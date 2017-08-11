RLJ Entertainment's (RLJE) CEO Miguel Penella on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLJE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017, 11:30 ET

Executives

Carolyn Capaccio - LHA

Miguel Penella - Chief Executive Officer

Nazir Rostom - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ed Parker - Towpath Capital

Bruce Galloway - Galloway Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the RLJ Entertainment Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Carolyn Capaccio of LHA. Ma'am you may begin.

Carolyn Capaccio

Thank you, Operator. Thank you everyone and good morning. I am joined on the call today by Miguel Penella, RLJ Entertainment’s Chief Executive Officer; and Nazir Rostom, RLJ Entertainment’s Chief Financial Officer. Today’s discussion has been made available via conference call and webcast through the Company’s website rljentertainment.com under the Investor Section. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today’s call management will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance under the Safe Harbor Provision of the U.S. Securities Laws, including revenue and margin expectations, projections or references to trends in the industry and RLJE’s business. We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgments as of today August 10, 2017 based on factors that are currently known and that actual future events could differ materially due to a number of factors, many of which are beyond RLJE's control.

For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties affecting our future results, I refer you to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the 8-K filed earlier today, which contains our second quarter 2017 earnings release. RLJ Entertainment disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

During the call management will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures including certain pro forma information. Unless specifically stated otherwise, the non-GAAP financial measures discussed today were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today’s press release and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

I will now turn the call over to Miguel Penella. Miguel?

Miguel Penella

Thank you, Carolyn and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. We are very excited about our Q2 performance, today I will update you on our accomplishments for Q2 and our initiatives for the remainder of 2017 then Nazir will take you through the quarterly results after which we will take your questions. As we mentioned on our last call RLJ Entertainments through digital channels, Acorn TV and Urban Movie Channel or UMC enjoy significant immediate growth opportunities as much have OTT destinations over the top destinations. Acorn TV offers curated British and English language international dramas and mysteries while UMC offers quality feature films, documentaries, comedies and other exclusive content for Urban audiences. Our 2017 strategy is to accelerate our investments in quality content to enhance subscriber experience and to expand our footprint. In Q2 we executed on this strategy investing in our content platform development and marketing which drove continued growth in our digital channels segment. Our IP licensing and wholesale segments further support our revenue and profitability growth by providing our digital channels with exclusive and original content, marketing and brand awareness.

Let's look more closely at our results. In our digital channel segment consumers remain highly responsive to our high quality exclusive content and our superior customer experience. Our subscriber base for Acorn TV and UMC combined grew 63% from second quarter last year to over 550,000 subscribers and we grew this segment's revenue 72% year-on-year. Consistent with our goal our digital channels are rapidly becoming a growing portion of our overall revenue. On a consolidated basis our second quarter 2017 total net revenue grew 19% year on year. Gross margin expanded by 22 percentage points and adjusted EBITDA accelerated to $4 million.

Our wholesale segment experience an early license renewal and sale of high margin inventory that positively impacted our gross margin for this quarter while a portion of this wholesale gross margin expansion will normalize in the second half as Nazir will discuss in a moment our results reflect increasing growth and operating efficiency. Regarding our programming strategy in this last quarter Acorn TV had a number of exclusive premieres including Decline and Fall, Delicious, Lochness and the Heart Guy. At UMC our second quarter premiers included Season one of Braxton Family Values from AMC networks WE TV, The Latest Book Club, The Man Who Mends Women, The Naked Poet and as part of our Black Music month campaign the documentary American Beatboxer. Our subscription sign up activity was particularly strong in June coinciding with a marketing campaign for the Lochness. In June UMC also enjoyed success with its Black Music month campaign. During the quarter we also devoted special focus to preparing for a very strong second half 2017 season for our digital channels. In support of our growth strategy we announced in late June our credit facility expansion with AMC Networks. The exercise of 1.67 million of the warrants and a conversion of a 100% of our Chairman Robert Johnson's preferred stock into common stock. From a strategic point of view the combination of increased term loan financing, proceeds from warrant conversion and savings from both cash interest and preferred dividends of $5 million enables us to raise our competitiveness for high quality content and further accelerate our planned investments in programming and marketing for Acorn TV and UMC. In essence to strike while the OTT iron is hot, in the immediate future our second half 2017 slate of titles looks strong.

