The Case For North American Cyclical Stocks

Given the anxiety-related sell-off this week on geopolitical jitters, thoughts on buying the dip in economically-sensitive names are presented.

However, there are signs of new life in the basic economy, including improvement up and down the income spectrum.

Introduction: accentuating the positive again



As some of you know, since April I have written, and Seeking Alpha has been kind enough to publish, a number of articles that were not too positive on the subject matter. These have included articles, on icons such as IBM around $160, GE (GE) in the $29-30 range and AT&T (T) around $40.40, all following Q1 earning reports. Last month, I analyzed the Fed's strategic perspective, first on July 10 with New Data Show The Fed's Reverse QE Plans Are Risky and the next day with what amounted to Part 2, Reverse QE Is Very Different From Rate Hikes; How It Matters.

Recently, I have had negative things to say about Valeant (VRX) around $16, Teva (TEVA) in the $20-21 range, and Amazon.com (AMZN) around $1020 on July 31 with Amazon's Stock Looks Headed For A Waterfall. (Full disclosure: I had been bearish and wrong on AMZN before that.) I also reiterated negative views of IBM and GE right after their Q2 earnings. Yet, I'm a long-only investor.

With all that caution or outright bearishness, I do own stocks (SPY) though with extra cash reserves. Now, following the flight to gold (GLD) and Treasuries, with sharp sell-offs in a number of stocks and entire sectors, I'm taking a more positive view of prospects for a number of different stocks, with different earnings patterns and different foci than the ones named above, and discuss them later.

The basic rationale for the current investment focus:

good and possibly strengthening economy

some panic in the air

bifurcated market producing reasonable values in many individual names.

This trifecta of situations has generally been a good time to deploy cash into reasonably valued stocks that are in tune with the apparent and evolving economic trends.

First, a positive thesis on the economy.

The US and world are doing better economically

New claims for unemployment benefits continue to run near peacetime lows, adjusted for population growth. That could be blamed on labor hoarding, but Thursday we saw this encouraging article from Bloomberg News:

Consumer Comfort Reaches 16-Year High on U.S. Economic Optimism Record-high job vacancies help explain why lower-income Americans and the unemployed are more positive about their prospects. The latter group hasn’t been this optimistic since before the last recession. Other Details

Sentiment among the unemployed climbed to 43.6, highest in a decade, from 40.9

Among renters, comfort increased to 43.2, the strongest since May 2007, from 42.2.

The overall number of the survey, 51.4, is just a bit above neutral. There is a lot of room to improve from here. We have gotten to a situation where even Bloomberg, reporting on this survey in the past year or two, has called sub-50 readings strong. But by definition that is weak. This really has been a "been down so long it looks like up to me" economy much of the time since the 2001 recession. And, so many years after the financial crisis, a return to normalcy may be occurring.

Also this week, wholesale trade for June was reported up a strong 5.5% yoy, with the inventory:sales ratio improving a little bit, to a mildly elevated 1.29. This sales growth is encouraging and is hard, not soft, data. The PPI was also reported this week and was also consistent with the Goldilocks economy and markets: up 1.9% yoy and nearly flat month-on-month for the past three months.

Internationally, of course it's a complex world, but at the very least, there are significant patches of growth. Thursday, Bloomberg reported that "Singapore’s economy grew at a faster pace in the second quarter than previously estimated by the government, as a recovery in global trade helped to buoy manufacturing."

Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that "Italian industrial output accelerated in June, pointing to a possible stronger-than-expected economic recovery."

We are seeing this sort of thing in many places, including Canada.

Usually with these trends, especially a 16-year high in "consumer comfort," recession is not around the corner; rather, growth is here. And that tends to make the economy and therefore economically-sensitive stocks resilient to anxiety attacks.

Speaking of which...

Fear & Greed approaches extreme greed levels

CNN Money's Fear & Greed Index has cycled down to 31 at Thursday's close, with 50 the neutral level, after spending a good deal of time in the Greed range.

My experience following this index of 6 metrics for a number of years is that when the economy is at least OK, if not better, it works out to buy the dip if one has stored up some cash.

Also, the VIX has now popped above 16 from record-low levels, though so much attention is paid to this once-obscure metric, I question whether it has any predictive meaning whatsoever. In the past, when the VIX has dropped to 10 or below, good times in the economy and the markets have persisted for many months if not years.

Next, a few introductory words about this bifurcated market.

