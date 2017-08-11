Netflix: More Ovevalued Than Amazon

If there were not this pesky thing called competition, the future would be golden for Netflix. But I expect that one of these days, Mr. Market will demand earnings.

Since Q2 data are in the rear-view mirror, I look at Netflix as an asset play and find it very lacking.

It has now sold off, but the chart remains strong; so, is this a dip to buy?

Background

There is no substitute for investment to drive wealth creation. This is what may be the Achillles heel for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) that is not talked about enough; the company may simply not have had enough time to generate real assets via real retained earnings.

Even with an exuberant bull market, most stocks sell in some relation to their actual assets, which in turn derive from prior investments. Whether the assets are tangible or intangible is not the point, as a tangible asset such as cash can be traded for a better asset, such as a valuable patent.

The basic thesis of this article is that some of what NFLX bulls may be missing is, to restate the point made above, that the company has not had the combination of time multiplied by success to create enough value to justify its valuation. That's despite all the hard work and innovativeness that Reed Hastings and his team have brought to the table. They deserve congratulations for what they have brought to the table, but the stock simply does not appear to justify anything near its current, very high valuation.

I'll start by an analogy to Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

What Amazon has going for it (that Netflix does not)

"Amazin' Amazon" has been dominant enough that it has invested like mad. So, owners of the stock in prior time periods have received no dividends, but at least we see the following trend in year-end property/plant/equipment, in billions of USD and presented net of depreciation (data from E-Trade):

2012: 7.0

2013: 10.9

2014: 17.0

2015: 21.8

2016: 29.1

This investment has proceeded apace. Here are the comparable numbers from Q1 and Q2 of this year:

32.6

37.1

This is impressive investment. From a consolidated reporting standpoint, it does not matter a lot for the purposes of today's article what proportion of these fixed assets are for computer "farms" that support the growth of Amazon Web Services as well as the closely-related infrastructure needs of Amazon's retail divisions.

Given the leads that Amazon has in web services, both in getting the jump on the competition and in certain technological spheres, AMZN bulls certainly can argue that even though this PPE amount exceeds its net worth, the debt taken on is cheap, whereas the ROIC will be very high.

In some theoretical world, Amazon could split into two companies, AWS and a retailer. AWS could (again, in theory) be run by and have as directors people with no ties to Amazon and no emotional attachments at all to the company. Thus, AWS could legitimately continue to service both AMZN and NFLX and could add Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), etc. - again, in theory. This independent AWS would get a market value even if there were no book value - because it's tech, and the future could be amazing.

Then, Amazon's famous and high-volume expanding retail division would get a premium valuation for obvious reasons, and it would have a tangible asset base.

The key, though, is that there are huge productive, fixed assets as well as the well-known brand equity from the famous brand name and "installed base" of Amazon Prime customers.

Now, I think AMZN is overpriced, but less so than NFLX; and tech is tech, so one never really knows where AWS can go over time. Whereas...

What does Netflix actually have?

Netflix relies on AWS for a number of services, and for a $75 billion or so market cap company, Netflix only has a negligible actual investment in "stuff." Its PPE value as of 6/30/17 was only $0.31 billion, net of depreciation. That gives about a 230X ratio of its market cap to PPE, strangely similar to its recent TTM P/E. That's a much higher ratio than Amazon has.

In contrast to both Amazon and Netflix, Disney (NYSE:DIS) has PPE net of depreciation of $27.4 billion and a market cap around $160 billion. Plus, obviously it has an extremely famous name and all sorts of trademark and copyright protection for its earning assets. And then it has substantial tech know-how and other huge and real intangible value. All on sale in the stock market for 18X TTM EPS and a nominal 1.5% dividend yield, coupled with substantial ongoing reduction of shares outstanding. Forget which company is going to come out better from Disney not renewing its movie deal with Netflix. Which company actually has more real tangible and intangible assets in relation to the stock price? It's no contest: Disney hands down.

Moving down the Netflix balance sheet, while Amazon has a strong tangible net worth, Netflix has total equity of $3.1 billion. Of that, intangibles are $9.1 billion. Thus, the tangible net worth is -$6 billion.

Therefore, it appears reasonable to judge Disney as having a (much) better risk-reward ratio at current prices than Netflix (or Amazon).

So what does Netflix actually have? For now, it has a library of old movies. Maybe it creates some value from them after what it spends for the rights to stream them. But the year it begins to realize lots of value from them and notes that its operating margins have begun to rise, then what happens?

Then... Disney does what it does and plans not to renew the deal. And everyone else smells profit...