Key Acorn TV titles include [indiscernible], Good Karma Hospital, Midsummer Murders 19, Doc Martin 8, George [indiscernible] 8 and a Place To Call Home Series 5. These are both new and returning franchise that our customers adore. Key UMC programming highlights in the second half of the year include the return of follow on Fridays featuring Digital Lives Matter, Lord Have Mercy, Minimum Wage and Comedy Underground Returns. The new original series, The Rich and the Ruthless and other feature titles such as Destined: The Experiment, Fifth Ward, Vanishing Pearls, Switching Lanes and 192. While we maed progress in expanding our digital footprint this year, we expect to be on additional platforms in the coming months and are targeting an international offering for Acorn TV the end of the year. We're currently working on a number of app launches including Android, Opera, and TiVo.

Android being particularly important for accessing UMCs target customers who [indiscernible] indexes on mobile device usage. In our IP segment under license from Agatha Christie Limited or ACL, Fox Studios in on track to premier a new feature film Murder on the Orient Express which has exceptional cast including Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz and Judi Dench. Murder on the Orient Express will be released in theatres on November 3rd in the UK and November 10th in the U.S. In our wholesale distribution segment we expect a solid ramp-up of feature film titles with strong cast such [indiscernible] with David Bautista, Pilgrimage with Tom Holland. Brawl in Cell Block 99 with Vince Vince Vaughn and others.

We continue to collaborate with AMC networks on the strategy and operating fronts. We co-acquired our first title the action thriller Mayhem starring Steven Yuen of Walking with Dead. Mayhem premiered on the 2017 SXSW Film Festival, in RLJE Films would release in theatres in the fourth quarter with AMC's Shatter streaming premier planned for early 2018.

We also have a number of other such deals in the works including a second feature film expected to be closed soon. Our collaboration with AMC Networks includes the promotion of UMC on AMCs WE TV and we are also exploring co-production in-licensing opportunities. In summary, OTT adoption continues to increase among consumers creating a unique window of opportunity for us. RLJE Entertainment with its OTT digital channels exclusive IP and wholesale assets is well positioned as a much have digital destination and we're focused on executing our plan to achieve 1 million subscribers in 18 to 24 months.

With the strategic and financial support of our partner AMC Networks and our chairman Robert L. Johnson and continued strong performances from Acorn TV and UMC we have increased our financial flexibility. This flexibility allows us to accelerate our digital channel market penetration. It's deep in our overall growth trajectory and transform RLJ Entertainment into powerhouse in media and entertainment.

I will now turn it over to Nazir Rostom, our Chief Financial Officer to discuss our financial results Nazir?

Nazir Rostom

Thanks, Miguel. Q2 was an outstanding quarter. We achieved high margin due to our channel growth improved our wholesale segment's performance and continued growth in our equity earnings from Agatha Christie. Collectively these have all contributed to our strong Q2 EBITDA. Starting with our income statement digital channel revenue represented 34% of our total Q2 2017 revenue compared to 24% in Q2 2016, digital channel revenue increased by 72% year-over-year to 6.4 million in the second quarter 2017 from 3.7 million in the second quarter 2016. This increase was driven by strong subscription growth at Acorn TV and UMC combined exceeded 550,000 compared to 341,000 subscribers in Q2 of last year. Our digital channel segment contribution increased by 77% to 2.2 million in Q2 2017 from 1.3 million in Q2 2016 as we generated higher revenue on a fixed cost platform. In our wholesale segment although we released 16 title this quarter compared to 19 titles in Q2 2016 revenue grew 2.9% to 12.4 million in Q2 2017. This variance was driven internationally by our Line of Duty Series 4. Domestically we executed an early license renewal and sold high margin inventory which brought our Q2 margin to above normal levels.

