not something that we ever disclosed. And I don't think I am about to do that now. I'd say that it is an important part of our business but it is nowhere near as significant as people might expect. But I think it's also a tremendously interesting part of our business and it's an opportunity this is much if not more so than a risk. But again there is risk and opportunity in everything we do everyday in life.

David Windish

Right, okay. And what would happen to your operations at Flamboro and Georgian Downs if you lose the respective one bundle if those properties are included in?

Rod Baker

So right now we are the owner and operator of those properties from racing perspective. And we have leases with the OLG being the lessee and those leases will be transferred to the winning proponent of those two bundles. If we don't happened to be the winning proponent then we will have somebody that will step in to OLG shoes. And we will have a less or lessee relationship with them. We have disclosed that there was a renewal option that was exercised by the OLG, I might goof the dates here little bit. I believe the renewal dates are March 31 of next year and they have been renewed for committed additional five years. So we have a six years current lease at those two properties with maybe OLG or somebody else the winning proponent with that winning proponent.

David Windish

Understood. And some industry contacts have told us that during the park honeymoon period, River Rock revenue could decline by 15% to 25%. Is that a reasonable expectation?

Rod Baker

David I think I don't know who these industries folks are but I think you should make your own assessment and if you want to leverage off others I think that's great way to your work, I am not going to comment on how much River Rock may or may not decrease through a honeymoon phase. And I think we are very focused on our business. I think if you understood our business and you understood how we've developed our business River Rock since 2004, we have a very special relationship with a lot of our valued guest and I am not saying that people don't play around, they will not go try things and they do it. And they absolutely do that but it's not a traditional commercial relationship in many respects. When you are dealing with particularly an Asian demographic there is almost a familial aspect to it. And there is side of relationship. And there is respect and there is pride in frankly even introducing friend to have and come by to show some special at River Rock relationship that they maintain with us and our host and our management and our team members at these sites. So I think people can make their own assessment and I will encourage you to make your own. I'd tell you that we are extremely focus on deep relationships and deepening our relationships with all of our guests but in particular most valued guest. But no question if there is a new shiny thing that's showing up in town, I think people will go and check out and see how it is. I'd also mention and I think it's important as well you need to keep in mind that the new facility will be transference of the current existing gaming capacity that it is open and exist everyday right now. I think there are probably some statistics to may be year two old that are available in terms of the size of the revenues they generate there right now. But if you haven't done your homework, go to your home work in terms of maximum 600 slot machines, 75 gaming tables and that's a hard requirement as I understand if exist, not only the current property but the new property and it's in fact even put on title by the city of Vancouver on the actual piece of property. So if you are looking at transference and growth in business you also have to look at -- I think if you want to look the totality of this scenario, you got to look at how much capacity they actually have and what they are able put through there. If the business manage actually there.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from David Hargreaves from Stifel.. David, please go ahead.

David Hargreaves

Hi. So yes just echo great quarter and congrats on the win. Given that you are a 49% interest in GTA and your conservatism and your version of leverage, I am wondering if you thought about the possibility of funding this non recourse to the company.

Rod Baker

So. David, I wouldn't get into details on what's going to happen because that's perspective or what I would mention to you is that we do believe these are high quality assets and they are definitely underwrite both from financing perspective and I would also mention because we have disclosed it that the model that we have established for the East Bundle of the OLG modernization that with a successful proponent was funded on exactly that basis. And has been performing very well for us. And I believe our financiers are also very happy with metrics and what's going on there. So that very much what we've done already in terms of the East Bundle. And if it's available for this bundle as well, I think we will continue along the same modus operandi.

David Hargreaves

Is there anything in your existing covenants that might tighten things a little bit in terms of your capital requirements maybe it makes sense to look at putting a different set of covenants in place that have carved out new projects since you still have bids that are out there.

Rod Baker

So I think that's kind of -- that's an interesting question. We -- I don't know when you word carved out but we have significant flexibility to do what is ahead of us here right now. So we think we are in good shape with not only strong and we say flexible financial positions and when we talk about that these concepts that you mentioned right now, we think they are incorporated within the concept that we mentioned there. So we think we are on pretty good shape sitting right now for what we see in front of us in that respect.