Now, if Netflix controlled either some critical patent or know-how related to streaming, Disney could not do what it did. That would get you to the analogy of Netflix being a mini Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its young days as Windows was (rapidly) becoming more and more essential to the PC industry. But, I do not think that Microsoft ever had a supra-100X P/E, and this was mighty Microsoft.

If Netflix can go to Amazon (!) for significant data storage and management needs, and then get to its current size with minimal PPE expenditures, then as more and more people get used to streaming movies and video (whether or not they also cut the cord), Disney may be just the start of large, well-financed players who will get into the business or expand their ongoing competition with Netflix. None of that is in Netflix's valuation.

Does any NFLX bull recognize the free cash flow that Google, the main operating subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), enjoys each month, not to mention each year? And while NFLX bulls can remind themselves that Disney has not distinguished itself as a corporate netizen, Google has. So, if Google wants to provide YouTube Red free of charge for a few months or a year or whatever it takes, it will not matter to Messrs. Page, Brin, Schmidt, Pichai et al.

And that's just one player.

Add Disney if it can do it right. Then Amazon itself. And so on.

What else does Netflix have? It has some proprietary software that allows it to optimize suggestions for additional content for its members to watch. That's certainly worth something. But how much?

Then, it has its tens of millions of subscribers. How much future profit will a generic or "typical" subscriber generate? No one knows.

In other words, getting back to the first points in the article, Netflix just does not have enough in the way of real assets, whether tangible or not, to provide investors with a positive risk-versus-reward ratio. Between Amazon and Netflix, I would take Amazon. But add Disney or some other strong tech or media player at a valuation that provides an earnings yield, and logic says to go for value with growth potential rather than swinging for the fences with Netflix.

Not only are future profits at Netflix hardly secure, the company tells us this in plain language in its 10-K.

Risks of Netflix

Just to be clear that nothing material in the above sections is fantasy, here is a brief sampling from two sections in the Risk Factors section of the company's 10-K that appear relevant (emphasis added by me in the body of the first paragraph):

Changes in competitive offerings for entertainment video, including the potential rapid adoption of piracy-based video offerings, could adversely impact our business. The market for entertainment video is intensely competitive and subject to rapid change. Through new and existing distribution channels, consumers have increasing options to access entertainment video. The various economic models underlying these channels include subscription, transactional, ad-supported and piracy-based models. All of these have the potential to capture meaningful segments of the entertainment video market... Traditional providers of entertainment video, including broadcasters and cable network operators, as well as internet based e-commerce or entertainment video providers are increasing their internet-based video offerings. Several of these competitors have long operating histories, large customer bases, strong brand recognition and significant financial, marketing and other resources. They may secure better terms from suppliers, adopt more aggressive pricing and devote more resources to product development, technology, infrastructure, content acquisitions and marketing. New entrants may enter the market or existing providers may adjust their services with unique offerings or approaches to providing entertainment video. Companies also may enter into business combinations or alliances that strengthen their competitive positions.

Every one of those risk factors is a clear and present danger to Netflix. Who wants this stock at the current valuation given these risks?

Just one more section might be helpful:

If studios, content providers or other rights holders refuse to license streaming content or other rights upon terms acceptable to us, our business could be adversely affected. Our ability to provide our members with content they can watch depends on studios, content providers and other rights holders licensing rights to distribute such content... As competition increases, we may see the cost of programming increase.

You get the point. There are almost existential risks to Netflix. Why should anyone license stuff to the company except at the "right" price?

Netflix might succeed, of course, but maybe it will just be remembered as an innovator that surfed the wave it helped create and also merely rode - that others actually made the big money in.

Who can say, and since one can hardly be sure, a lower valuation of NFLX makes sense to yours truly.

What about Netflix as content creator?

Sure, there is some value there.

But first, let's see the profits. Then let's see them sustained.

Entertainment creation and production are among the toughest businesses around. This is one field where sustainable successes are rare. One reason for that is that they do not scale. Let's say that Team Netflix has some secret sauce that has given it success in a few shows. They are one-off hits, however. People can only create a small number of fully realized ideas in a given period of time. That means new people need to be found, and only time will tell how their luck runs. Meanwhile, everybody and their sibling and in-laws are hunting for the best talent, the hottest new concept, etc. So, except for a franchise such as Disney, typically a content creator needs to be valued either as a low multiple of actual earnings, which is where Netflix's content should be rated; or an older, established company will have assets with accumulated value that needs to be considered (a la Disney again). That's not the Netflix situation to any meaningful degree, though.