Combined the digital channel and wholesale revenue increased second quarter 2017 total net revenue by 19.3% to 18.8 million from second quarter 2016. Total gross margin expanded 22 percentage points to 51.7% from Q2 2016 as a result of the higher margin wholesale deals previously mentioned. We expect gross margins to resume to normal levels of approximately 40% next quarter. Equity earnings from our Agatha Christie subsidiary increased 22.8% year-over-year to 869,000 as TV distribution, book publishing, distribution royalties and digital gaming continue to grow. Our net loss for second quarter of 2017 was $1.1 million compared to 174,000 in second quarter of 2016.

This loss was primarily driven by a non-cash charge related to the change in fair value of stock warrants offset by higher gross profit and equity earnings. Our adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2017 was a positive 3.9 million, an improvement of 4.3 million over Q2 2016. This improvement was a result of the continued digital channels growth, a stronger wholesale performance and an increase in Agatha equity earnings.

Moving to our balance sheet, our cash balance increased to 12.2 million from 7.8 million at year-end. This increase is primarily attributable to the recent financing with AMC networks. Our receivables allure due to wholesale seasonality in title releases. We continue to increase our investments in content to expand our program library to support digital channel growth and purchase strong wholesale titles to be released later in the year. Our investment in content grew from 60 million at year end to 65 million in Q2.

In the first half of 2017 we improve our accounts payable and accrued royalties by $12 million. Furthermore the continued rise in our stock price increased our stock warrant liability by $3.4 million. Our stock price increased from a $1.60 at year-end to $3.31 at Q2 2017. As Miguel mentioned on June 2017 our Chairman Robert Johnson converted 100% of his preferred stock to common stock at $3 per share eliminating dividend payments. In addition we broaden our strategic partnership with AMC networks to accelerate our investments in content and marketing for growth in our digital channels. Under this agreement we expanded the AMC networks tranche A term loan from 30 million to 23 million, we converted the form of interest payments on both the tranche A and tranche B term loans entirely into common stock at a fix conversion price of $3 per share.

AMC networks also exercised $5 million of its tranche A warrants into common stock at $3 per share. The combined cash savings in interest and dividend payments are approximately $5 million annually. These savings plus the increased capacity on the tranche A term loan enable us to dramatically increase our content investment and marketing effort over the next five years with a main purpose of broadening our consumer awareness and enhancing the experience. With increased resources invest in digital content, marketing and distribution we are laser focused to achieve our 1 million subscriber goal, transfer our business model with higher margin revenues and deliver a strong financial performance in 2017 and beyond.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I will turn it back to the Operator, who will open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Ed Parker of Towpath Capital. Your line is open.

Ed Parker

First question, the sequential subscriber growth you had was 63% was very solid but it was down from the pace of the first quarter and I was wondering is there any factors that caused the deceleration just quarter to quarter?

Miguel Penella

Yes, there is an element of seasonality in terms of viewership and subscription activity that impacts not only us but other OTT channels in the industry. But having said that for us mainly there's an element of when you look at the rate of growth of our subscriber numbers that is for the most part impacted by the titles we release in any given quarter and the marketing efforts, campaigns that we create around those titles because primarily our marketing promotions when we're introducing new prospective subscribers to Acorn TV we do that with the titles that we are releasing around that time.