David Hargreaves

In terms of the table play that we've been talking about at River Rock. We've seen some press about increases in airlift capacity to the Vancouver area. And I am wondering if you are seeing in any of that come to bear yet? I have got airlift specifically from Asia

Rod Baker

So look I think and I know we got to talked to you guys every quarter and people look on a short term basis and I think it's very challenging for anybody including management from inside to directly correlate up on a very short term basis. Airlift capacity changes and micro -- the genesis or germination of difference in trend line based on certain events. So I think that's very difficult to do. But I think it's important to step back and I know it's hard for people and it's hard for investors. But I think you need to step back and look more broadly and I know it's frustrating but look over a longer period of time and try to say, this phenomenon has been going on and airlift and the attractiveness of a Canadian opportunity and a Vancouver centric opportunity for different demographics. Something that's been going on for a while and continues to go on. And frankly it's accelerating from a visitation perspective globally. Is that going to continue? And it's going to continue is the greater Vancouver area it's going to be and continue to be a beneficiary of that or not. And I am not going to sit here with my crystal ball and make an assessment. I think all you guy should earn your own money and make your own assessment. But if I were you I think it's a mud's game to try and correlate us recent changes in airlift capacity to changes in the hockey stick over the short term. I think it's much easier to make an assessment and judgment over the medium term. And make less mistakes that way. So that's to give an investment advice, say I'll do that but that was me on the other side of the phone, that's how I would look at this and making assessment there.

David Hargreaves

Okay. I think what I was trying to get at was with this line of questioning as if you see a significant elasticity still in that market demand watch? After all you have the database when you are tracking the play I assume you would know where it's coming from so that's what I was getting at but --

Rod Baker

So I don’t see -- we don't see in terms of this quarter a correlation on many, many, many more bodies because there is more playing that have been landing in Vancouver from Asian cities. I can't personally and I don't believe even our database at this stage could make that correlation statically significant and active at this point in time.

David Hargreaves

Fair enough. What happened to the whole percentage and hard rock on the tables? Seem like that was volatile and seems like sort of a local's property so I was surprised to see that level of volatility.

Rod Baker

Yes. So I was waiting for that question. So thank you for asking it. We had a lousy May and as much as the odds we have a host advantage, there is volatility in baccarat business and we had a short term where frankly we were on the losing side of the thing and that impacted our overall. And your next question is well is there trend that's attached to that. And I don't comment on trend because I don't know if a trend is necessarily starting or not and what our results to be in the future. So I don't want to mislead anybody but I'd say just to give you some factional information is July and June did not show similar negative activities. So it doesn't mean it doesn't come back. But we had this May that went and impacted the overall hold but it's since reverted itself. So you should read into that what you want and make your own conclusion on that.

David Hargreaves

Okay. With GTA, is it a different mix of taxes and machine ownership, wondering if we should expect similar margins and that Eastern GTA area than we see in your West Coast properties, just if there is any kind of -- do you expect to get similar margins.

Rod Baker

David, so I am not going to be too helpful right now. I am not going to talk about prospective margins that we expect, this is still early days out of Q2 bundle, I mean obviously we think this is a really fantastic opportunity on many, many claims including it's a very interesting financial opportunity for the partnership and for Great Canadian but get down to that level of detail at this early stage I think would not be constructive.

David Hargreaves

Okay, well, on the West Coast you guys do a fantastic job on a high end with the baccarat plan in the west. I am wondering if you see similar baccarat type demand in the east, can this be as a big of baccarat juggernaut as you have in Richmond.

Rod Baker

Look, I mean as I said I lived in Toronto for 30 years. There is 6.4 million people locally including many, many, many ethnic background and it's a great, great tourist destination opportunity as well. That we cannot only lever off right now but we can stimulate I think significant incremental opportunity for our prospective operations here. And frankly when you look at and I know people -- Vancouver is an incredible part of the world and it's benefited materially by some very important migration, a folks from other parts of the world. It tails in size as compared to the opportunity in GTA Asia. This is a very, very big and deep market in many respects including a baccarat centric respect. So it's an incredible opportunity. There is a tremendous amount of horsepower here coming from all aspects. And so yes I think that's going to be a key focus here but this is going to be much, much more than that. And this is going to be much, much more than River Rock. People need to understand that what we are doing here is true entertainment resort destination in the fullest extent because we think this market is deserving that and it will be well served and well received locally, regionally and internationally. So, yes, absolutely that's there and a whole bunch more.