Why the 2017 market could be like Y2K or 2011

For stocks, 2000 and 2011 were the same, but in different and somewhat opposite ways. In 2000, investors were ga-ga about the meme of secular growth, namely the Internet and telecom; plus ultra-high P/E mega-cap stocks. In the toilet were Old Economy stocks, and inflation hedges had largely been out of favor for 20 years, though they did have a small pop in 2000. What happened beginning in late 2000? Everything just turned around. What was up went down; what had been down, often from late 1997, finally went up. The Tech Wreck was soon greeted with growth and rising inflation.

As the SPY hit its first peak in March and the NASDAQ peaked, many Old Economy stocks and sectors bottomed and headed up.

In 2011, as the end of QE 2 approached, something like the opposite of 2000 was seen. In 2011, a 10-year bull run for GLD was about to end; silver (SLV) peaked in Q2 along with almost all non-precious metals; GLD peaked later, in Q3, due to the downgrade of US debt by S&P and the wrangling over raising the debt limit. Stocks fell hard though briefly, but what was more enduring was that the post-Great Recession leaders, namely the inflation and weak dollar stocks, were hit for years to come. All of a sudden, tech, biotech, utilities, consumer staples, insurers, etc. became leaders or at least strong sectors for years to come.

There's no need to parse the specific differences between 2000, 2011, other years, and now. The point is that sometimes it is more a market of stocks and sectors than a stock market. That sort of situation may exist now. Thus, I'm looking for stocks with reasonable P/Es and dividends that will benefit from a continuation of something akin to the Goldilocks story: 2% or greater US growth, supportive economic conditions globally, and reasonable cooperation from interest rates.

Because the Fed may well begin shrinking the base money supply, or M0, soon, which I believe would tend to lower P/Es, I'm especially interested in stocks that already have P/E's that could be justified even if the market P/E dropped; or in cyclicals with enough upside growth potential in the next couple of years to allow earnings to surge, thus lowering the P/E by increasing the "E."

Finally, I'm most interested in US stocks; and by extension, Canadian. These two countries have currencies that are low enough that they could now easily appreciate. In addition, it is difficult to beat North America north of the Rio Grande for political stability, wealth of natural resources, stability of governments, infrastructure, etc. Also, should jitters over the Korean situation intensify, the US and Canada are part of the safe haven trade, along with the UK, France and Germany. Finally, there are plenty of reasonably valued stocks now that are domestically-oriented in the US and Canada, so why should a US-based investor go abroad?

The next sections contain a list of stocks that meet the above criteria: good quality companies with staying power if times get tough; TTM GAAP P/Es of 22X or less, i.e. below the market multiple of 23X (per S&P); secure dividends; rising earnings trend; stocks off their highs enough in time and/or price to potentially have "rested enough;" and are economically sensitive.

This list is organized by sector. It is not in any way a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The stock and symbol, then rationale for why I like the stock here are briefly presented, thus are incomplete and in general lack mention of the negatives.

Retail stores

Costco (COST)

Superb comps the past two reporting periods. Stock consolidating for months as the P/E passively drops. COST always looks too expensive, then goes to all-time highs. I have been buying dips and selling some rips in COST.

Wal-Mart (WMT)

Did e-commerce surge seen in Q1 continue in Q2? We will find out soon. A turnaround may be underway; see Bloomberg Consumer Comfort in detail for evidence that WMT's clientele may be seeing improving economic times.

Nordstrom (JWN)

One to watch, just out with Q2 earnings. Same store sales and e-commerce are improving. May be taken private by the Nordstroms. Stock is near the low end of its 5-year range.

Restaurants

Darden (DRI)

Runs Olive Garden and several other chains. 3% dividend payout, trades much less expensively than McDonald's (MCD), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Chipotle (CMG), but has a solid growth record since new management came in. Traders loved Q4 results, then it dropped sharply with the sector but is still up nicely yoy.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

This stock is an exception in that its operating results have disappointed lately. But CAKE usually trades around or above 1X sales per share, and around $45, and generally predictable sales growth, I'll just enjoy the 2.5% dividend and trust that economic growth and some inflation will let it recover on its own time frame.

Honorable mention: Texas Roadhouse

Rising EPS estimates; superb chart; conservative finances. P/E is a little high for my taste, though; and it has not yet optimized its next concept, Bubba's (sports bar).