But that’s basically what drives a lot of the rate of growth of our subscription activity and as it happened in Q2 while we had a number of good titles namely Decline and Fall, The Heart Guy and Lochness relative to what we had in Q1 or even Q4 I would say that those were soft titles maybe not as strong or as recognizable, that’s sort of titles that we had had in the prior quarters. So yes we did slow down a little bit on the rate of growth, we're still very happy that we grew by over 30,000 subscribers in the quarter and also what I think it is positive for us is that when we look at a second half of the year we have first of all I think a very strong slate of releases as I mentioned before. In particular I'm very excited about titles like Good Karma Hospital or Doc Martin or A Place to Call Home, these are titles that have actors, characters that are very recognizable series that had been really, really strong series with our customers for a long time and we're also in a moment where we are ramping up our marketing campaigns one because we are in a much better cash liquidity position but also because we're seeing some good results and we'll talk about this when we announce the results for Q3 but so far in the quarter in Q3 our acquisition activities are very strong. So we feel overall it's still very confident that we remain and remain very focused on achieving the goal of a million subscribers by in the next 12 to 24 months.

Ed Parker

And the wholesale side, it was going to see growth in the quarter which I think you might telegraph it, so could you give us a little color on what the second half might look like and what the growth drivers might be?

Miguel Penella

Yes, with regards to wholesale, wholesale is greatly impacted by specific title releases that we have in the quarter in particular whether we have any feature film releases in the quarter as those titles tend to generate a significant volume of sales within the first two or three months of release and this year in 2017 we didn’t have any feature film releases in Q1 and that impacted the results in Q1. Now in Q2 the results that we just reported we went back to sort of somewhat normalized activity in terms of number of releases and I was shown in the revenue numbers with wholesale revenue in the quarter being basically very similar to what we had done last year in the same quarter. For the year overall as I think I mentioned at the last call we expect our wholesale business to be pretty much flat or stable on a year-on-year basis in terms of net revenues. We do have which means that we're going to be over the next six months abstaining a lot bit of the shortfall that we had in Q1 in order for us to get to be more risk flat for the year and again we feel good about it. We have a good slated programs also on wholesale in particular some of the feature film titles that we have like [indiscernible] or Pilgrimage we think we have a good slate of programs that support our forecast.

So overall that business well it is not a rapidly growing business like our digital channel segment, it’s a business that we expect is going to remain solid for us both in terms of revenues and profitability for the foreseeable future.

Ed Parker

Okay. So I can swing back to digital maybe could you talk a little bit about the distribution strategy for Acorn TV and UMC and how the new platforms are contributing to growth and maybe a comment on the roll-outs on MVPDs or virtual line-ups and also what is Acorn's international rollout strategy?

Miguel Penella

Yes. So first of all our distribution footprint for Acorn and UMC is expanding as we speak. We have been working on it for the last two years or so. Having launched Acorn on Apple devices last year and UMC an Apple devices just this year. Over the last 12 months in addition to Apple we launched on Android, we launched on Amazon Fire devices so we have been gradually expanding the footprint. I would say in the next six months we expect to lunch on Android devices, Opera devices which sustain out of Sony Smart Television sets and Samsung devices primarily.

So it is somewhat of a gradual process that we are embarked on when it comes to smart devices, over the top devices and so forth. And as we do that we are seeing continued benefit and has been able to reach audiences that are using those devices and are interested in Acorn or UMC and we actually embed that in our forecast, you know when we talk about a million subscribers by in the next 12 to 24 months you know all that is embedded in that. In terms of international expansion, we are as I think we mentioned on the call we're looking to launch an international offering for a Acorn TV by the end of the year, beyond that we are looking to focus on a few international territories, territories that we understand are particularly appealing or have a particular interest in a couple of British International English speaking dramas that Acorn offers. We get a lot of information, we have a lot of information about that because for years we have had an international distribution business also through our partnership, ownership in Agatha Christie Limited. We have a lot of information as to what international territories are interested in Agatha Christie stories and characters and books and so forth.