David Hargreaves

Okay. We are excited to see what you are going to bring in. And one unsolicited comment just as much as you like your bonds today I think the market would be willing to do better when you are ready. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have a follow up question from George Doumet. George, please go ahead.

George Doumet

Yes, thanks. Just a couple quick ones for me. I'm just trying to get a little better sense on the -- when you mentioned earlier about the 95 book value versus pricing, $50 million working capital. It seems like if you just look at comparisons, the 2 East bundle is about -- the GTA Bundle is about 8x the size of the East bundle. It seems like the purchase price is only 3x the size. Is it fair -- and basically given is it fair to assume this going to be other significant capital requirements promised all the renovations capacity expansion shortly after the closing or the time of closing as well above and beyond the 95 and the $50 million that you've quoted?

Rod Baker

So look I mean that's why I made the comments about these are all these facilities. If I could refresh everyone's memory we were fortunate not to be able to also acquire the 1000 island casino was a fully owned facility land and buildings and everything by the OLG that we were fortunate to be able to acquire. So you are comparing apples to oranges. When you look at the closing cost here that's really not what this is all about. That's just technically how we are going to get in the game here. We do have a very significant capital program over extended period of time that we anticipate rolling out. And the benefit to the OLG province will come over time through what we believe will be very significant and valuable regular cash flow streams for the benefit of the province of Ontario through expanding these opportunities and creating more amenities and driving more traffic. All these setting we are going to do in the bundle so if you focus too much on the starting number I think it's going to confuse you in terms of the opportunity and the capital investment program. You did also mention in terms of timing of cash flow. I don't want to get into that in any detail at this point in time but obviously we would like to do as many things as we can, as soon as we can that are appropriate and respectful of our stakeholder partners in order to start the journey of improving these assets of adding amenities, of growing the amount of visitation and the type of visitation for different regions for food and beverage experiences and for entertainment experiences and for gaming experience. So yes that's going to be a multi faceted business plan and hopefully we can accomplish some of that over the shorter term certainly some of the most substantive investments and expansions are going to take some of our time. And because there are processes of approval and what not and there is actual construction which is we know take time. So it's a timeline that's going to involve and rollout of capital over a number of years and some of those years I am very hopeful that are going to be significant from a capital perspective because that means we are well on our way to creating some truly exceptional resort destination properties.

George Doumet

Okay, that's helpful. And then just one last one. Just want to clarify, make sure understand it correctly. Do we have the financial flexibility to pass up in certain capital projects that are being made? I guess I'm getting at we know how to participate on a pro rata 49% investment going forward. Can you just pass up some projects and have other folks do them as well? Or do we have to participate pro rata 49%?

Rod Baker

Okay. I don't know if I totally understand your question or not but it would be our intent at Great Canadian to fully participate in our 49% contribution to the partnership. So I think that should be clear. I think you should also because maybe this is part of your question here. I did make the comment I think you should also be sensitize to an aware that we think there is going to be a significant opportunity to bring in other third party value add partners with capital that want to come in and contribute to certain aspects of what we are doing right now. And they maybe non gaming amenities, they maybe specific that can be experiences that we think would resonate exceedingly well within our facilities. I think there is a whole host of opportunities and we think that could be a very strong and symbiotic relationship to truly creating world class properties here. So if you talk about at the partnership levels specifically we are very focused on fully participating and fully supporting the partnership but as we leading the partnership growth to develop itself, we think there are opportunities to grow and bring in other value add parties with capital to contribute to the overall program.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Leone. And thanks everyone for participating in this afternoon's call. Before we conclude, I would like to remind listeners that the forward-looking statements were made during this call. For those who joined midway, I encourage you to listen to the replay of this call to hear my earlier comments regarding these forward-looking statements. This replay will be available through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.gcgaming.com. This now concludes our call. Thank you, everyone.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call today. We thank you for participating. And ask that you please disconnect your line.

