Has Costco's Growth Story Run Its Course?

Trees don’t grow forever. There are limits based on soil, heredity, water and temperature. High growth companies are the same. They hit their stride, expand for a number of years, and eventually find limits from competition and changing consumer trends. The Costco (COST) wholesale club marketing experiment looks to be ebbing in excitement, and perhaps peaking the last few years.

Costco’s critical immediate threat, the Amazon (AMZN) Prime membership marketing business model is expanding quickly. This new age online wholesale club with free shipping, is stealing Costco’s thunder, as it is often cheaper and more convenient for consumers than a physical store location. Amazon’s jump into grocery sales/delivery competition, through the proposed Whole Foods (WFM) purchase, has already sent a shock wave through Costco’s Wall Street share price. The company’s equity quote is down 15% since June, under heavy selling pressure with the Amazon news. Believe it or not, Costco is the nation’s top organic food retailer, and one of the biggest grocers by total sales.

Slow fundamental business performance

Costco’s extended stock valuation is still anticipating decent business expansion, however, which could be a problem for investors going into 2018. Revenues have not grown much since 2014, with sales through 2018 expanding at less than 5% per annum. Over the same span, warehouse stores in operation have increased by only 2% yearly. The most important contributor to revenue growth in 2017-18, outside of basic consumer inflation, is Costco’s decision to raise its annual membership fee by nearly 10%.

With a historical net profit margin under 2%, changing consumer shopping preferences could hurt this trendy retailer’s sales and profits rapidly, with little warning. If Costco sees sales sour from Amazon's expansion and a refocused Wal-Mart (WMT) online effort (alongside the stiff competition at Sam's Club warehouse format) or a major economic recession in the U.S., today’s high Wall Street valuation of the business could suffer tremendously. Amazingly, absent 2.2% in net sales derived from membership fees, operations are, more or less, a breakeven income affair. That’s right, the company total profit margin, after taxes, is 2.1% the last four quarters, not much different than the annual membership revenue!

Earnings per share are estimated by current Wall Street analyst consensus to rise from $5.33 in the fiscal year ended in August 2016 to $5.77 this year, and $6.42 into 2018. A 10% growth rate from a high growth business model, during a decent economic backdrop, with sales beginning to lag is nothing to get excited about. In fact, long-term investors in the business should be quite worried. Revenues and earnings have missed Wall Street broker estimates 4 of last 6 quarters. Paying 28x trailing earnings (double the S&P 500 average), for a low or no growth business, could prove a painful choice for your portfolio’s total worth.

The company paid a special dividend of $7.00, plus its regular $0.50 in May, ramping leverage on the balance sheet as it expended the cash. With $2.5 billion in annual earnings, today’s $25 billion total of liabilities, and $8 billion in net long-term debt and liabilities is Costco’s greatest leverage position the last decade. The company’s co-founder and chairman of the board, Jeff Brotman, died last week. Often, high growth companies that lose their leader and focus undergo business struggles years after a major loss. Without doubt, increasing competition from Amazon and Wal-Mart, disproportionate leverage, and the possibility of an overdue recession will be huge headwinds for Costco the next year or two.

Excessively high stock valuation

The company has a $69 billion market capitalization at a $157 stock price vs. $10 billion in shareholder book value, as of the May 2017 quarterly earnings report. This ratio is abnormally high when reviewing Costco’s 10-year trading history, cyclically-adjusted for swings in the economy. The decade average of trailing price to book value ratio is 4x, far below the present 7x multiple. To put the potential downside into perspective, both the 2002 and 2009 recession low price to shareholder equity readings were around 2x. The equivalent of a 70% stock price drop from early August is how cheap Costco was valued during past recessions.

Other data points are equally skewed into extreme overvaluation territory. Compared to a fairly consistent 0.45x price to trailing sales ratio the last 10 years, today’s 0.55x is in the top quartile historically. The decade low multiple was achieved in early 2009 at 0.25x sales. Again using history as a guide, if sales are not increasing at a robust rate, a large stock market sell-off and/or economic recession could sink Costco shares as much as 60%.

The 10-year average of 14x price to trailing cash flow is also much lower than the current 18x ratio today. The modern low trading number was 9x CF at the early 2009 recession bottom, for an adjusted valuation 50% below today’s price.

Just like most U.S. stocks, the mid-2017 Wall Street valuation of the underlying Costco business is in the top 10% to 25% of historical ranges, considering either 10 or 20-year averages. Theoretical investment risk is high, and growing competition could now mean business execution risk is climbing.

Weakening trading momentum

The Amazon/Whole Foods announcement seems to have hit Costco’s stock harder than other retailers since June. On the graphs below, the monster drop in the daily On-Balance Volume [OBV] is noteworthy. This signifies sell volumes are willing to exit in a hurry, even on downticks and down days. The charts below include a comparison to the S&P 500 large cap index, peers in the VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH), and competitors Amazon, Wal-Mart, Target (TGT), Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR). Time periods from one to twelve months are pictured.

Looking at a standard two-year chart, it appears Costco is retesting the bottom side of its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This retracement area, after large liquidations end for a spell, could turn out to be an excellent place to exit longs, or even engage in short selling.

Conclusion

Retailing is a tough business. Margins are low; competition is fierce; and the largest enterprises have a difficult time growing absent strong consumer spending. Costco’s topping process since 2014 fits the standard plate design for past retailers. With almost no room for error from ultra-low profit margins, the appearance of Amazon in its primary grocery market business model may combine with slow consumer spending from an overdue U.S. recession to send revenues and profits into reverse by 2018-19. The present economic recovery is very long in the tooth for age, at a length of 8+ years. The average macroeconomic expansion lasts 5-6 years.

In Costco’s case, a serious recession could generate a Wall Street valuation well below $100 a share during the next 12-18 months, the same price as 2012, based on simple to calculate ratios of past trading history. If Amazon continues to expand its retailing tentacles into Costco’s membership business model, it could crush sales and profitability over the next 3-5 years. For Costco shareholders, something far worse than $100 a share may be on deck.

As always, consider this article a starter course into your research on Costco as an investment option. Engage in further due diligence and game play the pros and cons carefully of any investment before making a trade. Don’t be shy about consulting an experienced investment advisor if you are contemplating shorting shares, including a review of your specific financial situation and risk tolerance. Short sells involve dramatically added risk, beyond a normal long purchase decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.