I think it's still a little bit early for us to tell which ones in particular we might be launching on or making good strong launches on but these are territories like for example Japan, North Europe, Western Europe possibly profile Brussels, possibly Mexico. In terms of international distribution strategy in addition to having a basic international offering for Acorn TV and focusing on a few territories we're also in the midst of having conversations with potential partners. There are international platforms, distributors like Liberty global and others internationally that we may have -- that we're having conversations about, that we may be partnering with and those are also conversations that will determine specifically what territories we maybe double down on. But I don't think this I think is really 2018 activity.

With regards to the cable satellite, MVPDs in the U.S. We're also having conversations with them. We will love to expand as much as possible their reach for Acorn and UMC however when it comes to those platforms there is an issue of expectations regarding margins, there's an issue of not having the relationship directly with the consumer which is something that we very much like to do and we while we're having these conversations I couldn't say for sure whether we're going to be launching on them in the next six months or not because I think that we're in a very good growth pattern, we're very much on target to achieve our goal of a million subscribers within a timeframe that we set and as well as we are doing that and we can grow beyond that. We're also very mindful of margin, we want to preserve our margin, we also want to preserve our direct relationship with consumers. So that is somewhat of a moving target but we think opportunities are there and for us we're trying to manage them in the best way possible.

Ed Parker

And just one final question on the financial side, you talked about increasing investments this year on marketing and programming and I was just wondering if you can give us a little color maybe on what the second half is going to look like and how that may weigh on the adjusted EBITDA numbers in the second half?

Miguel Penella

As I said our wholesale business, we expect our wholesale business to perform for the year overall flat at a very similar level than last year. Profitability wise in terms of EBITDA maybe not just for the wholesale business but for the company as a whole, I would say our number one goal financially I will say strategically is the growth of our digital channels that's our number one goal and because we do believe that the growth of our digital channels will change their business model of the company from a financial point of view and something that I think is starting to become clear on our financials as you can see our revenue mix, our digital channel is representing a bigger percentage of our sales, you're seeing our gross profit increase, our EBITDA increase. So we're very focused on that. We're very mindful that that’s really our target.

Now a quarter on quarter basis as we are growing our subscriber base we are also looking to increase investments in content but also I will say in particular in marketing. So I will say our long term growth loan goal is subscriber growth and in order to get there we are going to make investments in content and marketing. Now do we expect our EBITDA to shrink as we do that? No. We expect our EBITDA to stay stable or grow but the rate of growth of our growth I think it's going to be determined by the rate of growth of our subscribers and the rate of growth of our marketing investments to get there. So I will say that generally speaking we expect to see growth in EBITDA for the coming quarters but maybe not as dramatic as we expect it to be more in the mid to long term us as we basically develop these digital channel business that we are very quickly moving towards.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Bruce Galloway of Galloway Capital. Your line is open.

Bruce Galloway

Couple of questions number one, Urban Movie Channel you know it's still in kind of like an embryonic stage, can you give us some numbers what it did for the quarter? Was it up to like to 50,000 and when do you think that's going to start to take off it seems like you're putting a lot of effort and time into content creation for that, when do you think it's going to hit 100,000, 200,000 because that's real the big market for you guys, that's my first question and the second question gets back to the EBITDA. You probably plus 4 million comparisons 17 to 16 in EBITDA and I think you finished last year at about 13.5, 13.6. So if you improve marginally in the third and fourth quarters what does that mean like 17 million to 20 million in EBITDA goals for the year?

Miguel Penella

With regards to the first question specific to UMC number of subscribers, we have not given specific numbers for UMC to-date what I will say is that we are very much on target for our niche for our internal pants in terms of the growth of UMC, UMC continues to grow on a quarter on quarter basis. But in my mind the second half of the year is really where we expect to see a lot of our growth. Again in the same case as with Acorn particularly driven by the titles we had been somewhat limited in our ability to bring strong titles to UMC in 2016 and in the first half of 17 and inside of that we grew at a nice rate. We're what I can say is that we are growing UMC, we continue to grow and we are very much on target based on our initial internal forecast. When we will get to a 100 to 100,000 subscribers, I expect that we will you know exceed a 100,000 subscribers, possibly not this year but I will say in 2018 we will be hitting a 100,000 subscribers.

