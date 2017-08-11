3M: More Margin Of Safety Needed

Due to its strong moat, decades of success, and growth initiatives, 3M (MMM) is a fairly-valued "hold forever" company for DGI investors, but, due to squeezing margins, it needs a higher margin of safety before investors should buy shares.

3M's moat consists of its technological and manufacturing scale and prowess, global market presence and supply chain, and its products' brand power. At the recent Jefferies 2017 Industrials Conference, 3M's CFO Nick Gangestad summarized the company's moat:

It’s a portfolio of a number of different products and businesses and that portfolio is not random. That portfolio is built around businesses where we think 3M can leverage what we call our four fundamental strengths. When we evaluate our portfolio, we are often looking at that portfolio through the lens of these four fundamental strengths.

The business uses its technological clout and economies of scale to achieve high ROI on its heavy R&D investments by implementing a new technology across all of its business segments, effectively boosting margins and enabling the company to invest more in a technology than competitors would be able to. In manufacturing, the company poses patents, processes, and scale that enable it to achieve high efficiency and high quality. Its supply chain has global reach, enabling the business to quickly and efficiently bring products to markets where they will be best received, optimizing business inventory and marketing investments Finally the significant brand power its products enjoy further strengthens margins by giving them an edge over cheaper competitors. These factors have all contributed to its strong profitability and support the company's goal of achieving long-term ROIC over 20%.

Mr. Gangestad emphasized how management has effectively executed on a plan to leverage and improve the company's durable competitive advantages to secure future growth and strengthen its position as a Dividend powerhouse:

I would characterize 3M as a very strong company and one that, over the last five years, we’ve been building on that strength of how do we make our company even better and better positioned for growth.

Management's strategy for growth involves: (1) investing in innovation by increasing R&D productivity, enhancing commercialization effectiveness, and investing in and scaling new growth platforms; (2) effective portfolio management in order to align the organization and resources to their best opportunities and effectively deploy M&A capital; and (3) business transformation by continuing to successfully deliver productivity through footprint optimization and improving supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, increasing service levels to customers, and reducing costs and growing leaders through an intensive focus on Lean Six Sigma efforts.



If these initiatives are effective, 3M plans to use its low payout ratio, robust share repurchase program, and solid balance sheet (a 2.22 current ratio) to continue its century-long record of paying dividends and adding to its 59-year record of growing its dividend:

Analysts project 3M will successfully execute on its growth initiatives, translating into 9.5% annual growth over the next 5 years. If the business can achieve these projections, it will also return ~9.5% annually (plus reinvested dividends) long-term at present prices:

While their moat, growth initiatives, and strong dividend growth and total return numbers indicate the company is certainly not a sell for DGI investors, there are signs that it may be fully or even slightly over-valued at present prices. The company's recent quarterly report indicated that they face mounting pricing pressures in several of their businesses as low-cost competition increases. In the past quarter, gross margin declined almost 2%, translating to ~2% profit declines in the Industrial, Healthcare, and Consumer businesses.

Investor Takeaway:

In the coming quarters 3M's ability to fully leverage its competitive advantages to maintain market share and margins simultaneously will be challenged. If the company cannot successfully execute this balancing act, future growth may be slowed, making its current lofty P/E unwarranted. Given these factors and the company's low margin of safety, prudent investors should wait to establish a position until the price dips at least 10% before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.