Consumer durables (RB industry)

Home Depot (HD)

Obviously, HD also plays in the retail sector. Hitting on all cylinders; no weaknesses right now; a star of this prolonged bull market. Nice dividend. 3+ month correction may be all that fence-sitters get.

Thor Industries (THO)

Leading RV manufacturer. Strong finances. Insiders rarely sell. Upgrading last year's Jayco acquisition toward THO's much higher operating margins. RVs have been hot, hot, hot. Has been consolidating since last November despite one record quarter after another. With luck, current sell-off may represent a higher low and therefore could end up a technical positive.

LCI Industries (LCII)

Leading furniture/component supplier to RV industry; expanding to boats; expanding into Europe. Stock back to July 2016 levels despite strong RV industry and good operating results with some uptrend in 2017 and 2018 EPS estimates.

Transports

Deere (DE)

As I said on May 19, Nothing Runs Up Like Deere: Buying On The Good News. No weaknesses in one of my all-time favorite names. I did sell a little above $129 and may buy it back given Thursday's sell-off. DE took off after the 2001-2 bear market ended and did not look back for some time. Following the industrial slowdown/recession of 2015-6, could something similar be happening again?

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

The first major railroad that Hunter Harrison turned around. Business is booming. Route structure is as good as it gets: Canada coast to coast, and down the Mississippi to New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama. CNI is only a few points above its 2014 high despite record EPS and rising estimates.

Canadian Pacific (CP)

Deconglomerated in 2001. Hunter Harrison's next project, still moving down the cost curve. Non-record sales but record EPS and non-record stock price may make for a good entry point. Current CEO worked with Mr. Harrison for 20 years, so knows precision railroading cold. Route structure not as robust as that of CNI but still strong.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Another rail hit by the industrial slowdown of 2015 and associated commodity deflation. Doing well, but this and other names were hit after Q2 earnings releases simply by the mention of tough H2 yoy comps. But if economies chug along into next year, and efficiency gains continue at UNP, it and its peers could see good EPS growth next year.

PACCAR (PCAR)

Highest quality truck manufacturer I know; has other, related business lines. Operationally may have turned an important corner along with the industry; Current TTM P/E is normal for this premium name; EPS estimates have risen nicely for this year and next. Stock is up from about 80 cents a share in 1980: an extraordinary performance given its industry.

Pharma/biotech/medical

Not discussed in this article due to non-cyclical nature.

Concluding comments - risk versus reward

Not counting cash needed for a "rainy day," upcoming college tuition expenses or a car or house purchase (etc.), cash is designed to be a low-interest rate source of liquidity. Thus, the point of raising cash is to deploy it, and since it is said that no battle plan survives contact with the enemy, investors with cash look to deploy it. Even if my plan was to look for a deeper bottom, or one in September/October when sell-offs usually bottom, anxiety is anxiety, and that may mean "buy." With the Great Recession firmly out of sight, then normal investment times can be here. This generally has meant, for me, only frictional cash: it's better to own stuff than own cash. The main exception occurs when the Fed is so tight that it is bringing on a recession, which I do not see happening at present.

A unifying thread amongst the above names is shareholder friendliness: dividends and buybacks in different proportions. Most of the above names are in the 20X or lower TTM GAAP P/E range, or at least 15% below the average GAAP P/E of the SPY based on S&P's projections for TTM P/E as of the completion of the Q2 reporting period (which is nearly over). Yet all these companies are either growing or, in the case of CAKE, have a long-term growth record with good prospects to return to growth again.

Getting back to the economy, one reason I like to pay attention to consumer surveys is that they are not revised. Government data get revised endlessly. In August 2008, as the Great Recession was accelerating fast downhill, economists looked happily at the positive H1 GDP numbers and wondered if any recession at all was underway. Whereas, one year earlier, in or around August 2007, at least one survey showed that most Americans thought that a recession was already underway. Today, a 16-year high in the Consumer Comfort survey is a good thing, and since this corroborates with strong readings in small business surveys, Gallup's hiring survey, etc., I am betting that upcoming economic surprises will tend to be on the upside. If so, discretionary spending on RVs, restaurant meals, home improvements and so on may give a boost to the above companies. If the economy turns down, all the above pay dividends and should be around for years to come.

Thanks for reading and sharing any views you have on any of the above names or your own picks and pans.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD,CP,CNI,UNP,DE,THO,LCII,PCAR,WMT,COST,DRI,CAKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.