While Netflix deserves valuation credit for its successes to date in content creation, there is little predictive value, i.e., P/E credit, for them.

Valuing Neflix

Since the company claims it is profitable in the US but is investing those profits in international expansion, P/E is not a great metric. Price-to-sales, maybe? That's a toughie as well. Going back to the reason I began with the need for actual assets, I would propose the following thinking: a NFLX-type stock is a gamble, a lottery ticket. One can only lose what one puts in, but one can win big. Yet, NFLX has been around a good while and did not get its lottery ticket's number called big time with its physical film rental business. Maybe the second time is the charm - that's possible. So, given that the SPY is trading right at 3.0X book value, I propose that NFLX should receive no more than twice the P/B valuation of the SPY, or 6X. In some ways this is generous to NFLX, given its negative tangible book value, but I'll propose it - arbitrarily, to be sure, but given the risks, that is as high as I will go right now.

NFLX has equity of $3.1 billion. Multiplying that by 6X gives $18.6 billion.

There were 446 million diluted average shares outstanding at the end of Q2.

That gives a first fundamental target price based on June 30 numbers of $41.70 for the stock. This article is being submitted to Seeking Alpha Thursday night, with NFLX having closed Thursday at $169.14. The fundamental difference between this valuation of NFLX and some reasonable P/B (premium) multiple is why I'm listing this as a short idea. Note: I am a long-only investor and have no position in NFLX in any way, and I do not work with any other investor or fund (etc.) This article is simply an opinion piece, backed with facts as I see them.

Technical comment

The technicals here look OK. The stock remains above its rising 50-day exponential EMA. Obviously, it has fallen in the last two weeks from its high around $190.

Some technical systems will flag aspects of NFLX's technical status as dangerous, however. To wit, the stock remains up strongly over the past month from $150. Even though it is already well off its highs, that's often too far, too fast.

But overall, there is nothing glaring on the chart to say this stock is breaking down or about to do so. It is still being supported. But that does not impress anyone who remembers that in Y2K, some of the worst collapses came from bubble tech-telecom stocks that went to new highs in the summer, even though the Nasdaq had peaked in March. Two names that I owned that summer, and thus recall how they traded, were Sun Microsystems and Nortel. Sun almost went bust, and Nortel did go bust. So, when dealing with a prolonged bull market and extreme valuations, for what it's worth, I focus on fundamentals.

Concluding comments - A request for value-oriented investing

Wealth does not come easily. Creating $75 billion or so of value in several years simply from marketing a low-cost access to entertainment and creating some hits is more fantasy than reality. There are no foundational patents at Netflix, no dominance in core physical infrastructure. There is no Windows-like or Cisco-like (NASDAQ:CSCO) "getting on the ground floor" of a mega-trend as we saw in the 1980s and '90s.

As with Amazon's retail division, giving people a bargain gets one's foot in the door. Having a first-mover advantage does have a value, but it's a theoretical value that is easily overrated.

Unlike Netflix, Amazon actually has certain market-leading technology within its AWS division, which also helps its retail division. Amazon also has first-mover advantages in both AWS and e-commerce. While I continue to think that AMZN, which closed Thursday at $957, remains significantly overvalued, it does have lots of advantages; and the company has been putting its money on the line with its extensive capital spending program.

One of the reasons that, as a long-only investor, I write some bearish articles is that in a reverse way, I am talking my book. The stocks I own generally have TTM P/Es of 20X or less, often far less than that. If one owns a stock with a forward P/E that turns out to be 20X, one is an owner of a financial entity that has received a 5% return on the current stock price. All this stock has to do is grow even slowly, and the owner will over time be accreting real value. Whereas with NFLX, P/Es of 200X equate not to a 5% earnings yield but 0.5%. That 10X difference can make all the difference between ever getting one's money back in full - even with no interest - and losing part of one's principal.

To summarize, the thesis of this article is that for me, NFLX is a strong "avoid" and may be interesting to short for traders who do that sort of thing.

The EPS and asset value numbers, and many competitive threats, suggest to me that there are insufficient prospects of Netflix earning 100 cents on the dollar of market cap for investors to want to purchase the stock at Thursday's closing price. There just is not enough visible value in this company to give it a margin of error, given the chances that it loses access to more and more content, has to pay higher prices for its content, and faces growing competition from more and more players in the streaming entertainment venue. And with negative free cash flow, Netflix is not well positioned to develop another important business line. The lack of actual assets may be a big "fly in the ointment" that needs more attention in valuing Netflix's fair value.

A number of other tech, media and other "growth" stocks appear to provide more attractive entry points right now than NFLX.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.