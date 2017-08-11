Nvidia Beats And Sinks

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 10, 2017.

When y/y revenue growth of 56% and EPS growth of 124% aren't enough

Source: Yahoo Finance

In an exclusive report for Rethink Technology subscribers, I offered my reaction to Nvidia's outstanding fiscal 2018 Q2 earnings report. What follows is a summary.

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) fiscal 2018 Q2 results far exceeded consensus expectations and even my more optimistic projections. The company is performing exceptionally well in all of its key market segments. The fact that there was an after-hours sell-off should not deter those of us who believe in Nvidia's long-term prospects. Such pullbacks tend to be of short duration.

The Gaming and OEM market segments proved to be stronger than even I expected, contributing to Nvidia's substantial revenue beat. These areas fueled the company's strong growth for the quarter, even as Datacenter sequential growth flatlined as a result of the Volta transition and late Volta deliveries.

In the table below, I summarize Nvidia's results compared to my model predictions.

Unfortunately, I also proved to be fairly accurate in my expectation that the market would react with a 5-10% sell-off. The stock fell 6.7% after hours.

What are we to make of that? On May 9, NVDA was sitting at $103, and as of Thursday's close it was up 60%. For the short-term momentum players, this was an obvious opportunity to take profit. I would not fault anyone for that.

But that's not what the Rethink Technology portfolio is about. It's about identifying companies with very strong leadership positions and long-term growth potential. In this context, short-term declines should be viewed as buying opportunities rather than triggers for selling.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended Buy.

Nvidia's guidance a little tepid? Blame the Volta no-show

Nvidia guided to revenue of $2.35 billion at the midpoint for fiscal Q3, which represents 17% y/y growth. Compared to the breakneck pace that the company has demonstrated the past few quarters, the guidance feels a little light. But it's understandable in light of the lack of consumer Volta GPUs.

My hopes for the introduction of consumer Volta graphics cards were dashed by CEO Jen-Hsun Huang during the conference call. His response to a question about when they would arrive was:

Volta for gaming, we haven't announced anything. And all I can say is that our pipeline is filled with some exciting new toys for the gamers, and we have some really exciting new technology to offer them in the pipeline. But for the holiday season for the foreseeable future, I think Pascal is just unbeatable. It's just the best thing out there.

With Volta a no-show, the company is probably looking at some loss of market share in high-end gaming and in professional visualization. Do I agree with the go-slow approach to the consumer Volta launch? Not entirely, but I understand it.

Since Pascal uses a mature 16 nm TSMC (NYSE:TSM) process, it can be expected to have better margins than AMD Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Vega. Vega's chip size is larger (more expensive) and it uses HBM2 memory, also more expensive. Nvidia can extract more profit from Pascal than AMD can obtain from Vega. Nvidia may sacrifice some market share, but it will probably gain profit share.

Market reaction to Snap is some consolation

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) also reported earnings on Thursday. Revenue for the June quarter was up 200% y/y to $181.7 million. However, its operating loss of $449 million was nearly four times the loss of a year ago. The company had negative free cash flow of $229 million. But not to worry, it still has plenty of investors' cash ($2.8 billion) to burn through.

The company's financial performance prompted a little Snap snippiness at the WSJ:

Snap Inc. is good at making things disappear. Making them reappear is proving to be a much harder trick... That user growth came in below Wall Street’s targets, which sparked the vanishing act that has proven most painful for investors. Snap’s shares fell 15% after hours, a painful drop for a stock already down 19% from its listing price in March. Should that drop hold, it would mean the disappearance of nearly $10 billion in market value in just six months for a social network once considered the most likely challenger to Facebook Inc.’s growing dominance.

My view of the stock continues to be that it's not about creating value for shareholders. Snap is about exploiting shareholder desire for the "next Facebook" (NASDAQ:FB). Perhaps, just perhaps, Mr. Market is wising up to this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, TSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.