When we launched UMC we talked about UMC needing to be at 200,000 - 300,000 subscribers to basically breakeven from a contribution point of view and we talked about UMC needing at least probably around three years to get there.

What I will say is that we're very much on target for that whether it's at the end of 2018 or early 2019 when we get there, I don't know but I think we are on target for that.

With regards to our EBITDA numbers, you're correct Bruce in that, [indiscernible] EBITDA right now is striking at $17 million. Some of that is related to these one-time high margin sales that we had in wholesale in the second quarter. Maybe that added about a $1 million to our margin EBITDA in the quarter so I think that you do have to normalize for that. You know for the year as a whole for 2017 compared to 2016 we have not provided guidance and we are reluctant to provide guidance because as I said our primary goal is the growth of subscribers. What I will say is that compared to 16 we're still looking to grow our EBITDA in '17 and we do believe that if we hit a million subscribers as we are very much on target to do by '18 or early 2019. What I would be looking at on EBITDA on a run-rate well above 20 million and actually closer to 30 million. Now how we get there in terms of how we quickly get there is going to be determined more than anything the growth of our subscribers and the marketing dollars that we put behind to support that.

So that I will say we expect EBITDA to grow this year again we're reluctant to give you a specific number.

Bruce Galloway

All right. Great. Two quick questions, you know Disney just made an acquisition of BAMTech which is digital platform technology company to really go hard and to OTT. You know what's your technology platform and your enablement and how strong is it and also AMC, what's the prospects of them converting their warrants now that the stocks well above three.

Miguel Penella

Yes. First on the question of the digital platform, we have been as I said I think on the call over the last 18, 24 months. We have been gradually expanding our platform and that entails building our IT team as well as developing apps, specific apps. We have had a strategy of partnering with a number of companies out there you know OTT digital developers to customize apps in devices for us for our purposes for Acorn TV and UMC based on the customer experience that we're looking for based on the type of programs that we have whether they are episodic, their length of the programs based on how we think our consumers like to watch the content and so forth. We think that strategy has done well. The feedback that we get from our customers is very positive in particular for Acorn which is the most developed platform that we have. We think customers really like the service not just because of the content but because of the experience that they have in particular over the last 12 months. So I think we're in a good path there.

To me the biggest challenge is that we still are have a limited footprint and I would say that’s the primary goal for us is to be on Android, to be on Sony Smart TV's, to be in to be our Samsung devices. And we are making all that IT investments both in terms of hiring of internal programmers and start developing the development of apps, that I think will get us there over the next 9 to 12 months. Now I don't think that we need to acquire a development company in order to do that. I think we are on a good in a very cost effective way based on a strategy that we are doing and as I said to meet the primary goal is 9 to 12 months from now to basically be on all the devices that we want to be on.

With regards to AMC, I really can't speak for them in terms of if and when they will exercise their warrants. What I can say about them is that from day one their investment, our investment agreement we them was both a financial and a strategic investment agreement and the warrants is really and the mechanism for them to convert most of their debt into equity for the company. The fact that they started to convert some of them about 1.7 million of them in the last month I think is testament to their confidence in the company and I personally hope that their relationship, their investment in us works out really well for them in the same way that this investment is working out really well for us. We feel very good about the partnership, it has really changed our financial profile, our cash liquidity position, our exposure to debt and also is giving us a lot of value from a strategic point of view. So again I can't speak for them but you know that's all I can say that we're very happy with the relationship and I hope that it really works out for them as well.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time I'm showing no further questions. I would like to turn the conference back over to CEO, Miguel Penella for closing remarks.

Miguel Penella

Thank you. Thank you everyone for joining us today and you know all I can say that we're very happy with the results that we've had and we look forward to giving you an update on our third quarter call in the fall. Have a great day. Thank you everyone.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everybody have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.